PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. : Announces Jeffrey Perlowitz To Join Its Board of Directors

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) announced today that
Jeffrey Perlowitz, a veteran Wall Street executive with deep experience
in the mortgage business, will join its Board of Directors effective
immediately.
“We are delighted that Jeff has been elected to our Board of Directors,”
said PFSI Executive Chairman Stanford L. Kurland. “Jeff is exceptionally
skilled and conversant in all aspects of residential mortgage finance
and brings the kind of expertise and perspective we value. On behalf of
my fellow directors, I welcome his arrival with great enthusiasm.”
From 1998 until his retirement in 2016, Mr. Perlowitz served as managing
director and co-head of global securitized markets at Citigroup and
predecessor entities, where he was responsible for sales and trading of
residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgages and consumer products.
He holds a B.S. in economics and accounting from The State University of
New York at Albany.
About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm
with a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business focused
on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the
management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market.
