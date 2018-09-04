Penumbra, Inc. : Announces Acquisition of Controlling Interest in MVI Health

Penumbra,
Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative
therapies, today announced it has closed on the acquisition of a
controlling interest in its joint venture, MVI Health Inc. After closing
the transaction, Penumbra increased its ownership to 90 percent of the
equity of MVI Health for $20 million in upfront cash consideration.
MVI Health, originally formed in May 2017, is a joint venture between
Penumbra and Sixense Enterprises, a leader in virtual reality software
and tracking solutions for enterprise. Since its founding, MVI Health
has been developing virtual reality technology for healthcare
applications.
MVI Health, headquartered in Alameda, Calif., is supported by
investments from Penumbra and licensed intellectual property and other
resource contributions from Sixense Enterprises.
About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, Calif., is a global healthcare
company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops,
manufactures and markets medical devices and has a broad portfolio of
products that addresses challenging medical conditions and significant
clinical needs. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and clinics
primarily through its direct sales organization in the United States,
most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select
international markets. Penumbra and the Penumbra P logo are trademarks
of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com.
About Sixense
Sixense Enterprises, Inc., headquartered in Los Gatos, California, is a
leading provider of VR/AR enterprise solutions. The company’s
full-presence platform enables immersive experiences that transform
enterprise applications. From cost-effective training to a variety of
consumer and healthcare applications, Sixense technology delivers a more
natural and intuitive way to interact in the virtual world, creating a
powerful competitive advantage.
