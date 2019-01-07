Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pentair PLC    PNR   IE00BLS09M33

PENTAIR PLC (PNR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/04 04:03:18 pm
38.15 USD   +4.12%
2018PENTAIR PLC : annual earnings release
2017PENTAIR PLC : quaterly earnings release
2016Tyco Reaches Resolution with IRS Over Tax Dispute -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pentair : to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings and Host Investor Conference Call on January 29

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 06:31am EST

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report its fourth quarter results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. The company will also hold a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) that day.

Related presentation materials will be posted to the “Investor Relations” section of the company's website (pentair.com) prior to the conference call.

Conference Call Details
The call can be accessed via webcast through the “Investor Relations” section of Pentair’s website or by dialing 800-706-6748 or 973-638-3449 along with conference number 3876369. A replay of the conference call will be made accessible once it becomes available and will remain accessible through midnight on February 28, 2019 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406, along with the above conference number.

About Pentair plc
At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. Whether it’s improving, moving or enjoying water; we help manage the world’s most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions. For Life.

With approximately 130 locations in 34 countries and 10,000 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. Our 2017 revenue was $2.8 billion, and we trade under the ticker symbol PNR. To learn more, visit (pentair.com).


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PENTAIR PLC
06:46aPENTAIR : Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Pelican Water Systems
BU
06:46aPENTAIR : Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Aquion
BU
06:31aPENTAIR : to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings and Host Investor Conference C..
BU
2018PENTAIR : Announces Dividend Increase and Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
2018PENTAIR : 's Connected IoT Solution Enables Brewers to Boost Performance
BU
2018PENTAIR : 's Smart Automation Solution Named Best New Product at International P..
BU
2018PENTAIR : Showcases Latest Technologies to Help Pool Owners Enjoy a More Connect..
BU
2018PENTAIR : to Present at Baird Global Industrial Conference
BU
2018PENTAIR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
2018PENTAIR PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 960 M
EBIT 2018 516 M
Net income 2018 416 M
Debt 2018 669 M
Yield 2018 2,53%
P/E ratio 2018 21,46
P/E ratio 2019 15,43
EV / Sales 2018 2,46x
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
Capitalization 6 623 M
Chart PENTAIR PLC
Duration : Period :
Pentair PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENTAIR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 44,4 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Stauch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Jones Chairman
Karl R. Frykman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark C. Borin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip M. Rolchigo Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENTAIR PLC0.98%6 623
FANUC CORP-0.87%29 962
ATLAS COPCO3.33%29 054
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES0.36%27 667
INGERSOLL-RAND2.05%22 871
PARKER HANNIFIN1.47%20 028
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.