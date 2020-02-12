Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Penske Automotive Group, Inc.    PAG

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

(PAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Penske Automotive : Increases Dividend To $0.42 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 04:31pm EST

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a  diversified international transportation services company, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the cash dividend to $0.42 per share.  Penske Automotive Group President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr., said, "For the 35th consecutive quarter, our Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company dividend which exemplifies the confidence we have in our business and our commitment to returning capital to PAG shareholders."

The dividend is payable on March 3, 2020, to shareholders of record on February 24, 2020.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this press release may involve forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements regarding Penske Automotive Group, Inc.'s product availability, future sales and earnings potential. Actual results may vary materially because of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in tariff rates, adverse impacts related to the outcome of the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union, adverse conditions affecting a particular manufacturer, including the adverse impact to the vehicle and parts supply chain due to limited vehicle availability due to WLTP and RDE, pandemics, natural disasters, recall or other disruptions that interrupt the supply of vehicles or parts to us, changes in consumer credit availability, the outcome of legal and administrative matters, and other factors over which management has limited control. These forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with additional information about Penske Automotive Group's business, markets, conditions and other uncertainties, which could affect Penske Automotive Group's future performance. These risks and uncertainties are addressed in Penske Automotive Group's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). This press release speaks only as of its date, and Penske Automotive Group disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

About Penske Automotive
Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE:PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG employs nearly 27,000 people worldwide and is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes, and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

Find a vehicle: http://www.penskecars.com
Engage Penske Automotive: http://www.penskesocial.com
Like Penske Automotive on Facebook: https://facebook.com/penskecars
Follow Penske Automotive on Twitter: https://twitter.com/penskecars
Visit Penske Automotive on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/penskecars

Inquiries should contact:

Contacts:

J.D. Carlson

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

248-648-2810
jcarlson@penskeautomotive.com

Anthony R. Pordon
Executive Vice President – Investor Relations and Corporate Development
248-648-2540
tpordon@penskeautomotive.com

 

Penske Automotive Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/Penske Automotive Group)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penske-automotive-increases-dividend-to-0-42-per-share-301003941.html

SOURCE Penske Automotive Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, I
04:31pPENSKE AUTOMOTIVE : Increases Dividend To $0.42 Per Share
PR
02/05PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, R..
AQ
02/05PENSKE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/05PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
PR
01/14PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE : To Host Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call
PR
2019PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fina..
AQ
2019PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
2019PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, R..
AQ
2019PENSKE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group