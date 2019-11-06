Pentair :'s Powerful and Energy Efficient Variable Speed Pump Named “Best New Product” at International Pool | Spa | Patio Expo

Pentair Wins Award for Three Consecutive Years

Pentair, a leading water treatment company and manufacturer of pool and spa equipment, received the “Best New Product – Equipment Pad” award for the third consecutive year at the 2019 International Pool | Spa | Patio (PSP) Expo for its latest pump innovation—the WhisperFloXF® Variable Speed (VS) Pump.

“We’re excited have our product innovation recognized with the Best New Product award for the third year in a row,” said De’Mon Wiggins, Vice President, Pentair Aquatic Systems. “At Pentair, we work to deliver smart, sustainable solutions to help pool owners operate their pools more efficiently so that they can truly enjoy it while saving time, money and energy resources.”

As the newest addition to Pentair’s portfolio of industry-leading pump solutions, the WhisperFloXF VS pump is the first five-horsepower (HP) variable-speed pool pump that runs on single-phase or three-phase input power, making it ideal for large or feature-rich residential and commercial pools. The WhisperFloXF VS pump features an integrated 5HP combined motor/drive solution, intuitive digital controls and is ENERGY STAR certified, providing sophisticated, energy-saving pump technology with lower operating costs.

Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions

Pentair’s pool and spa solutions are designed to help pool owners enjoy their pool and spa with connected, automated controls, improve the experience and quality of the water, and move water with improved efficiency.

The WhisperFloXF VS pump joins an impressive list of smart, sustainable water solutions by Pentair named “Best New Product” at PSP Expo. In 2018, Pentair’s smart automation solution, the IntelliConnect™ Control and Monitoring System, was honored for its ability to allow pool owners to conveniently and easily monitor and control their pool’s functions including pumps, heaters, sanitizers, water features and lights via a user-friendly app from anywhere in the world—or right at home. Pentair’s energy efficient UltraTemp ETi™ hybrid pool heater, which combines a pool heat pump with an ultra-high-efficiency gas-fired heater in the same unit to deliver superior energy efficiency, received the award in 2017.

The PSP Expo is taking place November 5 – 7, 2019 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Products submitted into the New Product Showcase were evaluated for the prestigious award by a group of judges representing many segments in the industry. The Product Showcase gives attendees a review of the latest and most innovative products offered in the pool and spa industry.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean, safe water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water. Whether it’s improving, moving or enjoying water, we help manage the world’s most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2018 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 110 locations in 30 countries and 10,000 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

