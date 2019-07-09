Pepsi Profit Rises Amid Sales Gains in Beverage, Snacks Businesses--2nd Update

By Jennifer Maloney and Kimberly Chin

PepsiCo Inc. posted higher quarterly profit and sales as the food-and-beverage giant rolled out new products such as Pepsi Mango and ramped up marketing for some of its more established brands.

Under Chief Executive Ramon Laguarta, who took over as CEO from Indra Nooyi in October, the company has been increasing spending this year on advertising and distribution networks, broadening its product lines and changing its packaging.

"We're trying to understand much better the consumer," Mr. Laguarta said Tuesday on a conference call with analysts.

Revenue in the company's North America beverages division increased 2.5%, as volume rose in ready-to-drink coffee and water brands such as Lifewtr and Bubly. The Pepsi and Mountain Dew brands, which slumped last year, continued to turn around, executives said. In April, the company introduced three new Pepsi flavors made with real juice, available at Target and Walmart stores in the U.S.

Gatorade continues to struggle, analysts say. Gatorade Zero, which was introduced last year, has been expanding the consumer base for the brand, Mr. Laguarta said. PepsiCo is also launching a new sports drink called Bolt24 with more natural ingredients such as electrolytes from watermelon -- an answer to BodyArmor, which was acquired last year by rival Coca-Cola Co.

Increased marketing spending also helped boost the company's Quaker oats business, contributing to a return to volume growth for Aunt Jemima syrup and ready-to-eat cereals, the company said. Sales of those packaged foods had sagged in recent years as consumers spent less time in the center aisles of the supermarket browsing packaged foods.

PepsiCo is opening a digital talent hub in Silicon Valley to build products for e-commerce, aimed at creating more personalized interactions with consumers. Meanwhile, its New York-based e-commerce team is experimenting with bringing new products to market quickly such as an Izze Fruit Snack gummy and grain-and-date bites.

Overall, the soda-and-snacks giant said revenue rose 2.2% from a year ago to $16.45 billion. Organic revenue growth, which excludes currency fluctuations, acquisitions and divestitures, rose 4.5%.

As public concern mounts over plastic waste, the company last month said it would reduce the use of virgin plastic in the packaging of its water brands by offering Lifewtr in 100% recycled plastic and testing an aluminum-can option for Aquafina. It is also rolling out a high-tech water fountain that adds bubbles and flavors.

For the quarter ended June 15, PepsiCo reported earnings of $2.04 billion, up from $1.82 billion, in the comparable quarter a year earlier. This was in line with analysts' estimates.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.54 a share, beating analysts' expectations for adjusted earnings of $1.50 a share.

Sales in the company's North America Frito-Lay division rose 4.5%. Sales in its Latin America division rose in the second quarter while its Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa division as well as its Asia, the Middle East and North Africa division fell.

The company reaffirmed its guidance for the fiscal year. For 2019, the company said it would make substantial investments in areas that would boost its manufacturing capacity, advertising and marketing.

