Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.    PFSI

PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(PFSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. : Announces Date for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 06:41pm EDT

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) today announced that it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Company’s headquarters located at 3043 Townsgate Road, Westlake Village, CA 91361. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 30, 2020 are entitled to receive notice of, to attend, and to vote at the annual meeting.

We intend to hold our Annual Meeting in person. However, we are monitoring developments regarding coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and are planning for the possibility that the Annual Meeting may be held solely by means of remote communication. If we take this step, we will issue a press release announcing such change in advance, file the announcement with the Securities and Exchange Commission as additional proxy material, and will provide details on how to access, participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting at www.proxyvote.com or on our Investor Relations website at www.ir.pennymacfinancial.com/2020AnnMtg.

About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm with a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market. Additional information about PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is available at www.ir.pennymacfinancial.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICE
06:41pPENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Announces Date for 2020 Annual Meeting of St..
BU
03/17PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/16PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statemen..
AQ
03/11PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
02/28PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
02/13BlackRock Cashes Out Crisis Bet to Expand Charitable Arm
DJ
02/13PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Shares Fall Premarket After BlackRock Donates Stak..
DJ
02/13BlackRock Cashes Out Crisis Bet to Expand Charitable Arm
DJ
02/13PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
02/13PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Announces Transfer of Ownership Stake by Bla..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 604 M
EBIT 2020 485 M
Net income 2020 369 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,68%
P/E ratio 2020 3,78x
P/E ratio 2021 3,50x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,88x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,80x
Capitalization 1 407 M
Chart PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 40,00  $
Last Close Price 17,91  $
Spread / Highest target 207%
Spread / Average Target 123%
Spread / Lowest Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Spector President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stanford L. Kurland Chairman
Andrew S. Chang Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Lior Ofir Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
Anne D. McCallion Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.-47.39%1 737
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED0.33%37 504
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-0.19%35 737
FIRSTRAND LIMITED3.26%12 728
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-53.21%9 125
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED1.15%5 733
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group