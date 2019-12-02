Log in
PepsiCo : Agrees to Acquire BFY Brands

12/02/2019

By Stephen Nakrosis

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) said Monday it agreed to buy snack company BFY Brands.

BFY is the maker of PopCorners snacks. The company employs about 750 people, mainly at manufacturing facilities in Middletown and Liberty, N.Y.

Once the deal closes, BFY will be added to the Frito-Lay North America division of PepsiCo.

Steven Williams, the chief executive of PepsiCo Foods North America, said BFY's "production capabilities will support the growth of our existing, more-nutritious snack brands."

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON SUGAR 0.85% 345.7 End-of-day quote.3.50%
PEPSICO 0.04% 135.88 Delayed Quote.22.95%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 66 778 M
EBIT 2019 10 609 M
Net income 2019 7 479 M
Debt 2019 24 909 M
Yield 2019 2,79%
P/E ratio 2019 25,8x
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,21x
EV / Sales2020 3,11x
Capitalization 189 B
Chart PEPSICO
Duration : Period :
PepsiCo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEPSICO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 140,15  $
Last Close Price 135,83  $
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramon Luis Laguarta Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hugh F. Johnston Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer & EVP
Jody R. Davids Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Rene Lammers Chief Science Officer
Daniel Lucius Vasella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEPSICO22.95%189 406
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.19%29 594
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC13.82%23 761
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-4.98%12 145
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.-17.72%4 306
OSOTSPA PCL--.--%4 073
