Penta Ocean Construction : Ocean and DEME Offshore sign memorandum of understanding to collaborate on construction of offshore wind projects in Japan

03/24/2020 | 03:33am EDT

Tokyo, Japan - Mar. 24, 2020 -Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd., Japan's leading marine contractor, and DEME Offshore, Belgium's leading offshore marine engineering company, have concluded a memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding comprehensive cooperation for the construction of offshore wind farms in Japan.

In light of recent regulations*1 which promote offshore wind power generation in the general sea areas, as well as in port and harbour areas, the development of offshore wind projects has gained considerable momentum throughout Japan.

However, offshore wind projects can face very complex subsoils due to mixed sandy and rocky, sometimes soft grounds, together with severe metocean conditions like typhoons, bomb cyclones, etc. In addition, seismic forces need to be considered.

By combining DEME Offshore's extensive experience and technological know-how in Europe with those of Penta-Ocean in Japan, we will be able to provide comprehensive solutions to these challenges. We believe that our collaboration will make a significant contribution to the further expansion of Japan's offshore wind industry, through the realisation of safe and highly efficient construction methods.

As a first step, we will start with the introduction and development of advanced technologies that are deemed useful and beneficial to the Japanese market, leading to joint execution of offshore wind farm projects in Japan.

About DEME Offshore
DEME Offshore is a subsidiary of the DEME Group, a world-wide market-leading solutions provider in the highly specialised fields of dredging, offshore energy and environmental and infra marine works.
As a pioneer in the construction of offshore wind farms, this January DEME Offshore achieved an unmatched turbine installation track record, with more than 2,200 offshore wind turbines successfully installed. DEME Offshore possesses a vast reservoir of know-how and the latest, most advanced technologies for the construction of offshore wind farms. The expertise includes the transport and installation of foundations and turbines, specialised technology for XL drilled monopiles, the installation of subsea power cables, and the Operations & Maintenance activities necessary beyond commissioning.
DEME Offshore owns a comprehensive fleet of installation vessels, including seven offshore installation vessels*2 equipped with cranes that have lifting capacities up to 1,500t, the revolutionary floating heavy lift vessel 'Orion' with a 5,000t crane, and other specialised vessels for cable installation, wind farm maintenance and offshore services.

About Penta-Ocean
Penta-Ocean is Japan's leading marine contractor, having an extensive track record and knowledge in marine civil engineering works in the maritime areas surrounding Japan. Penta-Ocean's business has expanded from its core business of marine civil engineering works to civil infrastructure and building construction works, with 124 years of experience in Japan. In Singapore, it has 56 years of experience, contributing approximately 10% expansion of the original national land by reclamation.
In the field of offshore wind farm construction, Penta-Ocean has a track record in the design, construction and removal of a demonstration offshore wind power facility in the Hibikinada District of Kitakyushu Port (Fukuoka Prefecture). Penta-Ocean owns the first Japanese offshore installation vessel, 'CP-8001', which is equipped with an 800t crane, and is currently building a second new vessel with a 1,600t crane.

*1 Act of Promoting Utilisation of Sea Areas in the Development of Power Generation Facilities Using Maritime Renewable Energy Resources
*2 'Offshore installation vessel' means SEP (Self-elevating Platform) vessel

Penta-Ocean Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 07:32:03 UTC
