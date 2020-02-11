Log in
Penumbra, Inc.    PEN

PENUMBRA, INC.

(PEN)
Penumbra, Inc. : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 25, 2020

02/11/2020 | 04:06pm EST

ALAMEDA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 after market close on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results will be issued after market close that day.

Penumbra, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Penumbra, Inc.)

Webcast & Conference Call Information
The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (833) 227-5837 for domestic callers or (647) 689-4064  for international callers (conference id: 3899277), or the webcast can be accessed on the "Events" section under the "Investors" tab of the Company's website at: www.penumbrainc.com. The webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least two weeks following the completion of the call.

About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies.  Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need.  Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers primarily through its direct sales organization in the United States, most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. The Penumbra logo is a trademark of Penumbra, Inc.  For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com.

Investor Relations

Penumbra, Inc.
510-995-2461
investors@penumbrainc.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penumbra-inc-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-february-25-2020-301002237.html

SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
