People's Utah Bancorp Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People’s Utah Bancorp (Nasdaq: PUB) announced that it will report its third quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. MDT (12:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss its third quarter financial performance.



Interested investors may listen to the call live at www.peoplesutah.com . Investment professionals are invited to dial 888-317-6003 (international calls 412-317-6061) and the participant entry number is 5979702. Please dial in 10-15 minutes early so the name and company information can be collected prior to the start of the conference.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website www.peoplesutah.com , or at the same URL above for one month after the call. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed on this conference call.

About People’s Utah Bancorp

People’s Utah Bancorp is a $2.3 billion bank holding company for People’s Intermountain Bank. People’s Intermountain Bank, a full-service bank providing loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals. People’s Intermountain Bank is the second largest community bank headquartered in Utah. With 26 branches covering the area between Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah, People’s Intermountain Bank’s clients have direct access to bankers and decision makers who will work with clients to understand their specific needs and offer customized solutions designed specifically to meet them. The Bank has been serving communities in Utah and southern Idaho for more than 100 years. More information about PUB is available at www.peoplesutah.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Mark K. Olson

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

1 East Main Street

American Fork UT 84003

investorrelations@peoplesutah.com

Phone: 801-642-3998