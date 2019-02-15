|
Annual report [Section 13 and 15(d), not S-K Item 405] Acc-no: 0000077476-19-000017 (34 Act) Size: 23 MB
02/15/2019 | 06:17pm EST
PepsiCo Inc. published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 23:16:02 UTC
Sales 2018
|
64 696 M
|
EBIT 2018
|
10 628 M
|
Net income 2018
|
7 862 M
|
Debt 2018
|
23 667 M
|
Yield 2018
|
3,18%
|
|
P/E ratio 2018
|
20,60
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
19,35
|
EV / Sales 2018
|
2,82x
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
2,74x
|
Capitalization
|
159 B
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends PEPSICO
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|
23
|Average target price
|
115 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
2,2%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|PEPSICO
|3.29%
|158 928