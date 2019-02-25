Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi Joins Amazon's Board

By Micah Maidenberg

Indra Nooyi, the former chief executive of PepsiCo Inc., has joined Amazon.com Inc.'s board of directors as the Seattle-based retail and technology giant continues its refresh of the panel.

Amazon said Monday its board elected Ms. Nooyi as a director and appointed her to its audit committee. Following Ms. Nooyi's election, Amazon's board now has 11 members.

Ms. Nooyi stepped down as PepsiCo's CEO last year after leading the beverage and food company for a dozen years.

Earlier this month, Starbucks Corp.'s operating chief Rosalind Brewer joined Amazon's board, replacing longtime member John Seely Brown, the former chief scientist at Xerox Corp. The appointment of Ms. Brewer, one of the most prominent black executives in corporate America, made the Amazon board 40% female. Ms. Nooyi's appointment pushes that proportion to 45%.

Ms. Nooyi was one of the few minorities or women to run an S&P 500 company and spent a total of 24 years with PepsiCo. She is also a director at oil-services company Schlumberger Ltd.

Ms. Nooyi was granted 549 restricted Amazon stock units for joining the board, which will vest in three installments, according to a securities filing from Amazon.

The former PepsiCo CEO is joining Amazon's board as sales growth is showing some signs of slowing. The board may also have to review Mr. Bezos' divorce proceedings, depending on whether it has a material impact on the company.

Amazon shares rose slightly to $1,633 on Monday.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com