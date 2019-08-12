Log in
PepsiCo Executive to Become UPS Finance Chief

08/12/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

By Nina Trentmann

United Parcel Service Inc. on Monday named a company outsider as finance chief, a move that comes as the shipping giant looks to benefit from the fallout between delivery competitor FedEx Corp. and Amazon.com Inc.

Atlanta-based UPS said Brian Newman, currently executive vice president for finance and operations in Latin America for beverage maker PepsiCo Inc., will become chief financial officer, effective Sept. 16.

Mr. Newman succeeds UPS's current finance chief, Richard Peretz, who plans to retire, the company said. Mr. Peretz, who has been CFO since 2015, will remain with UPS through December to help with the transition.

UPS is in a sweet spot following a decision by rival FedEx to end its contracts with Amazon. FedEx last week said it would stop shipping Amazon packages through its ground network after earlier stopping Express deliveries by planes.

Analysts covering the industry expect UPS to pick up some of that business.

UPS in its latest quarter saw a 30% quarterly surge in next-day air shipping volumes. The company in recent quarters sped up its deliveries and added retail locations. It next year plans to move to a seven-day-a-week service, and offers a later pickup time for orders.

Mr. Newman worked at PepsiCo for more than 26 years in various corporate, regional and sector roles in Asia, Europe, Russia and the U.S.

"I am very pleased to welcome Brian to UPS's senior management team," UPS Chairman and Chief Executive David Abney said. "He will contribute to our drive for improved growth and operating performance, and he will support our strategies focused on the long term success of the company."

Mr. Peretz joined UPS in 1981 and was involved with the company's initial public offering in 1999. He served as treasurer, controller and CFO of UPS's international business before taking over the group's finance function.

UPS didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Write to Nina Trentmann at Nina.Trentmann@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDEX CORPORATION -2.06% 158.79 Delayed Quote.0.50%
LONDON SUGAR 2.48% 318.6 End-of-day quote.-4.61%
PEPSICO -0.19% 128.35 Delayed Quote.16.40%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE -0.75% 114.88 Delayed Quote.18.68%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.20% 65.4145 Delayed Quote.-5.77%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 66 555 M
EBIT 2019 10 621 M
Net income 2019 7 518 M
Debt 2019 25 797 M
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 24,1x
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,09x
EV / Sales2020 2,99x
Capitalization 180 B
Managers
NameTitle
Ramon Luis Laguarta Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hugh F. Johnston Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer & EVP
Mehmood A. Khan Vice Chairman, Chief Scientific Officer & EVP
Jody R. Davids Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Daniel Lucius Vasella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEPSICO16.40%179 805
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO, SAB DE CV3.30%29 533
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC21.20%26 043
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.391.61%12 685
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC-27.39%3 946
OSOTSPA PCL--.--%3 391
