Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust    PMT

PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST (PMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/21 02:32:01 pm
19.77 USD   -0.15%
02:31pPENNYMAC MORTGA : Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividends for Its Pref..
BU
08/03PENNYMAC MORTGA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02PENNYMAC MORTGA : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust : Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividends for Its Preferred Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared cash dividends for the third quarter of 2018 on its 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (the “Series A Preferred Shares”) (NYSE: PMT PrA) and its 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (the “Series B Preferred Shares”) (NYSE: PMT PrB).

In accordance with the terms for each preferred series, the dividend information is as follows:

         
Annual
Series Ticker Dividend Rate   Dividend Per Share Record Date Payment Date
A PMT PrA 8.125% $0.507813 September 1, 2018 September 17, 2018
B PMT PrB 8.000% $0.500000 September 1, 2018 September 17, 2018
 

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a controlled subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI). Additional information about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is available at www.PennyMac-REIT.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding management’s beliefs, estimates, projections and assumptions with respect to, among other things, the Company’s financial results, future operations, business plans and investment strategies, as well as industry and market conditions, all of which are subject to change. Words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “promise,” “plan,” and other expressions or words of similar meanings, as well as future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may” are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results and operations for any future period may vary materially from those projected herein and from past results discussed herein. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated include, but are not limited to: changes in our investment objectives or investment or operational strategies, including any new lines of business or new products and services that may subject us to additional risks; volatility in our industry, the debt or equity markets, the general economy or the real estate finance and real estate markets specifically; events or circumstances which undermine confidence in the financial markets or otherwise have a broad impact on financial markets; changes in general business, economic, market, employment and political conditions, or in consumer confidence and spending habits from those expected; declines in real estate or significant changes in U.S. housing prices or activity in the U.S. housing market; the availability of, and level of competition for, attractive risk-adjusted investment opportunities in mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets that satisfy our investment objectives; the inherent difficulty in winning bids to acquire mortgage loans, and our success in doing so; the concentration of credit risks to which we are exposed; the degree and nature of our competition; the availability, terms and deployment of short-term and long-term capital; the adequacy of our cash reserves and working capital; our ability to maintain the desired relationship between our financing and the interest rates and maturities of our assets; the timing and amount of cash flows, if any, from our investments; unanticipated increases or volatility in financing and other costs, including a rise in interest rates; the performance, financial condition and liquidity of borrowers; incomplete or inaccurate information or documentation provided by customers or counterparties, or adverse changes in the financial condition of our customers and counterparties; changes in the number of investor repurchases or indemnifications and our ability to obtain indemnification or demand repurchase from our correspondent sellers; increased rates of delinquency, default and/or decreased recovery rates on our investments; increased prepayments of the mortgages and other loans underlying our mortgage-backed securities or relating to our mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spread and other investments; our exposure to market risk and declines in credit quality and credit spreads; the degree to which our hedging strategies may or may not protect us from interest rate volatility; the effect of the accuracy of or changes in the estimates we make about uncertainties, contingencies and asset and liability valuations when measuring and reporting upon our financial condition and results of operations; changes in regulations or the occurrence of other events that impact the business, operation or prospects of government sponsored enterprises; changes in government support of homeownership; changes in governmental regulations, accounting treatment, tax rates and similar matters; our ability to mitigate cybersecurity risks and cyber incidents; our exposure to risks of loss with real estate investments resulting from adverse weather conditions and man-made or natural disasters; our ability to satisfy complex rules in order to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes; our ability to make distributions to our shareholders in the future; and our organizational structure and certain requirements in our charter documents. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider all of the uncertainties and risks described above, as well as those more fully discussed in reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, and the statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this release only.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTME
02:31pPENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividends for I..
BU
08/08PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement,..
AQ
08/07PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fin..
AQ
08/03PENNYMAC MORTGAGE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement,..
AQ
08/02PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
07/24PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Date for Release of Second Quarte..
BU
07/23Free Pre-Market Technical Pulse on MFA Financial and Three More REIT Stocks
AC
07/12PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/10PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : (PMT) Hit 52-Week High
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Comparing Annaly Capital's BV, Dividend, And Valuation To 20 mREIT Peers (Pos.. 
08/02PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/02PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust's (PMT) CEO David Spector on Q2 2018 Resul.. 
08/02PennyMac Mortgage declares $0.40 dividend 
08/02PennyMac Mortgage beats by $0.11, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 364 M
EBIT 2018 115 M
Net income 2018 110 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 9,49%
P/E ratio 2018 12,47
P/E ratio 2019 11,14
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,31x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,36x
Capitalization 1 206 M
Chart PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 19,5 $
Spread / Average Target -1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Spector President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Stanford L. Kurland Executive Chairman
Andrew S. Chang Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Frank P. Willey Independent Trustee
Randall D. Hadley Lead Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST23.15%1 206
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-10.18%12 460
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP-4.41%9 222
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP2.52%6 230
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.3.14%5 870
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC5.07%3 970
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.