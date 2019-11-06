Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pentair plc    PNR   IE00BLS09M33

PENTAIR PLC

(PNR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pentair :'s Powerful and Energy Efficient Variable Speed Pump Named “Best New Product” at International Pool | Spa | Patio Expo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 07:21pm EST

Pentair Wins Award for Three Consecutive Years

Pentair, a leading water treatment company and manufacturer of pool and spa equipment, received the “Best New Product – Equipment Pad” award for the third consecutive year at the 2019 International Pool | Spa | Patio (PSP) Expo for its latest pump innovation—the WhisperFloXF® Variable Speed (VS) Pump.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106006148/en/

Pentair accepts the "Best New Product - Equipment Pad" award at the 2019 PSP Expo. Pictured L to R: Marcus Phillips, Ryan Weaver and De'Mon Wiggins. (Photo: Business Wire)

Pentair accepts the "Best New Product - Equipment Pad" award at the 2019 PSP Expo. Pictured L to R: Marcus Phillips, Ryan Weaver and De'Mon Wiggins. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re excited have our product innovation recognized with the Best New Product award for the third year in a row,” said De’Mon Wiggins, Vice President, Pentair Aquatic Systems. “At Pentair, we work to deliver smart, sustainable solutions to help pool owners operate their pools more efficiently so that they can truly enjoy it while saving time, money and energy resources.”

As the newest addition to Pentair’s portfolio of industry-leading pump solutions, the WhisperFloXF VS pump is the first five-horsepower (HP) variable-speed pool pump that runs on single-phase or three-phase input power, making it ideal for large or feature-rich residential and commercial pools. The WhisperFloXF VS pump features an integrated 5HP combined motor/drive solution, intuitive digital controls and is ENERGY STAR certified, providing sophisticated, energy-saving pump technology with lower operating costs.

Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions

Pentair’s pool and spa solutions are designed to help pool owners enjoy their pool and spa with connected, automated controls, improve the experience and quality of the water, and move water with improved efficiency.

The WhisperFloXF VS pump joins an impressive list of smart, sustainable water solutions by Pentair named “Best New Product” at PSP Expo. In 2018, Pentair’s smart automation solution, the IntelliConnect™ Control and Monitoring System, was honored for its ability to allow pool owners to conveniently and easily monitor and control their pool’s functions including pumps, heaters, sanitizers, water features and lights via a user-friendly app from anywhere in the world—or right at home. Pentair’s energy efficient UltraTemp ETi™ hybrid pool heater, which combines a pool heat pump with an ultra-high-efficiency gas-fired heater in the same unit to deliver superior energy efficiency, received the award in 2017.

The PSP Expo is taking place November 5 – 7, 2019 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Products submitted into the New Product Showcase were evaluated for the prestigious award by a group of judges representing many segments in the industry. The Product Showcase gives attendees a review of the latest and most innovative products offered in the pool and spa industry.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean, safe water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water. Whether it’s improving, moving or enjoying water, we help manage the world’s most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2018 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 110 locations in 30 countries and 10,000 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PENTAIR PLC
07:21pPENTAIR : 's Powerful and Energy Efficient Variable Speed Pump Named “Best..
BU
10/29PENTAIR : to Present at Baird Global Industrial Conference
BU
10/24PENTAIR PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/24PENTAIR : Names James Wamsley as EVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer
BU
10/23PENTAIR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
10/23PENTAIR PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/23PENTAIR : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
10/17PENTAIR PLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/08PENTAIR : to Release Third Quarter 2019 Earnings and Host Investor Conference Ca..
BU
09/24PENTAIR : Releases New Commercial Pumps with Enhanced Efficiencies
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 959 M
EBIT 2019 513 M
Net income 2019 368 M
Debt 2019 897 M
Yield 2019 1,71%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,74x
EV / Sales2020 2,59x
Capitalization 7 216 M
Chart PENTAIR PLC
Duration : Period :
Pentair plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENTAIR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 42,71  $
Last Close Price 42,93  $
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Stauch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Jones Chairman
Karl R. Frykman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark C. Borin Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Philip M. Rolchigo Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENTAIR PLC14.21%7 253
ATLAS COPCO AB68.36%42 892
FANUC CORPORATION34.71%37 646
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES27.93%35 479
INGERSOLL-RAND43.33%31 330
PARKER HANNIFIN33.20%25 528
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group