Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pentair PLC    PNR   IE00BLS09M33

PENTAIR PLC (PNR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/25 10:03:22 pm
43.72 USD   -0.27%
08:32aPENTAIR : Releases 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report
BU
09/18PENTAIR : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
07/25PENTAIR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Pentair : Releases 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 08:32am EDT

Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions - For Life

Pentair (NYSE: PNR) announced the release of its 2017 Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, highlighting corporate and community citizenship efforts including its continued commitment to sustainable products and solutions, operational excellence, employee engagement, community involvement and philanthropic giving, and governance.

“I am proud of the commitment by our employees to ongoing sustainability efforts as we strive to fulfill our mission of delivering smart, sustainable solutions that make the most of life’s essential resource,” said John L. Stauch, Pentair President and CEO. “The achievements highlighted in this report are reflective of the progress Pentair has made in our journey to create a company that is a better performer, a better place to work and more relevant in our communities around the world.”

Highlighted within the report are success stories demonstrating Pentair’s contributions as a responsible corporate citizen within its own operations as well as with its customers and community partners. Some highlights include:

  • Delivering a sustainable, safe drinking water system for students of the Kibera School for Girls in Kenya, as well as 156,000 people in the surrounding community.
  • Partnering with TerraCycle to create a zero-waste, recyclable water filter cartridge; and
  • Achieving five million hours without a Lost Time Incident at its Houston, Texas site, a reflection of the importance the company places on Environmental, Health and Safety initiatives.

Additionally, the report highlights initiatives the company is taking to reduce the environmental impact of its own operations. In 2017, Pentair implemented 37 employee solutions, generating $525,000 in resource efficiency savings. The company encourages site-level teams to look for creative ways to drive efficiencies in energy and water use, as well as to reduce waste and emissions.

The Pentair 2017 CR Report incorporates enterprise-wide initiatives for the year, and as such encompasses the company’s two reporting segments that were in existence in 2017 – Water and Electrical. On April 30, 2018, Pentair announced that it completed the separation of its Electrical business, which is now held by nVent Electric plc.

To view and download Pentair’s 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report, click here.

ABOUT PENTAIR

At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. Whether it's improving, moving or helping people enjoy water, we help manage the world's most precious resource.

With approximately 130 locations in 34 countries and 10,000 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. Our 2017 revenue was $2.8 billion, and we trade under the ticker symbol PNR. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PENTAIR PLC
08:32aPENTAIR : Releases 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report
BU
09/18PENTAIR : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09/11PENTAIR PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/25PENTAIR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
07/25PENTAIR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25PENTAIR PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/25PENTAIR : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
07/25PENTAIR PLC : to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/19PENTAIR PLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/18PENTAIR : Taking stock
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/18Pentair declares $0.175 dividend 
09/11Hurricane Florence's Potential Impacts On Commodities And Equities 
09/11Trian's Peltz resigns from Pentair board 
09/03Tracking Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Updat.. 
09/01Tracking Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 946 M
EBIT 2018 522 M
Net income 2018 408 M
Debt 2018 669 M
Yield 2018 2,20%
P/E ratio 2018 25,30
P/E ratio 2019 18,02
EV / Sales 2018 2,83x
EV / Sales 2019 2,66x
Capitalization 7 669 M
Chart PENTAIR PLC
Duration : Period :
Pentair PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENTAIR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 45,9 $
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Stauch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Jones Chairman
Karl R. Frykman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark C. Borin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip M. Rolchigo Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENTAIR PLC-38.09%7 669
FANUC CORP-18.26%40 639
ATLAS COPCO AB-5.14%35 146
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES15.64%30 799
INGERSOLL-RAND16.64%25 228
PARKER HANNIFIN-5.67%24 930
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.