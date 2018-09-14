Log in
PepsiCo : Foundation Commits $1 Million and 350,000 Meals to Support Hurricane Florence Relief

09/14/2018

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- The PepsiCo Foundation is donating $1 millionin grants to relief agencies and 350,000 meals to communities impacted by Hurricane Florence.

The PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of one of the world's leading food and beverage companies, is giving two $500,000grants to the American Red Cross and The Salvation Army, respectively, to provide vital relief resources. Recognizing the need for sustained support, The Foundation's signature nutrition operation Food for Good will provide at least 350,000 nutritious meals to families in affected areas.

With deep roots in the area and more than 16,000 direct employees throughout South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennesseeand Virginia, PepsiCo is prepared to help local authorities and disaster relief agencies marshal additional necessary resources to address immediate needs. The PepsiCo Foundation's relief support will be directed to affected communities including New Bern, North Carolina, the birthplace of Pepsi-Cola.

'Our focus is on ensuring that relief agencies have the resources they need to help those impacted by Hurricane Florence,' said Jon Banner, President, PepsiCo Foundation and EVP, Communications. 'Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, frontline responders and rescue workers in the Southeast. The PepsiCo team will help families in the path of this storm and be there to support communities in its aftermath.'

PepsiCo will continue to monitor the situation closely and will engage with the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army and other partners as the immediate and long-term needs of these communities become clearer. The PepsiCo Foundation has a longstanding history of community relief efforts and is a member of the American Red Cross' Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP), granting at least $500,000annually to ensure the Red Cross can pre-position supplies, secure shelters, maintain vehicles, train volunteers and prepare for future disasters.

About the PepsiCo Foundation
Established in 1962, the PepsiCo Foundation works with non-profit partners to develop innovative, sustainable solutions that address challenges in underserved communities around the world. The Foundation, along with PepsiCo and its employees, seeks to catalyze efforts that advance our Performance with Purpose 2025 goals related to increasing access to nutritious servings, providing access to safe water, partnering to increase recycling rates, and enabling young women to progress through school and be successful in the workforce. For more information, please visit www.pepsico.com/Purpose/Global-Citizenship and www.pepsicofoodforgood.com.

Media Contact:
Carrie Ratner
Carrie.Ratner@pepsico.com

SOURCE PepsiCo Foundation

Disclaimer

PepsiCo Inc. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 17:27:05 UTC
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC-28.83%5 406
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-16.53%4 540
A.G. BARR PLC10.43%1 105
