PENTAIR PLC

(PNR)
Pentair : Releases New Commercial Pumps with Enhanced Efficiencies

09/24/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

New Pentair pumps combine energy efficiency and performance excellence for HVAC applications

Global water treatment company Pentair announces the release of its new streamlined product portfolio of energy efficient pumps for commercial building applications. The new high performance pumps not only exceed the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) pump efficiency standards that go into effect in 2020, but have also been redesigned to deliver greater durability and usability for the end operator.

“At Pentair, we understand the issues our commercial building customers face on a daily basis, and the importance of pump performance for a reliable HVAC system,” said Bob Miller, Senior Vice President, Pentair Flow Technologies. “As a leader in delivering smart, sustainable water solutions, we viewed the recent U.S. Department of Energy regulations as an opportunity to go beyond just compliance to deliver a new line of pumps with innovative hydraulics and an upgraded design to simplify installation and maintenance.”

The newly upgraded end suction and vertical in-line pumps will be released under the Pentair Aurora and Pentair Fairbanks Nijhuis brands. Designed with an emphasis on durability, the pumps feature higher working pressure thresholds and versatility to perform through a large range of conditions. Shared hydraulics were incorporated to reduce inventory complexities that can impact maintenance and replacement timelines. In addition, these new pumps are available with upgraded stainless steel impellers and ductile iron castings as standard offering.

Online Tool Simplifies Pump Selection Process
In conjunction with the release of the new pumps, Pentair is also launching enhancements to its online pump selector tool for commercial building engineers and distributor partners. Users will now be able to access curve preferences and review configurations and pricing more easily on not only their desktop, but also on mobile devices. A new projects portal will also allow users to create projects and share directly with customers, who can then download the documents and quickly convert projects to quotes.

“The Pentair Encompass Pump Selection Tool now offers greater functionality for users to compare and select the right Pentair pumping solution,” said Miller.

For more information about the new Pentair commercial end suction and in-line pumps and pump size availability, visit pentair.com/HVAC-DOE. For more information about the Pentair Encompass Pump Selection Tool, visit pentair.com/Encompass.

ABOUT PENTAIR

At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean, safe water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water. Whether it’s improving, moving or enjoying water, we help manage the world’s most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2018 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 110 locations in 30 countries and 10,000 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

© Business Wire 2019
