UK public inflation expectations slump due to COVID, BoE says

06/12/2020 | 04:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

The British public's long-term expectations for inflation slumped to a record low in May as the coronavirus hit the economy, a quarterly Bank of England survey showed on Friday.

The BoE said the public's average estimate for inflation in five years' time fell to 2.6% in May from 3.4% in February, the lowest since the survey began in 2009.

Expectations for inflation in two years' time tumbled to 1.9% from 2.9%, matching a record low set in February 2009, while inflation expectations for the year ahead edged down to 2.9% from 3.0%.

The BoE looks at public inflation expectations as a guide to the likely future inflation pressure from wage demands and businesses' price-setting decisions.

The BoE is expected to announce a fresh increase of at least 100 billion pounds in its bond-buying firepower next week.

The data comes from an online survey of nearly 2,500 people conducted May 12-17, rather than the usual face-to-face interviews, which the BoE said could have affected survey results.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg)

Financials
Sales 2020 215 M 158 M 158 M
Net income 2020 -4,30 M -3,16 M -3,16 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -152x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 656 M 484 M 482 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 132
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart PEOPLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
People Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEOPLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,95 CAD
Last Close Price 9,14 CAD
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurie Goldberg Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brevan Canning President
Dennis D. Stewner Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Scott C. Anderson Lead Independent Director
Richard M. Leipsic Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEOPLE CORPORATION-8.87%484
RANDSTAD N.V.-30.12%7 939
ADECCO GROUP AG-27.88%7 628
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-12.18%5 766
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-31.11%3 883
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-29.40%3 137
