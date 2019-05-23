Log in
PepsiCo : Fifth Annual Rolling Remembrance Campaign Raises More Than $225,000 to Support Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

05/23/2019 | 03:48pm EDT

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in advance of Memorial Day weekend, the fifth annual PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Rolling Remembrance relay concludes at the PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) office in White Plains. Rolling Remembrance memorializes military members who lost their lives while serving the United States and honors surviving families by spreading awareness and raising money for Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation (Fallen Patriots). The non-profit provides children who have lost parents in the line of duty with resources to help them receive a college education. PepsiCo has raised more than $1 million for Fallen Patriots since the first Rolling Remembrance campaign in 2015.

In a cross-country relay, more than 30 PepsiCo drivers-who are also U.S. military veterans-transported an American flag, originally flown on a UH-60M Blackhawk Helicopter in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom, between more than 50 locations spanning the United States. PepsiCo employee resource group VALOR, which supports veteran PepsiCo employees and veterans in communities across the country, plans the annual event. This year's relay included stops in partnership with IHOP, Stater Bros. Markets and the Washington Redskins.

"PepsiCo is incredibly proud to be celebrating the fifth annual Rolling Remembrance relay to raise awareness and funds for the Children of Fallen Patriots," said Jim Farrell, Senior Vice President of Operations, PepsiCo Beverages North America Central Division. "It's amazing to see our associates across the country, many of whom are veterans themselves, rally together to support this cause."

To donate to Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, please visithttp://www.fallenpatriots.org/rr.

About Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation
Since 2002, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation has provided approximately $30 million in total assistance, including college scholarships, supplemental grants and educational counseling to more than 1,400 military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. Nearly 20,000 dependents across America have been left behind by troops killed in the line of duty over the past 35 years. Help today by visiting fallenpatriots.org/rr.

Follow us on:
Twitter:https://twitter.com/fallenpatriots
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/FallenPatriots
Instagram:https://instagram.com/fallenpatriots/
Google+:https://plus.google.com/+FallenpatriotsOrg/posts
YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/user/FallenPatriotsFound

About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visitwww.pepsico.com.

SOURCE PepsiCo

Disclaimer

PepsiCo Inc. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 19:47:06 UTC
