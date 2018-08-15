Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PepsiCo    PEP

PEPSICO (PEP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PepsiCo : Feed the Children and PepsiCo Unite to Defeat Hunger in Chicago

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 01:11pm CEST

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- Eight hundred Chicago families in need will receive enough food to supplement meals for a week plus daily essentials, thanks to a partnership between PepsiCo and Feed the Children. The event kicks off at 11:00 a.m. CDTat St. Sabina Church, 1210 West 78th Place, Chicago, Il.

This is the seventh year PepsiCo and Feed the Children have partnered to help feed families in Chicago, where more than 25 percent of the population lives below the poverty line1. This distribution event is part of a larger initiative between the two organizations to help feed communities in cities throughout the United States.

The receiving families have been identified and preselected by St. Sabina Church through the St. Sabina/Catholic Charities Social Services Agency, a Chicago-based not-for-profit church outreach organization.

'We are eager to serve the Chicagocommunity and are grateful for the opportunity to not only donate, but also meet these families, volunteer and spend a day giving back,' said Pam Jackson, sales senior director, Heartland region, PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division. 'At PepsiCo, we believe in engaging our colleagues in community projects and initiatives that make a positive difference in places where we live and work.'

'We recognize hunger can't be fought alone, but by working together, we can provide food and essentials to millions of children and families who live in poverty,' said Travis Arnold, president and CEO of Feed the Children. 'Hope for a better future is made possible thanks to our many volunteers, donors and partners.'

Each qualifying recipient at today's event will be given:

  • One 25-pound box of nonperishable food items
  • One 15-pound box of personal-care items
  • One box of AVONproducts
  • Variety of Frito-Lay products
  • PepsiCo beverages
  • Life Original Cereal
  • Quaker Oatmeal
  • Quaker Chewy Granola Bars
  • Fresh produce and shelf-stable foods from Jewel Osco

Volunteers from PepsiCo, Jewel Osco, St. Sabina Churchand Feed the Children will be onsite serving families and assisting with distribution during today's event.

About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billionin net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billioneach in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose - our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world is what enables PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Feed the Children
Established in 1979, Feed the Children exists to defeat hunger. It is one of the largest U.S.-based charities and serves those in need in the U.S. and in 10 countries around the world. It provides food, education, essentials and disaster response. Domestically, it operates 5 distribution centers (located in Oklahoma, Indiana, California, Tennesseeand Pennsylvania).

In fiscal year 2017, Feed the Children distributed 79.8 million pounds of food and essentials to children and families in the U.S. Internationally, it provided nutritious food or other benefits to 1,080,000 children, empowered 291,000 parents to make better decisions for their children, and positively impacted more than 1,200 communities and schools in 10 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin Americaand the Caribbean.

About Jewel Osco
Jewel-Osco was founded in 1899 and is owned by New Albertsons, Inc. The grocery and drug retailer has 187 locations encompassing Illinois, Northwest Indianaand Iowa, and employs 31,000 associates. For more information log onto www.JewelOsco.com and follow on social media at Facebook.com/JewelOsco, Twitter.com/JewelOsco, Instragam.com/JewelOsco, Pinterest.com/JewelOscopr and YouTube.com/JewelOsco

1http://www.city-data.com/poverty/poverty-Chicago-Illinois.html

SOURCE PepsiCo

Disclaimer

PepsiCo Inc. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 11:10:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEPSICO
01:11pPEPSICO : Feed the Children and PepsiCo Unite to Defeat Hunger in Chicago
PU
08/14PEPSICO : Announces Timing and Availability of Third Quarter Financial Results a..
PR
08/14Coca-Cola bets on Kobe sports drink in fight with Gatorade
RE
08/14PEPSICO : Chart-Topping Artist Bryce Vine Strikes New Chord with Pepsi®
PU
08/14SEI INVESTMENTS : Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)
AQ
08/10INDRA NOOYI : Executive Transition Weekly Wrap-Up
DJ
08/08PEPSICO : Why is PepsiCo’s Indra Nooyi leaving?
AQ
08/07TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : SeaWorld Entertainment and PepsiCo
AC
08/07PEPSICO : Indra Nooyi, PepsiCo CEO, to step down after 12 years
AQ
08/07PEPSICO : Trailblazer to step away PepsiCo's Indra Nooyi latest high-profile fem..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14Analysts weigh in on Coca-Cola/BodyArmor deal 
08/14Currency Jitters Ease (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/14WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Currency Jitters Ease 
08/14Coca-Cola takes stake in BodyArmor 
08/13DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : Overcoming Adversity And Soaring To New H.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 64 883 M
EBIT 2018 10 863 M
Net income 2018 7 829 M
Debt 2018 21 927 M
Yield 2018 3,18%
P/E ratio 2018 20,81
P/E ratio 2019 18,71
EV / Sales 2018 2,80x
EV / Sales 2019 2,72x
Capitalization 160 B
Chart PEPSICO
Duration : Period :
PepsiCo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEPSICO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 118 $
Spread / Average Target 4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Indra K. Nooyi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramon Luis Laguarta President
Hugh F. Johnston Chief Financial Officer, Vice Chairman & EVP
Mehmood A. Khan Chief Scientific Officer, Vice Chairman & EVP
Jody R. Davids Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEPSICO-5.75%159 847
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO, SAB DE CV-1.10%32 356
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS5.32%20 398
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC-20.51%6 070
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-16.47%4 500
A.G. BARR PLC1.28%975
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.