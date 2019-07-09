Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PepsiCo    PEP

PEPSICO

(PEP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Pepsi Profit Rises Amid Sales Gains in Beverage, Snacks Businesses--2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 09:28am EDT

By Jennifer Maloney and Kimberly Chin

PepsiCo Inc. posted higher quarterly profit and sales as the food-and-beverage giant rolled out new products such as Pepsi Mango and ramped up marketing for some of its more established brands.

Under Chief Executive Ramon Laguarta, who took over as CEO from Indra Nooyi in October, the company has been increasing spending this year on advertising and distribution networks, broadening its product lines and changing its packaging.

"We're trying to understand much better the consumer," Mr. Laguarta said Tuesday on a conference call with analysts.

Revenue in the company's North America beverages division increased 2.5%, as volume rose in ready-to-drink coffee and water brands such as Lifewtr and Bubly. The Pepsi and Mountain Dew brands, which slumped last year, continued to turn around, executives said. In April, the company introduced three new Pepsi flavors made with real juice, available at Target and Walmart stores in the U.S.

Gatorade continues to struggle, analysts say. Gatorade Zero, which was introduced last year, has been expanding the consumer base for the brand, Mr. Laguarta said. PepsiCo is also launching a new sports drink called Bolt24 with more natural ingredients such as electrolytes from watermelon -- an answer to BodyArmor, which was acquired last year by rival Coca-Cola Co.

Increased marketing spending also helped boost the company's Quaker oats business, contributing to a return to volume growth for Aunt Jemima syrup and ready-to-eat cereals, the company said. Sales of those packaged foods had sagged in recent years as consumers spent less time in the center aisles of the supermarket browsing packaged foods.

PepsiCo is opening a digital talent hub in Silicon Valley to build products for e-commerce, aimed at creating more personalized interactions with consumers. Meanwhile, its New York-based e-commerce team is experimenting with bringing new products to market quickly such as an Izze Fruit Snack gummy and grain-and-date bites.

Overall, the soda-and-snacks giant said revenue rose 2.2% from a year ago to $16.45 billion. Organic revenue growth, which excludes currency fluctuations, acquisitions and divestitures, rose 4.5%.

As public concern mounts over plastic waste, the company last month said it would reduce the use of virgin plastic in the packaging of its water brands by offering Lifewtr in 100% recycled plastic and testing an aluminum-can option for Aquafina. It is also rolling out a high-tech water fountain that adds bubbles and flavors.

For the quarter ended June 15, PepsiCo reported earnings of $2.04 billion, up from $1.82 billion, in the comparable quarter a year earlier. This was in line with analysts' estimates.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.54 a share, beating analysts' expectations for adjusted earnings of $1.50 a share.

Sales in the company's North America Frito-Lay division rose 4.5%. Sales in its Latin America division rose in the second quarter while its Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa division as well as its Asia, the Middle East and North Africa division fell.

The company reaffirmed its guidance for the fiscal year. For 2019, the company said it would make substantial investments in areas that would boost its manufacturing capacity, advertising and marketing.

Write to Jennifer Maloney at jennifer.maloney@wsj.com and Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME ALUMINIUM CASH 0.20% 1783 End-of-day quote.-4.04%
LONDON SUGAR 0.41% 321 End-of-day quote.-3.89%
MADE 0.00% 5 Real-time Quote.85.19%
NEW SPORTS GROUP LTD -9.23% 0.59 End-of-day quote.25.53%
PEPSICO 0.34% 133.333 Delayed Quote.20.40%
WALMART INC. 0.33% 113.02 Delayed Quote.21.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEPSICO
09:43aCOCA COLA : PepsiCo's core soda brand, chips boost quarterly results
RE
09:29aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : PepsiCo, Boeing, Deutsche Bank, BASF
09:28aPepsi Profit Rises Amid Sales Gains in Beverage, Snacks Businesses--2nd Updat..
DJ
08:09aPepsi Profit Rises Amid Sales Gains in Beverage, Snacks Businesses--Update
DJ
07:49aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Fall As Investors Brace For Comments From..
DJ
07:01aPepsiCo's Sales Rise as Brands Resonate With Consumers
DJ
06:39aPEPSICO : results beat estimates on demand for sodas, chips
RE
06:18aPEPSICO : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's finan..
PU
06:14aPEPSICO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:14aPEPSICO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 66 557 M
EBIT 2019 10 691 M
Net income 2019 7 529 M
Debt 2019 25 723 M
Yield 2019 2,86%
P/E ratio 2019 25,0x
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,18x
EV / Sales2020 3,08x
Capitalization 186 B
Chart PEPSICO
Duration : Period :
PepsiCo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEPSICO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 128  $
Last Close Price 133  $
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target -3,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramon Luis Laguarta Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hugh F. Johnston Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer & EVP
Mehmood A. Khan Vice Chairman, Chief Scientific Officer & EVP
Jody R. Davids Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Daniel Lucius Vasella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEPSICO20.40%186 470
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO, SAB DE CV9.66%31 384
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC26.17%26 812
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.403.27%13 231
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC-12.86%4 704
OSOTSPA PCL--.--%3 462
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About