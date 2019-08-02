Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PepsiCo    PEP

PEPSICO

(PEP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

PepsiCo : Announces Timing and Availability of Third Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 09:31am EDT

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that it will issue its third-quarter (ending September 7) financial results and other related information on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) by posting materials on the company's website at www.pepsico.com/investors

PepsiCo logo (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo)

The earnings conference call for investors and financial analysts will be webcast at 7:45 a.m. EDT that morning.  The webcast will be available at www.pepsico.com in the "Investors" section under "Financial Information, Quarterly Earnings."

About PepsiCo 
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business.  For more information, visit www.pepsico.com

 

Contacts:    

Investors                                 

Media


Jamie Caulfield                    

Carrie Ratner   


Investor Relations                  

Corporate Communications


914-253-3035                              

914-253-3817


investor@pepsico.com            

carrie.ratner@pepsico.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepsico-announces-timing-and-availability-of-third-quarter-financial-results-and-conference-call-300895667.html

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEPSICO
09:31aPEPSICO : Announces Timing and Availability of Third Quarter Financial Results a..
PR
08/01PEPSICO : IMAG!NE Snacks Partners With No Kid
PU
07/29PEPSICO INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/27Pepsi Needs a Win With Gatorade -- WSJ
DJ
07/26PEPSICO : Correction to Pepsi needs a win with Gatorade
DJ
07/26PEPSICO : Lay's Unveils 60+ New Potato Chip Bags Starring 31 'Everyday Smilers' ..
PR
07/26PEPSICO : Bubly is Cute, But Pepsi Needs a Win With Gatorade
DJ
07/24To survive trade war, some U.S. importers embark on major revamps of product ..
RE
07/24PEPSICO : Inaugural "Stacy's Rise Project" Unveils Five Finalists, Kicks Off Exe..
PR
07/23Coca-Cola Exits Plastics Lobbying Group -- Update
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group