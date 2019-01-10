Log in
PEPSICO (PEP)
PepsiCo : Names CEO Ramon Laguarta as Chairman

01/10/2019 | 05:07pm EST

By Jennifer Tershak

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) said its board unanimously elected Chief Executive Ramon Laguarta as its new chairman, succeeding Indra K. Nooyi.

The Purchase, N.Y.-based food and beverage supplier said Ms. Nooyi, who announced in August her intention to step down as PepsiCo chief executive effective Oct. 3, will remain chairman until she retires on Feb. 1.

Mr. Laguarta becomes the sixth chairman and chief executive in PepsiCo's 53-year history. A 22-year veteran of the company, he has held a number of executive and leadership roles, including president, with responsibility for shaping corporate strategy.

Ms. Nooyi, who joined PepsiCo in 1994, served as PepsiCo's chairman since 2007 and as chief executive for 12 years.

"We are pleased to appoint Ramon as our company's Chairman. He is an outstanding leader with a compelling vision for PepsiCo and a keen understanding of the evolving needs of consumers around the world," said presiding director Ian Cook on Thursday.

Write to Jennifer Tershak at jennifer.tershak@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON SUGAR 0.29% 347.5 End-of-day quote.4.04%
PEPSICO 0.61% 108.15 Delayed Quote.0.09%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 64 703 M
EBIT 2018 10 629 M
Net income 2018 7 924 M
Debt 2018 22 809 M
Yield 2018 3,33%
P/E ratio 2018 19,69
P/E ratio 2019 18,07
EV / Sales 2018 2,70x
EV / Sales 2019 2,63x
Capitalization 152 B
Chart PEPSICO
Duration : Period :
PepsiCo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEPSICO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 116 $
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramon Luis Laguarta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Indra K. Nooyi Chairman
Hugh F. Johnston Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer & EVP
Mehmood A. Khan Vice Chairman, Chief Scientific Officer & EVP
Jody R. Davids Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEPSICO0.09%151 729
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO, SAB DE CV5.05%30 944
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS1.57%22 338
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC2.97%6 289
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.78%4 777
A.G. BARR PLC1.39%1 166
