PEPSICO

(PEP)
PepsiCo : Q4 Earnings Press RELEASE

02/13/2020 | 06:06am EST

PepsiCo Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results; Provides 2020 Financial Outlook

Reported (GAAP) Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results

Fourth-Quarter

Full-Year

Net revenue growth

5.7%

3.9%

Foreign exchange impact on net revenue

-%

(2)%

Earnings per share (EPS)

$1.26

$5.20

EPS change

(74)%

(41)%

Foreign exchange impact on EPS

-%

(1)%

Organic/Core (non-GAAP)1 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results

Fourth-Quarter

Full-Year

Organic revenue growth

4.3%

4.5%

Core EPS

$1.45

$5.53

Core constant currency EPS change

(2.5)%

(1)%

PURCHASE, N.Y. - February 13, 2020 - PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019.

"We are pleased with our performance for 2019 as we met or exceeded each of the financial goals we outlined at the beginning of the year. Our revenue growth accelerated for the full year as we embarked on our strategy to win with purpose by becoming Faster, Stronger, and Better. We increased brand support to become more locally relevant and consumer-centric, we strengthened our go-to-market execution to enhance our customer relationships, and we embraced a new set of initiatives to help build a more sustainable food system," said Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta.

"For 2020, we expect to deliver 4% organic revenue growth and 7% core constant currency EPS growth. We will continue to invest in our business and strive to develop advantaged capabilities that will fortify our business for the long-term."

1 Please refer to the Glossary for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures including "Organic," "Core" and "Constant Currency" and to "Guidance and Outlook" for additional information regarding PepsiCo's full-year 2020 growth objectives and financial targets. PepsiCo provides guidance on a non- GAAP basis as we cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results, including the impact of foreign exchange and mark-to- market adjustments. Please refer to PepsiCo's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 13, 2020 (2019 Form 10-K) for additional information regarding PepsiCo's financial results for the year ended December 28, 2019. Please refer to the 2019 Form 10-K for information regarding changes to our organizational structure during the fourth quarter 2019, as a result of which our former Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA) segment has been realigned as Europe and no longer includes Sub-Saharan Africa and our former Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA) segment has been realigned into two segments: Africa, Middle East and South Asia (AMESA) and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China region (APAC). Our historical segment reporting presented herein has been retrospectively revised to reflect the new organizational structure.

1

Summary Fourth-Quarter 2019 Performance

Revenue

Volume

Percentage Point Impact

Organic Volume % Change

Acquisitions,

GAAP

Foreign

Divestitures

and Other

Organic

Reported

Exchange

Structural

Food/Snacks

Beverages

% Change

Translation

Changes

% Change

FLNA

3

-

-

3

2

QFNA

-

-

-

-

1

PBNA

4

-

(1)

3

-

LatAm

5

1

-

6

(1)

3

Europe

15

-

(9)

6

2

2

AMESA

3

(1)

6

8

9

6

APAC

8

1

-

9

7

4

Total

6

-

(1.5)

4

2

3

Operating Profit and EPS

Percentage Point Impact

Core

GAAP

Constant

Items

Foreign

Reported

Affecting

Exchange

Currency

% Change

Comparability

Translation

% Change

FLNA

3

(2)

-

1

QFNA

(21)

(2)

-

(24)

PBNA

5

(12)

-

(7)

LatAm

16

(3)

1

14

Europe

28

(21)

-

7

AMESA

(11)

9

-

(2)

APAC

3

(9)

(1)

(7)

Corporate unallocated expenses

(19)

36

-

17

Total

11

(14)

-

(3)

EPS

(74)

71

-

(2.5)

Note: Rows may not sum due to rounding.

Organic revenue and core constant currency results are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP information in the attached exhibits and to the Glossary for definitions of "Organic," "Core" and "Constant Currency."

2

Discussion of Fourth-Quarter 2019 Reported Division Results:

In addition to the reported net revenue performance as set out in the tables on pages 2 and A-7, reported operating results were driven by the following:

Frito-Lay North America (FLNA)

Operating profit increased 3%, primarily reflecting productivity savings and net revenue growth, partially offset by certain operating cost increases and higher advertising and marketing expenses. Additionally, a gain on the sale of an asset contributed 2 percentage points to operating profit growth.

Quaker Foods North America (QFNA)

Operating profit decreased 21%, primarily reflecting certain operating cost increases, higher advertising and marketing expenses, unfavorable net pricing and a 4-percentage-point impact of higher commodity costs. These impacts were partially offset by productivity savings, favorable mix and volume growth.

PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA)

Operating profit increased 5%, primarily driven by a 12-percentage-point impact of lower restructuring and impairment charges. Net revenue growth and productivity savings contributed to operating profit performance and were partially offset by certain operating cost increases, an 8-percentage-point impact of higher commodity costs and higher advertising and marketing expenses. Additionally, higher current- year gains on asset sales contributed 2.5 percentage points to operating profit performance.

Latin America (LatAm)

Operating profit increased 16%, primarily reflecting productivity savings and net revenue growth, partially offset by certain operating cost increases and a 4-percentage-point impact of a prior-year insurance settlement recovery related to the 2017 earthquake in Mexico. Lower restructuring and impairment charges contributed 3 percentage points to operating profit growth.

Europe

Operating profit increased 28%, primarily reflecting net revenue growth, productivity savings and a 14- percentage-point net impact of our SodaStream International Ltd. (SodaStream) acquisition. These impacts were partially offset by certain operating cost increases, higher advertising and marketing expenses and a 14-percentage-point impact of a prior-year gain on the refranchising of our entire beverage bottling operations and snack distribution operations in Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia (CHS).

Africa, Middle East and South Asia (AMESA)

Operating profit decreased 11%, primarily driven by certain operating cost increases, higher advertising and marketing expenses and a 5-percentage-point impact of higher commodity costs. These impacts were partially offset by productivity savings and net revenue growth. Additionally, a prior-year gain on the sale of an asset negatively impacted operating profit performance by 8 percentage points. Merger and integration charges and higher restructuring and impairment charges negatively impacted operating profit performance by 9 percentage points.

Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region (APAC)

Operating profit increased 3%, primarily driven by a 9-percentage-point impact of lower restructuring and impairment charges. Additionally, certain operating cost increases and higher advertising and marketing expenses negatively impacted operating profit performance and were partially offset by volume growth and productivity savings.

3

Summary Full-Year 2019 Performance

Revenue

Volume

Percentage Point Impact

Organic Volume % Change

Acquisitions,

GAAP

Foreign

Divestitures

and Other

Organic

Reported

Exchange

Structural

Food/Snacks

Beverages

% Change

Translation

Changes

% Change

FLNA

4.5

-

-

4.5

1

QFNA

1

-

-

1

-

PBNA

3

-

(1)

3

(1)

LatAm

3

4

-

7

-

4

Europe

7

5

(6)

5.5

1

-

AMESA

-

2

4

6

7

4

APAC

4.5

3

2

9

6

4

Total

4

2

(1)

4.5

2

2

Operating Profit and EPS

Percentage Point Impact

Core

GAAP

Constant

Items

Foreign

Reported

Affecting

Exchange

Currency

% Change

Comparability

Translation

% Change

FLNA

5

-

-

5

QFNA

(15)

(0.5)

-

(15)

PBNA

(4)

(1)

-

(6)

LatAm

9

2

2

13

Europe

6

2

5

13

AMESA

1.5

4

2.5

8

APAC

(23)

6

2

(16)

Corporate unallocated expenses

(6)

20

-

14

Total

2

(2)

1

1

EPS

(41)

38

1

(1)

Note: Rows may not sum due to rounding.

Organic revenue and core constant currency results are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP information in the attached exhibits and to the Glossary for definitions of "Organic," "Core" and "Constant Currency."

4

Discussion of Full-Year 2019 Reported Division Results:

In addition to the reported net revenue performance as set out in the tables on pages 4 and A-7, reported operating results were driven by the following:

FLNA

Operating profit grew 5%, primarily reflecting the net revenue growth and productivity savings, partially offset by certain operating cost increases and higher advertising and marketing expenses. Additionally, a prior-year bonus extended to certain U.S. employees in connection with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJ Act) contributed 1 percentage point to operating profit growth.

QFNA

Operating profit decreased 15%, reflecting certain operating cost increases, a 5-percentage-point impact of higher commodity costs, and higher advertising and marketing expenses. These impacts were partially offset by productivity savings.

PBNA

Operating profit decreased 4%, reflecting certain operating cost increases, higher advertising and marketing expenses, an 8-percentage-point impact of higher commodity costs and the volume decline. These impacts were partially offset by the effective net pricing and productivity savings. Year-over-year gains on asset sales negatively contributed 1 percentage point to operating profit performance. A gain associated with an insurance recovery positively contributed 1 percentage point to current-year operating profit performance and was offset by less-favorable insurance adjustments compared to the prior year, which negatively impacted the current-year operating profit performance by 1 percentage point. Additionally, a prior-year bonus extended to certain U.S. employees in connection with the TCJ Act positively contributed 2 percentage points to operating profit performance.

LatAm

Operating profit increased 9%, reflecting the effective net pricing and productivity savings, partially offset by certain operating cost increases and a 10-percentage-point impact of higher commodity costs largely due to transaction-related foreign exchange. Unfavorable foreign exchange and higher restructuring and impairment charges each reduced operating profit growth by 2 percentage points.

Europe

Operating profit increased 6%, reflecting the net revenue growth, productivity savings and a 10-percentage- point net impact of our SodaStream acquisition. These impacts were partially offset by certain operating cost increases, a 10-percentage-point impact of higher commodity costs largely due to transaction-related foreign exchange, higher advertising and marketing expenses, and a 4-percentage-point impact of a prior- year gain on the refranchising of our entire beverage bottling operations and snack distribution operations in CHS. Unfavorable foreign exchange reduced operating profit growth by 5 percentage points.

AMESA

Operating profit increased 1.5%, reflecting productivity savings, the volume growth and the effective net pricing. These impacts were partially offset by certain operating cost increases, a 5-percentage-point impact of higher commodity costs and higher advertising and marketing expenses. Higher restructuring and impairment charges and unfavorable foreign exchange reduced operating profit growth by 3 percentage points and 2.5 percentage points, respectively.

5

APAC

Operating profit decreased 23%, primarily reflecting a 23-percentage-point impact of the gain on the prior- year refranchising of a portion of our beverage business in Thailand. Additionally, certain operating cost increases and higher advertising and marketing expenses negatively impacted operating profit performance. These impacts were partially offset by the net revenue growth and productivity savings. Higher restructuring and impairment charges negatively impacted operating profit performance by 6 percentage points.

6

Dividend Increase

The Company today announced a 7 percent increase in its annualized dividend to $4.09 per share from $3.82 per share, effective with the dividend expected to be paid in June 2020. This represents the Company's 48th consecutive annual dividend per share increase.

Guidance and Outlook

The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as we cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results, including the impact of foreign exchange translation and commodity mark-to-market impacts.

For 2020, the Company expects:

  • Full-yearorganic revenue growth to be 4 percent.
  • A core effective tax rate of approximately 21 percent.
  • An increase in core constant currency EPS of 7 percent.
  • Approximately $11 billion in cash from operating activities and free cash flow of approximately $6 billion, which assumes net capital spending of approximately $5 billion.
  • Total cash returns to shareholders of approximately $7.5 billion, comprised of dividends of $5.5 billion and share repurchases of $2 billion.

Applying current market consensus rates implies approximately 1-percentage-point foreign exchange translation headwind to reported net revenue and core EPS growth. This assumption and the guidance above imply 2020 core earnings per share of $5.88, a 6 percent increase compared to 2019 core earnings per share of $5.53.

Conference Call:

At 7:45 a.m. (Eastern time) today, the Company will host a conference call with investors and financial analysts to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results and the outlook for 2020. Further details will be accessible on the Company's website at www.pepsico.com/investors.

Contacts:

Investors

Media

Investor Relations

Communications

investor@pepsico.com

pepsicomediarelations@pepsico.com

7

PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Income (in millions except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

12/28/2019

12/29/2018

12/28/2019

12/29/2018

Net Revenue

$

20,640

$

19,524

$

67,161

$

64,661

Cost of sales

9,346

8,936

30,132

29,381

Gross profit

11,294

10,588

37,029

35,280

Selling, general and administrative expenses

8,595

8,157

26,738

25,170

Operating Profit

2,699

2,431

10,291

10,110

Other pension and retiree medical benefits (expense)/income

(207)

67

(44)

298

Interest expense

(345)

(621)

(1,135)

(1,525)

Interest income and other

61

58

200

306

Income before income taxes

2,208

1,935

9,312

9,189

Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes

430

(4,932)

1,959

(3,370)

Net income

1,778

6,867

7,353

12,559

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

12

13

39

44

Net Income Attributable to PepsiCo

$

1,766

$

6,854

$

7,314

$

12,515

Diluted

Net income attributable to PepsiCo per common share

$

1.26

$

4.83

$

5.20

$

8.78

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

1,401

1,420

1,407

1,425

A - 1

PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Information

(in millions)

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

12/28/2019

12/29/2018

12/28/2019

12/29/2018

Net Revenue

Frito-Lay North America

$

5,148

$

5,001

$

17,078

$

16,346

Quaker Foods North America

772

770

2,482

2,465

PepsiCo Beverages North America

6,255

6,008

21,730

21,072

Latin America

2,542

2,419

7,573

7,354

Europe

3,886

3,388

11,728

10,973

Africa, Middle East and South Asia

1,118

1,090

3,651

3,657

Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region

919

848

2,919

2,794

Total

$

20,640

$

19,524

$

67,161

$

64,661

Operating Profit

Frito-Lay North America

$

1,564

$

1,517

$

5,258

$

5,008

Quaker Foods North America

153

194

544

637

PepsiCo Beverages North America

460

438

2,179

2,276

Latin America

356

307

1,141

1,049

Europe

418

327

1,327

1,256

Africa, Middle East and South Asia

120

133

671

661

Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region

89

87

477

619

Corporate unallocated expenses

(461)

(572)

(1,306)

(1,396)

Total

$

2,699

$

2,431

$

10,291

$

10,110

A - 2

PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in millions)

Year Ended

12/28/2019

12/29/2018

Operating Activities

Net income

$

7,353

$

12,559

Depreciation and amortization

2,432

2,399

Share-based compensation expense

237

256

Restructuring and impairment charges

370

308

Cash payments for restructuring charges

(350)

(255)

Pension and retiree medical plan expenses

519

221

Pension and retiree medical plan contributions

(716)

(1,708)

Deferred income taxes and other tax charges and credits

453

(531)

Net tax related to the TCJ Act

(8)

(28)

Tax payments related to the TCJ Act

(423)

(115)

Other net tax benefits related to international reorganizations

(2)

(4,347)

Change in assets and liabilities:

Accounts and notes receivable

(650)

(253)

Inventories

(190)

(174)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(87)

9

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

735

882

Income taxes payable

(287)

448

Other, net

263

(256)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

9,649

9,415

Investing Activities

Capital spending

(4,232)

(3,282)

Sales of property, plant and equipment

170

134

Acquisition of SodaStream, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired

(1,939)

(1,197)

Other acquisitions and investments in noncontrolled affiliates

(778)

(299)

Divestitures

253

505

Short-term investments, by original maturity:

More than three months - purchases

-

(5,637)

More than three months - maturities

16

12,824

More than three months - sales

62

1,498

Three months or less, net

19

16

Other investing, net

(8)

2

Net Cash (Used for)/Provided by Investing Activities

(6,437)

4,564

Financing Activities

Proceeds from issuances of long-term debt

4,621

-

Payments of long-term debt

(3,970)

(4,007)

Debt redemption/cash tender and exchange offers

(1,007)

(1,589)

Short-term borrowings, by original maturity:

More than three months - proceeds

6

3

More than three months - payments

(2)

(17)

Three months or less, net

(3)

(1,352)

Cash dividends paid

(5,304)

(4,930)

Share repurchases - common

(3,000)

(2,000)

Share repurchases - preferred

-

(2)

Proceeds from exercises of stock options

329

281

Withholding tax payments on restricted stock units, performance stock units and PepsiCo equity

performance units converted

(114)

(103)

Other financing

(45)

(53)

Net Cash Used for Financing Activities

(8,489)

(13,769)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

78

(98)

Net (Decrease)/Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

(5,199)

112

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Year

10,769

10,657

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Year

$

5,570

$

10,769

A - 3

PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(in millions except per share amounts)

12/28/2019

12/29/2018

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,509

$

8,721

Short-term investments

229

272

Restricted cash

-

1,997

Accounts and notes receivable, net

7,822

7,142

Inventories:

Raw materials and packaging

1,395

1,312

Work-in-process

200

178

Finished goods

1,743

1,638

3,338

3,128

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

747

633

Total Current Assets

17,645

21,893

Property, Plant and Equipment, net

19,305

17,589

Amortizable Intangible Assets, net

1,433

1,644

Goodwill

15,501

14,808

Other indefinite-lived intangible assets

14,610

14,181

Indefinite-Lived Intangible Assets

30,111

28,989

Investments in Noncontrolled Affiliates

2,683

2,409

Deferred Income Taxes

4,359

4,364

Other Assets

3,011

760

Total Assets

$

78,547

$

77,648

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Short-term debt obligations

$

2,920

$

4,026

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

17,541

18,112

Total Current Liabilities

20,461

22,138

Long-Term Debt Obligations

29,148

28,295

Deferred Income Taxes

4,091

3,499

Other Liabilities

9,979

9,114

Total Liabilities

63,679

63,046

Commitments and contingencies

PepsiCo Common Shareholders' Equity

Common stock, par value 12/3¢ per share (authorized 3,600 shares; issued, net of repurchased common

23

23

stock at par value: 1,391 and 1,409 shares, respectively)

Capital in excess of par value

3,886

3,953

Retained earnings

61,946

59,947

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(14,300)

(15,119)

Repurchased common stock, in excess of par value (476 and 458 shares, respectively)

(36,769)

(34,286)

Total PepsiCo Common Shareholders' Equity

14,786

14,518

Noncontrolling interests

82

84

Total Equity

14,868

14,602

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

78,547

$

77,648

A - 4

Non-GAAP Measures

In discussing financial results and guidance, the Company refers to the following measures which are not in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP): core results, core constant currency results, free cash flow and organic results. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including the preparation of our annual operating plan, evaluation of our overall business performance and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We believe presenting non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information to facilitate comparison of our historical operating results and trends in our underlying operating results, and provides additional transparency on how we evaluate our business. We also believe presenting these measures allows investors to view our performance using the same measures that we use in evaluating our financial and business performance and trends.

We consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends. Examples of items for which we may make adjustments include: amounts related to mark-to-market gains or losses (non-cash); charges related to restructuring plans; amounts associated with mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and other structural changes; pension and retiree medical related items; charges or adjustments related to the enactment of new laws, rules or regulations, such as significant tax law changes; amounts related to the resolution of tax positions; tax benefits related to reorganizations of our operations; debt redemptions, cash tender or exchange offers; asset impairments (non-cash); and remeasurements of net monetary assets. See below for a description of adjustments to our U.S. GAAP financial measures included herein.

Non-GAAP information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as or comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

Glossary

We use the following definitions when referring to our non-GAAP financial measures, which may not be the same as or comparable to similar measures presented by other companies:

Acquisitions and divestitures: All mergers and acquisitions activity, including the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and changes in ownership or control in consolidated subsidiaries and nonconsolidated equity investees.

Beverage volume: Volume shipped to retailers and independent distributors from both PepsiCo and our independent bottlers.

Bottler case sales (BCS): Measure of physical beverage volume shipped to retailers and independent distributors from both PepsiCo and our independent bottlers.

Concentrate shipments and equivalents (CSE): Measure of our physical beverage volume shipments to independent bottlers, retailers and independent distributors.

Constant currency: Financial results assuming constant foreign currency exchange rates used for translation based on the rates in effect for the comparable prior-year period. In order to compute our constant currency results, we multiply or divide, as appropriate, our current-year U.S. dollar results by the current-year average foreign exchange rates and then multiply or divide, as appropriate, those amounts by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Core: Core results are non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain items from our historical results. For further information regarding these excluded items for the periods presented, refer to "Items Affecting Comparability" in "Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our 2019 Form 10-K. For the periods presented, core results exclude the following items:

Mark-to-market net impact

Mark-to-market net gains and losses on commodity derivatives in corporate unallocated expenses. These gains and losses are subsequently reflected in division results when the divisions recognize the cost of the underlying commodity in operating profit.

Restructuring and impairment charges

Expenses related to the multi-year productivity plans publicly announced in 2019 and 2014.

Inventory fair value adjustments and merger and integration charges

Charges primarily related to our acquisition of SodaStream, including incremental costs related to fair value adjustments to the acquired inventory, as well as merger and integration charges.

A - 5

Pension-related settlement charges

Settlement charges related to the purchase of a group annuity contract and settlement charges related to one-time lump sum payments to certain former employees who had vested benefits.

Net tax related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

During the fourth quarter of 2017, the TCJ Act was enacted in the United States. Among its many provisions, the TCJ Act imposed a mandatory one-time transition tax on undistributed international earnings and reduced the U.S. corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%, effective January 1, 2018. In periods subsequent to the enactment of the TCJ Act, we recognized certain tax benefits and/or expenses associated therewith.

Our provisional measurement period ended in the fourth quarter of 2018 and while our accounting for the recorded impact of the TCJ Act was deemed to be complete, additional guidance issued by the IRS impacted, and may continue to impact, our recorded amounts after December 29, 2018.

Other net tax benefits

In the year ended December 29, 2018, other net tax benefits related to the reorganization of our international operations and non-cash tax benefits associated with both the conclusion of certain international tax audits and our agreement with the IRS resolving all open matters related to the audits of taxable years 2012 and 2013.

Charges related to cash tender and exchange offers

In the year ended December 29, 2018, interest expense in connection with our cash tender and exchange offers, primarily representing the tender price paid over the carrying value of the tendered notes.

Effective net pricing: Reflects the year-over-year impact of discrete pricing actions, sales incentive activities and mix resulting from selling varying products in different package sizes and in different countries.

Free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities less capital spending, plus sales of property, plant and equipment. Since net capital spending is essential to our product innovation initiatives and maintaining our operational capabilities, we believe that it is a recurring and necessary use of cash. As such, we believe investors should also consider net capital spending when evaluating our cash from operating activities. We use free cash flow primarily for financing activities, including debt repayments, dividends and share repurchases. Free cash flow is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures since we have certain non- discretionary obligations such as debt service that are not deducted from the measure.

Net capital spending: Capital spending less cash proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment.

Organic: A measure that adjusts for impacts of acquisitions, divestitures and other structural changes, foreign exchange translation and, when applicable, the impact of the 53rd reporting week.

2020 guidance

Our 2020 organic revenue growth guidance excludes the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and other structural changes and foreign exchange translation. Our 2020 core effective tax rate guidance and 2020 core constant currency EPS growth guidance exclude the mark-to-market net impact included in corporate unallocated expenses and restructuring and impairment charges. Our 2020 core constant currency EPS growth guidance also excludes the impact of foreign exchange translation. We are unable to reconcile our full year projected 2020 organic revenue growth to our full year projected 2020 reported net revenue growth because we are unable to predict the 2020 impact of foreign exchange due to the unpredictability of future changes in foreign exchange rates and because we are unable to predict the occurrence or impact of any acquisitions, divestitures or other structural changes. We are also not able to reconcile our full year projected 2020 core effective tax rate to our full year projected 2020 reported effective tax rate and our full year projected 2020 core constant currency EPS growth to our full year projected 2020 reported EPS growth because we are unable to predict the 2020 impact of foreign exchange or the mark-to-market net impact on commodity derivatives due to the unpredictability of future changes in foreign exchange rates and commodity prices. Therefore, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of these measures.

A - 6

PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information

Organic Revenue Growth Rates

Quarter and Year Ended December 28, 2019

(unaudited)

Quarter Ended 12/28/2019

Impact of

Impact of

Reported

Organic

Foreign

Acquisitions

% Change,

% Change,

Effective

Net Revenue Year over Year % Change

GAAP

exchange

and

Non-GAAP

Volume(b)

Measure

translation

divestitures

Measure(a)

net pricing

Frito-Lay North America

3%

-

-

3%

2

1

Quaker Foods North America

-%

-

-

-%

1

(1)

PepsiCo Beverages North America

4%

-

(1)

3%

-

3.5

Latin America

5%

1

-

6%

-

7

Europe

15%

-

(9)

6%

-

5

Africa, Middle East and South Asia

3%

(1)

6

8%

8

(0.5)

Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region

8%

1

-

9%

8

1

Total

6%

-

(1.5)

4%

1

3

Year Ended 12/28/2019

Impact of

Impact of

Reported

Organic

Foreign

Acquisitions

% Change,

% Change,

Effective

Net Revenue Year over Year % Change

GAAP

exchange

and

Non-GAAP

Volume(b)

Measure

translation

divestitures

Measure(a)

net pricing

Frito-Lay North America

4.5 %

-

-

4.5%

2

3

Quaker Foods North America

1 %

-

-

1%

-

1

PepsiCo Beverages North America

3 %

-

(1)

3%

(1)

4

Latin America

3 %

4

-

7%

-

7

Europe

7 %

5

(6)

5.5%

(1)

6

Africa, Middle East and South Asia

- %

2

4

6%

4

2.5

Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region

4.5 %

3

2

9%

7

2

Total

4 %

2

(1)

4.5%

0.5

4

  1. Organic revenue is a financial measure that is not in accordance with GAAP.
  2. Excludes the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. In certain instances, volume growth varies from the amounts disclosed in the Summary Fourth-Quarter 2019 Performance and Summary Full-Year 2019 Performance tables on pages 2 and 4, respectively, due to nonconsolidated joint venture volume, and, for our beverage businesses, temporary timing differences between BCS and CSE, as well as the mix of beverage volume sold by our company-owned and franchise-owned bottlers. Our net revenue excludes nonconsolidated joint venture volume, and, for our franchise-owned beverage businesses, is based on CSE.

Note - Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

A - 7

PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (continued)

Year over Year Growth Rates

Quarter and Year Ended December 28, 2019 (unaudited)

Quarter Ended 12/28/2019

Impact of Items Affecting Comparability

Impact of

Core Constant

Reported

Inventory fair

Pension-

Charges

Core

Mark-to-

Restructuring

value adjustments

Net tax

Other net

related to cash

Foreign

Currency

% Change,

and merger and

related

tender and

% Change,

% Change,

Year over Year % Change

GAAP

market net

and impairment

integration

settlement

related to the

tax

exchange

Non-GAAP

exchange

Non-GAAP

Measure

impact

charges

charges

charges

TCJ Act

benefits

offers

Measure(a)

translation

Measure(a)

Frito-Lay North America

3 %

-

(2)

-

-

-

-

-

1 %

-

1 %

Quaker Foods North America

(21)%

-

(2)

-

-

-

-

-

(24)%

-

(24)%

PepsiCo Beverages North America

5 %

-

(12)

-

-

-

-

-

(7)%

-

(7)%

Latin America

16 %

-

(3)

-

-

-

-

-

13 %

1

14 %

Europe

28 %

-

(3)

(18)

-

-

-

-

7 %

-

7 %

Africa, Middle East and South Asia

(11)%

-

4

4.5

-

-

-

-

(2)%

-

(2)%

Asia Pacific, Australia and New

Zealand and China Region

3 %

-

(9)

-

-

-

-

-

(5)%

(1)

(7)%

Corporate unallocated expenses

(19)%

33

-

3

-

-

-

-

17 %

-

17 %

Total Operating Profit

11 %

(7)

(4)

(3)

-

-

-

-

(3)%

-

(3)%

Net Income Attributable to PepsiCo

(74)%

(2)

(1.5)

(1)

3

13

62

(3)

(4)%

-

(4)%

Net Income Attributable to PepsiCo

(74)%

(2)

(1.5)

(1)

3

13

62

(3)

(3)%

-

(2.5)%

per common share - diluted

Year Ended 12/28/2019

Impact of Items Affecting Comparability

Impact of

Core Constant

Reported

Inventory fair

Pension-

Charges

Core

Mark-to-

Restructuring

value adjustments

Net tax

Other net

related to cash

Foreign

Currency

% Change,

and merger and

related

tender and

% Change,

% Change,

Year over Year % Change

GAAP

market net

and impairment

integration

settlement

related to the

tax

exchange

Non-GAAP

exchange

Non-GAAP

Measure

impact

charges

charges

charges

TCJ Act

benefits

offers

Measure(a)

translation

Measure(a)

Frito-Lay North America

5 %

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5 %

-

5 %

Quaker Foods North America

(15)%

-

(0.5)

-

-

-

-

-

(15)%

-

(15)%

PepsiCo Beverages North America

(4)%

-

(1)

-

-

-

-

-

(6)%

-

(6)%

Latin America

9 %

-

2

-

-

-

-

-

10 %

2

13 %

Europe

6 %

-

2

(1)

-

-

-

-

7 %

5

13 %

Africa, Middle East and South Asia

1.5 %

-

3

1

-

-

-

-

5.5 %

2.5

8 %

Asia Pacific, Australia and New

Zealand and China Region

(23)%

-

6

-

-

-

-

-

(17)%

2

(16)%

Corporate unallocated expenses

(6)%

22

(3)

1

-

-

-

-

14 %

-

14 %

Total Operating Profit

2 %

(3)

1

-

-

-

-

-

- %

1

1 %

Net Income Attributable to PepsiCo

(42)%

(2)

-

-

2

-

39

(1.5)

(4)%

1

(2)%

Net Income Attributable to PepsiCo

(41)%

(2)

-

-

2

-

40

(1.5)

(2)%

1

(1)%

per common share - diluted

  1. Core results and core constant currency results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the impact of the above items affecting comparability. See A-5 through A-6 for a discussion of each of these adjustments.

Note - Certain amounts may not sum due to rounding.

A - 8

PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (continued)

Certain Line Items

Quarters Ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)

Quarter Ended 12/28/2019

Other

pension and

Net income

Selling,

retiree

Net income

medical

Provision for

Net income

attributable to

Cost of

Gross

general and

Operating

benefits

attributable to

PepsiCo per

Effective

administrative

(expense)/

income

noncontrolling

attributable to

common share

sales

profit

expenses

profit

income

taxes(b)

interests

PepsiCo

- diluted

tax rate(c)

Reported, GAAP Measure

$

9,346

$

11,294

$

8,595

$

2,699

$

(207)

$

430

$

12

$

1,766

$

1.26

19.4%

Items Affecting Comparability

Mark-to-market net impact

38

(38)

24

(62)

-

(13)

-

(49)

(0.04)

(0.1)

Restructuring and impairment charges

(15)

15

(71)

86

2

10

1

77

0.05

(0.3)

Inventory fair value adjustments and merger

and integration charges

-

-

(9)

9

-

-

-

9

0.01

(0.1)

Pension-related settlement charges

-

-

-

-

273

62

-

211

0.15

0.5

Net tax related to the TCJ Act

-

-

-

-

-

(21)

-

21

0.01

(0.9)

Core, Non-GAAP Measure (a)

$

9,369

$

11,271

$

8,539

$

2,732

$

68

$

468

$

13

$

2,035

$

1.45

18.6%

Quarter Ended 12/29/2018

Other

Net income

Selling,

pension and

(Benefit from)/

retiree

Net income

attributable to

Cost of

Gross

general and

Operating

medical

provision for

PepsiCo per

Effective

administrative

benefits

Interest expense

income

attributable to

common share

sales

profit

expenses

profit

income

taxes(b)

PepsiCo

- diluted

tax rate(c)

Reported, GAAP Measure

$

8,936

$

10,588

$

8,157

$

2,431

$

67

$

621

$

(4,932)

$

6,854

$

4.83

(254.8)%

Items Affecting Comparability

Mark-to-market net impact

(32)

32

(74)

106

-

-

24

82

0.06

0.3

Restructuring and impairment charges

(3)

3

(194)

197

32

-

44

185

0.13

0.1

Merger and integration charges

-

-

(75)

75

-

-

-

75

0.05

(0.7)

Net tax related to the TCJ Act

-

-

-

-

-

-

882

(882)

(0.62)

45.5

Other net tax benefits

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,386

(4,386)

(3.09)

226.6

Charges related to cash tender and exchange

offers

-

-

-

-

-

(253)

62

191

0.13

0.9

Core, Non-GAAP Measure (a)

$

8,901

$

10,623

$

7,814

$

2,809

$

99

$

368

$

466

$

2,119

$

1.49

17.9 %

  1. Core results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the impact of the above items affecting comparability. See A-5 through A-6 for a discussion of each of these adjustments.
  2. Provision for income taxes is the expected tax charge/benefit on the underlying item based on the tax laws and income tax rates applicable to the underlying item in its corresponding tax jurisdiction.
  3. The impact of items affecting comparability on our effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate resulting from a higher or lower tax rate applicable to the items affecting comparability. Note - Certain amounts may not sum due to rounding.

A - 9

PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (continued)

Certain Line Items

Years Ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)

Year Ended 12/28/2019

Selling,

Other pension

Net income

Net income

and retiree

Net income

attributable to

Cost of

general and

Operating

medical benefits

Provision for

attributable to

PepsiCo per

Effective

Gross profit

administrative

(expense)/

noncontrolling

attributable to

common share

sales

expenses

profit

income

income taxes(b)

interests

PepsiCo

- diluted

tax rate(c)

Reported, GAAP Measure

$ 30,132

$

37,029

$

26,738

$

10,291

$

(44)

$

1,959

$

39

$

7,314

$

5.20

21.0%

Items Affecting Comparability

Mark-to-market net impact

57

(57)

55

(112)

-

(25)

-

(87)

(0.06)

-

Restructuring and impairment charges

(115)

115

(253)

368

2

67

5

298

0.21

(0.1)

Inventory fair value adjustments and

merger and integration charges

(34)

34

(21)

55

-

8

-

47

0.03

-

Pension-related settlement charges

-

-

-

-

273

62

-

211

0.15

-

Net tax related to the TCJ Act

-

-

-

-

-

8

-

(8)

(0.01)

0.1

Core, Non-GAAP Measure (a)

$ 30,040

$

37,121

$

26,519

$

10,602

$

231

$

2,079

$

44

$

7,775

$

5.53

21.0%

Year Ended 12/29/2018

Selling, general

Other pension

Net income

Net income

and retiree

(Benefit from)/

Net income

attributable to

Cost of

Gross

and

Operating

medical

attributable to

PepsiCo per

Effective

administrative

benefits

Interest expense

provision for

noncontrolling

attributable to

common share

sales

profit

expenses

profit

income

income taxes(b)

interests

PepsiCo

- diluted

tax rate(c)

Reported, GAAP Measure

$ 29,381

$ 35,280

$

25,170

$

10,110

$

298

$

1,525

$

(3,370)

$

44

$

12,515

$

8.78

(36.7)%

Items Affecting

Comparability

Mark-to-market net

(83)

83

(80)

163

-

-

38

-

125

0.09

0.1

impact

Restructuring and

impairment charges

(3)

3

(269)

272

36

-

56

1

251

0.18

-

Merger and integration

charges

-

-

(75)

75

-

-

-

-

75

0.05

(0.2)

Net tax related to the TCJ

-

-

-

-

-

-

28

-

(28)

(0.02)

0.3

Act

Other net tax benefits

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,064

-

(5,064)

(3.55)

55.1

Charges related to cash

tender and exchange

-

-

-

-

-

(253)

62

-

191

0.13

0.2

offers

Core, Non-GAAP Measure (a)

$ 29,295

$ 35,366

$

24,746

$

10,620

$

334

$

1,272

$

1,878

$

45

$

8,065

$

5.66

18.8 %

  1. Core results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the impact of the above items affecting comparability. See A-5 through A-6 for a discussion of each of these adjustments.
  2. Provision for income taxes is the expected tax charge/benefit on the underlying item based on the tax laws and income tax rates applicable to the underlying item in its corresponding tax jurisdiction.
  3. The impact of items affecting comparability on our effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate resulting from a higher or lower tax rate applicable to the items affecting comparability. Note - Certain amounts may not sum due to rounding.

A - 10

PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (continued)

Operating Profit by Division

Quarters Ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018

(in millions, unaudited)

Quarter Ended 12/28/2019

Items Affecting Comparability

Reported,

Restructuring

Inventory fair

Core,

Mark-to-market

value adjustments

Operating Profit

GAAP

and impairment

and merger and

Non-GAAP

Measure

net impact

charges

integration charges

Measure(a)

Frito-Lay North America

$

1,564

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1,564

Quaker Foods North America

153

-

-

-

153

PepsiCo Beverages North America

460

-

9

-

469

Latin America

356

-

19

-

375

Europe

418

-

25

3

446

Africa, Middle East and South Asia

120

-

17

5

142

Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region

89

-

6

-

95

Corporate unallocated expenses

(461)

(62)

10

1

(512)

Total

$

2,699

$

(62)

$

86

$

9

$

2,732

Quarter Ended 12/29/2018

Items Affecting Comparability

Core,

Reported,

Mark-to-market

Restructuring

Merger and

Operating Profit

GAAP

and impairment

Non-GAAP

Measure

net impact

charges

integration charges

Measure(a)

Frito-Lay North America

$

1,517

$

-

$

32

$

-

$

1,549

Quaker Foods North America

194

-

7

-

201

PepsiCo Beverages North America

438

-

65

-

503

Latin America

307

-

24

-

331

Europe

327

-

35

57

419

Africa, Middle East and South Asia

133

-

11

-

144

Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region

87

-

14

-

101

Corporate unallocated expenses

(572)

106

9

18

(439)

Total

$

2,431

$

106

$

197

$

75

$

2,809

(a) Core results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the impact of the above items affecting comparability. See A-5 through A-6 for a discussion of each of these adjustments.

A - 11

PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (continued)

Operating Profit by Division

Years Ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018

(in millions, unaudited)

Year Ended 12/28/2019

Items Affecting Comparability

Reported,

Restructuring

Inventory fair

Core,

Mark-to-market

value adjustments

Operating Profit

GAAP

and impairment

and merger and

Non-GAAP

Measure

net impact

charges

integration charges

Measure(a)

Frito-Lay North America

$

5,258

$

-

$

22

$

-

$

5,280

Quaker Foods North America

544

-

2

-

546

PepsiCo Beverages North America

2,179

-

51

-

2,230

Latin America

1,141

-

62

-

1,203

Europe

1,327

-

99

46

1,472

Africa, Middle East and South Asia

671

-

38

7

716

Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region

477

-

47

-

524

Corporate unallocated expenses

(1,306)

(112)

47

2

(1,369)

Total

$

10,291

$

(112)

$

368

$

55

$

10,602

Year Ended 12/29/2018

Items Affecting Comparability

Core,

Reported,

Mark-to-market

Restructuring

Merger and

Operating Profit

GAAP

and impairment

Non-GAAP

Measure

net impact

charges

integration charges

Measure(a)

Frito-Lay North America

$

5,008

$

-

$

36

$

-

$

5,044

Quaker Foods North America

637

-

7

-

644

PepsiCo Beverages North America

2,276

-

88

-

2,364

Latin America

1,049

-

40

-

1,089

Europe

1,256

-

59

57

1,372

Africa, Middle East and South Asia

661

-

18

-

679

Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region

619

-

14

-

633

Corporate unallocated expenses

(1,396)

163

10

18

(1,205)

Total

$

10,110

$

163

$

272

$

75

$

10,620

(a) Core results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the impact of the above items affecting comparability. See A-5 through A-6 for a discussion of each of these adjustments.

A - 12

PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (continued)

(unaudited)

Gross Margin Growth Reconciliation

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

12/28/2019

12/28/2019

Reported gross margin growth

49

bps

57

bps

Mark-to-market net impact

(35)

(21)

Restructuring and impairment charges

6

17

Inventory fair value adjustments and merger and integration charges

-

5

Core gross margin growth

20

bps

58

bps

Operating Margin Growth Reconciliation

Reported operating margin growth

Mark-to-market net impact

Restructuring and impairment charges

Inventory fair value adjustments and merger and integration charges Core operating margin growth

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Reconciliation (in billions)

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

12/28/2019

12/28/2019

bps

62

(31) bps

(85)

(42)

(59)

13

(34)

(3)

bps

(115)

(64) bps

2020

Guidance

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

~

11

Net capital spending

~

(5)

Free cash flow

$

~

6

Note - Certain amounts may not sum due to rounding.

A - 13

PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule of Retrospectively Revised Reportable Segment Data

Supplemental Financial Information

(in millions and unaudited)

2019

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Reported Net Revenue

Frito-Lay North America

$

3,815

$

4,010

$

4,105

Quaker Foods North America

594

540

576

PepsiCo Beverages North America

4,510

5,322

5,643

Latin America

1,241

1,886

1,904

Europe

1,620

3,000

3,222

Africa, Middle East and South Asia

579

997

957

Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region

525

694

781

Total

$

12,884

$

16,449

$

17,188

Reported Operating Profit

Frito-Lay North America

$

1,159

$

1,249

$

1,286

Quaker Foods North America

138

127

126

PepsiCo Beverages North America

389

690

640

Latin America

230

278

277

Europe

115

339

455

Africa, Middle East and South Asia

105

236

210

Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region

106

116

166

Corporate unallocated expenses

(234)

(306)

(305)

Total

$

2,008

$

2,729

$

2,855

A - 14

PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule of Retrospectively Revised Reportable Segment Data (continued)

Organic Volume Growth Rates

(unaudited)

2018

2019

Full Year

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Frito-Lay North America

1 %

2 %

- %

1.5 %

Quaker Foods North America

(0.5)%

(1)%

- %

(1)%

PepsiCo Beverages North America

(1)%

(2)%

(2)%

(1)%

Latin America

Food/Snacks

1 %

- %

4 %

(3)%

Beverages

(1)%

7 %

5 %

5 %

Europe

Food/Snacks

4 %

1 %

2 %

0.5 %

Beverages

6 %

3 %

(2)%

(2)%

Africa, Middle East and South Asia

Food/Snacks

2.5 %

1 %

7 %

7 %

Beverages

1 %

(2)%

2 %

5.5 %

Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region

Food/Snacks

7 %

6 %

4 %

6 %

Beverages

- %

9 %

2 %

3 %

Total

Food/Snacks

2 %

1 %

2 %

1 %

Beverages

1 %

2 %

- %

2 %

A - 15

PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information

Retrospectively Revised Organic Revenue Growth Rates

(unaudited)

Quarter Ended 3/23/2019

Impact of

Impact of

Reported

Foreign

Acquisitions

Organic

% Change,

% Change,

Effective

Net Revenue Year over Year % Change

GAAP

exchange

and

Non-GAAP

Volume(b)

Measure

translation

divestitures

Measure(a)

net pricing

Frito-Lay North America

5.5 %

-

-

6 %

2

3

Quaker Foods North America

(1)%

0.5

(1)

(1)%

(1)

-

PepsiCo Beverages North America

2 %

-

-

2.5 %

(2)

4

Latin America

1 %

8

-

10 %

-

10

Europe

2 %

12

(6)

8 %

1

6

Africa, Middle East and South Asia

- %

6

0.5

6 %

4

3

Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and

(2)%

5

9

12 %

9

3

China Region

Total

3 %

3

-

5 %

1

4.5

Quarter Ended 6/15/2019

Impact of

Impact of

Reported

Foreign

Acquisitions

Organic

% Change,

% Change,

Effective

Net Revenue Year over Year % Change

GAAP

exchange

and

Non-GAAP

Volume(b)

Measure

translation

divestitures

Measure(a)

net pricing

Frito-Lay North America

4.5 %

-

-

5%

1

4

Quaker Foods North America

2.5 %

0.5

-

3%

1

2

PepsiCo Beverages North America

2.5 %

-

(0.5)

2%

(2)

4

Latin America

2 %

7

-

10%

4

6

Europe

1 %

9

(5)

5.5%

(1)

7

Africa, Middle East and South Asia

(5)%

4.5

3

2.5%

2

-

Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and

2.5 %

5

-

8%

4.5

3

China Region

Total

2 %

3

(1)

4.5%

-

4

Quarter Ended 9/7/2019

Impact of

Impact of

Reported

Foreign

Acquisitions

Organic

% Change,

% Change,

Effective

Net Revenue Year over Year % Change

GAAP

exchange

and

Non-GAAP

Volume(b)

Measure

translation

divestitures

Measure(a)

net pricing

Frito-Lay North America

5.5%

-

-

5.5%

2

3.5

Quaker Foods North America

1.5%

-

-

1%

(1)

2

PepsiCo Beverages North America

3.5%

-

(1)

3%

(1)

3

Latin America

2%

2

-

4%

(3)

7

Europe

6%

3.5

(6)

4%

(2.5)

7

Africa, Middle East and South Asia

2%

1

6

9%

7

2

Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and

6%

2

-

9%

6

3

China Region

Total

4%

1

(1)

4%

-

4

  1. Organic revenue is a financial measure that is not in accordance with GAAP.
  2. Excludes the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. In certain instances, volume growth varies from the amounts disclosed in the Schedule of Retrospectively Revised Reportable Segment Data - Organic Volume Growth Rates on A-15, due to nonconsolidated joint venture volume, and, for our beverage businesses, temporary timing differences between BCS and CSE, as well as the mix of beverage volume sold by our company-owned and franchise-owned bottlers. Our net revenue excludes nonconsolidated joint venture volume, and, for our franchise-owned beverage businesses, is based on CSE.

Note - Certain amounts may not sum due to rounding.

A - 16

PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information

Retrospectively Revised Organic Revenue Growth Rates (continued)

(unaudited)

Year Ended 12/29/2018

Impact of

Impact of

Reported

Organic

Foreign

Acquisitions

Sales and

% Change,

% Change,

Effective

Net Revenue Year over Year % Change

GAAP

exchange

and

certain

Non-GAAP

Volume(b)

Measure

translation

divestitures

other taxes

Measure(a)

net pricing

Frito-Lay North America

3.5 %

-

-

-

3 %

1

2

Quaker Foods North America

(1.5)%

-

-

-

(2)%

(0.5)

(1)

PepsiCo Beverages North America

1 %

-

-

-

0.5 %

(1)

2

Latin America

2 %

6

-

-

8 %

1

7

Europe

4 %

2

-

0.5

7 %

5

3

Africa, Middle East and South Asia

(0.5)%

2

4

-

5 %

1.5

4

Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand

(3)%

(1)

11

0.5

8 %

6

2

and China Region

Total

2 %

1

1

-

4 %

1

3

  1. Organic revenue is a financial measure that is not in accordance with GAAP.
  2. Excludes the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. In certain instances, volume growth varies from the amounts disclosed in the Schedule of Retrospectively Revised Reportable Segment Data - Organic Volume Growth Rates on A-15, due to nonconsolidated joint venture volume, and, for our beverage businesses, temporary timing differences between BCS and CSE, as well as the mix of beverage volume sold by our company-owned and franchise-owned bottlers. Our net revenue excludes nonconsolidated joint venture volume, and, for our franchise-owned beverage businesses, is based on CSE.

Note - Certain amounts may not sum due to rounding.

A - 17

PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (continued)

Retrospectively Revised Operating Profit Year over Year Growth Rates

(unaudited)

Quarter Ended 3/23/2019

Impact of Items Affecting Comparability

Impact of

Core Constant

Reported

Restructuring

Inventory fair

Core

Mark-to-

value adjustments

Foreign

Currency

% Change,

and

and merger and

% Change,

% Change,

Operating Profit Year over Year % Change

GAAP

market net

impairment

integration

Non-GAAP

exchange

Non-GAAP

Measure

impact

charges

charges

Measure(a)

translation

Measure(a)

Frito-Lay North America

10 %

-

-

-

10 %

-

11 %

Quaker Foods North America

(11)%

-

-

-

(11)%

-

(11)%

PepsiCo Beverages North America

- %

-

1

-

1 %

-

1 %

Latin America

21 %

-

(5)

-

16 %

5

21 %

Europe

4 %

-

3

13

20 %

14

33 %

Africa, Middle East and South Asia

4 %

-

5

-

9 %

5

13 %

Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and

15 %

-

2

-

17 %

5

22 %

China Region

Corporate unallocated expenses

(16)%

34

(6)

-

11 %

-

11 %

Total

11 %

(5)

1

1

8 %

2

10 %

Quarter Ended 6/15/2019

Impact of Items Affecting Comparability

Impact of

Core Constant

Reported

Restructuring

Inventory fair

Core

Mark-to-

value adjustments

Foreign

Currency

% Change,

and

and merger and

% Change,

% Change,

Operating Profit Year over Year % Change

GAAP

market net

impairment

integration

Non-GAAP

exchange

Non-GAAP

Measure

impact

charges

charges

Measure(a)

translation

Measure(a)

Frito-Lay North America

4 %

-

-

-

4 %

-

4.5 %

Quaker Foods North America

(12)%

-

-

-

(13)%

-

(13)%

PepsiCo Beverages North America

(8)%

-

-

-

(7)%

-

(7)%

Latin America

4 %

-

6

-

10 %

3

13 %

Europe

(16)%

-

12

6

2 %

9

11 %

Africa, Middle East and South Asia

(6)%

-

2

-

(4)%

4

- %

Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and

(58)%

-

12

-

(46)%

2

(44)%

China Region

Corporate unallocated expenses

15 %

(4)

(6)

-

5 %

-

5 %

Total

(10)%

-

4

1

(5)%

2

(2.5)%

Quarter Ended 9/7/2019

Impact of Items Affecting Comparability

Impact of

Core Constant

Reported

Restructuring

Inventory fair

Core

Mark-to-

value adjustments

Foreign

Currency

% Change,

and

and merger and

% Change,

% Change,

Operating Profit Year over Year % Change

GAAP

market net

impairment

integration

Non-GAAP

exchange

Non-GAAP

Measure

impact

charges

charges

Measure(a)

translation

Measure(a)

Frito-Lay North America

4 %

-

1

-

5 %

-

5 %

Quaker Foods North America

(12)%

-

1

-

(11)%

-

(11)%

PepsiCo Beverages North America

(9)%

-

2

-

(7)%

-

(7)%

Latin America

(3)%

-

6

-

4 %

1

5 %

Europe

10 %

-

-

-

10 %

4.5

15 %

Africa, Middle East and South Asia

19 %

-

3

1

23 %

2

25 %

Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and

3.5 %

-

3

-

6 %

1

7 %

China Region

Corporate unallocated expenses

10 %

11

(1)

-

20 %

-

20 %

Total

- %

(1)

2

-

2 %

1

3 %

  1. Core results and core constant currency results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the impact of the above items affecting comparability. See A-5 through A-6 for a discussion of each of these adjustments.

Note - Certain amounts may not sum due to rounding.

A - 18

PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (continued)

Retrospectively Revised Operating Profit by Division

(in millions and unaudited)

Quarter Ended 3/23/2019

Items Affecting Comparability

Reported,

Restructuring

Inventory fair

Core,

Mark-to-market

value adjustments

Operating Profit

GAAP

and impairment

and merger and

Non-GAAP

Measure

net impact

charges

integration charges

Measure(a)

Frito-Lay North America

$

1,159

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1,159

Quaker Foods North America

138

-

-

-

138

PepsiCo Beverages North America

389

-

6

-

395

Latin America

230

-

-

-

230

Europe

115

-

6

15

136

Africa, Middle East and South Asia

105

-

8

-

113

Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and

China Region

106

-

3

-

109

Corporate unallocated expenses

(234)

(60)

8

-

(286)

Total

$

2,008

$

(60)

$

31

$

15

$

1,994

Quarter Ended 6/15/2019

Items Affecting Comparability

Reported,

Restructuring

Inventory fair

Core,

Mark-to-market

value adjustments

Operating Profit

GAAP

and impairment

and merger and

Non-GAAP

Measure

net impact

charges

integration charges

Measure(a)

Frito-Lay North America

$

1,249

$

-

$

6

$

-

$

1,255

Quaker Foods North America

127

-

-

-

127

PepsiCo Beverages North America

690

-

10

-

700

Latin America

278

-

21

-

299

Europe

339

-

53

23

415

Africa, Middle East and South Asia

236

-

8

-

244

Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and

China Region

116

-

34

-

150

Corporate unallocated expenses

(306)

6

26

1

(273)

Total

$

2,729

$

6

$

158

$

24

$

2,917

Quarter Ended 9/7/2019

Items Affecting Comparability

Reported,

Restructuring

Inventory fair

Core,

Mark-to-market

value adjustments

Operating Profit

GAAP

and impairment

and merger and

Non-GAAP

Measure

net impact

charges

integration charges

Measure(a)

Frito-Lay North America

$

1,286

$

-

$

16

$

-

$

1,302

Quaker Foods North America

126

-

2

-

128

PepsiCo Beverages North America

640

-

26

-

666

Latin America

277

-

22

-

299

Europe

455

-

15

5

475

Africa, Middle East and South Asia

210

-

5

2

217

Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and

China Region

166

-

4

-

170

Corporate unallocated expenses

(305)

4

3

-

(298)

Total

$

2,855

$

4

$

93

$

7

$

2,959

  1. Core results and core constant currency results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the impact of the above items affecting comparability. See A-5 through A-6 for a discussion of each of these adjustments.

A - 19

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this communication that are "forward-looking statements," including our 2020 guidance, are based on currently available information, operating plans and projections about future events and trends. Terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "drive," "estimate," "expect," "expressed confidence," "forecast," "future," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "position," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "will" or similar statements or variations of such words and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements, although not all forward looking statements contain such terms. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: future demand for PepsiCo's products, as a result of changes in consumer preferences or otherwise; changes in laws related to the use or disposal of plastics or other packaging of PepsiCo's products; changes in, or failure to comply with, applicable laws and regulations; imposition or proposed imposition of new or increased taxes aimed at PepsiCo's products; imposition of labeling or warning requirements on PepsiCo's products; PepsiCo's ability to compete effectively; failure to realize anticipated benefits from PepsiCo's productivity or reinvestment initiatives or operating model; political conditions, civil unrest or other developments and risks in the markets where PepsiCo's products are made, manufactured, distributed or sold; PepsiCo's ability to grow its business in developing and emerging markets; uncertain or unfavorable economic conditions in the countries in which PepsiCo operates; the ability to protect information systems against, or effectively respond to, a cybersecurity incident or other disruption; increased costs, disruption of supply or shortages of raw materials and other supplies; water scarcity; business disruptions; product contamination or tampering or issues or concerns with respect to product quality, safety and integrity; damage to PepsiCo's reputation or brand image; failure to successfully complete, integrate or manage acquisitions and joint ventures into PepsiCo's existing operations or to complete or manage divestitures or refranchisings; changes in estimates and underlying assumptions regarding future performance that can result in an impairment charge; increase in income tax rates, changes in income tax laws or disagreements with tax authorities; PepsiCo's ability to recruit, hire or retain key employees or a highly skilled and diverse workforce; loss of, or a significant reduction in sales to, any key customer; disruption to the retail landscape, including rapid growth in the e-commerce channel and hard discounters; any downgrade or potential downgrade of PepsiCo's credit ratings; PepsiCo's ability to implement shared services or utilize information technology systems and networks effectively; fluctuations or other changes in exchange rates; climate change or legal, regulatory or market measures to address climate change; failure to successfully negotiate collective bargaining agreements, or strikes or work stoppages; failure to adequately protect our intellectual property rights or infringement of intellectual property rights of others; potential liabilities and costs from litigation, claims, legal or regulatory proceedings, inquiries or investigations; and other factors that may adversely affect the price of PepsiCo's publicly traded securities and financial performance.

For additional information on these and other factors that could cause PepsiCo's actual results to materially differ from those set forth herein, please see PepsiCo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A - 20

