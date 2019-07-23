Pentair : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results 0 07/23/2019 | 07:03am EDT Send by mail :

Second quarter sales of $800 million. Second quarter GAAP EPS of $0.68 and adjusted EPS of $0.69. The company updates its 2019 GAAP EPS guidance to approximately $2.13 and on an adjusted basis to approximately $2.35. Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures are in the attached financial tables. Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) today announced second quarter 2019 sales of $800 million. Sales were up 2 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 1 percent in the second quarter. Second quarter 2019 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations ("EPS") were $0.68 compared to $0.44 in the second quarter of 2018. On an adjusted basis, the company reported EPS of $0.69 compared to $0.71 in the second quarter of 2018. Segment income, adjusted net income, free cash flow, and adjusted EPS are described in the attached schedules. Second quarter 2019 operating income was $134 million, up 9 percent compared to operating income for the second quarter of 2018, and return on sales (“ROS”) was 16.7 percent, an increase of 100 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2018. On an adjusted basis, the company reported segment income of $154 million for the second quarter, down 6 percent compared to segment income for the second quarter of 2018, and ROS was 19.3 percent, a decrease of 170 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2018. Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $356 million and free cash flow provided by continuing operations was $343 million for the quarter. Pentair paid a regular cash dividend of $0.18 per share in the second quarter of 2019. Pentair previously announced on December 10, 2018 that its Board of Directors approved a 3 percent increase in the company's regular annual cash dividend rate for 2019 to $0.72 from $0.70, adjusted for the spin-off of nVent Electric plc. This marks the 43rd consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend. John L. Stauch, Pentair’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We delivered solid second quarter performance even as weather issues lingered during the quarter in several of our key markets. Our recent acquisitions are performing well and are helping to further our residential and commercial water treatment strategy. During the quarter, we successfully completed a bond offering and our balance sheet remains in excellent shape. Looking ahead, we remain confident that we will exit the year positioned for more normalized performance in 2020.” OUTLOOK The company updates its estimated 2019 GAAP EPS to approximately $2.13 and on an adjusted EPS basis to approximately $2.35. The company updates its full year 2019 sales guidance to approximately flat to up 1 percent on a reported basis and approximately flat to down 1 percent on a core basis compared to full year 2018. The company expects full year free cash flow to approximate adjusted net income. In addition, the company introduces third quarter 2019 GAAP EPS of approximately $0.50 - $0.52 and on an adjusted EPS basis of approximately $0.54 - $0.56. The company expects third quarter sales to be approximately flat to up 2 percent on a reported basis and approximately down 1 to 3 percent on a core basis compared to third quarter 2018. EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL Pentair President and Chief Executive Officer John L. Stauch and Chief Financial Officer Mark C. Borin will discuss the company’s second quarter 2019 results on a two-way conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern today. A live audio webcast of the call, along with the related presentation, can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.pentair.com, shortly before the call begins. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the attachments to this release and in the presentation, each of which can be found on Pentair’s website. The webcast and presentation will be archived at the company’s website following the conclusion of the event. CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This release contains statements that we believe to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets," "plans," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "likely," "may," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "should," "would," "positioned," "strategy," "future" or words, phrases or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business, including the strength of housing and related markets; demand, competition and pricing pressures in the markets we serve; volatility in currency exchange rates; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; the ability to successfully integrate the Aquion and Pelican Water Systems acquisitions; the ability to achieve the benefits of our restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives; risks associated with operating foreign businesses; the impact of material cost and other inflation; the impact of seasonality of sales and weather conditions; our ability to comply with laws and regulations; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and administrative policy, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits or impact trade agreements and tariffs; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the separation of nVent Electric plc from Pentair; and the ability to achieve our long-term strategic operating goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Pentair plc assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this release. ABOUT PENTAIR PLC At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water. Whether it’s improving, moving or enjoying water, we help manage the world’s most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions. For Life. Pentair had revenue in 2018 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 110 locations in 30 countries and 10,000 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com. Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, In millions, except per-share data 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 799.5 $ 780.6 $ 1,488.4 $ 1,513.2 Cost of goods sold 512.8 498.0 966.1 977.3 Gross profit 286.7 282.6 522.3 535.9 % of net sales 35.9 % 36.2 % 35.1 % 35.4 % Selling, general and administrative 132.2 140.9 279.5 282.7 % of net sales 16.5 % 18.1 % 18.8 % 18.7 % Research and development 20.7 19.1 41.4 37.9 % of net sales 2.6 % 2.4 % 2.8 % 2.5 % Operating income 133.8 122.6 201.4 215.3 % of net sales 16.7 % 15.7 % 13.5 % 14.2 % Other (income) expense: Loss (gain) on sale of business 0.1 0.9 (3.4 ) 6.2 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 17.1 — 17.1 Other income (12.9 ) (4.2 ) (12.3 ) (3.8 ) Net interest expense 9.4 10.1 16.7 23.6 % of net sales 1.2 % 1.3 % 1.1 % 1.6 % Income from continuing operations before income taxes 137.2 98.7 200.4 172.2 Provision for income taxes 22.1 20.8 32.9 35.9 Effective tax rate 16.1 % 21.1 % 16.4 % 20.8 % Net income from continuing operations 115.1 77.9 167.5 136.3 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (0.8 ) (36.4 ) (1.9 ) 8.1 Net income $ 114.3 $ 41.5 $ 165.6 $ 144.4 Earnings (loss) per ordinary share Basic Continuing operations $ 0.68 $ 0.44 $ 0.98 $ 0.77 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.21 ) (0.01 ) 0.04 Basic earnings per ordinary share $ 0.67 $ 0.23 $ 0.97 $ 0.81 Diluted Continuing operations $ 0.68 $ 0.44 $ 0.98 $ 0.76 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.21 ) (0.01 ) 0.04 Diluted earnings per ordinary share $ 0.67 $ 0.23 $ 0.97 $ 0.80 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 169.8 176.9 170.6 178.1 Diluted 170.5 178.6 171.4 179.9 Cash dividends paid per ordinary share $ 0.18 $ 0.35 $ 0.36 $ 0.70 Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, In millions 2019 2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 80.5 $ 74.3 Accounts and notes receivable, net 459.6 488.2 Inventories 396.7 387.5 Other current assets 104.7 89.4 Total current assets 1,041.5 1,039.4 Property, plant and equipment, net 280.3 272.6 Other assets Goodwill 2,287.5 2,072.7 Intangibles, net 354.2 276.3 Other non-current assets 206.5 145.5 Total other assets 2,848.2 2,494.5 Total assets $ 4,170.0 $ 3,806.5 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 261.7 $ 378.6 Employee compensation and benefits 68.7 111.7 Other current liabilities 379.8 328.4 Total current liabilities 710.2 818.7 Other liabilities Long-term debt 1,215.1 787.6 Pension and other post-retirement compensation and benefits 89.2 90.0 Deferred tax liabilities 119.8 105.9 Other non-current liabilities 229.1 168.2 Total liabilities 2,363.4 1,970.4 Equity 1,806.6 1,836.1 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,170.0 $ 3,806.5 Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, June 30, In millions 2019 2018 Operating activities Net income $ 165.6 $ 144.4 Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax 1.9 (8.1 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities of continuing operations Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries (2.5 ) (5.8 ) Depreciation 24.4 24.9 Amortization 16.5 18.4 Deferred income taxes (9.6 ) 10.1 (Gain) loss on sale of business (3.4 ) 6.2 Share-based compensation 10.7 11.3 Trade name and other impairment 18.2 6.0 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 17.1 Pension settlement gain (12.2 ) — Pension and other post-retirement plan contribution (10.7 ) — Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions Accounts and notes receivable 32.2 52.7 Inventories 3.1 (15.4 ) Other current assets (18.8 ) (10.8 ) Accounts payable (123.1 ) (45.9 ) Employee compensation and benefits (22.5 ) (32.2 ) Other current liabilities 28.5 3.5 Other non-current assets and liabilities 0.9 1.4 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 99.2 177.8 Net cash used for operating activities of discontinued operations (2.5 ) (5.9 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 96.7 171.9 Investing activities Capital expenditures (29.8 ) (20.3 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 0.4 (0.5 ) Proceeds from (payments due to) the sale of businesses, net 0.7 (12.8 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (284.5 ) (0.9 ) Other (1.5 ) — Net cash used for investing activities of continuing operations (314.7 ) (34.5 ) Net cash used for investing activities of discontinued operations — (7.1 ) Net cash used for investing activities (314.7 ) (41.6 ) Financing activities Net receipts of commercial paper and revolving long-term debt 32.9 30.2 Proceeds from long-term debt 400.0 — Repayments of long-term debt — (675.1 ) Debt issuance costs (5.7 ) — Premium paid on early extinguishment of debt — (16.0 ) Transfer of cash to nVent — (74.2 ) Distribution of cash from nVent — 993.6 Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld 7.2 6.3 Repurchases of ordinary shares (150.0 ) (300.0 ) Dividends paid (62.0 ) (125.9 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 222.4 (161.1 ) Change in cash held for sale — 27.0 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1.8 (3.8 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 6.2 (7.6 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 74.3 86.3 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 80.5 $ 78.7 Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of the GAAP operating activities cash flow to the non-GAAP free cash flow (Unaudited) Three months Three months Six months Six months ended ended ended ended March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, In millions 2019 2019 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations $ (257.1 ) $ 356.3 $ 99.2 $ 177.8 Capital expenditures (16.8 ) (13.0 ) (29.8 ) (20.3 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 0.3 0.1 0.4 (0.5 ) Free cash flow from continuing operations $ (273.6 ) $ 343.4 $ 69.8 $ 157.0 Net cash used for operating activities of discontinued operations 0.8 (3.3 ) (2.5 ) (5.9 ) Capital expenditures of discontinued operations — — — (7.4 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment of discontinued operations — — — 2.3 Free cash flow $ (272.8 ) $ 340.1 $ 67.3 $ 146.0 Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited) 2019 2018 First Second Six First Second Six In millions Quarter Quarter Months Quarter Quarter Months Net sales Aquatic Systems $ 220.5 $ 270.6 $ 491.1 $ 240.4 $ 276.2 $ 516.6 Filtration Solutions 239.3 285.6 524.9 251.6 262.1 513.7 Flow Technologies 228.7 243.0 471.7 240.3 241.9 482.2 Other 0.4 0.3 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.7 Consolidated $ 688.9 $ 799.5 $ 1,488.4 $ 732.6 $ 780.6 $ 1,513.2 Segment income (loss) Aquatic Systems $ 52.4 $ 76.8 $ 129.2 $ 60.0 $ 79.6 $ 139.6 Filtration Solutions 33.7 50.0 83.7 33.7 52.3 86.0 Flow Technologies 30.1 41.9 72.0 38.7 44.4 83.1 Other (17.5 ) (14.6 ) (32.1 ) (15.4 ) (12.2 ) (27.6 ) Consolidated $ 98.7 $ 154.1 $ 252.8 $ 117.0 $ 164.1 $ 281.1 Return on sales Aquatic Systems 23.8 % 28.4 % 26.3 % 25.0 % 28.8 % 27.0 % Filtration Solutions 14.1 % 17.5 % 15.9 % 13.4 % 20.0 % 16.7 % Flow Technologies 13.2 % 17.2 % 15.3 % 16.1 % 18.4 % 17.2 % Consolidated 14.3 % 19.3 % 17.0 % 16.0 % 21.0 % 18.6 % Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of the GAAP year ended December 31, 2019 to the non-GAAP excluding the effect of 2019 adjustments (Unaudited) Actual Forecast First Second Third Full In millions, except per-share data Quarter Quarter Quarter Year Net sales $ 688.9 $ 799.5 approx Flat - Up 2 % approx Flat - Up 1 % Operating income 67.6 133.8 approx Up 4 - 6 % approx Up 4 % % of net sales 9.8 % 16.7 % Adjustments: Restructuring and other 1.1 6.7 approx $ — approx $ 8 Intangible amortization 8.2 8.3 approx 8 approx 32 Asset impairment 15.3 2.9 approx — approx 18 Inventory step-up 1.7 0.5 approx — approx 3 Deal-related costs and expenses 4.2 — approx — approx 4 Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries 0.6 1.9 approx 1 approx 5 Segment income 98.7 154.1 approx Flat - Up 2 % approx Down 2 % Return on sales 14.3 % 19.3 % Net income from continuing operations—as reported 52.4 115.1 approx $84 - $88 approx $ 365 (Gain) loss on sale of business (3.5 ) 0.1 approx — approx (4 ) Pension settlement gain — (12.2 ) approx — approx (12 ) Adjustments to operating income 30.5 18.4 approx 8 approx 65 Income tax adjustments (5.4 ) (3.8 ) approx (1 ) approx (12 ) Net income from continuing operations—as adjusted $ 74.0 $ 117.6 approx $91 - $95 approx $ 402 Continuing earnings per ordinary share—diluted Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as reported $ 0.30 $ 0.68 approx $0.50 - $0.52 approx $ 2.13 Adjustments 0.13 0.01 approx 0.04 approx 0.22 Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as adjusted $ 0.43 $ 0.69 approx $0.54 - $0.56 approx $ 2.35 Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of the GAAP year ended December 31, 2018 to the non-GAAP excluding the effect of 2018 adjustments (Unaudited) First Second Third Fourth Full In millions, except per-share data Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Year Net sales $ 732.6 $ 780.6 $ 711.4 $ 740.5 $ 2,965.1 Operating income 92.7 122.6 108.4 113.0 436.7 % of net sales 12.7 % 15.7 % 15.2 % 15.3 % 14.7 % Adjustments: Restructuring and other 5.6 19.0 3.5 3.7 31.8 Intangible amortization 9.3 9.1 8.6 7.9 34.9 Trade name and other impairment — 6.0 — 6.0 12.0 Corporate allocations 8.8 2.2 — — 11.0 Deal-related costs and expenses — — — 2.0 2.0 Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries 0.6 5.2 1.3 1.3 8.4 Segment income 117.0 164.1 121.8 133.9 536.8 Return on sales 16.0 % 21.0 % 17.1 % 18.1 % 18.1 % Net income from continuing operations—as reported 58.4 77.9 91.2 94.2 321.7 Loss on sale of business 5.3 0.9 0.2 0.9 7.3 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 17.1 — — 17.1 Interest expense adjustment 6.0 2.4 — — 8.4 Pension and other post-retirement mark-to-market loss — — 2.2 1.4 3.6 Adjustments to operating income 23.7 36.3 12.1 19.6 91.7 Income tax adjustments (4.5 ) (7.1 ) (10.3 ) (11.5 ) (33.4 ) Net income from continuing operations—as adjusted $ 88.9 $ 127.5 $ 95.4 $ 104.6 $ 416.4 Continuing earnings per ordinary share—diluted Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as reported $ 0.32 $ 0.44 $ 0.52 $ 0.54 $ 1.81 Adjustments 0.17 0.27 0.02 0.06 0.54 Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as adjusted $ 0.49 $ 0.71 $ 0.54 $ 0.60 $ 2.35 Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Core Net Sales Growth by Segment For the Quarter Ending June 30, 2019 (Unaudited) Actual Q2 Net Sales Growth Core Currency Acq. / Div. Total Total Pentair 1.3 % (1.6 )% 2.7 % 2.4 % Aquatic Systems (1.5 )% (0.4 )% (0.1 )% (2.0 )% Filtration Solutions 1.4 % (2.7 )% 10.3 % 9.0 % Flow Technologies 4.6 % (1.7 )% (2.4 )% 0.5 % Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Core Net Sales Growth by Segment For the Quarter Ending September 30, 2019 and Year Ending December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Forecast Q3 Net Sales Growth Full Year Net Sales Growth Core Currency Acq. / Div. Total Core Currency Acq. / Div. Total Total Pentair approx (3) - (1) % — % 3 % 0 - 2 % (1) - 0 % (1) % 2 % 0 - 1 % Aquatic Systems approx (10) - (8) % — % (1) % (11) - (9) % (6) - (4) % — % (1) % (7) - (5) % Filtration Solutions approx 1 - 3 % (1) % 12 % 12 - 14 % 0 - 1 % (2) % 10 % 8 - 9 % Flow Technologies approx 0 - 2 % (1) % (1) % (2) - 0 % 1 - 3 % (1) % (2) % (2) - 0 % View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005344/en/

