PepsiCo Buys SodaStream in Deal Valued at $3.2Bln

By Donato Paolo Mancini



PepsiCo will acquire all outstanding shares in SodaStream International in a deal valued at $3.2 billion, the companies said Monday.

PepsiCo will acquire all outstanding shares in SodaStream for $144 a share in cash, and will be funded with PepsiCo's cash on hand, the companies said.

The price at which PepsiCo will acquire all outstanding shares in SodaStream represents a 32% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price for the stock

"PepsiCo and SodaStream are an inspired match," PepsiCo Chairwoman and CEO Indra Nooyi said. The companies will combine PepsiCo's distribution capabilities and global reach with SodaStream's differentiated product range.

The boards of directors at both companies have unanimously approved the transaction and the deal is expected to close by January 2019, subject to a SodaStream shareholder vote, regulatory approvals and customary conditions.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com

Corrections & Amplification

This article was corrected August 19, 2018 at 02:59 a.m. EST to show that PepsiCo will acquire all outstanding shares in SodaStream for $144 a share in cash. The original version of this article incorrectly misstated the volume weighted average price for the stock in the third paragraph.