PEPSICO

(PEP)
Annual report [Section 13 and 15(d), not S-K Item 405] Acc-no: 0000077476-19-000017 (34 Act) Size: 23 MB

02/15/2019 | 06:17pm EST

Disclaimer

PepsiCo Inc. published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 23:16:02 UTC
Latest news on PEPSICO
06:17pANNUAL REPORT [SECTION 13 AND 15(D), : 0000077476-19-000017 (34 Act) Size: 23 MB
06:14pPEPSICO : CEO Says No Plans to Break Up Snacks, Foods Giant
05:28pPepsico and Nvidia rise, while Mattel and Newell Brands slip
04:43pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Nasdaq Exits Bear Market, Tallies Longest Weekly Streak In 3..
04:30pPEPSICO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
12:18pPEPSICO : Plans Layoffs, Plant Closures -- 2nd Update
11:08aCOCA COLA : PepsiCo says investments to drive sales will dent profit this year
10:29aPEPSICO : moves to profit in 4Q, sees tax benefit
AQ
09:28aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Facebook, Berkshire Hathaway, Nvidia
08:51aPEPSICO : Plans Layoffs, Plant Closures -- Update
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 64 696 M
EBIT 2018 10 628 M
Net income 2018 7 862 M
Debt 2018 23 667 M
Yield 2018 3,18%
P/E ratio 2018 20,60
P/E ratio 2019 19,35
EV / Sales 2018 2,82x
EV / Sales 2019 2,74x
Capitalization 159 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 115 $
Spread / Average Target 2,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Ramon Luis Laguarta Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hugh F. Johnston Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer & EVP
Mehmood A. Khan Vice Chairman, Chief Scientific Officer & EVP
Jody R. Davids Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Daniel Lucius Vasella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEPSICO3.29%158 928
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO, SAB DE CV5.75%30 914
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS2.05%22 201
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC-7.51%6 335
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.65%4 523
A.G. BARR PLC-4.94%1 093
