Penta Ocean Construction : Development of Ground Information Visualization Tool (Gi-CIM)

Tokyo, Japan - May. 20, 2020 - Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd. and Itochu Techno-Solutions Corporation have developed Ground Improvement Construction Information Modeling (Gi-CIM), a three-dimensional integration and visualization tool of ground information.

Ground improvement works usually entail risks of interfering with subsurface structures when they target invisible underground soil. In addition, it is not possible to directly check the finished shape and quality. In order to tackle these issues, the active use of CIM technology has proven effective, as its 'subsurface visualization' features help three-dimensionally integrate and manage information that are obtained during the ground improvement work steps; 'Survey - design - construction - finished shape/quality management - maintenance'(Fig. 1). Gi-CIM is a tool that integrates construction management information for ground improvement into CIM models of existing structures, etc. The main features are as follows.

1.Capability of 3D modeling of ground improvement by inputting design / construction information into Excel sheets

2.CIM can manage all attributable information, such as construction management records and quality inspection results

3.Quality test results such as sounding test (1D) and geophysical survey (2D) can also be integrated into the 3D model

We introduced Gi-CIM in the ground improvement work using Curve Inducement Drilling Method (total drilling length of 1681m, improved soil volume of 889m3),and as a result,the following effects were confirmed(Fig.2).

1) Improvement of safety and construction accuracy by front-loading construction

·Avoiding troubles by visualizing hazardous spots (interference between drilled holes and existing structures) and sharing the information among construction personnel

·Reflecting the drilled shape (grasping the difference in comparison with the design) and optimizing the chemical solution injection plan (sequence and amount) in the post process

2) Improvement of reliability of construction quality by three-dimensional quality control

·3D modeling of an improved body with size according to actual chemical solution injection amount

·3D model clearly shows that the chemical solution is injected into all improved bodies above the planned value

·Integration of construction work and quality inspection results on the 3D model to prove suitability of construction quality

3) Promoting the introduction of CIM at the construction stage by labor-saving in 3D modeling works on site

·Managing daily construction work on the 3D model with a workload equivalent to normal construction management

·Smooth operation of CIM without relying on specialized CIM modelers or outsourcing at the construction stage

Gi-CIM is applicable to various ground improvement works such as Sand Compaction Pile Method (SCP Method), Compaction Grouting Method (CPG Method), and Cement Deep Mixing Method (CDM Method). We will endeavor to contribute to the improvement of quality by visualizing ground improvement works through three-dimensional integration of subsurface ground information.