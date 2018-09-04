Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Penumbra Inc    PEN

PENUMBRA INC (PEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Penumbra, Inc. : Announces Acquisition of Controlling Interest in MVI Health

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 01:06pm CEST

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today announced it has closed on the acquisition of a controlling interest in its joint venture, MVI Health Inc. After closing the transaction, Penumbra increased its ownership to 90 percent of the equity of MVI Health for $20 million in upfront cash consideration.

MVI Health, originally formed in May 2017, is a joint venture between Penumbra and Sixense Enterprises, a leader in virtual reality software and tracking solutions for enterprise. Since its founding, MVI Health has been developing virtual reality technology for healthcare applications.

MVI Health, headquartered in Alameda, Calif., is supported by investments from Penumbra and licensed intellectual property and other resource contributions from Sixense Enterprises.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, Calif., is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices and has a broad portfolio of products that addresses challenging medical conditions and significant clinical needs. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and clinics primarily through its direct sales organization in the United States, most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. Penumbra and the Penumbra P logo are trademarks of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com.

About Sixense

Sixense Enterprises, Inc., headquartered in Los Gatos, California, is a leading provider of VR/AR enterprise solutions. The company’s full-presence platform enables immersive experiences that transform enterprise applications. From cost-effective training to a variety of consumer and healthcare applications, Sixense technology delivers a more natural and intuitive way to interact in the virtual world, creating a powerful competitive advantage.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; permanent write-downs or write-offs of our inventory; product defects or failures; unfavorable outcomes in clinical trials; inability to maintain our culture as we grow; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and potential adverse regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.

Source: Penumbra, Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PENUMBRA INC
01:14pPENUMBRA INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Sta..
AQ
01:06pPENUMBRA, INC. : Announces Acquisition of Controlling Interest in MVI Health
BU
01:01pPENUMBRA : Launches Latest Advancements in Stroke Thrombectomy Aspiration Techno..
BU
08/22PENUMBRA, INC. : Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08/07PENUMBRA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07PENUMBRA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
08/07PENUMBRA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/07PENUMBRA, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PR
07/19PENUMBRA, INC. : to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conferen..
PR
07/17PENUMBRA, INC. : Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference C..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/07Penumbra Inc. (PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
08/07Penumbra EPS of $0.37 
08/06Notable earnings after Tuesday?s close 
06/28PENUMBRA : Great Growth From A Better Mousetrap In Stroke Care 
05/12Penumbra's (PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcr.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 428 M
EBIT 2018 20,7 M
Net income 2018 19,1 M
Finance 2018 248 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 243,60
P/E ratio 2019 232,97
EV / Sales 2018 10,6x
EV / Sales 2019 8,67x
Capitalization 4 774 M
Chart PENUMBRA INC
Duration : Period :
Penumbra Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENUMBRA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 167 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Elsesser Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sridhar Kosaraju Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David Barry Chief Technology Officer
Pankaj Tiwari Vice President-Information Technology
Ben Tompkins Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENUMBRA INC47.56%4 774
MASIMO CORPORATION39.02%6 150
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.6.08%4 871
GETINGE-8.82%3 031
JIANGSU YUYUE MDCL EQPMNT & SPPLY CO LTD--.--%2 758
TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC133.51%1 240
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.