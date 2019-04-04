Log in
People's Utah Bancorp Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

04/04/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People’s Utah Bancorp (Nasdaq: PUB) announced that it will report its first quarter 2019 results on Thursday, April 25, 2019 after the market closes.  Management will host a conference call on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. MDT (12:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss the results.

Interested investors may listen to the call live at www.peoplesutah.com.  Investment professionals are invited to dial 888-317-6003 (international calls 412-317-6061) and the participant entry number is 6307034. Please dial in 10-15 minutes early so the name and company information can be collected prior to the start of the conference. 

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website www.peoplesutah.com, or at the same URL above for one month after the call. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed on this conference call. 

About People’s Utah Bancorp

People’s Utah Bancorp is a $2.2 billion bank holding company for People’s Intermountain Bank. People’s Intermountain Bank is a full-service community bank providing loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals. The Bank offers its clients direct access to decision makers, unparalleled responsiveness, seasoned relationship managers, and technology solutions. People’s Intermountain Bank has 26 locations in three banking divisions, Bank of American Fork, Lewiston State Bank, and People’s Town & Country Bank; and a mortgage division, People’s Intermountain Bank Mortgage. The Bank has been serving communities in Utah and southern Idaho for more than 100 years. More information about PUB is available at www.peoplesutah.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Mark K. Olson
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
1 East Main Street
American Fork UT 84003
investorrelations@peoplesutah.com
Phone: 801-642-3998

Peoples_Logo-02-RGB.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
