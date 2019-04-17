Log in
PEPSICO

(PEP)
  Form 10-Q  
PepsiCo : Form 10-Q

04/17/2019

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

XQUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended March 23, 2019 (12 weeks)

OR

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from

to

Commission file number 1-1183

PepsiCo, Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

North Carolina

13-1584302

(State or Other Jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

Incorporation or Organization)

Identification No.)

700 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, New York

10577

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

914-253-2000

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

N/A

(Former Name, Former Address and Former Fiscal Year, if Changed Since Last Report)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities ExchangeAct of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the

past 90 days. YES

NO

IndicatebycheckmarkwhethertheregistranthassubmittedelectronicallyeveryInteractiveDataFilerequired

to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding

12

months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). YES

NO

Indicatebycheckmarkwhethertheregistrantisalargeacceleratedfiler,anacceleratedfiler,anon-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). YES NO

Number of shares of Common Stock outstanding as of April 10, 2019 was 1,401,821,663.

PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Part I Financial Information

Item 1. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income -

12 Weeks Ended March 23, 2019 and March 24, 2018

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income - 12 Weeks Ended March 23, 2019 and March 24, 2018

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows -

12 Weeks Ended March 23, 2019 and March 24, 2018

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet -

March 23, 2019 and December 29, 2018

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Equity -

12 Weeks Ended March 23, 2019 and March 24, 2018

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

Item 4. Controls and Procedures

Part II Other Information

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

Item 6.

Exhibits

Page No.

3

3

4

5

6

7

8

23

38

39

39

40

40

41

41

2

PART I FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ITEM 1. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income

PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)

12 Weeks Ended

3/23/2019

3/24/2018

Net Revenue

$ 12,884

$

12,562

Cost of sales

5,688

5,655

Gross profit

7,196

6,907

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,188

5,100

Operating Profit

2,008

1,807

Other pension and retiree medical benefits income

Interest expense

Interest income and other

Income before income taxes

Provision for income taxes

Net income

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

Net Income Attributable to PepsiCo

6475

(267)(294)

63 69

1,868 1,657

446304

1,422 1,353

910 $ 1,413 $ 1,343

Net Income Attributable to PepsiCo per Common Share

Basic

$

1.01

$

0.94

Diluted

$

1.00

$

0.94

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

Basic

1,406

1,420

Diluted

1,413

1,430

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries

(in millions, unaudited)

12 Weeks Ended

3/23/2019

3/24/2018

Net income

$

1,422

$

1,353

Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of taxes:

Net currency translation adjustment

473

290

Net change on cash flow hedges

(27)

28

Net pension and retiree medical adjustments

17

24

Net change on available-for-sale securities

-

(2)

463

340

Comprehensive income

1,885

1,693

Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(9)

(10)

Comprehensive Income Attributable to PepsiCo

$

1,876

$

1,683

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

Disclaimer

PepsiCo Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 10:12:03 UTC
