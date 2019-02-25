Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PepsiCo    PEP

PEPSICO

(PEP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/25 04:00:00 pm
116.06 USD   -0.60%
06:33pFormer PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi Joins Amazon's Board -- Update
DJ
05:54pFormer PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi Joins Amazon's Board
DJ
02/21PEPSICO : Conference Transcript
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi Joins Amazon's Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 05:54pm EST

By Micah Maidenberg

Indra Nooyi, the former chief executive of PepsiCo Inc., has joined Amazon.com Inc.'s board of directors as the Seattle-based retail and technology giant continues its refresh of the panel.

Amazon said Monday its board elected Ms. Nooyi as a director and appointed her to its audit committee. Following Ms. Nooyi's election, Amazon's board now has 11 members.

Ms. Nooyi stepped down as PepsiCo's CEO last year after leading the beverage and food company for a dozen years.

Earlier this month, Starbucks Corp.'s operating chief Rosalind Brewer joined Amazon's board, replacing longtime member John Seely Brown, the former chief scientist at Xerox Corp. The appointment of Ms. Brewer, one of the most prominent black executives in corporate America, made the Amazon board 40% female. Ms. Nooyi's appointment pushes that proportion to 45%.

Ms. Nooyi was one of the few minorities or women to run an S&P 500 company and spent a total of 24 years with PepsiCo. She is also a director at oil-services company Schlumberger Ltd.

Ms. Nooyi was granted 549 restricted Amazon stock units for joining the board, which will vest in three installments, according to a securities filing from Amazon.

The former PepsiCo CEO is joining Amazon's board as sales growth is showing some signs of slowing. The board may also have to review Mr. Bezos' divorce proceedings, depending on whether it has a material impact on the company.

Amazon shares rose slightly to $1,633 on Monday.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.09% 1633 Delayed Quote.8.63%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.23% 26091.95 Delayed Quote.11.59%
LONDON SUGAR 0.93% 358.9 End-of-day quote.7.46%
NASDAQ 100 0.35% 7115.4261 Delayed Quote.12.02%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.36% 7554.4602 Delayed Quote.13.45%
PEPSICO -0.60% 116.06 Delayed Quote.5.68%
S&P 500 0.12% 2796.11 Delayed Quote.11.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEPSICO
06:33pFormer PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi Joins Amazon's Board -- Update
DJ
05:54pFormer PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi Joins Amazon's Board
DJ
02/21PEPSICO : Conference Transcript
PU
02/21Hormel Says PepsiCo Paying $465 Million for CytoSport
DJ
02/20PEPSICO : Conference Presentation
PU
02/19PEPSICO : Hormel Foods Announces the Sale of CytoSport to PepsiCo
PR
02/17PEPSICO : says investments to drive sales will dent profit this year
AQ
02/17PEPSICO : forecasts surprise drop in profit as it ramps up investments
AQ
02/15ANNUAL REPORT [SECTION 13 AND 15(D), : 0000077476-19-000017 (34 Act) Size: 23 MB
PU
02/15PEPSICO : CEO Says No Plans to Break Up Snacks, Foods Giant
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 66 343 M
EBIT 2019 10 696 M
Net income 2019 7 521 M
Debt 2019 23 076 M
Yield 2019 3,29%
P/E ratio 2019 21,45
P/E ratio 2020 20,25
EV / Sales 2019 2,82x
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
Capitalization 164 B
Chart PEPSICO
Duration : Period :
PepsiCo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEPSICO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 118 $
Spread / Average Target 1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramon Luis Laguarta Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hugh F. Johnston Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer & EVP
Mehmood A. Khan Vice Chairman, Chief Scientific Officer & EVP
Jody R. Davids Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Daniel Lucius Vasella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEPSICO5.68%164 011
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO, SAB DE CV4.78%30 335
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS2.70%22 351
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC-4.54%5 683
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.87%4 549
A.G. BARR PLC-4.69%1 117
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.