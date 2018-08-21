PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust : Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividends for Its Preferred Shares

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared cash dividends for the third quarter of 2018 on its 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (the “Series A Preferred Shares”) (NYSE: PMT PrA) and its 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (the “Series B Preferred Shares”) (NYSE: PMT PrB).

In accordance with the terms for each preferred series, the dividend information is as follows:

Annual Series Ticker Dividend Rate Dividend Per Share Record Date Payment Date A PMT PrA 8.125% $0.507813 September 1, 2018 September 17, 2018 B PMT PrB 8.000% $0.500000 September 1, 2018 September 17, 2018

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a controlled subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI). Additional information about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is available at www.PennyMac-REIT.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding management’s beliefs, estimates, projections and assumptions with respect to, among other things, the Company’s financial results, future operations, business plans and investment strategies, as well as industry and market conditions, all of which are subject to change. Words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “promise,” “plan,” and other expressions or words of similar meanings, as well as future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may” are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results and operations for any future period may vary materially from those projected herein and from past results discussed herein. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated include, but are not limited to: changes in our investment objectives or investment or operational strategies, including any new lines of business or new products and services that may subject us to additional risks; volatility in our industry, the debt or equity markets, the general economy or the real estate finance and real estate markets specifically; events or circumstances which undermine confidence in the financial markets or otherwise have a broad impact on financial markets; changes in general business, economic, market, employment and political conditions, or in consumer confidence and spending habits from those expected; declines in real estate or significant changes in U.S. housing prices or activity in the U.S. housing market; the availability of, and level of competition for, attractive risk-adjusted investment opportunities in mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets that satisfy our investment objectives; the inherent difficulty in winning bids to acquire mortgage loans, and our success in doing so; the concentration of credit risks to which we are exposed; the degree and nature of our competition; the availability, terms and deployment of short-term and long-term capital; the adequacy of our cash reserves and working capital; our ability to maintain the desired relationship between our financing and the interest rates and maturities of our assets; the timing and amount of cash flows, if any, from our investments; unanticipated increases or volatility in financing and other costs, including a rise in interest rates; the performance, financial condition and liquidity of borrowers; incomplete or inaccurate information or documentation provided by customers or counterparties, or adverse changes in the financial condition of our customers and counterparties; changes in the number of investor repurchases or indemnifications and our ability to obtain indemnification or demand repurchase from our correspondent sellers; increased rates of delinquency, default and/or decreased recovery rates on our investments; increased prepayments of the mortgages and other loans underlying our mortgage-backed securities or relating to our mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spread and other investments; our exposure to market risk and declines in credit quality and credit spreads; the degree to which our hedging strategies may or may not protect us from interest rate volatility; the effect of the accuracy of or changes in the estimates we make about uncertainties, contingencies and asset and liability valuations when measuring and reporting upon our financial condition and results of operations; changes in regulations or the occurrence of other events that impact the business, operation or prospects of government sponsored enterprises; changes in government support of homeownership; changes in governmental regulations, accounting treatment, tax rates and similar matters; our ability to mitigate cybersecurity risks and cyber incidents; our exposure to risks of loss with real estate investments resulting from adverse weather conditions and man-made or natural disasters; our ability to satisfy complex rules in order to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes; our ability to make distributions to our shareholders in the future; and our organizational structure and certain requirements in our charter documents. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider all of the uncertainties and risks described above, as well as those more fully discussed in reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, and the statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this release only.

