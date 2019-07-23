Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Peoples Bancorp Inc.    PEBO

PEOPLES BANCORP INC.

(PEBO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/22 04:00:00 pm
31.81 USD   +0.19%
07:03aPEOPLES BANCORP INC. : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
07:02aPEOPLES BANCORP INC. : Reports Quarterly Net Income
PR
05/03PEOPLES BANCORP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Peoples Bancorp Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 07:03am EDT

MARIETTA, Ohio, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (Nasdaq: PEBO) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per common share on July 22, 2019, payable on August 19, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 5, 2019.

This dividend represents a payout of approximately $7.2 million, or 74.9% of Peoples' reported second quarter 2019 earnings.  Based on the closing stock price of Peoples' common shares of $31.75 on July 19, 2019, the quarterly dividend produces an annualized yield of 4.30%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a diversified financial products and services company with $4.3 billion in assets, 89 locations, including 79 full-service bank branches and 86 ATMs in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky.  Peoples makes available a complete line of banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions through its subsidiaries - Peoples Bank and Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC. Peoples' common shares are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market® under the symbol "PEBO", and Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of US publicly traded companies. Learn more about Peoples at www.peoplesbancorp.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoples-bancorp-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-300889346.html

SOURCE Peoples Bancorp Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEOPLES BANCORP INC.
07:03aPEOPLES BANCORP INC. : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
07:02aPEOPLES BANCORP INC. : Reports Quarterly Net Income
PR
06/26PEOPLES BANCORP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/06PEOPLES BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
05/03PEOPLES BANCORP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/01PEOPLES BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
04/30PEOPLES BANCORP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
04/29PEOPLES BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
04/23PEOPLES BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Event..
AQ
04/23PEOPLES BANCORP INC. : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group