PEOPLES BANCORP OF NORTH CAROLINA, INC.

PEOPLES BANCORP OF NORTH CAROLINA, INC. (PEBK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/17 10:00:00 pm
30.1 USD   -2.18%
Peoples Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend

08/20/2018 | 04:28pm CEST

NEWTON, N.C., Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (Nasdaq: PEBK) declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2018 in the amount of $0.13 per share at their most recent meeting.  The cash dividend will be paid on September 14, 2018 to shareholders of record on September 4, 2018.      

Shareholders are encouraged to enroll in the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan.  For details, contact Krissy Price at (828) 464-5620 or (800) 948-7195 or you may email any questions to our transfer agent, Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc. at shareholder@broadridge.com.

Peoples Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates 19 banking offices entirely in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell and Wake Counties.  The Bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln and Durham Counties.  The Company’s common stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “PEBK.”

Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical information, should be considered forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, under “General  Description of Business” and otherwise in the Company’s reports and filings.

         
Contact:       Lance A. Sellers
        President and Chief Executive Officer
         
        A. Joseph Lampron, Jr.
        Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
         
        828-464-5620, Fax 828-465-6780
         

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Lance A. Sellers President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert C. Abernethy Chairman
A. Joseph Lampron CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Benjamin I. Zachary Independent Director
Larry E. Robinson Independent Director
