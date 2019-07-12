Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Penske Automotive Group, Inc.    PAG

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

(PAG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Penske Automotive : To Host Second Quarter Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 07:01am EDT

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), an international transportation services company, will host its second quarter financial results conference call as follows:

WHEN:

Tuesday, July 30, 2019



TIME: 

2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time



PHONE: 

United States, please call (800) 230-1085
International, please call (612) 288-0329




Note:  Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins.

The call will follow the release that morning of first quarter earnings for Penske Automotive Group and will be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet.  This simultaneous webcast may be accessed through the Investors section on the Penske Automotive Group website at www.penskeautomotive.com

If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, August 6, 2019.  To listen to the replay, please dial:

United States, please call (800) 475-6701 (access code 469651)
International, please call (320) 365-3844 (access code 469651)

A rebroadcast of the conference call will also be available on www.penskeautomotive.com beginning approximately one hour after completion of the live broadcast.

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE:PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand.  PAG employs nearly 27,000 people worldwide, is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000 and Russell 3000 Indexes, and is ranked as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune.  For additional information visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

Find a vehiclehttp://www.penskecars.com
Engage Penske Automotivehttp://www.penskesocial.com
Like Penske Automotive on Facebookhttps://facebook.com/penskecars
Follow Penske Automotive on Twitterhttps://twitter.com/penskecars      
Follow Penske Automotive on Instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/penskecars     
Visit Penske Automotive on YouTubehttp://www.youtube.com/penskecars

Inquiries should contact:

Contacts:

J.D. Carlson

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

248-648-2810
jcarlson@penskeautomotive.com

Anthony R. Pordon
Executive Vice President – Investor
Relations and Corporate Development
248-648-2540
tpordon@penskeautomotive.com

 

Penske Automotive Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/Penske Automotive Group)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penske-automotive-group-to-host-second-quarter-conference-call-300883899.html

SOURCE Penske Automotive Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, I
07:01aPENSKE AUTOMOTIVE : To Host Second Quarter Conference Call
PR
06/27PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fina..
AQ
05/17PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/10PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hold..
AQ
05/09PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE : Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share
PR
05/08Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Penske Automotive Group, Inc. ..
PR
04/26PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
04/25PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, R..
AQ
04/25PENSKE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/25PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About