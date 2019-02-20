Log in
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. : Announces Jeffrey Perlowitz To Join Its Board of Directors

0
02/20/2019 | 06:46pm EST

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) announced today that Jeffrey Perlowitz, a veteran Wall Street executive with deep experience in the mortgage business, will join its Board of Directors effective immediately.

“We are delighted that Jeff has been elected to our Board of Directors,” said PFSI Executive Chairman Stanford L. Kurland. “Jeff is exceptionally skilled and conversant in all aspects of residential mortgage finance and brings the kind of expertise and perspective we value. On behalf of my fellow directors, I welcome his arrival with great enthusiasm.”

From 1998 until his retirement in 2016, Mr. Perlowitz served as managing director and co-head of global securitized markets at Citigroup and predecessor entities, where he was responsible for sales and trading of residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgages and consumer products. He holds a B.S. in economics and accounting from The State University of New York at Albany.

About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm with a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market. Additional information about PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is available on its investor relations website at www.ir.pennymacfinancial.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 097 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 218 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,68
P/E ratio 2020 7,80
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,70x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,53x
Capitalization 1 861 M
Chart PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES INC
Duration : Period :
PennyMac Financial Services Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 23,8 $
Spread / Average Target -0,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Spector President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stanford L. Kurland Executive Chairman
Andrew S. Chang Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Anne D. McCallion Director & Chief Enterprise Operations Officer
Matthew B. Botein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES INC7.53%1 861
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD-5.84%44 796
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%43 766
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-1.83%25 826
ABSA GROUP LTD0.00%10 260
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED14.09%10 235
