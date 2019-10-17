Log in
People United Financial : Declares Cash Dividend on Preferred Stock

10/17/2019

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3515625 per share on the Company's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on
December 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2019.

People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified , community-focused financial services company with more than $52 billion in total assets, provides commercial and retail banking through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

Access Information About People's United Financial at www.peoples.com.

