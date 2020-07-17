Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Penske Automotive Group, Inc.    PAG

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

(PAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Penske Automotive : To Host Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 07:01am EDT

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), an international transportation services company, will host its second quarter 2020 financial results conference call as follows:

WHEN:   

Wednesday, July 29, 2020



TIME:  

2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time



PHONE: 

United States, please call (866) 394-1455


International, please call (516) 575-8644


Conference ID:  3229936




Note:  Callers should dial in 10-15 minutes before the call begins.

The call will follow the release that morning of second quarter 2020 earnings for Penske Automotive Group and will be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet.  This simultaneous webcast may be accessed directly at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/pag200729.html

If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available thru Wednesday, August 5, 2020.  To listen to the replay, please dial:

United States, please call (855) 859-2056
International, please call (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 3229936

A rebroadcast of the conference call will also be available via the Investors section on the Penske Automotive Group website at www.penskeautomotive.com beginning approximately one hour after completion of the live broadcast.

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE:PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand.  PAG is a member of the Fortune 500 and Russell 1000 Indexes, and is ranked as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune.  For additional information visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

Find a vehiclehttp://www.penskecars.com
Engage Penske Automotivehttp://www.penskesocial.com
Like Penske Automotive on Facebookhttps://facebook.com/penskecars
Follow Penske Automotive on Twitterhttps://twitter.com/penskecars      
Follow Penske Automotive on Instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/penskecars     
Visit Penske Automotive on YouTubehttp://www.youtube.com/penskecars

Inquiries should contact:




J.D. Carlson

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 248-648-2810
Email: jcarlson@penskeautomotive.com

 

Anthony R. Pordon
Executive Vice President – Investor Relations and Corporate Development
Phone: 248-648-2540
Email: tpordon@penskeautomotive.com

 

Penske Automotive Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/Penske Automotive Group)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penske-automotive-group-to-host-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-conference-call-301095200.html

SOURCE Penske Automotive Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, I
07:01aPENSKE AUTOMOTIVE : To Host Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Cal..
PR
07/16PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/16PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE : Provides Operational Update
PR
07/07PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fina..
AQ
06/09PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/14Virtusa, Penske fall; Cisco Systems, Flowers Foods rise
AQ
05/14MOST FORD U.S. DEALERS GOT FEDERAL P : Coo
RE
05/13PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submi..
AQ
05/13PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE : Suspends Quarterly Dividend
PR
05/06PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group