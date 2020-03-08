Penta Ocean Construction : Joint Research and Development of “Bar Arrangement Inspection System” Using Artificial Intelligence Image Analysis Technology

Tokyo, Japan - Mar. 9, 2020 - We hereby announce that twenty general contracting companies (listed below, hereinafter called 'general contractors') have signed a Joint Research and Development (R&D) Agreement for 'Bar Arrangement Inspection System' using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and image analysis. Since April 2019, the general contractors have been actively involved in this R&D. Through this R&D, we are aiming to develop a system which enables efficient and precise reinforcement arrangement at construction sites, regardless of skill level of the construction managers, in an effort to provide our clients with high-quality buildings.

Further, in this R&D, we will strive to develop a system that integrates two separate features; 'Bar arrangement checking function' for providing support in rebar works using a tablet terminal, and 'Bar arrangement inspection function' for improving inspection efficiency using a special camera. In 2020, we plan to start a trial of the 'Bar arrangement checking function' to construction sites.

Although similar systems have been studied by various companies so far, they usually required a high level of BIM operation skills or specialized devices, which made it difficult to widely make use of these systems at construction sites or precast manufacturing facilities. To tackle this issue, we developed a user-friendly system which eliminates the need for skill level or specialized devices, and allows any staff or worker to select a BIM 3D model component from a tablet terminal and input the installation plan and results. The workers can also have an easy and quick access to the latest information from smart phone by QR code.