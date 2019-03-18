PepsiCo : Latin America Doubles Down on Its Commitment to Inclusive Recycling by Launching “Recycling with Purpose”, a Program That Will Promote a Circular Economy

This program is being launched on Global Recycling Day (March 18) to support PepsiCo's global commitment to build a world where plastics need never become waste.

"Recycling with Purpose" has three components: one, a consumer incentive approach that helps educate and involve consumers in recycling; two, a partnership with civil society organizations that promotes inclusive recycling; three, efforts to strengthen the local recycling industry.

Today's launch focuses on the new consumer incentive and rewards program in alliance with ecoins. This consumer platform will be expanded to 10 countries in Latin America over the next two years and will provide recycling awareness to almost 1 million people in 2019 through social media (estimated number of followers) in 7 countries.

MIAMI, FL, March 18, 2019 - To celebrate Global Recycling Day, PepsiCo, one of the world's leading food and beverage companies, announced the launch of "Recycling with Purpose", a circular economy model that promotes recycling across Latin America and the Caribbean. This initiative will support PepsiCo's commitment to build a world where plastics need never become waste through a sustainable vision rooted in three pillars: reducing, recycling and reinventing.

More than half of the plastics ever produced have been made in the past 16 years , and of those produced each year, only five percent are effectively recycled for future use . "Recycling with Purpose" encourages consumer involvement and education, promotes inclusive recycling through work with civil society organizations, and strengthens the local recycling industry.

For more than a decade, PepsiCo Latin America has been dedicated to inclusive recycling by working hand in hand with the recycling industry and with civil society partners to ensure that recyclers and their associations are an integral part of its recycling efforts.

PepsiCo strives to transform 100 percent of its packaging to be recyclable, compostable or biodegradable by 2025, increase recycled materials in plastic packaging, reduce the packaging's carbon impact, and increase recycling rates with the PepsiCo Foundation and partners. Some highlights of the company's progress include:

From 2008 to 2015 together with the Inter-American Development Bank and the IRR (Regional Inclusive Recycling Initiative) PepsiCo reached 12 countries and benefitted 17,000 recyclers.

In PepsiCo Latin America Beverages (LAB), 92.9 percent of the materials used are recyclable. By 2025, 100 percent of its packaging will be recyclable.

Through its work with Danimer Scientific, PepsiCo is developing biodegradable packaging. This material is currently in pilot in Chile under the Artesanas brand.

Today's launch focuses on the new consumer incentive and rewards program in alliance with ecoins, an initiative that was founded in Costa Rica that aims to increase the collection of PET materials. The program allows consumers to exchange their plastic materials for ecoins, a virtual currency, which they can then use to earn discounts on a variety of products and services.

"At PepsiCo we understand that recycling rates across the food and beverage industry are insufficient. We are deeply committed to becoming part of the solution especially in Latin America and the Caribbean, where recycling rates are significantly below the global average," said Laxman Narasimhan, PepsiCo Global CCO and CEO of PepsiCo Latin America. "Through this partnership with ecoins, we're working to make sustainable plastic a reality in the region by creating a circular economy in which plastics become currency, not waste."

To join the program and begin earning discounts, participants first create a virtual profile where they can use their email address to store ecoins like a virtual account. Participants can then take clean, dry, and separated materials to collection centers where they will receive ecoins in exchange for the items.

"Ecoins was created in Costa Rica and launched in 2018 in response to an increasing demand from conscious consumers to be active in solving environmental problems in countries that lack an adequate system of separation, collection and recovery of waste. It integrates concepts such as discounts, loyalty, digital marketing, gamification, which are so familiar in our system of consumption, but from a new vision: that of the circular economy. The experience that ecoins offers is that of facilitating the consumer's learning of the process of the separation of valuable materials while increasing the volume and profitability of the collection center"s, said Karla Chaves, director of the program.

Through this partnership, PepsiCo will support the expansion of the ecoins platform to 10 countries in Latin America over the next two years, namely Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Guatemala and Jamaica. In 2019 PepsiCo estimates that ecoins will have 300,000 accounts and provide recycling awareness to nearly one million people through strategic social media campaigns covering seven countries.

###

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.



Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com

About PepsiCo Latin America

PepsiCo Latin America is a division that includes all of its beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America, comprising 34 emerging and developing markets. Our beverage, food and snacks businesses in Latin America include snacks, beverages, cookies & crackers and nutrition categories, which generated US $7.4 billion dollars in net revenue in 2018. Our Beverages business in the region operates through 12 major bottlers.

About ecoins®

ecoins® was born in Costa Rica in 2018 as ecolones®, a public-private initiative led by the company Próxima Comunicación whose purpose is to encourage the circular economy and the culture of shared responsibility. Through consumer incentives, the focus of integrated waste management changes: from an environmental problem to an economic opportunity. In addition, ecoins® allows citizen's participation and integrates technology as well as strategic communication. More information atwww.ecoins.ecoand info@ecoins.eco

