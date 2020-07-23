|
People United Financial : Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $89.9 Million, or $0.21 per Common Share
BRIDGEPORT, Conn., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today reported results for the second quarter 2020. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:
($ in millions, except per common share data)
Three Months Ended
Jun. 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Jun. 30, 2019
Net income
$ 89.9
$ 130.4
$ 133.2
Net income available
86.4
126.9
129.7
to common shareholders
Per common share
0.21
0.30
0.33
Operating earnings1
101.0
141.1
134.8
Per common share
0.24
0.33
0.34
Net interest income
$ 405.6
$ 396.0
$ 348.1
Net interest margin
3.05%
3.12%
3.12%
Non-interest income
89.6
123.8
106.3
Non-interest expense
$ 304.0
$ 320.1
$ 278.4
Operating non-interest expense1
285.5
302.2
271.9
Efficiency ratio
53.5%
54.0%
55.8%
Average balances
Loans
$ 45,153
$ 43,460
$ 38,229
Deposits
48,447
44,163
39,211
Period-end balances
Loans
45,452
44,284
38,557
Deposits
49,934
44,741
39,467
1See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.
"Our performance in the second quarter is indicative of the strength and resilience of People's United," said Jack Barnes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our employees continue to display their extensive know-how to deliver financial solutions despite the many challenges presented by COVID-19. From our frontline personnel providing exceptional service in a socially distant environment, to our robotic process automation team developing bots to expedite the processing of PPP loans, the adaptability of our employees has been remarkable. Consistent with our history of providing support in periods of need, we are committed to helping customers and communities navigate through this crisis. In addition to being among a small group of banks that were first to submit a significant number of PPP applications, we granted forbearance, where appropriate, for both retail and commercial loans and continue to assess the needs of customers that may require extended relief. We also registered for the Main Street Lending program to further support small and mid-sized businesses. Clearly, the duration of the pandemic is unpredictable and its total impact on the economy is unknown. However, we remain confident that our long-held conservative underwriting philosophy and diversified loan portfolio comprised of high-quality, cycle-tested borrowers will once again differentiate our franchise throughout the uncertain times ahead."
"Our second quarter financial results compared to the prior year quarter were highlighted by a 15 percent increase in operating pre-provision net revenue and a 230 basis point improvement in the efficiency ratio," stated David Rosato, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "These results reflect higher net interest income and our continued success controlling costs. Conversely, non-interest income declined from a year ago due to decreased customer activity, fee waivers related to COVID-19 relief measures and lower wealth management fees. Net interest margin of 3.05 percent was down from 3.12 percent in the first quarter. The margin compression reflects the downward repricing of floating rate loans, partially offset by meaningful reductions in deposit and borrowing costs. Period-end loans and deposits increased 3 percent and 12 percent, respectively, linked-quarter. Excluding PPP, loans decreased 3 percent largely driven by lower commercial real estate balances and our planned reduction in residential mortgages. Deposits primarily benefited from PPP funds, federal stimulus payments and higher municipal balances."
As of and for the Three Months Ended
Jun. 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Jun. 30, 2019
Asset Quality
Net loan charge-offs
to average total loans
0.08%
0.10%
0.05%
Non-performing loans
as a percentage of total loans1
0.65%
0.54%
0.51%
Returns
Return on average assets2
0.58%
0.89%
1.04%
Return on average tangible common equity2
8.1%
11.8%
14.1%
Capital Ratios
People's United Financial, Inc.
Tangible common equity / tangible assets
7.3%
7.4%
7.7%
Tier 1 leverage
8.0%
8.4%
8.7%
Common equity tier 1
9.7%
9.5%
10.1%
Tier 1 risk-based
10.2%
10.0%
10.7%
Total risk-based
11.8%
11.3%
12.0%
People's United Bank, N.A.
Tier 1 leverage
8.5%
8.9%
8.9%
Common equity tier 1
10.8%
10.7%
11.0%
Tier 1 risk-based
10.8%
10.7%
11.0%
Total risk-based
12.2%
12.0%
12.4%
1Ratios for periods prior to January 1, 2020 have been restated to reflect the total loan portfolio (originated & acquired)
2See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP
The Board of Directors declared a $0.18 per common share quarterly dividend payable August 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 3, 2020. Based on the closing stock price on July 22, 2020, the dividend yield on People's United Financial common stock is 6.2 percent.
People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with over $61 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.
2Q 2020 Financial Highlights
Summary
- Net income totaled $89.9 million, or $0.21 per common share.
- Net income available to common shareholders totaled $86.4 million.
- Operating earnings totaled $101.0 million, or $0.24 per common share (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).
- Net interest income totaled $405.6 million in 2Q20 compared to $396.0 million in 1Q20.
- Net interest margin decreased seven basis points from 1Q20 to 3.05% reflecting:
- Lower yields on the loan portfolio (decrease of 40 basis points).
- Lower yields on the securities portfolio (decrease of seven basis points).
- Lower rates on deposits (increase of 29 basis points).
- Lower rates on borrowings (increase of 11 basis points).
- Provision for credit losses totaled $80.8 million.
- Allowance for credit losses increased $72.3 million, primarily reflecting the impact of COVID-19.
- Net loan charge-offs totaled $8.5 million.
- Net loan charge-off ratio of 0.08% in 2Q20.
- Non-interest income totaled $89.6 million in 2Q20 compared to $123.8 million in 1Q20.
- Bank service charges decreased $7.7 million.
- Customer interest rate swap income decreased $6.1 million.
- Insurance revenue decreased $1.9 million.
- Commercial banking lending fees decreased $1.5 million.
- Other non-interest income includes net gains on loans held-for-sale of $16.9 million in 1Q20.
- At June 30, 2020, assets under discretionary management totaled $8.7 billion.
- Non-interest expense totaled $304.0 million in 2Q20 compared to $320.1 million in 1Q20.
- Operating non-interest expense totaled $285.5 million in 2Q20 and $302.2 million in 1Q20 (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).
- Compensation and benefits expense, excluding $1.0 million and $0.4 million of merger-related expenses in 2Q20 and 1Q20, respectively, decreased $6.7 million, primarily reflecting lower payroll and benefit-related costs in 2Q20.
- Occupancy and equipment expense, excluding $0.2 million and $0.5 million of merger-related expenses in 2Q20 and 1Q20, respectively, decreased $2.7 million.
- Professional and outside services expense, excluding $3.6 million and $15.1 million of merger-related expenses in 2Q20 and 1Q20, respectively, decreased $1.3 million.
- Other non-interest expense includes merger-related expenses of $13.7 million in 2Q20 and $1.9 million in 1Q20 (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).
- The efficiency ratio was 53.5% for 2Q20 compared to 54.0% for 1Q20 and 55.8% for 2Q19 (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).
- The effective income tax rate was 18.6% for 2Q20 and 20.4% for the first six months of 2020, compared to 20.2% for the full-year of 2019.
Commercial Banking
- Commercial loans totaled $33.5 billion at June 30, 2020, a $1.8 billion increase from March 31, 2020.
- Paycheck Protection Plan loans totaled $2.5 billion at June 30, 2020.
- The mortgage warehouse portfolio increased $441 million.
- The equipment financing portfolio decreased $133 million.
- The New York multifamily portfolio decreased $71 million.
- Average commercial loans totaled $32.9 billion in 2Q20, a $2.4 billion increase from 1Q20.
- Paycheck Protection Plan loans averaged $1.8 billion in 2Q20.
- The average mortgage warehouse portfolio increased $928 million.
- The average equipment financing portfolio increased $18 million.
- The average New York multifamily portfolio decreased $70 million.
- Commercial deposits totaled $21.0 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $17.7 billion at March 31, 2020.
- The ratio of non-accrual commercial loans to total commercial loans was 0.63% at June 30, 2020 compared to 0.48% at March 31, 2020.
- Non-performing commercial assets totaled $224.4 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $163.5 million at March 31, 2020.
- For the commercial loan portfolio, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of commercial loans was 0.83% at June 30, 2020 compared to 0.67% at March 31, 2020.
- The commercial allowance for credit losses represented 131% of non-accrual commercial loans at June 30, 2020 compared to 140% at March 31, 2020.
Retail Banking
- Residential mortgage loans totaled $9.6 billion at June 30, 2020, a $458 million decrease from March 31, 2020.
- Average residential mortgage loans totaled $9.8 billion in 2Q20, a $415 million decrease from 1Q20.
- Home equity loans totaled $2.2 billion at June 30, 2020, a $122 million decrease from March 31, 2020.
- Average home equity loans totaled $2.3 billion in 2Q20, a $91 million decrease from 1Q20.
- Retail deposits totaled $28.9 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $27.0 billion at March 31, 2020.
- The ratio of non-accrual residential mortgage loans to residential mortgage loans was 0.65% at June 30, 2020 compared to 0.66% at March 31, 2020.
- The ratio of non-accrual home equity loans to home equity loans was 1.01% at June 30, 2020 compared to 0.94% at March 31, 2020.
- For the retail loan portfolio, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of retail loans was 1.14% at June 30, 2020 compared to 1.03% at March 31, 2020.
- The retail allowance for credit losses represented 160% of non-accrual retail loans at June 30, 2020 compared to 146% at March 31, 2020.
Conference Call
On July 23, 2020, at 5 p.m., Eastern Time, People's United Financial will host a conference call to discuss this earnings announcement. The call may be heard through www.peoples.com by selecting "Investor Relations" in the "About Us" section on the home page, and then selecting "Conference Calls" in the "News and Events" section. Additional materials relating to the call may also be accessed at People's United Bank's web site. The call will be archived on the web site and available for approximately 90 days.
Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking in nature. These include all statements about People's United Financial's plans, objectives, expectations and other statements that are not historical facts, and usually use words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "should" and similar expressions. Such statements represent management's current beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause People's United Financial's actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Factors of particular importance to People's United Financial include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in general, international, national or regional economic conditions; (2) changes in interest rates; (3) changes in loan default and charge-off rates; (4) changes in deposit levels; (5) changes in levels of income and expense in non-interest income and expense related activities; (6) changes in accounting and regulatory guidance applicable to banks; (7) price levels and conditions in the public securities markets generally; (8) competition and its effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (9) the successful integration of acquisitions; (10) changes in regulation resulting from or relating to financial reform legislation; and (11) the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economic and business environment in which we operate. People's United Financial does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Access Information About People's United Financial at www.peoples.com.
People's United Financial, Inc.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
As of and for the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
(dollars in millions, except per common share data)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Earnings Data:
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)
$
413.0
$
403.7
$
390.3
$
356.0
$
355.4
Net interest income
405.6
396.0
382.7
348.7
348.1
Provision for credit losses (1)
80.8
33.5
7.3
7.8
7.6
Non-interest income (2)
89.6
123.8
124.2
106.0
106.3
Non-interest expense (2)
304.0
320.1
325.7
281.4
278.4
Income before income tax expense
110.4
166.2
173.9
165.5
168.4
Net income
89.9
130.4
137.5
135.1
133.2
Net income available to common shareholders (2)
86.4
126.9
134.0
131.6
129.7
Selected Statistical Data:
Net interest margin (3)
3.05
%
3.12
%
3.14
%
3.12
%
3.12
%
Return on average assets (2), (3)
0.58
0.89
0.98
1.05
1.04
Return on average common equity (3)
4.6
6.7
7.2
7.7
7.7
Return on average tangible common equity (2), (3)
8.1
11.8
12.8
14.0
14.1
Efficiency ratio (2)
53.5
54.0
53.7
56.8
55.8
Common Share Data:
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.21
$
0.30
$
0.31
$
0.34
$
0.33
Diluted (2)
0.21
0.30
0.31
0.33
0.33
Dividends paid per common share
0.1800
0.1775
0.1775
0.1775
0.1775
Common dividend payout ratio (2)
87.4
%
60.9
%
52.2
%
53.1
%
53.8
%
Book value per common share
$
17.95
$
17.87
$
17.60
$
17.54
$
17.34
Tangible book value per common share (2)
10.18
10.07
10.12
9.74
9.51
Stock price:
High
13.99
17.00
17.22
17.10
17.66
Low
9.37
10.40
14.73
13.81
15.24
Close
11.57
11.05
16.90
15.64
16.78
Common shares outstanding (in millions) (2)
424.59
424.47
443.66
398.58
398.34
Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions)
420.15
429.77
424.98
394.45
394.57
(1) Provision for credit losses in 2020 reflects the application of the CECL standard as well as the impact of COVID-19.
(2) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.
(3) Annualized.
People's United Financial, Inc.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
As of and for the
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(dollars in millions, except per common share data)
2020
2019
Earnings Data:
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)
$
816.7
$
695.4
Net interest income
801.6
680.9
Provision for credit losses (1)
114.3
13.2
Non-interest income
213.4
200.9
Non-interest expense (2)
624.1
555.6
Income before income tax expense
276.6
313.0
Net income
220.3
247.8
Net income available to common shareholders (2)
213.3
240.8
Selected Statistical Data:
Net interest margin (3)
3.09
%
3.15
%
Return on average assets (2), (3)
0.73
1.00
Return on average common equity (3)
5.7
7.4
Return on average tangible common equity (2), (3)
10.0
13.5
Efficiency ratio (2)
53.7
56.6
Common Share Data:
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.50
$
0.63
Diluted (2)
0.50
0.63
Dividends paid per common share
0.3575
0.3525
Common dividend payout ratio (2)
71.7
%
56.0
%
Book value per common share
$
17.95
$
17.34
Tangible book value per common share (2)
10.18
9.51
Stock price:
High
17.00
18.03
Low
9.37
14.25
Close
11.57
16.78
Common shares outstanding (in millions) (2)
424.59
398.34
Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions)
424.82
384.39
(1) Provision for credit losses in 2020 reflects the application of the CECL standard as well as the impact of COVID-19.
(2) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.
(3) Annualized.
People's United Financial, Inc.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Continued
As of and for the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
(dollars in millions)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Financial Condition Data:
Total assets
$
61,510
$
60,433
$
58,590
$
52,072
$
51,622
Loans
45,452
44,284
43,596
38,781
38,557
Securities
8,233
8,552
7,790
7,135
7,086
Short-term investments
987
744
317
158
275
Allowance for credit losses (1)
414
342
247
246
244
Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets
3,254
3,264
3,275
3,065
3,073
Deposits
49,934
44,741
43,590
38,574
39,467
Borrowings
1,782
5,911
5,155
4,629
3,400
Notes and debentures
1,015
1,013
993
916
912
Stockholders' equity
7,763
7,726
7,947
7,131
7,046
Total risk-weighted assets (2):
People's United Financial, Inc.
45,905
46,408
45,208
39,794
39,026
People's United Bank, N.A.
45,864
46,397
45,174
39,742
38,976
Non-accrual loans
296
240
224
176
198
Net loan charge-offs
8.5
10.6
6.7
5.8
4.5
Average Balances:
Loans
$
45,153
$
43,460
$
42,006
$
38,317
$
38,229
Securities (3)
8,240
8,022
7,372
7,041
7,147
Short-term investments
774
290
294
219
214
Total earning assets
54,168
51,772
49,673
45,577
45,591
Total assets
61,841
58,604
56,130
51,524
51,088
Deposits
48,447
44,163
42,195
38,657
39,211
Borrowings
2,911
4,353
4,146
3,855
3,146
Notes and debentures
1,014
1,000
974
914
904
Total funding liabilities
52,372
49,515
47,314
43,427
43,261
Stockholders' equity
7,757
7,804
7,654
7,079
6,978
Ratios:
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized)
0.08
%
0.10
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.05
%
Non-performing assets to total loans, real estate owned
and repossessed assets
0.69
0.59
0.57
0.52
0.55
Allowance for credit losses to (1):
Total loans
0.91
0.77
0.57
0.63
0.63
Non-accrual loans
139.8
142.2
110.0
139.5
122.9
Average stockholders' equity to average total assets
12.5
13.3
13.6
13.7
13.7
Stockholders' equity to total assets
12.6
12.8
13.6
13.7
13.6
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)
7.3
7.4
8.0
7.8
7.7
Total risk-based capital (2):
People's United Financial, Inc.
11.8
11.3
12.0
12.0
12.0
People's United Bank, N.A.
12.2
12.0
12.1
12.2
12.4
(1) Allowance for credit losses and asset quality ratios for 2020 reflect the initial adoption and application of the CECL standard.
(2) June 30, 2020 amounts and ratios are preliminary.
(3) Average balances for securities are based on amortized cost.
(4) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.
People's United Financial, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
June 30,
(in millions)
2020
2020
2019
2019
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 491.9
$ 507.6
$ 484.2
$ 505.9
Short-term investments
987.4
744.3
316.8
274.8
Securities:
Trading debt securities, at fair value
-
-
7.1
9.3
Equity securities, at fair value
5.8
6.2
8.2
8.5
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
4,080.3
4,276.6
3,564.3
2,971.2
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
3,848.6
3,861.5
3,869.2
3,807.5
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost
298.3
407.2
341.1
289.4
Total securities
8,233.0
8,551.5
7,789.9
7,085.9
Loans held-for-sale
12.2
19.2
511.3
17.4
Loans:
Commercial real estate (1)
13,999.5
14,651.6
14,762.3
12,230.7
Commercial and industrial (1)
14,593.9
12,045.7
11,041.6
10,121.8
Equipment financing
4,880.1
5,012.7
4,910.4
4,611.0
Total Commercial Portfolio
33,473.5
31,710.0
30,714.3
26,963.5
Residential mortgage
9,623.7
10,081.9
10,318.1
9,532.6
Home equity and other consumer
2,354.3
2,492.1
2,563.7
2,060.6
Total Retail Portfolio
11,978.0
12,574.0
12,881.8
11,593.2
Total loans
45,451.5
44,284.0
43,596.1
38,556.7
Less allowance for credit losses
(414.0)
(341.7)
(246.6)
(244.0)
Total loans, net
45,037.5
43,942.3
43,349.5
38,312.7
Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets
3,253.7
3,264.0
3,274.6
3,072.9
Bank-owned life insurance
708.1
707.6
705.0
504.4
Premises and equipment, net
285.7
300.8
305.5
261.0
Other assets
2,500.2
2,396.0
1,853.0
1,587.5
Total assets
$ 61,509.7
$ 60,433.3
$ 58,589.8
$ 51,622.5
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$ 13,656.9
$ 10,526.0
$ 9,803.7
$ 8,747.2
Savings
5,759.4
5,136.0
4,987.7
4,847.4
Interest-bearing checking and money market
22,943.6
20,238.9
19,592.6
17,424.8
Time
7,574.4
8,840.2
9,205.5
8,447.9
Total deposits
49,934.3
44,741.1
43,589.5
39,467.3
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,289.7
4,489.7
3,125.4
2,054.4
Federal funds purchased
150.0
1,120.0
1,620.0
1,110.0
Customer repurchase agreements
342.1
301.1
409.1
235.2
Total borrowings
1,781.8
5,910.8
5,154.5
3,399.6
Notes and debentures
1,014.5
1,012.6
993.1
911.5
Other liabilities
1,016.1
1,043.3
905.5
797.9
Total liabilities
53,746.7
52,707.8
50,642.6
44,576.3
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock
244.1
244.1
244.1
244.1
Common stock
5.3
5.3
5.3
4.9
Additional paid-in capital
7,651.2
7,644.4
7,639.4
6,890.7
Retained earnings
1,524.6
1,514.5
1,512.8
1,388.1
Unallocated common stock of Employee Stock Ownership Plan, at cost
(119.3)
(121.1)
(122.9)
(126.5)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(73.9)
(92.7)
(166.9)
(193.0)
Treasury stock, at cost
(1,469.0)
(1,469.0)
(1,164.6)
(1,162.1)
Total stockholders' equity
7,763.0
7,725.5
7,947.2
7,046.2
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 61,509.7
$ 60,433.3
$ 58,589.8
$ 51,622.5
(1) In connection with the United Bank core system conversion in April 2020, approximately $400 million of loans secured by owner-occupied commercial properties were prospectively reclassified from commercial real estate loans to commercial and industrial loans. Prior period loan balances were not restated to conform to the current presentation.
People's United Financial, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
(in millions, except per common share data)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Interest and dividend income:
Commercial real estate (1)
$ 122.4
$ 149.6
$ 147.2
$ 136.6
$ 139.9
Commercial and industrial (1)
112.4
106.4
114.9
113.4
111.4
Equipment financing
67.6
68.2
66.7
65.3
62.8
Residential mortgage
84.8
90.4
88.2
84.7
85.5
Home equity and other consumer
20.1
28.0
30.8
24.7
25.7
Total interest on loans
407.3
442.6
447.8
424.7
425.3
Securities
49.8
51.2
47.8
44.7
46.2
Loans held-for-sale
0.3
3.3
0.3
0.2
0.1
Short-term investments
0.2
2.0
1.0
1.3
1.2
Total interest and dividend income
457.6
499.1
496.9
470.9
472.8
Interest expense:
Deposits
41.7
78.9
86.9
92.2
96.6
Borrowings
2.0
15.4
18.5
21.5
19.3
Notes and debentures
8.3
8.8
8.8
8.5
8.8
Total interest expense
52.0
103.1
114.2
122.2
124.7
Net interest income
405.6
396.0
382.7
348.7
348.1
Provision for credit losses (2)
80.8
33.5
7.3
7.8
7.6
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
324.8
362.5
375.4
340.9
340.5
Non-interest income:
Bank service charges
20.3
28.0
28.9
27.0
26.4
Investment management fees
17.4
18.1
19.3
19.9
19.7
Operating lease income
11.8
12.6
12.7
12.9
12.6
Commercial banking lending fees
10.6
12.1
12.9
11.8
10.2
Insurance revenue
9.0
10.9
7.5
10.3
8.7
Cash management fees
8.1
7.4
7.1
7.3
7.2
Customer interest rate swap income, net
2.7
8.8
8.5
5.5
7.3
Other non-interest income (3)
9.7
25.9
27.3
11.3
14.2
Total non-interest income
89.6
123.8
124.2
106.0
106.3
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
167.8
173.9
171.4
158.1
161.3
Occupancy and equipment
48.0
51.0
52.2
45.0
44.4
Professional and outside services
25.7
38.5
29.6
23.7
24.9
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets
10.2
10.7
9.8
8.0
8.0
Operating lease expense
8.8
9.8
9.6
9.9
9.9
Regulatory assessments
8.7
8.7
7.3
5.3
6.5
Other non-interest expense
34.8
27.5
45.8
31.4
23.4
Total non-interest expense (3)
304.0
320.1
325.7
281.4
278.4
Income before income tax expense
110.4
166.2
173.9
165.5
168.4
Income tax expense
20.5
35.8
36.4
30.4
35.2
Net income
89.9
130.4
137.5
135.1
133.2
Preferred stock dividend
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 86.4
$ 126.9
$ 134.0
$ 131.6
$ 129.7
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$ 0.21
$ 0.30
$ 0.31
$ 0.34
$ 0.33
Diluted
0.21
0.30
0.31
0.33
0.33
(1) In connection with the United Bank core system conversion in April 2020, approximately $400 million of loans secured by owner-occupied commercial properties were prospectively reclassified from commercial real estate loans to commercial and industrial loans. Prior period interest income amounts were not restated to conform to the current presentation.
(2) Provision for credit losses in 2020 reflects the application of the CECL standard as well as the impact of COVID-19.
(3) Other non-interest income includes $7.6 million of non-operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
Total non-interest expense includes $18.5 million, $17.9 million, $39.1 million, $5.0 million and $6.5 million of non-operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.
People's United Financial, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(in millions, except per common share data)
2020
2019
Interest and dividend income:
Commercial real estate
$ 272.0
$ 272.6
Commercial and industrial
218.8
215.3
Equipment financing
135.8
121.8
Residential mortgage
175.2
156.2
Home equity and other consumer
48.1
50.6
Total interest on loans
849.9
816.5
Securities
101.0
94.0
Loans held-for-sale
3.6
0.3
Short-term investments
2.2
2.5
Total interest and dividend income
956.7
913.3
Interest expense:
Deposits
120.6
177.8
Borrowings
17.4
37.0
Notes and debentures
17.1
17.6
Total interest expense
155.1
232.4
Net interest income
801.6
680.9
Provision for credit losses (1)
114.3
13.2
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
687.3
667.7
Non-interest income:
Bank service charges
48.3
51.6
Investment management fees
35.5
39.0
Operating lease income
24.4
25.2
Commercial banking lending fees
22.7
18.0
Insurance revenue
19.9
19.2
Cash management fees
15.5
14.0
Customer interest rate swap income, net
11.5
10.1
Other non-interest income
35.6
23.8
Total non-interest income
213.4
200.9
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
341.7
316.7
Occupancy and equipment
99.0
88.7
Professional and outside services
64.2
44.9
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets
20.9
14.7
Operating lease expense
18.6
19.3
Regulatory assessments
17.4
13.5
Other non-interest expense
62.3
57.8
Total non-interest expense (2)
624.1
555.6
Income before income tax expense
276.6
313.0
Income tax expense
56.3
65.2
Net income
220.3
247.8
Preferred stock dividend
7.0
7.0
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 213.3
$ 240.8
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$ 0.50
$ 0.63
Diluted
0.50
0.63
(1) Provision for credit losses in 2020 reflects the application of the CECL standard as well as the
impact of COVID-19.
(2) Total non-interest expense includes $36.4 million and $21.5 million of non-operating expenses for
the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and
Reconciliation to GAAP.
People's United Financial, Inc.
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST AND YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS (1)
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
Three months ended
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
(dollars in millions)
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets:
Short-term investments
$ 774.0
$ 0.2
0.14%
$ 289.8
$ 2.0
2.70%
$ 214.1
$ 1.2
2.21%
Securities (2)
8,240.4
54.8
2.66
8,021.8
56.0
2.80
7,147.1
50.8
2.85
Loans:
Commercial real estate (3)
14,095.2
122.4
3.48
14,715.3
149.6
4.07
12,323.2
139.9
4.54
Commercial and industrial (3)
13,895.6
114.8
3.30
10,866.6
109.8
4.04
9,638.2
114.1
4.74
Equipment financing
4,933.8
67.6
5.48
4,915.6
68.2
5.55
4,510.8
62.8
5.56
Residential mortgage
9,821.4
85.1
3.46
10,236.3
90.5
3.54
9,672.6
85.6
3.54
Home equity and other consumer
2,407.1
20.1
3.34
2,726.1
30.7
4.51
2,084.6
25.7
4.94
Total loans
45,153.1
410.0
3.63
43,459.9
448.8
4.13
38,229.4
428.1
4.48
Total earning assets
54,167.5
$ 465.0
3.43%
51,771.5
$ 506.8
3.92%
45,590.6
$ 480.1
4.21%
Other assets
7,673.9
6,832.2
5,496.9
Total assets
$ 61,841.4
$ 58,603.7
$ 51,087.5
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$ 12,852.8
$ -
- %
$ 10,077.8
$ -
- %
$ 8,605.6
$ -
- %
Savings, interest-bearing checking
and money market
27,402.5
17.0
0.25
24,940.7
44.1
0.71
22,341.3
57.4
1.03
Time
8,191.4
24.7
1.21
9,144.6
34.8
1.52
8,263.8
39.2
1.90
Total deposits
48,446.7
41.7
0.34
44,163.1
78.9
0.71
39,210.7
96.6
0.99
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,858.8
1.5
0.32
2,430.6
9.8
1.61
1,844.0
12.2
2.64
Federal funds purchased
695.5
0.3
0.15
1,593.9
5.1
1.28
1,057.8
6.7
2.53
Customer repurchase agreements
357.2
0.2
0.24
328.0
0.5
0.67
240.0
0.4
0.77
Other borrowings
-
-
-
-
-
-
4.3
-
0.64
Total borrowings
2,911.5
2.0
0.27
4,352.5
15.4
1.42
3,146.1
19.3
2.46
Notes and debentures
1,013.8
8.3
3.29
999.5
8.8
3.51
903.8
8.8
3.89
Total funding liabilities
52,372.0
$ 52.0
0.40%
49,515.1
$ 103.1
0.83%
43,260.6
$ 124.7
1.15%
Other liabilities
1,712.6
1,284.3
848.8
Total liabilities
54,084.6
50,799.4
44,109.4
Stockholders' equity
7,756.8
7,804.3
6,978.1
Total liabilities and
stockholders' equity
$ 61,841.4
$ 58,603.7
$ 51,087.5
Net interest income/spread (4)
$ 413.0
3.03%
$ 403.7
3.09%
$ 355.4
3.06%
Net interest margin
3.05%
3.12%
3.12%
(1) Average yields earned and rates paid are annualized.
(2) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.
(3) In connection with the United Bank core system conversion in April 2020, approximately $400 million of loans secured by
owner-occupied commercial properties were prospectively reclassified from commercial real estate loans to commercial and
industrial loans. Prior period interest income amounts were not restated to conform to the current presentation.
(4) The fully taxable equivalent adjustment was $7.4 million, $7.7 million and $7.3 million for the three months ended
June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
People's United Financial, Inc.
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST AND YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS (1)
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Six months ended
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
(dollars in millions)
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets:
Short-term investments
$ 531.9
$ 2.2
0.84%
$ 208.5
$ 2.5
2.40%
Securities (2)
8,131.1
110.8
2.73
7,228.4
103.2
2.86
Loans:
Commercial real estate
14,405.2
272.0
3.78
11,957.8
272.6
4.56
Commercial and industrial
12,381.1
224.6
3.63
9,307.9
220.6
4.74
Equipment financing
4,924.7
135.8
5.51
4,434.7
121.8
5.49
Residential mortgage
10,028.9
175.6
3.55
8,917.3
156.5
3.51
Home equity and other consumer
2,566.6
50.8
3.96
2,029.0
50.6
4.99
Total loans
44,306.5
858.8
3.89
36,646.7
822.1
4.49
Total earning assets
52,969.5
$ 971.8
3.68%
44,083.6
$ 927.8
4.21%
Other assets
7,253.0
5,369.3
Total assets
$ 60,222.5
$ 49,452.9
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$ 11,465.3
$ -
- %
$ 8,454.3
$ -
- %
Savings, interest-bearing checking
and money market
26,171.6
61.1
0.47
21,683.3
106.2
0.98
Time
8,668.0
59.5
1.37
7,700.5
71.6
1.86
Total deposits
46,304.9
120.6
0.52
37,838.1
177.8
0.94
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2,144.7
11.3
1.05
1,866.9
24.6
2.64
Federal funds purchased
1,144.7
5.4
0.93
905.7
11.4
2.52
Customer repurchase agreements
342.6
0.7
0.44
263.0
0.9
0.71
Other borrowings
-
-
-
6.6
0.1
1.85
Total borrowings
3,632.0
17.4
0.96
3,042.2
37.0
2.43
Notes and debentures
1,006.7
17.1
3.40
900.1
17.6
3.91
Total funding liabilities
50,943.6
$ 155.1
0.61%
41,780.4
$ 232.4
1.11%
Other liabilities
1,498.4
901.1
Total liabilities
52,442.0
42,681.5
Stockholders' equity
7,780.5
6,771.4
Total liabilities and
stockholders' equity
$ 60,222.5
$ 49,452.9
Net interest income/spread (3)
$ 816.7
3.07%
$ 695.4
3.10%
Net interest margin
3.09%
3.15%
(1) Average yields earned and rates paid are annualized.
(2) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.
(3) The fully taxable equivalent adjustment was $15.1 million and $14.5 million for the six months
ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
People's United Financial, Inc.
As a result of adopting the CECL standard on January 1, 2020, People's United's prior distinction between the originated loan portfolio and the acquired loan portfolio is no longer necessary. Accordingly, prior period disclosures have been revised to conform to the current period presentation.
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
(dollars in millions)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Non-accrual loans:
Commercial:
Commercial real estate
$
73.6
$
53.5
$
53.8
$
28.6
$
35.5
Commercial and industrial
88.8
55.6
38.5
39.0
47.1
Equipment financing
48.6
42.5
47.7
43.2
44.6
Total Commercial
211.0
151.6
140.0
110.8
127.2
Retail:
Residential mortgage
62.6
66.6
63.3
48.8
54.7
Home equity
22.5
22.1
20.8
16.7
16.6
Other consumer
0.1
0.1
-
0.1
-
Total Retail
85.2
88.8
84.1
65.6
71.3
Total non-accrual loans (1)
$
296.2
$
240.4
$
224.1
$
176.4
$
198.5
Real estate owned:
Commercial
$
7.3
$
7.3
$
7.3
$
7.7
$
0.6
Residential
4.9
9.5
11.9
12.3
8.1
Total real estate owned
$
12.2
$
9.5
$
11.9
$
12.3
$
8.1
Repossessed assets
$
6.2
$
4.6
$
4.2
$
6.3
$
5.7
Total non-performing assets
$
314.6
$
254.5
$
240.2
$
195.0
$
212.3
Non-accrual loans as a percentage of total loans
0.65
%
0.54
%
0.51
%
0.45
%
0.51
%
Non-performing assets as a percentage of:
Total loans, real estate owned and repossessed assets
0.69
0.59
0.57
0.52
0.55
Tangible stockholders' equity and allowance
for credit losses
6.39
5.45
5.03
4.70
5.05
(1) Reported net of government guarantees totaling $2.9 million at June 30, 2020, $1.2 million at March 31, 2020, $1.3 million at December 31, 2019, $1.4 million at September 30, 2019 and $1.6 million at June 30, 2019.
People's United Financial, Inc.
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
(dollars in millions)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Allowance for credit losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$
341.7
$
246.6
$
246.0
$
244.0
$
240.9
Charge-offs
(10.3)
(12.6)
(8.5)
(8.2)
(7.3)
Recoveries
1.8
2.0
1.8
2.4
2.8
Net loan charge-offs
(8.5)
(10.6)
(6.7)
(5.8)
(4.5)
Provision for credit losses
80.8
33.5
7.3
7.8
7.6
CECL transition adjustment
-
72.2
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at end of period
$
414.0
$
341.7
$
246.6
$
246.0
$
244.0
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of:
Total loans
0.91
%
0.77
%
0.57
%
0.63
%
0.63
%
Non-accrual loans
139.8
142.2
110.0
139.5
122.9
N/A - not applicable
NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
(dollars in millions)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Commercial:
Commercial real estate
$
1.8
$
3.4
$
(0.1)
$
(0.2)
$
0.1
Commercial and industrial
-
1.0
2.3
1.6
0.2
Equipment financing
5.2
3.9
4.2
4.2
3.9
Total
7.0
8.3
6.4
5.6
4.2
Retail:
Residential mortgage
-
0.8
(0.2)
-
0.1
Home equity
0.6
0.1
0.3
-
-
Other consumer
0.9
1.4
0.2
0.2
0.2
Total
1.5
2.3
0.3
0.2
0.3
Total net loan charge-offs
$
8.5
$
10.6
$
6.7
$
5.8
$
4.5
Net loan charge-offs to
average total loans (annualized)
0.08
%
0.10
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.05
%
People's United Financial, Inc.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP
In addition to evaluating People's United Financial Inc. ("People's United") results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios, tangible book value per common share and operating earnings metrics. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding People's United's underlying operating performance and trends, and facilitates comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Further, the efficiency ratio and operating earnings metrics are used by management in its assessment of financial performance, including non-interest expense control, while the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share are used to analyze the relative strength of People's United's capital position.
The efficiency ratio, which represents an approximate measure of the cost required by People's United to generate a dollar of revenue, is the ratio of (i) total non-interest expense (excluding operating lease expense, goodwill impairment charges, amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets, losses on real estate assets and non-recurring expenses) (the numerator) to (ii) net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis plus total non-interest income (including the FTE adjustment on bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income, the netting of operating lease expense and excluding gains and losses on sales of assets other than residential mortgage loans and acquired loans, and non-recurring income) (the denominator). People's United generally considers an item of income or expense to be non-recurring if it is not similar to an item of income or expense of a type incurred within the last two years and is not similar to an item of income or expense of a type reasonably expected to be incurred within the following two years.
Operating earnings exclude from net income available to common shareholders those items that management considers to be of such a non-recurring or infrequent nature that, by excluding such items (net of income taxes), People's United's results can be measured and assessed on a more consistent basis from period to period. Items excluded from operating earnings, which include, but are not limited to: (i) non-recurring gains/losses; (ii) merger-related expenses, including acquisition integration and other costs; (iii) writedowns of banking house assets and related lease termination costs; (iv) severance-related costs; and (v) charges related to executive-level management separation costs, are generally also excluded when calculating the efficiency ratio. Operating earnings per common share ("EPS") is derived by determining the per common share impact of the respective adjustments to arrive at operating earnings and adding (subtracting) such amounts to (from) diluted EPS, as reported. Operating return on average assets is calculated by dividing operating earnings (annualized) by average total assets. Operating return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing operating earnings (annualized) by average tangible common equity. The operating common dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing common dividends paid by operating earnings for the respective period.
Pre-provision net revenue is a useful financial measure as it enables an assessment of the Company's ability to generate earnings to cover credit losses through a credit cycle as well as providing an additional basis for comparing the Company's results of operation between periods by isolating the impact of the provision for credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.
The tangible common equity ratio is the ratio of (i) tangible common equity (total stockholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets) (the numerator) to (ii) tangible assets (total assets less goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets) (the denominator). Tangible book value per common share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by common shares (total common shares issued, less common shares classified as treasury shares and unallocated Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") common shares).
In light of diversity in presentation among financial institutions, the methodologies used by People's United for determining the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above may differ from those used by other financial
institutions.
People's United Financial, Inc.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued
OPERATING NON-INTEREST EXPENSE AND EFFICIENCY RATIO
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(dollars in millions)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
Total non-interest expense
$ 304.0
$ 320.1
$ 325.7
$ 281.4
$ 278.4
$ 624.1
$ 555.6
Adjustments to arrive at operating
non-interest expense:
Merger-related expenses
(18.5)
(17.9)
(22.6)
(5.0)
(6.5)
(36.4)
(21.5)
Intangible asset write-down
-
-
(16.5)
-
-
-
-
Total
(18.5)
(17.9)
(39.1)
(5.0)
(6.5)
(36.4)
(21.5)
Operating non-interest expense
285.5
302.2
286.6
276.4
271.9
587.7
534.1
Adjustments:
Amortization of other acquisition-related
intangible assets
(10.2)
(10.7)
(9.8)
(8.0)
(8.0)
(20.9)
(14.7)
Operating lease expense
(8.8)
(9.8)
(9.6)
(9.9)
(9.9)
(18.6)
(19.3)
Other (1)
(1.9)
(1.9)
(1.6)
(1.4)
(1.4)
(3.8)
(3.2)
Total non-interest expense for
efficiency ratio
$ 264.6
$ 279.8
$ 265.6
$ 257.1
$ 252.6
$ 544.4
$ 496.9
Net interest income (FTE basis)
$ 413.0
$ 403.7
$ 390.3
$ 356.0
$ 355.4
$ 816.7
$ 695.4
Total non-interest income
89.6
123.8
124.2
106.0
106.3
213.4
200.9
Total revenues
502.6
527.5
514.5
462.0
461.7
1,030.1
896.3
Adjustments:
Operating lease expense
(8.8)
(9.8)
(9.6)
(9.9)
(9.9)
(18.6)
(19.3)
BOLI FTE adjustment
1.0
0.8
0.7
0.5
0.7
1.8
1.3
Gain on sale of branches, net of expenses
-
-
(7.6)
-
-
-
-
Net security gains
-
-
(0.1)
-
(0.1)
-
(0.1)
Other (2)
-
(0.3)
(3.2)
0.1
-
(0.3)
0.3
Total revenues for efficiency ratio
$ 494.8
$ 518.2
$ 494.7
$ 452.7
$ 452.4
$ 1,013.0
$ 878.5
Efficiency ratio
53.5%
54.0%
53.7%
56.8%
55.8%
53.7%
56.6%
(1) Items classified as "other" and deducted from non-interest expense for purposes of calculating the efficiency ratio
include certain franchise taxes and real estate owned expenses.
(2) Items classified as "other" and (deducted from) added to total revenues for purposes of calculating the efficiency ratio
include, as applicable, asset write-offs and gains/losses associated with the sale of branch locations.
PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(dollars in millions)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
Net interest income
$ 405.6
$ 396.0
$ 382.7
$ 348.7
$ 348.1
$ 801.6
$ 680.9
Non-interest income
89.6
123.8
124.2
106.0
106.3
213.4
200.9
Less: Non-interest expense
(304.0)
(320.1)
(325.7)
(281.4)
(278.4)
(624.1)
(555.6)
Pre-provision net revenue
191.2
199.7
181.2
173.3
176.0
390.9
380.9
Non-operating expense
18.5
17.9
39.1
5.0
6.5
36.4
21.5
Operating pre-provision net revenue
$ 209.7
$ 217.6
$ 220.3
$ 178.3
$ 182.5
$ 427.3
$ 402.4
People's United Financial, Inc.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued
OPERATING EARNINGS
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(dollars in millions, except per common share data)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020 (1)
2019
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 86.4
$ 126.9
$ 134.0
$ 131.6
$ 129.7
$ 213.3
$ 240.8
Adjustments to arrive at operating earnings:
Merger-related expenses
18.5
17.9
22.6
5.0
6.5
36.4
21.5
Intangible asset write-down
-
-
16.5
-
-
-
-
Gain on sale of branches, net of expenses
-
-
(7.6)
-
-
-
-
Total pre-tax adjustments
18.5
17.9
31.5
5.0
6.5
36.4
21.5
Tax effect
(3.9)
(3.7)
(6.7)
(1.1)
(1.4)
(7.7)
(4.5)
Total adjustments, net of tax
14.6
14.2
24.8
3.9
5.1
28.7
17.0
Operating earnings
$ 101.0
$ 141.1
$ 158.8
$ 135.5
$ 134.8
$ 242.0
$ 257.8
Diluted EPS, as reported
$ 0.21
$ 0.30
$ 0.31
$ 0.33
$ 0.33
$ 0.50
$ 0.63
Adjustments to arrive at operating EPS:
Merger-related expenses
0.03
0.03
0.04
0.01
0.01
0.07
0.04
Intangible asset write-down
-
-
0.03
-
-
-
-
Gain on sale of branches, net of expenses
-
-
(0.01)
-
-
-
-
Total adjustments per common share
0.03
0.03
0.06
0.01
0.01
0.07
0.04
Operating EPS
$ 0.24
$ 0.33
$ 0.37
$ 0.34
$ 0.34
$ 0.57
$ 0.67
Average total assets
$ 61,841
$ 58,604
$ 56,130
$ 51,524
$ 51,088
$ 60,223
$ 49,453
Operating return on
average assets (annualized)
0.65%
0.96%
1.13%
1.05%
1.06%
0.80%
1.04%
(1) The sum of the quarterly amounts for certain line items may not equal the six months amounts due to rounding.
OPERATING RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(dollars in millions)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
Operating earnings
$ 101.0
$ 141.1
$ 158.8
$ 135.5
$ 134.8
$ 242.0
$ 257.8
Average stockholders' equity
$ 7,757
$ 7,804
$ 7,654
$ 7,079
$ 6,978
$ 7,781
$ 6,771
Less: Average preferred stock
244
244
244
244
244
244
244
Average common equity
7,513
7,560
7,410
6,835
6,734
7,537
6,527
Less: Average goodwill and average other
acquisition-related intangible assets
3,273
3,269
3,226
3,069
3,043
3,271
2,972
Average tangible common equity
$ 4,240
$ 4,291
$ 4,184
$ 3,766
$ 3,691
$ 4,266
$ 3,555
Operating return on average tangible
common equity (annualized)
9.5%
13.2%
15.2%
14.4%
14.6%
11.3%
14.5%
People's United Financial, Inc.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued
OPERATING COMMON DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(dollars in millions)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020 (1)
2019
Common dividends paid
$ 75.5
$ 77.3
$ 69.9
$ 69.9
$ 69.8
$ 152.8
$ 135.0
Operating earnings
$ 101.0
$ 141.1
$ 158.8
$ 135.5
$ 134.8
$ 242.0
$ 257.8
Operating common dividend payout ratio
74.8%
54.8%
44.0%
51.6%
51.8%
63.1%
52.4%
(1) The sum of the quarterly amounts for certain line items may not equal the six months amounts due to rounding.
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
(dollars in millions)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Total stockholders' equity
$ 7,763
$ 7,726
$ 7,947
$ 7,131
$ 7,046
Less: Preferred stock
244
244
244
244
244
Common equity
7,519
7,482
7,703
6,887
6,802
Less: Goodwill and other
acquisition-related intangible assets
3,254
3,264
3,275
3,065
3,073
Tangible common equity
$ 4,265
$ 4,218
$ 4,428
$ 3,822
$ 3,730
Total assets
$ 61,510
$ 60,433
$ 58,590
$ 52,072
$ 51,622
Less: Goodwill and other
acquisition-related intangible assets
3,254
3,264
3,275
3,065
3,073
Tangible assets
$ 58,256
$ 57,169
$ 55,315
$ 49,007
$ 48,549
Tangible common equity ratio
7.3%
7.4%
8.0%
7.8%
7.7%
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
(in millions, except per common share data)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Tangible common equity
$ 4,265
$ 4,218
$ 4,428
$ 3,822
$ 3,730
Common shares issued
533.59
533.47
532.83
487.59
487.35
Less: Shares classified as treasury shares
109.00
109.00
89.17
89.01
89.01
Common shares oustanding
424.59
424.47
443.66
398.58
398.34
Less: Unallocated ESOP shares
5.75
5.84
5.92
6.01
6.10
Common shares
418.84
418.63
437.74
392.57
392.24
Tangible book value per common share
$ 10.18
$ 10.07
$ 10.12
$ 9.74
$ 9.51
