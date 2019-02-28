PepsiCo : Lay's Partners With Bebe Rexha To Create Perfect Harmonies With First-Ever Music-Inspired Chip Flavors That Unlock New Custom Songs

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop, Hip Hop, Rock: the popular music genres that have inspired fashion, culture and once-in-a-lifetime moments that transcend generations are now the latest inspiration for Lay's iconic chip flavors.

Lay's – one of the marquee brands from PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division – is known for delivering exciting flavor experiences to fans in unexpected ways and today the brand is announcing a flavor-meets-music experience like never before. Lay's "Turn Up the Flavor" program is releasing three delicious limited-time flavors inspired by three beloved music genres – Pop, Hip Hop and Rock. Each flavor will exclusively unlock a new song from one of the most musically-diverse artists in the music industry, Bebe Rexha.

"Like flavor, music has the power to elicit strong emotions such as joy, passion and nostalgia," said Katie Ceclan, senior director of marketing, Lay's. "Those emotions can be heightened even further when you pair the right flavor and music together – and that's exactly what we sought to do with the 'Turn Up the Flavor' program. As a brand that loves to delight our fans, we are excited to bring them two things they love – the uniquely delicious flavors of Lay's and the incredible sound of Bebe Rexha. Our limited-time flavors paired with exclusive, new songs from Bebe each create a customized sensorial experience for our fans to taste, listen and enjoy."

A Flavor for Every Music Fan

Why Music? The sensorial experience of each "Turn Up the Flavor" chip flavor aims to give fans the same sensorial experience of listening to each genre of music:

The tangy and vibrant flavors of Lay's Wavy Electric Lime and Sea Salt are energetic and upbeat like the fun-filled melodies and lyrics of Pop Music that you can't help but keep on repeat.

are energetic and upbeat like the fun-filled melodies and lyrics of that you can't help but keep on repeat. There's no arguing that if Hip Hop was a flavor, it would be Flamin' Hot ! The harmony of distinct beats and spicy lyrics create the same alluring experience as uniting two fiercely loved flavors – Lay's Flamin' Hot and Dill Pickle . Bringing two powerhouses together to create perfect harmony, rapper and songwriter Saweetie drops a guest verse in Bebe's Hip Hop remix that takes the heat to the next level.

was a flavor, it would be Flamin' Hot The harmony of distinct beats and spicy lyrics create the same alluring experience as uniting two fiercely loved flavors – . Bringing two powerhouses together to create perfect harmony, rapper and songwriter Saweetie drops a guest verse in Bebe's Hip Hop remix that takes the heat to the next level. Lay's Kettle Cooked Classic Beer Cheese is a bold, exciting flavor that matches the incredible feeling you get listening to Rock Music as the lead singer's vocals lead into the first riff of the power chords and you anxiously await the band to take it to the next level.

Bringing the Music To Life for Fans

Lay's knows flavor and Bebe Rexha knows music. Fresh off her Best New Artist GRAMMY® Award-nomination, being named Variety's 2018 Songwriter of the Year and receiving The Music Business Association's Breakthrough Artist Award, the chart-topping singer/songwriter with hits across a wide range of genres, Bebe is the perfect partner to help Lay's create the ultimate sensorial pairing of flavor and music. As a result, "Right Here, Right Now" was born: a new, original song that Bebe remixed across three different music genres.

"As an artist, I love immersing myself in different music genres because they all make you feel a variety of emotions," said Bebe Rexha. "You can feel those same emotions when tasting different flavors. That's why this collaboration with Lay's felt so right, because we're bringing an awesome blend of music and flavor to our fans - three flavors, three music genres, and three songs that not only taste and sound great, but make you feel really good too."

By purchasing the limited-edition flavors and entering the on-pack code at www.LaysTurnUpTheFlavor.com, fans can download the new, exclusive custom music from Bebe Rexha and enter for the chance to win music-themed prizes such as Live Nation® Concert Cash® to use toward concert tickets. Fans can find the flavors in retail stores nationwide starting March 4.

Fans can also catch Lay's and Bebe Rexha on NBCs four-time Emmy Award-winning hit musical competition series "The Voice" through exclusive custom content and experiential activations running throughout the season. "The Voice" also just launched the second season of the nine-part digital companion series "The Comeback Stage," presented by Lay's, which features Bebe Rexha as the series' "fifth" coach airing now through April 30. In this role, she will mentor deserving artists who did not make a team during the Blind Auditions as well as eliminated artists from later rounds. These comeback artists will compete against eliminated artists from later rounds for a chance to perform live for America's vote on April 30 and re-enter the competition as part of the Top 13. "The Comeback Stage" runs on "The Voice" App, NBC App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

"The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Fans can visit www.LaysTurnUpTheFlavor.com for more information.

About Lay's

Lay's is one of the brands that makes up Frito-Lay North America, the $15 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (Nasdaq: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay. Learn more about Lay's by visiting www.facebook.com/lays or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/lays. You can also follow Lay's on Instagram by visiting http://instagram.com/lays.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world enable PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Bebe Rexha

Grammy®-nominated New York City native Bebe Rexha is a musical force to be reckoned with. She has accumulated over 12 million overall single sales, over 6 billion total global streams, and a radio audience over 10 billion. Her debut, RIAA Gold album, Expectations (released June 2018) contained the massive single "I'm a Mess" and global chart-topping smash an "Meant To Be" (featuring Florida Georgia Line). #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for a record-setting 50 straight weeks, the longest reign ever by a female lead artist, "Meant To Be" won Best Collaboration at the 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards. It was subsequently nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 61st annual Grammy Awards® in February 2019, where Bebe was also nominated for Best New Artist. Most recently, Bebe debuted her newest single, "Last Hurrah," which sets the stage for her upcoming second album release.

One of the youngest artists to receive the Songwriters Hall Of Fame's prestigious Abe Olman Scholarship award (2012), Bebe formally burst onto the scene the following year, when she wrote "Monster," a worldwide hit for Eminem and Rihanna that was certified 6x-platinum by the RIAA. Bebe went on to co-write and carry the instantly recognizable hook for the 3x-platinum "Hey Mama," by David Guetta, Nicki Minaj and Afrojack, nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Song. Bebe also hit #1 on the Billboard Pop and Rap charts with her RIAA platinum "Me, Myself & I" with G-Eazy. In 2017, Bebe released the critically acclaimed EPs, All Your Fault: Part 1 (with "I Got You"), and All Your Fault: Part 2 (with "Meant To Be"), and was named "one of the most daring artists of 2017" by Billboard. Now in 2019, Bebe has amassed over 2 billion YouTube views and counting. In conjunction with Grammy® Week 2019, Bebe launched the Grammy® Music Education Coalition's (GMEC) national campaign on behalf of its new All-Star Ambassador program, whose members also include Luis Fonsi, Rita Ora, Kristin Chenoweth, Regina Spektor, War on Drugs, and others.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lays-partners-with-bebe-rexha-to-create-perfect-harmonies-with-first-ever-music-inspired-chip-flavors-that-unlock-new-custom-songs-300803797.html View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America