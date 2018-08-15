PepsiCo : Feed the Children and PepsiCo Unite to Defeat Hunger in Chicago

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- Eight hundred Chicago families in need will receive enough food to supplement meals for a week plus daily essentials, thanks to a partnership between PepsiCo and Feed the Children. The event kicks off at 11:00 a.m. CDTat St. Sabina Church, 1210 West 78th Place, Chicago, Il.

This is the seventh year PepsiCo and Feed the Children have partnered to help feed families in Chicago, where more than 25 percent of the population lives below the poverty line1. This distribution event is part of a larger initiative between the two organizations to help feed communities in cities throughout the United States.

The receiving families have been identified and preselected by St. Sabina Church through the St. Sabina/Catholic Charities Social Services Agency, a Chicago-based not-for-profit church outreach organization.

'We are eager to serve the Chicagocommunity and are grateful for the opportunity to not only donate, but also meet these families, volunteer and spend a day giving back,' said Pam Jackson, sales senior director, Heartland region, PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division. 'At PepsiCo, we believe in engaging our colleagues in community projects and initiatives that make a positive difference in places where we live and work.'

'We recognize hunger can't be fought alone, but by working together, we can provide food and essentials to millions of children and families who live in poverty,' said Travis Arnold, president and CEO of Feed the Children. 'Hope for a better future is made possible thanks to our many volunteers, donors and partners.'

Each qualifying recipient at today's event will be given:

One 25-pound box of nonperishable food items

One 15-pound box of personal-care items

One box of AVON products

Variety of Frito-Lay products

PepsiCo beverages

Life Original Cereal

Quaker Oatmeal

Quaker Chewy Granola Bars

Fresh produce and shelf-stable foods from Jewel Osco

Volunteers from PepsiCo, Jewel Osco, St. Sabina Churchand Feed the Children will be onsite serving families and assisting with distribution during today's event.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billionin net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billioneach in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose - our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world is what enables PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Feed the Children

Established in 1979, Feed the Children exists to defeat hunger. It is one of the largest U.S.-based charities and serves those in need in the U.S. and in 10 countries around the world. It provides food, education, essentials and disaster response. Domestically, it operates 5 distribution centers (located in Oklahoma, Indiana, California, Tennesseeand Pennsylvania).

In fiscal year 2017, Feed the Children distributed 79.8 million pounds of food and essentials to children and families in the U.S. Internationally, it provided nutritious food or other benefits to 1,080,000 children, empowered 291,000 parents to make better decisions for their children, and positively impacted more than 1,200 communities and schools in 10 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin Americaand the Caribbean.

About Jewel Osco

Jewel-Osco was founded in 1899 and is owned by New Albertsons, Inc. The grocery and drug retailer has 187 locations encompassing Illinois, Northwest Indianaand Iowa, and employs 31,000 associates. For more information log onto www.JewelOsco.com and follow on social media at Facebook.com/JewelOsco, Twitter.com/JewelOsco, Instragam.com/JewelOsco, Pinterest.com/JewelOscopr and YouTube.com/JewelOsco

SOURCE PepsiCo