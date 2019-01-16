Penta Ocean Construction : Completion of CP-8001, multi-purpose SEP with large crane

Tokyo, Japan - January 16, 2019 - Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce the completion of construction of CP-8001, the first Japanese multi-purpose SEP*1 equipped with a large crane. The Dutch specialist GustoMSC supervised the basic design and Japan Marine United Corporation undertook the construction. After delivery on December 10, 2018, the vessel went through various sea trials in Japanese coastal waters in preparation for the upcoming offshore wind firm installations and other marine works. The Port of Kitakyushu is now designated as her home port.

The enactment of relevant regulations*2 which advocate installation area expansion from nearby shores into deeper waters will undoubtedly provide further potential for offshore wind firm projects. CP-8001's highly efficient and accurate features will allow operation even in sea areas with harsh weather and marine conditions, making her most suitable for installation works of offshore wind firms and other marine works.

*1 SEP: Self-Elevating Platform

*2 Act of Promoting Utilization of Sea Areas in Development of Power Generation Facilities Using Maritime



Renewable Energy Resources