Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PepsiCo    PEP

PEPSICO

(PEP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/10 04:01:45 pm
146.165 USD   +0.55%
05:06pPEPSICO : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
04:26pPEPSICO : to Present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference
PR
09:15aPEPSICO : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

PepsiCo : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 05:06pm EST

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.955 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 3 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $3.82 per share from $3.71 per share, which began with the June 2019 payment. This dividend is payable on March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2020. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2019 marked the company's 47th consecutive annual dividend increase.

PepsiCo logo (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo)

About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com

Cautionary Statement
Statements in this release that are "forward-looking statements" are based on currently available information, operating plans and projections about future events and trends. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties. For information on certain factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from our expectations, please see PepsiCo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. PepsiCo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: pepsicomediarelations@pepsico.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepsico-declares-quarterly-dividend-301002273.html

SOURCE PepsiCo


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PEPSICO
05:06pPEPSICO : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
04:26pPEPSICO : to Present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference
PR
09:15aPEPSICO : annual earnings release
02:48aDollar's Surge Is Hurdle for Shares -- WSJ
DJ
02/09Dollar's Surprise Surge Challenges Stock Market Rally
DJ
02/05M&S director Katie Bickerstaffe to oversee turnaround effort
RE
02/04Lotte Chilsung Offer for Pepsi-Cola Philippines on Hold
DJ
02/04Bottled water firms turn on the taps with filters, flavors and fizz
RE
02/02Super Bowl 2020 Ads Aim to Uplift, Mostly -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/02Super Bowl 2020 Ads Aim to Uplift, Mostly -- Update
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group