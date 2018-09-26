Pentair : Releases 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report

Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions - For Life

Pentair (NYSE: PNR) announced the release of its 2017 Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, highlighting corporate and community citizenship efforts including its continued commitment to sustainable products and solutions, operational excellence, employee engagement, community involvement and philanthropic giving, and governance.

“I am proud of the commitment by our employees to ongoing sustainability efforts as we strive to fulfill our mission of delivering smart, sustainable solutions that make the most of life’s essential resource,” said John L. Stauch, Pentair President and CEO. “The achievements highlighted in this report are reflective of the progress Pentair has made in our journey to create a company that is a better performer, a better place to work and more relevant in our communities around the world.”

Highlighted within the report are success stories demonstrating Pentair’s contributions as a responsible corporate citizen within its own operations as well as with its customers and community partners. Some highlights include:

Delivering a sustainable, safe drinking water system for students of the Kibera School for Girls in Kenya, as well as 156,000 people in the surrounding community.

Partnering with TerraCycle to create a zero-waste, recyclable water filter cartridge; and

Achieving five million hours without a Lost Time Incident at its Houston, Texas site, a reflection of the importance the company places on Environmental, Health and Safety initiatives.

Additionally, the report highlights initiatives the company is taking to reduce the environmental impact of its own operations. In 2017, Pentair implemented 37 employee solutions, generating $525,000 in resource efficiency savings. The company encourages site-level teams to look for creative ways to drive efficiencies in energy and water use, as well as to reduce waste and emissions.

The Pentair 2017 CR Report incorporates enterprise-wide initiatives for the year, and as such encompasses the company’s two reporting segments that were in existence in 2017 – Water and Electrical. On April 30, 2018, Pentair announced that it completed the separation of its Electrical business, which is now held by nVent Electric plc.

To view and download Pentair’s 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report, click here.

ABOUT PENTAIR

At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. Whether it's improving, moving or helping people enjoy water, we help manage the world's most precious resource.

With approximately 130 locations in 34 countries and 10,000 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. Our 2017 revenue was $2.8 billion, and we trade under the ticker symbol PNR. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005223/en/