Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  People's Utah Bancorp    PUB

PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP

(PUB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

People's Utah Bancorp Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 05:51pm EDT

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People’s Utah Bancorp (Nasdaq: PUB) announced that it will report its third quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 after the market closes.  Management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. MDT (12:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss its third quarter financial performance.

Interested investors may listen to the call live at www.peoplesutah.com.  Investment professionals are invited to dial 888-317-6003 (international calls 412-317-6061) and the participant entry number is 5979702. Please dial in 10-15 minutes early so the name and company information can be collected prior to the start of the conference. 

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website www.peoplesutah.com, or at the same URL above for one month after the call. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed on this conference call. 

About People’s Utah Bancorp

People’s Utah Bancorp is a $2.3 billion bank holding company for People’s Intermountain Bank. People’s Intermountain Bank, a full-service bank providing loans, deposit and cash management services  to businesses and individuals.  People’s Intermountain Bank is the second largest community bank headquartered in Utah.  With 26 branches covering the area between Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah, People’s Intermountain Bank’s clients have direct access to bankers and decision makers who will work with clients to understand their specific needs and offer customized solutions designed specifically to meet them. The Bank has been serving communities in Utah and southern Idaho for more than 100 years. More information about PUB is available at www.peoplesutah.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Mark K. Olson
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
1 East Main Street
American Fork UT 84003
investorrelations@peoplesutah.com
Phone: 801-642-3998

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP
05:51pPeople's Utah Bancorp Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and ..
GL
10/01PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
09/26PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/03PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
08/09PEOPLES UTAH BANCORP : PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP Management's Discussion and Analysi..
AQ
07/25PEOPLES UTAH BANCORP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25People's Utah Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Announces Increase..
GL
07/25PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
06/10PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
05/23PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 111 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 43,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,66x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,63x
Capitalization 516 M
Chart PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP
Duration : Period :
People's Utah Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 31,00  $
Last Close Price 27,50  $
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Len E. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard T. Beard Chairman
Rick W. Anderson Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark K. Olson Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Paul R. Gunther Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP-9.12%533
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.56%376 256
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION15.42%271 523
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.47%222 244
CITIGROUP INC.30.91%156 056
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-4.17%155 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group