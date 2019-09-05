PepsiCo : Gatorade® Launches Original Docu-Series "Cantera 5v5"

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Gatorade®, the world's number one sports drink, is releasing an original, long-form documentary series entitled " Cantera 5v5 ." The series, produced in partnership with All Rise Films and the PepsiCo Content Studio, will provide an intimate look at the stories of five aspiring athletes competing in the 2019 Global Gatorade 5v5 Soccer Tournament and their road to the global finals. "Cantera 5v5" will debut during the Tribeca TV Festival in New York Cityon September 14.

The five-episode series, directed by filmmakers Jeff and Michael Zimbalist, gives the audience an exclusive insight into the Global Gatorade 5v5 Soccer Tournament and the lives of five aspiring athletes from around the world. With behind-the-scenes access, the content brings viewers high-octane, exciting portraits of sacrifice and passion, exploring what it takes to be a champion - both on and off the pitch. The episodes feature the stories of five athletes: Yahya Sabbar(Italy), Rodrigo Alpizar(Mexico), Gisela Robledo Gil(Colombia), Daniel Zabala(Argentina), and Flavia Alonso De Carvalho(Brazil).

The Global Gatorade 5v5 Soccer Tournament is an annual five-a-side soccer tournament for 14 to 16-year-olds which runs across Latin America, North America, Asiaand Europe. Since the Gatorade® 5v5 Soccer Tournament started four years ago, more than 18,900 teams have competed in the tournament, which continues to fuel a new generation of soccer players and provides them with the opportunity to compete for their country on a global stage.

"The stories in 'Cantera 5v5' powerfully capture the impact of the Gatorade 5v5 Soccer Tournament in fueling the next generation of athletes. Through the partnership with All Rise Films and the PepsiCo Content Studio, these five featured athletes have their stories told as a representation of the tens of thousands of the athletes who have competed in the tournament," said Mark Kirkham, VP & GM, Sports Nutrition & Juice, Global Beverages, PepsiCo.

Jeff and Michael Zimbalist are multi-Emmy and Peabody Award winning writers, directors, and editors whose films have been broadcast on HBO, Netflix, Showtime, Fox, MTV, IFC, PBS, ESPN, CBS, Channel 4, the BBC and BET, as well theatrically distributed worldwide. The brothers are the creators and showrunners of Netflix's multi-Emmy nominated marquee investigative music documentary series REMASTERED. In 2016, Jeff and Michael wrote and directed PELÉ: BIRTH OF A LEGEND, a scripted feature film about the soccer legend produced by Academy Award winner Brian Grazer, which premiered at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival and was released theatrically around the world. They're also known for Cannesfavorite THE TWO ESCOBARS (ESPN), Emmy winner MOMENTUM GENERATION (HBO), Oscar-shortlisted FAVELA RISING(HBO), and critically acclaimed NOSSA CHAPE (Fox).

"The Gatorade 5v5 Soccer Tournament is an amazing global program filled with poignant stories from on and off the pitch. It was inspiring to see the dedication and drive of the competitors and we're honored to bring their stories and passion to the screen," said Jeff and Michael Zimbalist.

The PepsiCo Content Studio serves as a global creative, production and innovation resource for all branded content, including brand-inspired long and short-form films and series, music and social content. The Studio's work has been recognized at over 15 film festivals including Sundance and Tribeca and has appeared in two Super Bowls as well as numerous brand campaigns. The Studio's work on the feature film, Uncle Drew, was recognized with a 2019 Cannes Lion and was a finalist for the 2019 Tribeca X Award, representing the best in branded entertainment.

For more information on the Gatorade 5v5 Soccer Tournament, visit https://gatorade5v5.com .

