Doritos And Twitch Join Forces To Host The Boldest Gaming Event Ever: Doritos Bowl At TwitchCon 2018

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Doritos, one of the marquee brands from PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division and the boldest brand in sports and entertainment, is taking the gaming world by storm. Today, Doritos announced a partnership with Twitch, the world's leading social video service and community for gamers, to host Doritos Bowl at TwitchCon 2018 in San Jose, Calif. on Saturday, October 27.

Doritos Bowl will feature the most famous gamers on the planet competing in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's all-new mode, Blackout, following the highly-anticipated game's release on October 12. Blackout drops players into a last-player-standing Battle Royale experience that is uniquely Call of Duty: Black Ops. Doritos Bowl team captains for this first-of-its kind event will be four battle royale fan favorite streamers: Ninja, Shroud, CouRage and DrLupo. The all-new Call of Duty gameplay mode is currently playable in the Blackout Private Beta on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

"Doritos Bowl takes the brand's long history in gaming to new heights and puts us front and center within the gaming community," said Leslie Vesper, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "When you have names and partners like Doritos, Twitch, and Ninja all joining forces, you know it's going to be an epic event. We hope this will be something unlike anyone has ever seen in gaming."

"I am very excited to be involved in Doritos Bowl; the event should be really fun and I am quite interested to see how my team will stack up against the squads that Ninja, DrLupo and CouRage have put together," said Shroud. "Most importantly, I am pumped to get hooked up with ridiculous amounts of Doritos ;)."

The event takes place at TwitchCon 2018, at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, Calif., and will be live-streamed on Twitch around the globe. TwitchCon is a celebration of the many and varied interests of the Twitch community, from game play and design, to cosplay, fundraising, esports and more. Timing, full competition structure and further details will be released next month.

For more information about Doritos Bowl, visit DoritosBowl.com and Doritos on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and, of course, Twitch.

About Doritos

Doritos believes there's boldness in everyone. We champion those who are true to themselves, who live life fully engaged and take bold action by stepping outside of their comfort zone and pushing the limits. Doritos is one of the many brands that makes up Frito-Lay North America, the $14 billion convenient foods business unit of PepsiCo (NASDAQ GS: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com/ and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world enable PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Twitch

Twitch is the leading social video service and community for gamers where tens of millions of people come together each day from all over the globe to interact around live and on-demand content. This includes watching, talking, and chatting about video games and esports, as well as traditional sports, anime, music, the creative arts, and other shared interests. Twitch also runs TwitchCon, the annual convention for celebrating the Twitch community. For more information about Twitch, visit our Press Center, Twitter feed (#Twitch), and Blog.

About Blackout

A celebration of the Black Ops series, Blackout features fan-favorite characters, weapons and iconic parts of classic maps, all in the biggest map in Call of Duty: Black Ops history complete with land, sea and air vehicles. Activision's Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is scheduled for release worldwide on Friday, October 12. Fans who have already downloaded the recently completed Multiplayer Beta, or who have since pre-ordered Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 at participating retailers, will receive access to the Blackout Private Beta. Code redemption and other Beta access information can be found at the Activision Beta support site.

© 2018 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS, and the shield logo are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doritos-and-twitch-join-forces-to-host-the-boldest-gaming-event-ever-doritos-bowl-at-twitchcon-2018-300712927.html

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America