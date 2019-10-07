PepsiCo : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis

Table of Contents Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) File No. 333-216082 The information in this preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus are not an offer to sell these securities and are not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. SUBJECT TO COMPLETION PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT DATED OCTOBER 7, 2019 PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT (To Prospectus Dated February 15, 2017) $ PepsiCo, Inc. % Senior Notes due 20 We are offering $ of our % senior notes due 20 (the "notes"). The notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of % per annum and will mature on , 20 . We will pay interest on the notes on and of each year until maturity, beginning on , 2020. We may redeem some or all of the notes at any time and from time to time at the redemption prices described in this prospectus supplement. The notes will be unsecured obligations and rank equally with all of our other unsecured senior indebtedness from time to time outstanding. The notes will be issued only in registered form in denominations of $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof. Investing in the notes involves risks. See "Risk Factors" and "Our Business Risks" included in our annual report on Form 10-Kfor the fiscal year ended December 29, 2018, in our quarterly report on Form 10-Qfor the 12 weeks ended March 23, 2019, in our quarterly report on Form 10-Qfor the 12 and 24 weeks ended June 15, 2019, and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Qfor the 12 and 36 weeks ended September 7, 2019. Proceeds, Before Public Offering Underwriting Expenses, to Price(1) Discount(2) PepsiCo, Inc.(1) Per note % % % Total $ $ $ (1) Plus accrued interest from October , 2019, if settlement occurs after that date. See "Underwriting." Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The notes will not be listed on any securities exchange. Currently there is no public market for the notes. The notes will be ready for delivery in book-entry form only through The Depository Trust Company, Clearstream Banking, société anonyme, and Euroclear Bank, S.A./N.V., as operator of the Euroclear System, against payment in New York, New York on or about October , 2019. Joint Book-Running Managers Morgan Stanley Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Mizuho Securities Green Structuring Advisor

The date of this prospectus supplement is October , 2019.

We have not authorized anyone to provide any information other than that contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus or in any free writing prospectus filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). We take no responsibility for, and can provide no assurance as to the reliability of, any other information that others may give you. We are not, and the underwriters are not, making an offer to sell the notes in any jurisdiction where the offer and sale is not permitted. You should not assume that the information contained in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, any free writing prospectus or any document incorporated by reference is accurate as of any date other than their respective dates. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates. TABLE OF CONTENTS Prospectus Supplement Page Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors S-1 PepsiCo, Inc. S-2 Use of Proceeds S-4 Description of Notes S-6 United States Federal Income Tax Considerations S-11 Underwriting S-15 Legal Opinions S-19 Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm S-20 Where You Can Find More Information S-21 Prospectus The Company 1 About this Prospectus 3 Where You Can Find More Information 3 Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements 3 Use of Proceeds 4 Ratio of Earnings to Fixed Charges 4 Description of Capital Stock 4 Description of Debt Securities 8 Description of Warrants 18 Description of Units 19 Forms of Securities 20 Validity of Securities 21 Experts 21 As used in this prospectus supplement, unless otherwise specified or where it is clear from the context that the term only means issuer, the terms "PepsiCo," the "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to PepsiCo, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries. Our principal executive offices are located at 700 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, New York 10577, and our telephone number is (914) 253-2000. We maintain a website at www.pepsico.com where general information about us is available. We are not incorporating the contents of the website into this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus.

Table of Contents SPECIAL NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND RISK FACTORS Certain sections of this prospectus supplement, including the documents incorporated by reference herein, contain statements reflecting our views about our future performance that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Reform Act"). Statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act are generally identified through the inclusion of words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "drive," "estimate," "expect," "expressed confidence," "forecast," "future," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "position," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "will" or similar statements or variations of such words and other similar expressions. All statements addressing our future operating performance, and statements addressing events and developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, operating plans and projections about future events and trends. They inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in any such forward-looking statement. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in "Risk Factors" and "Our Business Risks" in our annual report on Form 10-Kfor the fiscal year ended December 29, 2018, in our quarterly report on Form 10-Qfor the 12 weeks ended March 23, 2019, in our quarterly report on Form 10-Qfor the 12 and 24 weeks ended June 15, 2019, in our quarterly report on Form 10-Qfor the 12 and 36 weeks ended September 7, 2019, and in any subsequent annual report on Form 10-K,quarterly report on Form 10-Qor current report on Form 8-Kincorporated by reference herein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-lookingstatements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-lookingstatement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The discussion of risks included or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement is by no means all-inclusivebut is designed to highlight what we believe are important factors to consider when evaluating our future performance. NOTICE TO INVESTORS We have not authorized anyone to provide any information other than that contained in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, the documents incorporated by reference herein and therein and any free writing prospectus filed by us with the SEC. We take no responsibility for, and can provide no assurance as to the reliability of, any other information that others may give you. We are offering to sell, and seeking offers to buy, the notes described in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus only where offers and sales are permitted. Since information that we file with the SEC in the future will automatically update and supersede information contained in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, you should not assume that the information contained herein or therein is accurate as of any date other than the date on the front of the applicable document. S-1

Table of Contents PEPSICO, INC. PepsiCo, Inc. was incorporated in Delaware in 1919 and reincorporated in North Carolina in 1986. We are a leading global food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. Through our operations, authorized bottlers, contract manufacturers and other third parties, we make, market, distribute and sell a wide variety of convenient beverages, foods and snacks, serving customers and consumers in more than 200 countries and territories. Our Operations We are organized into six reportable segments (also referred to as divisions), as follows: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), which includes our branded food and snack businesses in the United States and Canada; Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), which includes our cereal, rice, pasta and other branded food businesses in the United States and Canada; PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), which includes our beverage businesses in the United States and Canada. PBNA was formerly named North America Beverages; this change did not impact the results of PBNA or our other reportable segments; Latin America, which includes all of our beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America; Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), which includes all of our beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa; and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA), which includes all of our beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East and North Africa. Frito-Lay North America Either independently or in conjunction with third parties, FLNA makes, markets, distributes and sells branded snack foods. These foods include branded dips, Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, Doritos tortilla chips, Fritos corn chips, Lay's potato chips, Ruffles potato chips and Tostitos tortilla chips. FLNA's branded products are sold to independent distributors and retailers. In addition, FLNA's joint venture with Strauss Group makes, markets, distributes and sells Sabra refrigerated dips and spreads. Quaker Foods North America Either independently or in conjunction with third parties, QFNA makes, markets, distributes and sells cereals, rice, pasta and other branded products. QFNA's products include Aunt Jemima mixes and syrups, Cap'n Crunch cereal, Life cereal, Quaker Chewy granola bars, Quaker grits, Quaker oat squares, Quaker oatmeal, Quaker rice cakes, Quaker simply granola and Rice-A-Roni side dishes. These branded products are sold to independent distributors and retailers. PepsiCo Beverages North America Either independently or in conjunction with third parties, PBNA makes, markets and sells beverage concentrates, fountain syrups and finished goods under various beverage brands including Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Pepsi, Propel, Sierra Mist and Tropicana. PBNA also, either independently or in conjunction with third parties, makes, markets, distributes and sells ready-to-drink tea and coffee products through joint ventures with Unilever (under the Lipton brand name) and Starbucks, respectively. Further, PBNA manufactures and distributes S-2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.