PepsiCo : Agrees to Acquire BFY Brands

By Stephen Nakrosis



PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) said Monday it agreed to buy snack company BFY Brands.

BFY is the maker of PopCorners snacks. The company employs about 750 people, mainly at manufacturing facilities in Middletown and Liberty, N.Y.

Once the deal closes, BFY will be added to the Frito-Lay North America division of PepsiCo.

Steven Williams, the chief executive of PepsiCo Foods North America, said BFY's "production capabilities will support the growth of our existing, more-nutritious snack brands."

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

