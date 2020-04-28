Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.    PFSI

PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(PFSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. : Announces Change to Virtual Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 04:48pm EDT

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) today announced that it will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) virtually by means of a live webcast due to the public health concerns resulting from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and to prioritize the health and well-being of the Company’s stockholders, employees and other meeting participants.

The Annual Meeting, which was previously announced in the Company’s Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 3, 2020, will continue to be held on May 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. Although stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, stockholders will have the ability to participate in and vote during the Annual Meeting. Stockholders also will have the ability to submit questions in advance of the Annual Meeting as described in the definitive additional materials as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2020.

Stockholders of record at the close of business on March 30, 2020 who wish to participate can visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PFSI2020 and enter the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form, notice of internet availability of proxy materials or previously received email.

Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual meeting, we encourage you to select one of the methods described in the proxy materials to vote and submit your proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting.

About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm with a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market. Additional information about PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is available at www.ir.pennymacfinancial.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICE
04:48pPENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Announces Change to Virtual Format for 2020 ..
BU
04/07PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Announces New Servicing Advance Financing
BU
04/07PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
04/03PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Announces Date for 2020 Annual Meeting of St..
BU
03/17PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/16PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statemen..
AQ
03/11PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
02/28PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
02/13BlackRock Cashes Out Crisis Bet to Expand Charitable Arm
DJ
02/13PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Shares Fall Premarket After BlackRock Donates Stak..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 132 M
EBIT 2020 987 M
Net income 2020 710 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,67%
P/E ratio 2020 3,60x
P/E ratio 2021 4,69x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,07x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,16x
Capitalization 2 277 M
Chart PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 40,00  $
Last Close Price 28,75  $
Spread / Highest target 91,3%
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Spector President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stanford L. Kurland Chairman
Andrew S. Chang Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Lior Ofir Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
Anne D. McCallion Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.-15.54%2 277
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-1.65%36 190
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION0.00%36 166
FIRSTRAND LIMITED3.36%11 734
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-45.51%9 756
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED0.86%5 723
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group