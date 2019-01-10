PepsiCo : Doritos Launches Flamin' Hot Nacho, An Original Fan Favorite With A Flamin' Hot Twist

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a hot twist on an original flavor, Doritos, one of the marquee brands from PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division, is setting the snack aisle on fire with the release of its latest bold flavor — Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho. For the first time on a tortilla chip nationwide, the new flavor offers a combination of the popular hot and spicy flavor of flamin' hot and the timeless flavor of original nacho cheese.

"Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho is a new, unique flavor that gives fans the essence of the original Doritos Nacho Cheese with a flamin' hot kick we know snackers love," said Leslie Vesper, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "We're excited to bring together two of our most popular flavors just in time to spice up the snack aisle for the new year."

Flamin' Hot Nacho is Doritos' latest push into the hot & spicy food category, one of the fastest-growing segments in the food industry. Flamin' Hot Nacho's taste experience starts with the original nacho cheese flavor fans know and love, followed by a kick of heat that continues to build.

The flamin' red and black Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho packaging officially joins the Doritos ranks on store shelves and online nationwide today. Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho is available now in 9.75 oz. bags for a suggested retail price of $4.29 and 3.125 oz. bags for a suggested retail price of $1.89. For more information, please visit Doritos.com.

