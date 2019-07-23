Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pentair PLC    PNR   IE00BLS09M33

PENTAIR PLC

(PNR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pentair : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 07:03am EDT

  • Second quarter sales of $800 million.
  • Second quarter GAAP EPS of $0.68 and adjusted EPS of $0.69.
  • The company updates its 2019 GAAP EPS guidance to approximately $2.13 and on an adjusted basis to approximately $2.35.

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures are in the attached financial tables.

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) today announced second quarter 2019 sales of $800 million. Sales were up 2 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 1 percent in the second quarter. Second quarter 2019 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations (“EPS”) were $0.68 compared to $0.44 in the second quarter of 2018. On an adjusted basis, the company reported EPS of $0.69 compared to $0.71 in the second quarter of 2018. Segment income, adjusted net income, free cash flow, and adjusted EPS are described in the attached schedules.

Second quarter 2019 operating income was $134 million, up 9 percent compared to operating income for the second quarter of 2018, and return on sales (“ROS”) was 16.7 percent, an increase of 100 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2018. On an adjusted basis, the company reported segment income of $154 million for the second quarter, down 6 percent compared to segment income for the second quarter of 2018, and ROS was 19.3 percent, a decrease of 170 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $356 million and free cash flow provided by continuing operations was $343 million for the quarter.

Pentair paid a regular cash dividend of $0.18 per share in the second quarter of 2019. Pentair previously announced on December 10, 2018 that its Board of Directors approved a 3 percent increase in the company's regular annual cash dividend rate for 2019 to $0.72 from $0.70, adjusted for the spin-off of nVent Electric plc. This marks the 43rd consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

John L. Stauch, Pentair’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We delivered solid second quarter performance even as weather issues lingered during the quarter in several of our key markets. Our recent acquisitions are performing well and are helping to further our residential and commercial water treatment strategy. During the quarter, we successfully completed a bond offering and our balance sheet remains in excellent shape. Looking ahead, we remain confident that we will exit the year positioned for more normalized performance in 2020.”

OUTLOOK

The company updates its estimated 2019 GAAP EPS to approximately $2.13 and on an adjusted EPS basis to approximately $2.35. The company updates its full year 2019 sales guidance to approximately flat to up 1 percent on a reported basis and approximately flat to down 1 percent on a core basis compared to full year 2018. The company expects full year free cash flow to approximate adjusted net income.

In addition, the company introduces third quarter 2019 GAAP EPS of approximately $0.50 - $0.52 and on an adjusted EPS basis of approximately $0.54 - $0.56. The company expects third quarter sales to be approximately flat to up 2 percent on a reported basis and approximately down 1 to 3 percent on a core basis compared to third quarter 2018.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Pentair President and Chief Executive Officer John L. Stauch and Chief Financial Officer Mark C. Borin will discuss the company’s second quarter 2019 results on a two-way conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern today. A live audio webcast of the call, along with the related presentation, can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.pentair.com, shortly before the call begins.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the attachments to this release and in the presentation, each of which can be found on Pentair’s website. The webcast and presentation will be archived at the company’s website following the conclusion of the event.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that we believe to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets," "plans," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "likely," "may," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "should," "would," "positioned," "strategy," "future" or words, phrases or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business, including the strength of housing and related markets; demand, competition and pricing pressures in the markets we serve; volatility in currency exchange rates; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; the ability to successfully integrate the Aquion and Pelican Water Systems acquisitions; the ability to achieve the benefits of our restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives; risks associated with operating foreign businesses; the impact of material cost and other inflation; the impact of seasonality of sales and weather conditions; our ability to comply with laws and regulations; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and administrative policy, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits or impact trade agreements and tariffs; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the separation of nVent Electric plc from Pentair; and the ability to achieve our long-term strategic operating goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Pentair plc assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this release.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water. Whether it’s improving, moving or enjoying water, we help manage the world’s most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2018 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 110 locations in 30 countries and 10,000 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

 

June 30,

June 30,

 

June 30,

June 30,

In millions, except per-share data

2019

2018

 

2019

2018

Net sales

$

799.5

 

$

780.6

 

 

$

1,488.4

 

$

1,513.2

 

Cost of goods sold

512.8

 

498.0

 

 

966.1

 

977.3

 

Gross profit

286.7

 

282.6

 

 

522.3

 

535.9

 

% of net sales

35.9

%

36.2

%

 

35.1

%

35.4

%

Selling, general and administrative

132.2

 

140.9

 

 

279.5

 

282.7

 

% of net sales

16.5

%

18.1

%

 

18.8

%

18.7

%

Research and development

20.7

 

19.1

 

 

41.4

 

37.9

 

% of net sales

2.6

%

2.4

%

 

2.8

%

2.5

%

Operating income

133.8

 

122.6

 

 

201.4

 

215.3

 

% of net sales

16.7

%

15.7

%

 

13.5

%

14.2

%

Other (income) expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Loss (gain) on sale of business

0.1

 

0.9

 

 

(3.4

)

6.2

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

17.1

 

 

 

17.1

 

Other income

(12.9

)

(4.2

)

 

(12.3

)

(3.8

)

Net interest expense

9.4

 

10.1

 

 

16.7

 

23.6

 

% of net sales

1.2

%

1.3

%

 

1.1

%

1.6

%

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

137.2

 

98.7

 

 

200.4

 

172.2

 

Provision for income taxes

22.1

 

20.8

 

 

32.9

 

35.9

 

Effective tax rate

16.1

%

21.1

%

 

16.4

%

20.8

%

Net income from continuing operations

115.1

 

77.9

 

 

167.5

 

136.3

 

(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax

(0.8

)

(36.4

)

 

(1.9

)

8.1

 

Net income

$

114.3

 

$

41.5

 

 

$

165.6

 

$

144.4

 

Earnings (loss) per ordinary share

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

0.68

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.98

 

$

0.77

 

Discontinued operations

(0.01

)

(0.21

)

 

(0.01

)

0.04

 

Basic earnings per ordinary share

$

0.67

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.97

 

$

0.81

 

Diluted

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

0.68

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.98

 

$

0.76

 

Discontinued operations

(0.01

)

(0.21

)

 

(0.01

)

0.04

 

Diluted earnings per ordinary share

$

0.67

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.97

 

$

0.80

 

Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

169.8

 

176.9

 

 

170.6

 

178.1

 

Diluted

170.5

 

178.6

 

 

171.4

 

179.9

 

Cash dividends paid per ordinary share

$

0.18

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.36

 

$

0.70

 

 

 

 

 

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

June 30,

December 31,

In millions

2019

2018

Assets

Current assets

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

80.5

$

74.3

Accounts and notes receivable, net

459.6

488.2

Inventories

396.7

387.5

Other current assets

104.7

89.4

Total current assets

1,041.5

1,039.4

Property, plant and equipment, net

280.3

272.6

Other assets

 

 

Goodwill

2,287.5

2,072.7

Intangibles, net

354.2

276.3

Other non-current assets

206.5

145.5

Total other assets

2,848.2

2,494.5

Total assets

$

4,170.0

$

3,806.5

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities

 

 

Accounts payable

$

261.7

$

378.6

Employee compensation and benefits

68.7

111.7

Other current liabilities

379.8

328.4

Total current liabilities

710.2

818.7

Other liabilities

 

 

Long-term debt

1,215.1

787.6

Pension and other post-retirement compensation and benefits

89.2

90.0

Deferred tax liabilities

119.8

105.9

Other non-current liabilities

229.1

168.2

Total liabilities

2,363.4

1,970.4

Equity

1,806.6

1,836.1

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,170.0

$

3,806.5

 

 

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

 

 

Six months ended

 

June 30,

June 30,

In millions

2019

2018

Operating activities

 

 

Net income

$

165.6

 

$

144.4

 

Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax

1.9

 

(8.1

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities of continuing operations

 

 

Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(2.5

)

(5.8

)

Depreciation

24.4

 

24.9

 

Amortization

16.5

 

18.4

 

Deferred income taxes

(9.6

)

10.1

 

(Gain) loss on sale of business

(3.4

)

6.2

 

Share-based compensation

10.7

 

11.3

 

Trade name and other impairment

18.2

 

6.0

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

17.1

 

Pension settlement gain

(12.2

)

 

Pension and other post-retirement plan contribution

(10.7

)

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions

 

 

Accounts and notes receivable

32.2

 

52.7

 

Inventories

3.1

 

(15.4

)

Other current assets

(18.8

)

(10.8

)

Accounts payable

(123.1

)

(45.9

)

Employee compensation and benefits

(22.5

)

(32.2

)

Other current liabilities

28.5

 

3.5

 

Other non-current assets and liabilities

0.9

 

1.4

 

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations

99.2

 

177.8

 

Net cash used for operating activities of discontinued operations

(2.5

)

(5.9

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

96.7

 

171.9

 

Investing activities

 

 

Capital expenditures

(29.8

)

(20.3

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

0.4

 

(0.5

)

Proceeds from (payments due to) the sale of businesses, net

0.7

 

(12.8

)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(284.5

)

(0.9

)

Other

(1.5

)

 

Net cash used for investing activities of continuing operations

(314.7

)

(34.5

)

Net cash used for investing activities of discontinued operations

 

(7.1

)

Net cash used for investing activities

(314.7

)

(41.6

)

Financing activities

 

 

Net receipts of commercial paper and revolving long-term debt

32.9

 

30.2

 

Proceeds from long-term debt

400.0

 

 

Repayments of long-term debt

 

(675.1

)

Debt issuance costs

(5.7

)

 

Premium paid on early extinguishment of debt

 

(16.0

)

Transfer of cash to nVent

 

(74.2

)

Distribution of cash from nVent

 

993.6

 

Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld

7.2

 

6.3

 

Repurchases of ordinary shares

(150.0

)

(300.0

)

Dividends paid

(62.0

)

(125.9

)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

222.4

 

(161.1

)

Change in cash held for sale

 

27.0

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1.8

 

(3.8

)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

6.2

 

(7.6

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

74.3

 

86.3

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

80.5

 

$

78.7

 

 

 

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of the GAAP operating activities cash flow to the non-GAAP free cash flow (Unaudited)

 

 

Three months

Three months

Six months

 

Six months

ended

ended

ended

ended

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

 

June 30,

In millions

2019

2019

2019

 

2018

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations

$

(257.1

)

$

356.3

 

$

99.2

 

 

$

177.8

 

Capital expenditures

(16.8

)

(13.0

)

(29.8

)

 

(20.3

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

0.3

 

0.1

 

0.4

 

 

(0.5

)

Free cash flow from continuing operations

$

(273.6

)

$

343.4

 

$

69.8

 

 

$

157.0

 

Net cash used for operating activities of discontinued operations

0.8

 

(3.3

)

(2.5

)

 

(5.9

)

Capital expenditures of discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

(7.4

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment of discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

2.3

 

Free cash flow

$

(272.8

)

$

340.1

 

$

67.3

 

 

$

146.0

 

 

 

 

 

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

First

Second

Six

 

First

Second

Six

In millions

Quarter

Quarter

Months

Quarter

Quarter

Months

Net sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aquatic Systems

$

220.5

 

$

270.6

 

$

491.1

 

 

$

240.4

 

$

276.2

 

$

516.6

 

Filtration Solutions

239.3

 

285.6

 

524.9

 

 

251.6

 

262.1

 

513.7

 

Flow Technologies

228.7

 

243.0

 

471.7

 

 

240.3

 

241.9

 

482.2

 

Other

0.4

 

0.3

 

0.7

 

 

0.3

 

0.4

 

0.7

 

Consolidated

$

688.9

 

$

799.5

 

$

1,488.4

 

 

$

732.6

 

$

780.6

 

$

1,513.2

 

Segment income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aquatic Systems

$

52.4

 

$

76.8

 

$

129.2

 

 

$

60.0

 

$

79.6

 

$

139.6

 

Filtration Solutions

33.7

 

50.0

 

83.7

 

 

33.7

 

52.3

 

86.0

 

Flow Technologies

30.1

 

41.9

 

72.0

 

 

38.7

 

44.4

 

83.1

 

Other

(17.5

)

(14.6

)

(32.1

)

 

(15.4

)

(12.2

)

(27.6

)

Consolidated

$

98.7

 

$

154.1

 

$

252.8

 

 

$

117.0

 

$

164.1

 

$

281.1

 

Return on sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aquatic Systems

23.8

%

28.4

%

26.3

%

 

25.0

%

28.8

%

27.0

%

Filtration Solutions

14.1

%

17.5

%

15.9

%

 

13.4

%

20.0

%

16.7

%

Flow Technologies

13.2

%

17.2

%

15.3

%

 

16.1

%

18.4

%

17.2

%

Consolidated

14.3

%

19.3

%

17.0

%

 

16.0

%

21.0

%

18.6

%

 

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of the GAAP year ended December 31, 2019 to the non-GAAP

excluding the effect of 2019 adjustments (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Actual

 

Forecast

 

First

Second

 

Third

Full

In millions, except per-share data

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

Net sales

$

688.9

 

$

799.5

 

 

approx

Flat - Up 2 %

approx

Flat - Up 1 %

Operating income

67.6

 

133.8

 

 

approx

Up 4 - 6 %

approx

Up 4 %

% of net sales

9.8

%

16.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and other

1.1

 

6.7

 

 

approx

$

 

approx

$

8

 

Intangible amortization

8.2

 

8.3

 

 

approx

8

 

approx

32

 

Asset impairment

15.3

 

2.9

 

 

approx

 

approx

18

 

Inventory step-up

1.7

 

0.5

 

 

approx

 

approx

3

 

Deal-related costs and expenses

4.2

 

 

 

approx

 

approx

4

 

Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries

0.6

 

1.9

 

 

approx

1

 

approx

5

 

Segment income

98.7

 

154.1

 

 

approx

Flat - Up 2 %

approx

Down 2 %

Return on sales

14.3

%

19.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

Net income from continuing operations—as reported

52.4

 

115.1

 

 

approx

$84 - $88

approx

$

365

 

(Gain) loss on sale of business

(3.5

)

0.1

 

 

approx

 

approx

(4

)

Pension settlement gain

 

(12.2

)

 

approx

 

approx

(12

)

Adjustments to operating income

30.5

 

18.4

 

 

approx

8

 

approx

65

 

Income tax adjustments

(5.4

)

(3.8

)

 

approx

(1

)

approx

(12

)

Net income from continuing operations—as adjusted

$

74.0

 

$

117.6

 

 

approx

$91 - $95

approx

$

402

 

Continuing earnings per ordinary share—diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as reported

$

0.30

 

$

0.68

 

 

approx

$0.50 - $0.52

approx

$

2.13

 

Adjustments

0.13

 

0.01

 

 

approx

0.04

approx

0.22

 

Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as adjusted

$

0.43

 

$

0.69

 

 

approx

$0.54 - $0.56

approx

$

2.35

 

 

 

 

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of the GAAP year ended December 31, 2018 to the non-GAAP

excluding the effect of 2018 adjustments (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Full

In millions, except per-share data

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

Net sales

$

732.6

 

$

780.6

 

$

711.4

 

$

740.5

 

$

2,965.1

 

Operating income

92.7

 

122.6

 

108.4

 

113.0

 

436.7

 

% of net sales

12.7

%

15.7

%

15.2

%

15.3

%

14.7

%

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and other

5.6

 

19.0

 

3.5

 

3.7

 

31.8

 

Intangible amortization

9.3

 

9.1

 

8.6

 

7.9

 

34.9

 

Trade name and other impairment

 

6.0

 

 

6.0

 

12.0

 

Corporate allocations

8.8

 

2.2

 

 

 

11.0

 

Deal-related costs and expenses

 

 

 

2.0

 

2.0

 

Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries

0.6

 

5.2

 

1.3

 

1.3

 

8.4

 

Segment income

117.0

 

164.1

 

121.8

 

133.9

 

536.8

 

Return on sales

16.0

%

21.0

%

17.1

%

18.1

%

18.1

%

Net income from continuing operations—as reported

58.4

 

77.9

 

91.2

 

94.2

 

321.7

 

Loss on sale of business

5.3

 

0.9

 

0.2

 

0.9

 

7.3

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

17.1

 

 

 

17.1

 

Interest expense adjustment

6.0

 

2.4

 

 

 

8.4

 

Pension and other post-retirement mark-to-market loss

 

 

2.2

 

1.4

 

3.6

 

Adjustments to operating income

23.7

 

36.3

 

12.1

 

19.6

 

91.7

 

Income tax adjustments

(4.5

)

(7.1

)

(10.3

)

(11.5

)

(33.4

)

Net income from continuing operations—as adjusted

$

88.9

 

$

127.5

 

$

95.4

 

$

104.6

 

$

416.4

 

Continuing earnings per ordinary share—diluted

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as reported

$

0.32

 

$

0.44

 

$

0.52

 

$

0.54

 

$

1.81

 

Adjustments

0.17

 

0.27

 

0.02

 

0.06

 

0.54

 

Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as adjusted

$

0.49

 

$

0.71

 

$

0.54

 

$

0.60

 

$

2.35

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Core Net Sales Growth by Segment

For the Quarter Ending June 30, 2019 (Unaudited)

 

 

Actual

 

Q2 Net Sales Growth

 

Core

Currency

Acq. / Div.

Total

Total Pentair

1.3

%

(1.6

)%

2.7

%

2.4

%

Aquatic Systems

(1.5

)%

(0.4

)%

(0.1

)%

(2.0

)%

Filtration Solutions

1.4

%

(2.7

)%

10.3

%

9.0

%

Flow Technologies

4.6

%

(1.7

)%

(2.4

)%

0.5

%

 

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Core Net Sales Growth by Segment

For the Quarter Ending September 30, 2019 and Year Ending December 31, 2019 (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Forecast

 

 

Q3 Net Sales Growth

 

Full Year Net Sales Growth

 

 

Core

Currency

Acq. / Div.

Total

 

Core

Currency

Acq. / Div.

Total

Total Pentair

approx

(3) - (1) %

%

3 %

0 - 2 %

 

(1) - 0 %

(1) %

2 %

0 - 1 %

Aquatic Systems

approx

(10) - (8) %

— %

(1) %

(11) - (9) %

 

(6) - (4) %

— %

(1) %

(7) - (5) %

Filtration Solutions

approx

1 - 3 %

(1) %

12 %

12 - 14 %

 

0 - 1 %

(2) %

10 %

8 - 9 %

Flow Technologies

approx

0 - 2 %

(1) %

(1) %

(2) - 0 %

 

1 - 3 %

(1) %

(2) %

(2) - 0 %

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PENTAIR PLC
07:06aPENTAIR PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:03aPENTAIR : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/18PENTAIR PLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/02PENTAIR : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Host Investor Conference C..
BU
06/21PENTAIR PLC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under a..
AQ
06/13PENTAIR PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/12PENTAIR : Prices $400 Million Senior Notes Offering
BU
05/07PENTAIR PLC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07PENTAIR : Coca-Cola bottler experiments with turning emissions into effervescenc..
AQ
05/06PENTAIR : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 009 M
EBIT 2019 531 M
Net income 2019 355 M
Debt 2019 899 M
Yield 2019 1,92%
P/E ratio 2019 18,3x
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,45x
EV / Sales2020 2,30x
Capitalization 6 463 M
Chart PENTAIR PLC
Duration : Period :
Pentair PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENTAIR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 41,67  $
Last Close Price 37,60  $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Stauch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Jones Chairman
Karl R. Frykman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark C. Borin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip M. Rolchigo Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENTAIR PLC-0.48%6 463
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES39.17%38 516
ATLAS COPCO37.43%36 244
ATLAS COPCO AB (ADR)--.--%36 244
FANUC CORP17.42%34 000
INGERSOLL-RAND36.50%30 031
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group