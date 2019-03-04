PepsiCo : Names Laxman Narasimhan Global Chief Commercial Officer

By Colin Kellaher



PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) on Monday said it named Laxman Narasimhan to the newly created post of global chief commercial officer.

The Purchase, N.Y., beverages and snacks giant said Mr. Narasimhan, currently chief executive of its Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa region, will continue to lead the Latin America sector on an interim basis, while Silviu Popovici becomes chief executive of the Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa region.

PepsiCo said Messrs. Narasimhan and Popovici will report directly to Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta, as will the leaders of its other key businesses and geographies as the company moves to delayer its operating businesses.

The company in late December announced the retirement of Albert Carey as chief executive of PepsiCo North America, with Kirk Tanner becoming CEO of PepsiCo Beverages North America and Vivek Sankaran becoming CEO of Frito Lay North America.

Also on Monday, PepsiCo said Mehmood Khan will retire this month as vice chairman and chief scientific officer, global research and development. The company said Rene Lammers, currently senior vice president of category research and development, will serve as chief science officer, reporting to Mr. Narasimhan.

