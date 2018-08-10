PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. : Announces Issuance of Term Note Secured by Ginnie Mae MSRs and ESS

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) (the “Company”) today announced the completion of its fourth private offering of secured term notes, Series 2018-GT2 (the “Notes”), in an aggregate principal amount of $650 million issued by the Company’s indirect controlled subsidiary, PNMAC GMSR ISSUER TRUST (the “Trust”). The Notes were offered only to qualified institutional buyers, as defined in the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act.

Further, the Company simultaneously redeemed the previously issued secured term notes, Series 2017-GT2. The redemption amount was $500 million plus all accrued and unpaid interest.

“This transaction marks our second term note issuance this year as we continued to optimize the existing financing of our MSR asset and raise additional five-year debt for the Company’s continued growth,” said President and Chief Executive Officer David A. Spector. “Strong investor demand continues to help drive down our financing costs and speaks to the Company’s financial strength and operational excellence, in addition to the emergence of MSR-backed notes as an asset class.”

The secured term notes mature on August 25, 2023 and are collateralized by Ginnie Mae mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and excess servicing spread (ESS) evidenced by participation certificates, which are sold to the Trust by one of the Company’s subsidiaries, PennyMac Loan Services, LLC (“PLS”), under a master repurchase agreement. The secured term notes bear interest at a rate of one month LIBOR plus 2.65 percent per annum and the maturity date can be extended though a two-year step-up provision at the Company’s discretion. The secured term notes were issued by the Trust pursuant to the terms of a third amended and restated base indenture, which is further described in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed March 6, 2018, and the terms of a supplemental indenture and an amendment to the base indenture executed in connection with the offering. The term notes have been assigned an investment grade rating of BBB- by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, and will rank pari passu with the term notes due February 25, 2023. PLS’ obligations to the Trust under the master repurchase agreement is guaranteed by the Company’s direct controlled subsidiary, Private National Mortgage Acceptance Company, LLC.

The secured term notes have not been and are not expected to be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm with a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market. Additional information about PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is available at www.ir.pennymacfinancial.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding management's beliefs, estimates, projections and assumptions with respect to, among other things, the Company's financial results, future operations, business plans and investment strategies, as well as industry and market conditions, all of which are subject to change.

