PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. : Announces Issuance of Term Note Secured by Ginnie Mae MSRs and ESS

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) (the “Company”) today
announced the completion of its fourth private offering of secured term
notes, Series 2018-GT2 (the “Notes”), in an aggregate principal amount
of $650 million issued by the Company’s indirect controlled subsidiary,
PNMAC GMSR ISSUER TRUST (the “Trust”). The Notes were offered only to
qualified institutional buyers, as defined in the Securities Act of
1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), pursuant to Rule 144A under the
Securities Act.
Further, the Company simultaneously redeemed the previously issued
secured term notes, Series 2017-GT2. The redemption amount was $500
million plus all accrued and unpaid interest.
“This transaction marks our second term note issuance this year as we
continued to optimize the existing financing of our MSR asset and raise
additional five-year debt for the Company’s continued growth,” said
President and Chief Executive Officer David A. Spector. “Strong investor
demand continues to help drive down our financing costs and speaks to
the Company’s financial strength and operational excellence, in addition
to the emergence of MSR-backed notes as an asset class.”
The secured term notes mature on August 25, 2023 and are collateralized
by Ginnie Mae mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and excess servicing
spread (ESS) evidenced by participation certificates, which are sold to
the Trust by one of the Company’s subsidiaries, PennyMac Loan Services,
LLC (“PLS”), under a master repurchase agreement. The secured term notes
bear interest at a rate of one month LIBOR plus 2.65 percent per annum
and the maturity date can be extended though a two-year step-up
provision at the Company’s discretion. The secured term notes were
issued by the Trust pursuant to the terms of a third amended and
restated base indenture, which is further described in the Company’s
Current Report on Form 8-K filed March 6, 2018, and the terms of a
supplemental indenture and an amendment to the base indenture executed
in connection with the offering. The term notes have been assigned an
investment grade rating of BBB- by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, and will
rank pari passu with the term notes due February 25, 2023. PLS’
obligations to the Trust under the master repurchase agreement is
guaranteed by the Company’s direct controlled subsidiary, Private
National Mortgage Acceptance Company, LLC.
The secured term notes have not been and are not expected to be
registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and,
unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States or
to U.S. persons absent an applicable exemption from the registration
requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an
offer, solicitation or sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which
such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm
with a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business focused
on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the
management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market.
Additional information about PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is
available at www.ir.pennymacfinancial.com.
