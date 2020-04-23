Log in
People United Financial : Reports First Quarter Net Income of $130.4 Million, or $0.30 per Common Share

04/23/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today reported results for the first quarter 2020. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:


($ in millions, except per common share data)









 Three Months Ended





Mar. 31, 2020


Dec. 31, 2019


Mar. 31, 2019











Net income


$         130.4


$         137.5


$         114.6


Net income available


126.9


134.0


111.1



to common shareholders






Per common share


0.30


0.31


0.30











Operating earnings1


141.1


158.8


123.0



Per common share


0.33


0.37


0.33




















Net interest income


$         396.0


$         382.7


$         332.8



Net interest margin


3.12%


3.14%


3.20%











Non-interest income


123.8


124.2


94.6


Operating non-interest income1

123.8


116.6


94.6




















Non-interest expense


$         320.1


$         325.7


$         277.2


Operating non-interest expense1

302.2


286.6


262.2











Efficiency ratio


54.0%


53.7%


57.3%




















Average balances








Loans


$       43,460


$       42,006


$       35,046


Deposits


44,163


42,195


36,450











Period-end balances








Loans


44,284


43,596


35,515


Deposits


44,741


43,590


36,901











1See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.




"The nation is facing significant challenges from the spread of COVID-19," said Jack Barnes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "People's United is committed to supporting those experiencing hardship due to the pandemic. We are in this together, and difficult times often bring forth the very best in all of us. We have witnessed this each day through the dedication of our employees, including our branch and call center personnel continuing to serve customers despite unprecedented conditions, and our IT group who successfully enabled the majority of our workforce to do their jobs remotely. The Company has always had a long-term view, predicated on a conservative underwriting philosophy, superior service, a diversified business mix and prudent liquidity and capital management, which has served it well through various operating environments. We are confident this strategy will once again show the strength of the franchise as it plays a critical role in supporting the financial health of individuals, businesses and communities throughout this crisis and beyond." 

"While the economic impact of COVID-19 will have a meaningful effect on results for the remainder of 2020, our first quarter performance marked a strong start to the year," stated David Rosato, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Operating income of $141 million increased 15 percent from a year ago and generated an operating return on tangible common equity of 13.2 percent. We continued to produce positive operating leverage as evidenced by a 330 basis point improvement year-over-year in the efficiency ratio to 54.0 percent. Total revenues of $520 million were up 22 percent driven by both recent acquisitions and organic growth. Non-interest income had another good quarter primarily due to a $16.9 million gain related to the sale of $492 million of loans held-for-sale previously acquired in the United transaction as well as a continued high-level of customer interest rate swap income. Period-end loans and deposits increased two percent and three percent, respectively, from year-end. Loans benefited from strong results in mortgage warehouse lending and large corporate, partially offset by our planned reduction in residential mortgages. Deposit growth was driven primarily by solid results in both our municipal and commercial businesses and overall deposit costs decreased 11 basis points linked-quarter."











 As of and for the Three Months Ended




Mar. 31, 2020


Dec. 31, 2019


Mar. 31, 2019










Asset Quality
















Net loan charge-offs 


0.10%


0.06%


0.06%


to average total loans





Non-performing loans


0.54%


0.51%


0.54%


as a percentage of total loans1





















Returns
















Return on average assets2


0.89%


0.98%


0.96%


Return on average tangible common equity2


11.8%


12.8%


13.0%


















Capital Ratios
















People's United Financial, Inc.








Tangible common equity / tangible assets


7.4%


8.0%


7.7%


Tier 1 leverage


8.4%


9.1%


8.8%


Common equity tier 1 


9.5%


10.2%


10.2%


Tier 1 risk-based


10.0%


10.7%


10.8%


Total risk-based 


11.3%


12.0%


12.4%










People's United Bank, N.A.








Tier 1 leverage


8.9%


9.3%


9.0%


Common equity tier 1 


10.7%


10.9%


11.2%


Tier 1 risk-based


10.7%


10.9%


11.2%


Total risk-based 


12.0%


12.1%


12.9%










1Ratios for periods prior to January 1, 2020 have been restated to reflect the total loan portfolio (originated & acquired)


2See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP






During the quarter, the Company repurchased 19.8 million common shares through March 9th at a total cost of $304 million, completing the common stock repurchase program authorized by the Company's Board of Directors in 2019.  In addition, the Board voted to increase the common stock dividend for the 27th consecutive year to an annual rate of $0.72 per share.  Based on the closing stock price on April 22, 2020, the dividend yield on People's United Financial common stock is 6.6 percent. The quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share is payable May 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 1, 2020.

People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with over $60 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

1Q 2020 Financial Highlights

Summary

  • Net income totaled $130.4 million, or $0.30 per common share.
    • Net income available to common shareholders totaled $126.9 million.
    • Operating earnings totaled $141.1 million, or $0.33 per common share (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).
  • Net interest income totaled $396.0 million in 1Q20 compared to $382.7 million in 4Q19.
  • Net interest margin decreased two basis points from 4Q19 to 3.12% reflecting:
    • Lower rates on deposits (increase of six basis points).
    • Lower rates on borrowings (increase of two basis points).
    • Lower yields on the loan portfolio (decrease of eight basis points).
    • One less calendar day in 1Q20 (decrease of two basis points).
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $33.5 million.
    • Provision increase of $22.9 million reflects the application of CECL and the impact of COVID-19.
    • Net loan charge-offs totaled $10.6 million.
    • Net loan charge-off ratio of 0.10% in 1Q20.
  • Non-interest income totaled $123.8 million in 1Q20 compared to $124.2 million in 4Q19.
    • Insurance revenue increased $3.4 million.
    • Investment management fees decreased $1.2 million.
    • Bank service charges decreased $0.9 million.
    • Commercial banking lending fees decreased $0.8 million.
    • Other non-interest income includes net gains on loans held-for-sale of $16.9 million in 1Q20 and a $7.6 million net gain on the sale of eight branches in 4Q19.
    • At March 31, 2020, assets under discretionary management totaled $7.8 billion.
  • Non-interest expense totaled $320.1 million in 1Q20 compared to $325.7 million in 4Q19.
    • Operating non-interest expense totaled $302.2 million in 1Q20 and $286.6 million in 4Q19 (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).
    • Compensation and benefits expense, excluding $0.4 million and $7.5 million of merger-related expenses in 1Q20 and 4Q19, respectively, increased $9.6 million, primarily reflecting seasonally higher payroll and benefit-related costs in 1Q20.
    • Regulatory assessment expense increased $1.4 million.
    • Professional and outside services expense, excluding $15.1 million and $5.6 million of merger-related expenses in 1Q20 and 4Q19, respectively, decreased $0.6 million.
    • Other non-interest expense includes merger-related expenses of $1.9 million in 1Q20 and $8.9 million in 4Q19. Also included in 4Q19 is a $16.5 million charge associated with the complete write-down of an intangible asset (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).
    • The efficiency ratio was 54.0% for 1Q20 compared to 53.7% for 4Q19 and 57.3% for 1Q19 (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).
    • The effective income tax rate was 21.5% for 1Q20 compared to 20.2% for the full-year of 2019.

Commercial Banking

  • Commercial loans totaled $31.7 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $1.0 billion from December 31, 2019.
    • The mortgage warehouse portfolio increased $596 million.
    • The equipment financing portfolio increased $102 million.
    • The New York multifamily portfolio decreased $45 million.
  • Average commercial loans totaled $30.5 billion in 1Q20, an increase of $1.1 billion from 4Q19.
    • The average equipment financing portfolio increased $131 million.
    • The average mortgage warehouse portfolio decreased $227 million.
    • The average New York multifamily portfolio decreased $42 million.
  • Commercial deposits totaled $17.7 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to $16.6 billion at December 31, 2019.
  • The ratio of non-performing commercial loans to commercial loans was 0.48% at March 31, 2020.
  • Non-performing commercial assets totaled $163.5 million at March 31, 2020.
  • For the commercial loan portfolio, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of commercial loans was 0.67% at March 31, 2020.
  • The commercial allowance for credit losses represented 140% of non-performing commercial loans at March 31, 2020.

Retail Banking

  • Residential mortgage loans totaled $10.1 billion at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $236 million from December 31, 2019.
    • Average residential mortgage loans totaled $10.2 billion in 1Q20, an increase of $217 million from 4Q19.
  • Home equity loans totaled $2.3 billion at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $57 million from December 31, 2019.
    • Average home equity loans totaled $2.4 billion in 1Q20, an increase of $108 million from 4Q19.
  • Retail deposits totaled $27.0 billion at both March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.
  • The ratio of non-performing residential mortgage loans to residential mortgage loans was 0.66% at March 31, 2020.
  • The ratio of non-performing home equity loans to home equity loans was 0.94% at March 31, 2020.
  • For the retail loan portfolio, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of retail loans was 1.03% at March 31, 2020.
  • The retail allowance for credit losses represented 146% of non-performing retail loans at March 31, 2020.

Conference Call
On April 23, 2020, at 5 p.m., Eastern Time, People's United Financial will host a conference call to discuss this earnings announcement.  The call may be heard through www.peoples.com by selecting "Investor Relations" in the "About Us" section on the home page, and then selecting "Conference Calls" in the "News and Events" section.  Additional materials relating to the call may also be accessed at People's United Bank's web site.  The call will be archived on the web site and available for approximately 90 days.

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking in nature.  These include all statements about People's United Financial's plans, objectives, expectations and other statements that are not historical facts, and usually use words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "should" and similar expressions.  Such statements represent management's current beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed.  All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause People's United Financial's actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.  Factors of particular importance to People's United Financial include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in general, international, national or regional economic conditions; (2) changes in interest rates; (3) changes in loan default and charge-off rates; (4) changes in deposit levels; (5) changes in levels of income and expense in non-interest income and expense related activities; (6) changes in accounting and regulatory guidance applicable to banks; (7) price levels and conditions in the public securities markets generally; (8) competition and its effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (9) the successful integration of acquisitions; (10) changes in regulation resulting from or relating to financial reform legislation; and (11) the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economic and business environment in which we operate.  People's United Financial does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Access Information About People's United Financial at www.peoples.com.

People's United Financial, Inc.












FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

























As of and for the Three Months Ended



March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,


(dollars in millions, except per common share data)


2020


2019


2019


2019


2019


Earnings Data:












  Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)

$

403.7

$

390.3

$

356.0

$

355.4

$

340.0


  Net interest income 


396.0


382.7


348.7


348.1


332.8


  Provision for credit losses (1)


33.5


7.3


7.8


7.6


5.6


  Non-interest income (2)


123.8


124.2


106.0


106.3


94.6


  Non-interest expense (2)


320.1


325.7


281.4


278.4


277.2


  Income before income tax expense


166.2


173.9


165.5


168.4


144.6


  Net income


130.4


137.5


135.1


133.2


114.6


  Net income available to common shareholders (2)


126.9


134.0


131.6


129.7


111.1














Selected Statistical Data:












  Net interest margin (3)


3.12

%

3.14

%

3.12

%

3.12

%

3.20

%

  Return on average assets (2), (3)


0.89


0.98


1.05


1.04


0.96


  Return on average common equity (3)


6.7


7.2


7.7


7.7


7.0


  Return on average tangible common equity (2), (3)


11.8


12.8


14.0


14.1


13.0


  Efficiency ratio (2)


54.0


53.7


56.8


55.8


57.3














Common Share Data:












  Earnings per common share: 












    Basic

$

0.30

$

0.31

$

0.34

$

0.33

$

0.30


    Diluted (2)


0.30


0.31


0.33


0.33


0.30


  Dividends paid per common share


0.1775


0.1775


0.1775


0.1775


0.1750


  Common dividend payout ratio (2)


60.9

%

52.2

%

53.1

%

53.8

%

58.6

%

  Book value per common share

$

17.67

$

17.60

$

17.54

$

17.34

$

17.13


  Tangible book value per common share (2)


9.96


10.12


9.74


9.51


9.35


  Stock price:












    High


17.00


17.22


17.10


17.66


18.03


    Low


10.40


14.73


13.81


15.24


14.25


    Close


11.05


16.90


15.64


16.78


16.44


  Common shares oustanding (in millions) (2)


429.38


443.66


398.58


398.34


378.37


  Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions)

429.77


424.98


394.45


394.57


374.09














(1) First quarter 2020 provision for credit losses reflects the application of CECL and the impact of COVID-19.


(2) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.










(3) Annualized.












 

 

People's United Financial, Inc.












FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Continued

























As of and for the Three Months Ended



March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,


(dollars in millions)


2020


2019


2019


2019


2019


Financial Condition Data:












    Total assets

$

60,433

$

58,590

$

52,072

$

51,622

$

48,092


    Loans 


44,284


43,596


38,781


38,557


35,515


    Securities


8,552


7,790


7,135


7,086


7,176


    Short-term investments


744


317


158


275


106


    Allowance for credit losses (1)


342


247


246


244


241


    Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets

3,264


3,275


3,065


3,073


2,897


    Deposits


44,741


43,590


38,574


39,467


36,901


    Borrowings


5,911


5,155


4,629


3,400


2,860


    Notes and debentures


1,013


993


916


912


902


    Stockholders' equity


7,726


7,947


7,131


7,046


6,621


    Total risk-weighted assets (2):












       People's United Financial, Inc.


46,414


45,208


39,794


39,026


36,466


       People's United Bank, N.A.


46,403


45,174


39,742


38,976


36,447


    Non-performing loans (3)


240


224


176


198


193


    Net loan charge-offs


10.6


6.7


5.8


4.5


5.1














Average Balances:












    Loans

$

43,460

$

42,006

$

38,317

$

38,229

$

35,046


    Securities (4)


8,018


7,372


7,041


7,147


7,311


    Short-term investments


290


294


219


214


203


    Total earning assets


51,768


49,673


45,577


45,591


42,560


    Total assets


58,604


56,130


51,524


51,088


47,800


    Deposits


44,163


42,195


38,657


39,211


36,450


    Borrowings


4,353


4,146


3,855


3,146


2,937


    Notes and debentures


1,000


974


914


904


896


    Total funding liabilities


49,515


47,314


43,427


43,261


40,284


    Stockholders' equity


7,804


7,654


7,079


6,978


6,562














Ratios:












    Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized)

0.10

%

0.06

%

0.06

%

0.05

%

0.06

%

    Non-performing assets to total loans, real estate owned











      and repossessed assets (1)


0.59


0.57


0.52


0.55


0.59


    Allowance for credit losses to (1):












      Total loans


0.77


0.57


0.63


0.63


0.68


      Non-performing loans


142.2


110.0


139.5


122.9


124.5


    Average stockholders' equity to average total assets


13.3


13.6


13.7


13.7


13.7


    Stockholders' equity to total assets


12.8


13.6


13.7


13.6


13.8


    Tangible common equity to tangible assets (5)


7.4


8.0


7.8


7.7


7.7


    Total risk-based capital (2):












       People's United Financial, Inc.


11.3


12.0


12.0


12.0


12.4


       People's United Bank, N.A.


12.0


12.1


12.2


12.4


12.9














(1) Allowance for credit losses and asset quality ratios for March 31, 2020 reflect the initial adoption and application of CECL.

      Ratios for periods prior to January 1, 2020 have been restated to reflect the total loan portfolio (originated and acquired).

(2) March 31, 2020 amounts and ratios are preliminary.












(3) See NON-PERFORMING ASSETS.












(4) Average balances for securities are based on amortized cost.










(5) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.










 

 

People's United Financial, Inc.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION









March 31, 

Dec. 31,

March 31,

(in millions)

2020

2019

2019

Assets




Cash and due from banks

$        507.6

$        484.2

$        508.5

Short-term investments

744.3

316.8

106.0

Securities:




  Trading debt securities, at fair value

-

7.1

8.3

  Equity securities, at fair value

6.2

8.2

8.2

  Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 

4,276.6

3,564.3

3,060.0

  Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

3,861.5

3,869.2

3,823.4

  Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost

407.2

341.1

275.6

    Total securities

8,551.5

7,789.9

7,175.5

Loans held-for-sale

19.2

511.3

7.8

Loans: 




  Commercial real estate

14,651.6

14,762.3

11,591.2

  Commercial and industrial

12,045.7

11,041.6

9,354.7

  Equipment financing

5,012.7

4,910.4

4,466.1

    Total Commercial Portfolio

31,710.0

30,714.3

25,412.0

  Residential mortgage

10,081.9

10,318.1

8,163.1

  Home equity and other consumer

2,492.1

2,563.7

1,940.1

    Total Retail Portfolio

12,574.0

12,881.8

10,103.2

    Total loans

44,284.0

43,596.1

35,515.2

  Less allowance for credit losses

(341.7)

(246.6)

(240.9)

    Total loans, net

43,942.3

43,349.5

35,274.3

Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets

3,264.0

3,274.6

2,896.5

Bank-owned life insurance

707.6

705.0

467.8

Premises and equipment, net

300.8

305.5

255.8

Other assets

2,396.0

1,853.0

1,399.7

    Total assets

$  60,433.3

$  58,589.8

$  48,091.9





Liabilities




Deposits: 




  Non-interest-bearing

$  10,526.0

$    9,803.7

$    8,315.6

  Savings

5,136.0

4,987.7

4,159.1

  Interest-bearing checking and money market

20,238.9

19,592.6

17,130.0

  Time

8,840.2

9,205.5

7,296.2

    Total deposits

44,741.1

43,589.5

36,900.9

Borrowings:




  Federal Home Loan Bank advances

4,489.7

3,125.4

1,573.2

  Federal funds purchased

1,120.0

1,620.0

1,020.0

  Customer repurchase agreements

301.1

409.1

264.8

  Other borrowings

-

-

1.6

    Total borrowings

5,910.8

5,154.5

2,859.6

Notes and debentures

1,012.6

993.1

901.6

Other liabilities

1,043.3

905.5

808.6

    Total liabilities

52,707.8

50,642.6

41,470.7





Stockholders' Equity




Preferred stock

244.1

244.1

244.1

Common stock

5.3

5.3

4.7

Additional paid-in capital 

7,644.4

7,639.4

6,558.8

Retained earnings

1,514.5

1,512.8

1,328.6

Unallocated common stock of Employee Stock Ownership Plan, at cost

(121.1)

(122.9)

(128.3)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(92.7)

(166.9)

(224.6)

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,469.0)

(1,164.6)

(1,162.1)

    Total stockholders' equity

7,725.5

7,947.2

6,621.2

    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$  60,433.3

$  58,589.8

$  48,091.9

 

 

People's United Financial, Inc.










CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





















Three Months Ended


March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,

(in millions, except per common share data)

2020


2019


2019


2019


2019

Interest and dividend income:










  Commercial real estate

$  149.6


$  147.2


$  136.6


$  139.9


$  132.7

  Commercial and industrial

106.4


114.9


113.4


111.4


103.9

  Equipment financing

68.2


66.7


65.3


62.8


59.0

  Residential mortgage

90.4


88.2


84.7


85.5


70.7

  Home equity and other consumer

28.0


30.8


24.7


25.7


24.9

    Total interest on loans

442.6


447.8


424.7


425.3


391.2

  Securities

51.2


47.8


44.7


46.2


47.8

  Loans held-for-sale

3.3


0.3


0.2


0.1


0.2

  Short-term investments

2.0


1.0


1.3


1.2


1.3

    Total interest and dividend income

499.1


496.9


470.9


472.8


440.5

Interest expense:










  Deposits 

78.9


86.9


92.2


96.6


81.2

  Borrowings 

15.4


18.5


21.5


19.3


17.7

  Notes and debentures

8.8


8.8


8.5


8.8


8.8

    Total interest expense

103.1


114.2


122.2


124.7


107.7

    Net interest income

396.0


382.7


348.7


348.1


332.8

Provision for credit losses (1)

33.5


7.3


7.8


7.6


5.6

    Net interest income after provision for credit losses

362.5


375.4


340.9


340.5


327.2

Non-interest income:










  Bank service charges

28.0


28.9


27.0


26.4


25.2

  Investment management fees

18.1


19.3


19.9


19.7


19.3

  Operating lease income

12.6


12.7


12.9


12.6


12.7

  Commercial banking lending fees

12.1


12.9


11.8


10.2


7.8

  Insurance revenue

10.9


7.5


10.3


8.7


10.5

  Customer interest rate swap income, net

8.8


8.5


5.5


7.3


2.8

  Cash management fees

7.4


7.1


7.3


7.2


6.8

  Other non-interest income (2)

25.9


27.3


11.3


14.2


9.5

    Total non-interest income

123.8


124.2


106.0


106.3


94.6

Non-interest expense:










  Compensation and benefits 

173.9


171.4


158.1


161.3


155.4

  Occupancy and equipment 

51.0


52.2


45.0


44.4


44.3

  Professional and outside services

38.5


29.6


23.7


24.9


20.0

  Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets

10.7


9.8


8.0


8.0


6.7

  Operating lease expense

9.8


9.6


9.9


9.9


9.4

  Regulatory assessments

8.7


7.3


5.3


6.5


7.0

  Other non-interest expense 

27.5


45.8


31.4


23.4


34.4

    Total non-interest expense (2)

320.1


325.7


281.4


278.4


277.2

    Income before income tax expense

166.2


173.9


165.5


168.4


144.6

Income tax expense

35.8


36.4


30.4


35.2


30.0

    Net income

130.4


137.5


135.1


133.2


114.6

Preferred stock dividend

3.5


3.5


3.5


3.5


3.5

    Net income available to common shareholders

$  126.9


$  134.0


$  131.6


$  129.7


$  111.1











Earnings per common share:










  Basic

$     0.30


$     0.31


$     0.34


$     0.33


$     0.30

  Diluted

0.30


0.31


0.33


0.33


0.30











(1) Provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 reflects the application of CECL and the 

      impact of COVID-19.










(2) Other non-interest income includes $7.6 million of non-operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2019. 

      Total non-interest expense includes $17.9 million, $39.1 million, $5.0 million, $6.5 million and $15.0 million of non-operating

      expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and

      March 31, 2019, respectively.  See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.



 

 

People's United Financial, Inc.












AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST AND YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS (1)




















March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


March 31, 2019

Three months ended

Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/

(dollars in millions)

Balance

Interest

Rate


Balance

Interest

Rate


Balance

Interest

Rate

Assets:












Short-term investments

$        289.8

$      2.0

2.70%


$        294.4

$      1.0

1.39%


$        202.8

$      1.3

2.60%

Securities (2)

8,018.0

56.0

2.80


7,372.2

52.6

2.85


7,310.6

52.4

2.87

Loans:












  Commercial real estate

14,715.3

149.6

4.07


13,793.2

147.2

4.27


11,588.3

132.7

4.58

  Commercial and industrial

10,866.6

109.8

4.04


10,805.1

117.7

4.36


8,974.0

106.5

4.74

  Equipment financing

4,915.6

68.2

5.55


4,785.0

66.7

5.58


4,357.7

59.0

5.42

  Residential mortgage

10,236.3

90.5

3.54


10,019.0

88.5

3.53


8,153.6

70.9

3.48

  Home equity and other consumer

2,726.1

30.7

4.51


2,603.8

30.8

4.72


1,972.9

24.9

5.05

    Total loans

43,459.9

448.8

4.13


42,006.1

450.9

4.29


35,046.5

394.0

4.50

    Total earning assets

51,767.7

$ 506.8

3.92%


49,672.7

$ 504.5

4.06%


42,559.9

$ 447.7

4.21%

Other assets

6,836.0




6,457.2




5,240.3



    Total assets

$  58,603.7




$  56,129.9




$  47,800.2















Liabilities and stockholders' equity:












Deposits:












  Non-interest-bearing

$  10,077.8

$         -

-   %


$    9,593.6

$         -

-   %


$    8,301.3

$         -

-   %

  Savings, interest-bearing checking












    and money market

24,940.7

44.1

0.71


23,674.3

49.7

0.84


21,018.0

48.8

0.93

  Time

9,144.6

34.8

1.52


8,926.8

37.2

1.67


7,130.8

32.4

1.82

    Total deposits

44,163.1

78.9

0.71


42,194.7

86.9

0.82


36,450.1

81.2

0.89

Borrowings:












  Federal Home Loan Bank advances

2,430.6

9.8

1.61


2,287.7

11.4

1.99


1,890.1

12.4

2.64

  Federal funds purchased

1,593.9

5.1

1.28


1,489.3

6.4

1.73


751.9

4.7

2.52

  Customer repurchase agreements

328.0

0.5

0.67


369.2

0.7

0.73


286.2

0.5

0.65

  Other borrowings

-

-

-


-

-

-


9.0

0.1

2.43

    Total borrowings

4,352.5

15.4

1.42


4,146.2

18.5

1.78


2,937.2

17.7

2.41

Notes and debentures

999.5

8.8

3.51


973.5

8.8

3.61


896.3

8.8

3.93

    Total funding liabilities

49,515.1

$ 103.1

0.83%


47,314.4

$ 114.2

0.96%


40,283.6

$ 107.7

1.07%

Other liabilities

1,284.3




1,161.3




954.3



    Total liabilities

50,799.4




48,475.7




41,237.9



Stockholders' equity

7,804.3




7,654.2




6,562.3



    Total liabilities and












      stockholders' equity

$  58,603.7




$  56,129.9




$  47,800.2















Net interest income/spread (3)


$ 403.7

3.09%



$ 390.3

3.10%



$ 340.0

3.14%













Net interest margin



3.12%




3.14%




3.20%













(1) Average yields earned and rates paid are annualized. 









(2) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.







(3) The fully taxable equivalent adjustment was $7.7 million, $7.6 million and $7.2 million for the three months ended 

      March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.







 

 

People's United Financial, Inc.
























As a result of People's United Financial's adoption of CECL effective January 1, 2020, the distinction between the originated

and acquired loan portfolios is no longer necessary.
























NON-PERFORMING ASSETS


























March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,


(dollars in millions)


2020


2019


2019


2019


2019


Non-performing loans:












Commercial:












  Commercial real estate

$

53.5

$

29.8

$

25.1

$

23.2

$

33.6


  Commercial and industrial


55.6


32.1


37.7


45.4


30.3


  Equipment financing


42.5


46.2


41.5


42.7


37.5


    Total Commercial


151.6


108.1


104.3


111.3


101.4


Retail:












  Residential mortgage


66.6


36.3


36.6


38.4


35.4


  Home equity


22.1


12.6


14.3


14.7


14.1


  Other consumer


0.1


-


0.1


-


-


    Total Retail


88.8


48.9


51.0


53.1


49.5


    Subtotal


240.4


157.0


155.3


164.4


150.9


Acquired non-performing loans (contractual amount)

-


67.1


21.1


34.1


42.6


    Total non-performing loans (1), (2)

$

240.4

$

224.1

$

176.4

$

198.5

$

193.5


REO:












  Residential

$

9.5

$

11.9

$

12.3

$

8.1

$

6.9


  Commercial


7.3


7.3


7.7


0.6


4.1


    Total REO

$

16.8

$

19.2

$

20.0

$

8.7

$

11.0


Repossessed assets

$

4.6

$

4.2

$

6.3

$

5.7

$

5.6


    Total non-performing assets (2)

$

261.8

$

247.5

$

202.7

$

212.9

$

210.1














Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans (3)

0.54

%

0.51

%

0.45

%

0.51

%

0.54

%

Non-performing assets as a percentage of (3):












  Total loans, REO and repossessed assets


0.59


0.57


0.52


0.55


0.59


  Tangible stockholders' equity and allowance












     for credit losses


5.45


5.03


4.70


5.05


5.30














(1) Reported net of government guarantees totaling $1.2 million at March 31, 2020, $1.3 million at December 31, 2019, 

      $1.4 million at September 30, 2019, $1.6 million at June 30, 2019 and $1.4 million at March 31, 2019.




(2) Total non-performing loans and non-performing assets for periods prior to January 1, 2020 have been restated to include

      acquired loans.












(3) Ratios for periods prior to January 1, 2020 have been restated to reflect the total loan portfolio (originated and acquired).

 

 

People's United Financial, Inc.
























PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES























Three Months Ended




March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,


(dollars in millions)


2020


2019


2019


2019


2019


Allowance for credit losses:












Balance at beginning of period (1)

$

246.6

$

242.3

$

240.1

$

236.9

$

236.3


  Charge-offs (1)


(12.6)


(7.2)


(6.8)


(4.4)


(5.6)


  Recoveries (1)


2.0


1.6


2.1


2.2


2.2


    Net loan charge-offs (1)


(10.6)


(5.6)


(4.7)


(2.2)


(3.4)


  Provision for credit losses (1)


33.5


8.8


6.9


5.4


4.0


  CECL transition adjustment


72.2


 N/A 


 N/A 


 N/A 


 N/A 


    Balance at end of period (1)


341.7


245.5


242.3


240.1


236.9














Allowance for credit losses on acquired loans:











Balance at beginning of period


 N/A 


3.7


3.9


4.0


4.1


  Charge-offs


 N/A 


(1.3)


(1.4)


(2.9)


(1.9)


  Recoveries


 N/A 


0.2


0.3


0.6


0.2


    Net loan charge-offs


 N/A 


(1.1)


(1.1)


(2.3)


(1.7)


  Provision for loan losses


 N/A 


(1.5)


0.9


2.2


1.6


    Balance at end of period


 N/A 


1.1


3.7


3.9


4.0


    Total allowance for credit losses

$

341.7

$

246.6

$

246.0

$

244.0

$

240.9














Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of (2):










    Total loans


0.77

%

0.57

%

0.63

%

0.63

%

0.68

%

    Non-performing loans


142.2


110.0


139.5


122.9


124.5














N/A - not applicable












(1) Amounts for periods prior to January 1, 2020 reflect only the originated loan portfolio.




(2) Ratios for periods prior to January 1, 2020 have been restated to reflect the total loan portfolio (originated and 

      acquired).
























NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)

























Three Months Ended



March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,


(dollars in millions)


2020


2019


2019


2019


2019


Commercial:












  Commercial real estate

$

3.4

$

(0.1)

$

(0.2)

$

0.1

$

1.1


  Commercial and industrial


1.0


2.3


1.6


0.2


1.7


  Equipment financing


3.9


4.2


4.2


3.9


2.2


    Total


8.3


6.4


5.6


4.2


5.0


Retail:












  Residential mortgage


0.8


(0.2)


-


0.1


0.1


  Home equity


0.1


0.3


-


-


(0.2)


  Other consumer


1.4


0.2


0.2


0.2


0.2


    Total


2.3


0.3


0.2


0.3


0.1


    Total net loan charge-offs

$

10.6

$

6.7

$

5.8

$

4.5

$

5.1














Net loan charge-offs to












  average total loans (annualized)


0.10

%

0.06

%

0.06

%

0.05

%

0.06

%

 

 

People's United Financial, Inc.










NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP
































    In addition to evaluating People's United Financial Inc. ("People's United") results of operations in accordance with

U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis

of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios, tangible book value per

common share and operating earnings metrics. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide


information useful to investors in understanding People's United's underlying operating performance and trends, and

facilitates comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Further, the efficiency ratio and operating

earnings metrics are used by management in its assessment of financial performance, including non-interest expense

control, while the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share are used to analyze the 


relative strength of People's United's capital position. 





















    The efficiency ratio, which represents an approximate measure of the cost required by People's United to generate a

dollar of revenue, is the ratio of (i) total non-interest expense (excluding operating lease expense, goodwill impairment 

charges, amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets, losses on real estate assets and non-recurring


expenses) (the numerator) to (ii) net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis plus total non-interest

income (including the FTE adjustment on bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income, the netting of operating lease 

expense and excluding gains and losses on sales of assets other than residential mortgage loans and acquired loans, and

non-recurring income) (the denominator). People's United generally considers an item of income or expense to be


non-recurring if it is not similar to an item of income or expense of a type incurred within the last two years and is not

similar to an item of income or expense of a type reasonably expected to be incurred within the following two years.














     Operating earnings exclude from net income available to common shareholders those items that management considers

to be of such a non-recurring or infrequent nature that, by excluding such items (net of income taxes), People's United's

results can be measured and assessed on a more consistent basis from period to period. Items excluded from operating

earnings, which include, but are not limited to: (i) non-recurring gains/losses; (ii) merger-related expenses, including

acquisition integration and other costs; (iii) writedowns of banking house assets and related lease termination costs; 

(iv) severance-related costs; and (v) charges related to executive-level management separation costs, are generally also

excluded when calculating the efficiency ratio. Operating earnings per common share ("EPS") is derived by determining the

per common share impact of the respective adjustments to arrive at operating earnings and adding (subtracting) such

amounts to (from) diluted EPS, as reported. Operating return on average assets is calculated by dividing operating earnings

(annualized) by average total assets. Operating return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing


operating earnings (annualized) by average tangible common equity. The operating common dividend payout ratio is

calculated by dividing common dividends paid by operating earnings for the respective period.

















    The tangible common equity ratio is the ratio of (i) tangible common equity (total stockholders' equity less preferred

stock, goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets) (the numerator) to (ii) tangible assets (total assets less

goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets) (the denominator). Tangible book value per common share is

calculated by dividing tangible common equity by common shares (total common shares issued, less common shares

classified as treasury shares and unallocated Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") common shares).
















    In light of diversity in presentation among financial institutions, the methodologies used by People's United for


determining the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above may differ from those used by other financial



institutions.












 

 

People's United Financial, Inc.











NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued














OPERATING NON-INTEREST EXPENSE AND EFFICIENCY RATIO







Three Months Ended



March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,

(dollars in millions)


2020


2019


2019


2019


2019

Total non-interest expense 


$   320.1


$   325.7


$   281.4


$   278.4


$   277.2

Adjustments to arrive at operating











  non-interest expense:











  Merger-related expenses


(17.9)


(22.6)


(5.0)


(6.5)


(15.0)

  Intangible asset write-down


-


(16.5)


-


-


-

    Total


(17.9)


(39.1)


(5.0)


(6.5)


(15.0)

    Operating non-interest expense


302.2


286.6


276.4


271.9


262.2












Adjustments:











  Amortization of other acquisition-related











     intangible assets


(10.7)


(9.8)


(8.0)


(8.0)


(6.7)

  Operating lease expense


(9.8)


(9.6)


(9.9)


(9.9)


(9.4)

  Other (1)


(1.9)


(1.6)


(1.4)


(1.4)


(1.8)

    Total non-interest expense for











      efficiency ratio


$   279.8


$   265.6


$   257.1


$   252.6


$   244.3












Net interest income (FTE basis)


$   403.7


$   390.3


$   356.0


$   355.4


$   340.0

Total non-interest income


123.8


124.2


106.0


106.3


94.6

    Total revenues


527.5


514.5


462.0


461.7


434.6

Adjustments:











  Operating lease expense


(9.8)


(9.6)


(9.9)


(9.9)


(9.4)

  BOLI FTE adjustment


0.8


0.7


0.5


0.7


0.6

  Gain on sale of branches, net of expenses


-


(7.6)


-


-


-

  Net security gains


-


(0.1)


-


(0.1)


-

  Other (2)


(0.3)


(3.2)


0.1


-


0.3

    Total revenues for efficiency ratio


$   518.2


$   494.7


$   452.7


$   452.4


$   426.1

    Efficiency ratio


54.0%


53.7%


56.8%


55.8%


57.3%












(1)  Items classified as "other" and deducted from non-interest expense for purposes of calculating the 

       efficiency ratio include certain franchise taxes and real estate owned expenses.



(2)  Items classified as "other" and (deducted from) added to total revenues for purposes of calculating the 

       efficiency ratio include, as applicable, asset write-offs and gains/losses associated with the sale 

       of branch locations.











 

 

People's United Financial, Inc.











NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued














OPERATING EARNINGS













Three Months Ended



March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,

(dollars in millions, except per common share data)

2020


2019


2019


2019


2019

Net income available to common shareholders

$   126.9


$   134.0


$   131.6


$   129.7


$   111.1

Adjustments to arrive at operating earnings:











  Merger-related expenses


17.9


22.6


5.0


6.5


15.0

  Intangible asset write-down


-


16.5


-


-


-

  Gain on sale of branches, net of expenses


-


(7.6)


-


-


-

    Total pre-tax adjustments


17.9


31.5


5.0


6.5


15.0

  Tax effect 


(3.7)


(6.7)


(1.1)


(1.4)


(3.1)

    Total adjustments, net of tax


14.2


24.8


3.9


5.1


11.9

    Operating earnings


$   141.1


$   158.8


$   135.5


$   134.8


$   123.0












Diluted EPS, as reported


$      0.30


$      0.31


$      0.33


$      0.33


$      0.30

Adjustments to arrive at operating EPS:











  Merger-related expenses


0.03


0.04


0.01


0.01


0.03

  Intangible asset write-down


-


0.03


-


-


-

  Gain on sale of branches, net of expenses


-


(0.01)


-


-


-

    Total adjustments per common share 


0.03


0.06


0.01


0.01


0.03

    Operating EPS


$      0.33


$      0.37


$      0.34


$      0.34


$      0.33












Average total assets


$ 58,604


$ 56,130


$ 51,524


$ 51,088


$ 47,800












Operating return on











  average assets (annualized)


0.96%


1.13%


1.05%


1.06%


1.03%












OPERATING RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY








Three Months Ended



March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,

(dollars in millions)


2020


2019


2019


2019


2019

Operating earnings


$   141.1


$   158.8


$   135.5


$   134.8


$   123.0












Average stockholders' equity


$   7,804


$   7,654


$   7,079


$   6,978


$   6,562

Less: Average preferred stock


244


244


244


244


244

Average common equity


7,560


7,410


6,835


6,734


6,318

Less: Average goodwill and average other











         acquisition-related intangible assets


3,269


3,226


3,069


3,043


2,900

Average tangible common equity


$   4,291


$   4,184


$   3,766


$   3,691


$   3,418












Operating return on average tangible











  common equity (annualized)


13.2%


15.2%


14.4%


14.6%


14.4%

 

People's United Financial, Inc.











NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued














OPERATING COMMON DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO











Three Months Ended



March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,

(dollars in millions)


2020


2019


2019


2019


2019

Common dividends paid


$      77.3


$      69.9


$      69.9


$      69.8


$      65.2

Operating earnings


$    141.1


$   158.8


$   135.5


$   134.8


$   123.0












Operating common dividend payout ratio


54.8%


44.0%


51.6%


51.8%


53.0%












TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO













March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,

(dollars in millions)


2020


2019


2019


2019


2019

Total stockholders' equity


$   7,726


$   7,947


$   7,131


$   7,046


$   6,621

Less: Preferred stock


244


244


244


244


244

Common equity


7,481


7,703


6,887


6,802


6,377

Less: Goodwill and other











         acquisition-related intangible assets


3,264


3,275


3,065


3,073


2,896

Tangible common equity


$   4,217


$   4,428


$   3,822


$   3,730


$   3,481












Total assets


$ 60,433


$ 58,590


$ 52,072


$ 51,622


$ 48,092

Less: Goodwill and other











         acquisition-related intangible assets


3,264


3,275


3,065


3,073


2,896

Tangible assets


$ 57,169


$ 55,315


$ 49,007


$ 48,549


$ 45,196












Tangible common equity ratio


7.4%


8.0%


7.8%


7.7%


7.7%












TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE












March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,

(in millions, except per common share data)

2020


2019


2019


2019


2019

Tangible common equity


$   4,217


$   4,428


$   3,822


$   3,730


$   3,481












Common shares issued


533.26


532.83


487.59


487.35


467.38

Less: Shares classified as treasury shares


103.88


89.17


89.01


89.01


89.01

Common shares oustanding


429.38


443.66


398.58


398.34


378.37

Less: Unallocated ESOP shares


5.87


5.92


6.01


6.10


6.19

Common shares


423.51


437.74


392.57


392.24


372.18












Tangible book value per common share


$      9.96


$   10.12


$      9.74


$      9.51


$      9.35

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoples-united-financial-reports-first-quarter-net-income-of-130-4-million-or-0-30-per-common-share-301046359.html

SOURCE People's United Bank


© PRNewswire 2020
