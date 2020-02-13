PepsiCo : Q4 Earnings Press RELEASE 0 02/13/2020 | 06:06am EST Send by mail :

PepsiCo Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results; Provides 2020 Financial Outlook Reported (GAAP) Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results Fourth-Quarter Full-Year Net revenue growth 5.7% 3.9% Foreign exchange impact on net revenue -% (2)% Earnings per share (EPS) $1.26 $5.20 EPS change (74)% (41)% Foreign exchange impact on EPS -% (1)% Organic/Core (non-GAAP)1 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results Fourth-Quarter Full-Year Organic revenue growth 4.3% 4.5% Core EPS $1.45 $5.53 Core constant currency EPS change (2.5)% (1)% PURCHASE, N.Y. - February 13, 2020 - PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019. "We are pleased with our performance for 2019 as we met or exceeded each of the financial goals we outlined at the beginning of the year. Our revenue growth accelerated for the full year as we embarked on our strategy to win with purpose by becoming Faster, Stronger, and Better. We increased brand support to become more locally relevant and consumer-centric, we strengthened our go-to-market execution to enhance our customer relationships, and we embraced a new set of initiatives to help build a more sustainable food system," said Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta. "For 2020, we expect to deliver 4% organic revenue growth and 7% core constant currency EPS growth. We will continue to invest in our business and strive to develop advantaged capabilities that will fortify our business for the long-term." 1 Please refer to the Glossary for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures including "Organic," "Core" and "Constant Currency" and to "Guidance and Outlook" for additional information regarding PepsiCo's full-year 2020 growth objectives and financial targets. PepsiCo provides guidance on a non- GAAP basis as we cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results, including the impact of foreign exchange and mark-to- market adjustments. Please refer to PepsiCo's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 13, 2020 (2019 Form 10-K) for additional information regarding PepsiCo's financial results for the year ended December 28, 2019. Please refer to the 2019 Form 10-K for information regarding changes to our organizational structure during the fourth quarter 2019, as a result of which our former Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA) segment has been realigned as Europe and no longer includes Sub-Saharan Africa and our former Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA) segment has been realigned into two segments: Africa, Middle East and South Asia (AMESA) and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China region (APAC). Our historical segment reporting presented herein has been retrospectively revised to reflect the new organizational structure. 1 Summary Fourth-Quarter 2019 Performance Revenue Volume Percentage Point Impact Organic Volume % Change Acquisitions, GAAP Foreign Divestitures and Other Organic Reported Exchange Structural Food/Snacks Beverages % Change Translation Changes % Change FLNA 3 - - 3 2 QFNA - - - - 1 PBNA 4 - (1) 3 - LatAm 5 1 - 6 (1) 3 Europe 15 - (9) 6 2 2 AMESA 3 (1) 6 8 9 6 APAC 8 1 - 9 7 4 Total 6 - (1.5) 4 2 3 Operating Profit and EPS Percentage Point Impact Core GAAP Constant Items Foreign Reported Affecting Exchange Currency % Change Comparability Translation % Change FLNA 3 (2) - 1 QFNA (21) (2) - (24) PBNA 5 (12) - (7) LatAm 16 (3) 1 14 Europe 28 (21) - 7 AMESA (11) 9 - (2) APAC 3 (9) (1) (7) Corporate unallocated expenses (19) 36 - 17 Total 11 (14) - (3) EPS (74) 71 - (2.5) Note: Rows may not sum due to rounding. Organic revenue and core constant currency results are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP information in the attached exhibits and to the Glossary for definitions of "Organic," "Core" and "Constant Currency." 2 Discussion of Fourth-Quarter 2019 Reported Division Results: In addition to the reported net revenue performance as set out in the tables on pages 2 and A-7, reported operating results were driven by the following: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA) Operating profit increased 3%, primarily reflecting productivity savings and net revenue growth, partially offset by certain operating cost increases and higher advertising and marketing expenses. Additionally, a gain on the sale of an asset contributed 2 percentage points to operating profit growth. Quaker Foods North America (QFNA) Operating profit decreased 21%, primarily reflecting certain operating cost increases, higher advertising and marketing expenses, unfavorable net pricing and a 4-percentage-point impact of higher commodity costs. These impacts were partially offset by productivity savings, favorable mix and volume growth. PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) Operating profit increased 5%, primarily driven by a 12-percentage-point impact of lower restructuring and impairment charges. Net revenue growth and productivity savings contributed to operating profit performance and were partially offset by certain operating cost increases, an 8-percentage-point impact of higher commodity costs and higher advertising and marketing expenses. Additionally, higher current- year gains on asset sales contributed 2.5 percentage points to operating profit performance. Latin America (LatAm) Operating profit increased 16%, primarily reflecting productivity savings and net revenue growth, partially offset by certain operating cost increases and a 4-percentage-point impact of a prior-year insurance settlement recovery related to the 2017 earthquake in Mexico. Lower restructuring and impairment charges contributed 3 percentage points to operating profit growth. Europe Operating profit increased 28%, primarily reflecting net revenue growth, productivity savings and a 14- percentage-point net impact of our SodaStream International Ltd. (SodaStream) acquisition. These impacts were partially offset by certain operating cost increases, higher advertising and marketing expenses and a 14-percentage-point impact of a prior-year gain on the refranchising of our entire beverage bottling operations and snack distribution operations in Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia (CHS). Africa, Middle East and South Asia (AMESA) Operating profit decreased 11%, primarily driven by certain operating cost increases, higher advertising and marketing expenses and a 5-percentage-point impact of higher commodity costs. These impacts were partially offset by productivity savings and net revenue growth. Additionally, a prior-year gain on the sale of an asset negatively impacted operating profit performance by 8 percentage points. Merger and integration charges and higher restructuring and impairment charges negatively impacted operating profit performance by 9 percentage points. Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region (APAC) Operating profit increased 3%, primarily driven by a 9-percentage-point impact of lower restructuring and impairment charges. Additionally, certain operating cost increases and higher advertising and marketing expenses negatively impacted operating profit performance and were partially offset by volume growth and productivity savings. 3 Summary Full-Year 2019 Performance Revenue Volume Percentage Point Impact Organic Volume % Change Acquisitions, GAAP Foreign Divestitures and Other Organic Reported Exchange Structural Food/Snacks Beverages % Change Translation Changes % Change FLNA 4.5 - - 4.5 1 QFNA 1 - - 1 - PBNA 3 - (1) 3 (1) LatAm 3 4 - 7 - 4 Europe 7 5 (6) 5.5 1 - AMESA - 2 4 6 7 4 APAC 4.5 3 2 9 6 4 Total 4 2 (1) 4.5 2 2 Operating Profit and EPS Percentage Point Impact Core GAAP Constant Items Foreign Reported Affecting Exchange Currency % Change Comparability Translation % Change FLNA 5 - - 5 QFNA (15) (0.5) - (15) PBNA (4) (1) - (6) LatAm 9 2 2 13 Europe 6 2 5 13 AMESA 1.5 4 2.5 8 APAC (23) 6 2 (16) Corporate unallocated expenses (6) 20 - 14 Total 2 (2) 1 1 EPS (41) 38 1 (1) Note: Rows may not sum due to rounding. Organic revenue and core constant currency results are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP information in the attached exhibits and to the Glossary for definitions of "Organic," "Core" and "Constant Currency." 4 Discussion of Full-Year 2019 Reported Division Results: In addition to the reported net revenue performance as set out in the tables on pages 4 and A-7, reported operating results were driven by the following: FLNA Operating profit grew 5%, primarily reflecting the net revenue growth and productivity savings, partially offset by certain operating cost increases and higher advertising and marketing expenses. Additionally, a prior-year bonus extended to certain U.S. employees in connection with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJ Act) contributed 1 percentage point to operating profit growth. QFNA Operating profit decreased 15%, reflecting certain operating cost increases, a 5-percentage-point impact of higher commodity costs, and higher advertising and marketing expenses. These impacts were partially offset by productivity savings. PBNA Operating profit decreased 4%, reflecting certain operating cost increases, higher advertising and marketing expenses, an 8-percentage-point impact of higher commodity costs and the volume decline. These impacts were partially offset by the effective net pricing and productivity savings. Year-over-year gains on asset sales negatively contributed 1 percentage point to operating profit performance. A gain associated with an insurance recovery positively contributed 1 percentage point to current-year operating profit performance and was offset by less-favorable insurance adjustments compared to the prior year, which negatively impacted the current-year operating profit performance by 1 percentage point. Additionally, a prior-year bonus extended to certain U.S. employees in connection with the TCJ Act positively contributed 2 percentage points to operating profit performance. LatAm Operating profit increased 9%, reflecting the effective net pricing and productivity savings, partially offset by certain operating cost increases and a 10-percentage-point impact of higher commodity costs largely due to transaction-related foreign exchange. Unfavorable foreign exchange and higher restructuring and impairment charges each reduced operating profit growth by 2 percentage points. Europe Operating profit increased 6%, reflecting the net revenue growth, productivity savings and a 10-percentage- point net impact of our SodaStream acquisition. These impacts were partially offset by certain operating cost increases, a 10-percentage-point impact of higher commodity costs largely due to transaction-related foreign exchange, higher advertising and marketing expenses, and a 4-percentage-point impact of a prior- year gain on the refranchising of our entire beverage bottling operations and snack distribution operations in CHS. Unfavorable foreign exchange reduced operating profit growth by 5 percentage points. AMESA Operating profit increased 1.5%, reflecting productivity savings, the volume growth and the effective net pricing. These impacts were partially offset by certain operating cost increases, a 5-percentage-point impact of higher commodity costs and higher advertising and marketing expenses. Higher restructuring and impairment charges and unfavorable foreign exchange reduced operating profit growth by 3 percentage points and 2.5 percentage points, respectively. 5 APAC Operating profit decreased 23%, primarily reflecting a 23-percentage-point impact of the gain on the prior- year refranchising of a portion of our beverage business in Thailand. Additionally, certain operating cost increases and higher advertising and marketing expenses negatively impacted operating profit performance. These impacts were partially offset by the net revenue growth and productivity savings. Higher restructuring and impairment charges negatively impacted operating profit performance by 6 percentage points. 6 Dividend Increase The Company today announced a 7 percent increase in its annualized dividend to $4.09 per share from $3.82 per share, effective with the dividend expected to be paid in June 2020. This represents the Company's 48th consecutive annual dividend per share increase. Guidance and Outlook The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as we cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results, including the impact of foreign exchange translation and commodity mark-to-market impacts. For 2020, the Company expects: Full-year organic revenue growth to be 4 percent.

organic revenue growth to be 4 percent. A core effective tax rate of approximately 21 percent.

An increase in core constant currency EPS of 7 percent.

Approximately $11 billion in cash from operating activities and free cash flow of approximately $6 billion, which assumes net capital spending of approximately $5 billion.

Total cash returns to shareholders of approximately $7.5 billion, comprised of dividends of $5.5 billion and share repurchases of $2 billion. Applying current market consensus rates implies approximately 1-percentage-point foreign exchange translation headwind to reported net revenue and core EPS growth. This assumption and the guidance above imply 2020 core earnings per share of $5.88, a 6 percent increase compared to 2019 core earnings per share of $5.53. Conference Call: At 7:45 a.m. (Eastern time) today, the Company will host a conference call with investors and financial analysts to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results and the outlook for 2020. Further details will be accessible on the Company's website at www.pepsico.com/investors. Contacts: Investors Media Investor Relations Communications investor@pepsico.com pepsicomediarelations@pepsico.com 7 PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Income (in millions except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended 12/28/2019 12/29/2018 12/28/2019 12/29/2018 Net Revenue $ 20,640 $ 19,524 $ 67,161 $ 64,661 Cost of sales 9,346 8,936 30,132 29,381 Gross profit 11,294 10,588 37,029 35,280 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,595 8,157 26,738 25,170 Operating Profit 2,699 2,431 10,291 10,110 Other pension and retiree medical benefits (expense)/income (207) 67 (44) 298 Interest expense (345) (621) (1,135) (1,525) Interest income and other 61 58 200 306 Income before income taxes 2,208 1,935 9,312 9,189 Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 430 (4,932) 1,959 (3,370) Net income 1,778 6,867 7,353 12,559 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 12 13 39 44 Net Income Attributable to PepsiCo $ 1,766 $ 6,854 $ 7,314 $ 12,515 Diluted Net income attributable to PepsiCo per common share $ 1.26 $ 4.83 $ 5.20 $ 8.78 Weighted-average common shares outstanding 1,401 1,420 1,407 1,425 A - 1 PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information (in millions) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended 12/28/2019 12/29/2018 12/28/2019 12/29/2018 Net Revenue Frito-Lay North America $ 5,148 $ 5,001 $ 17,078 $ 16,346 Quaker Foods North America 772 770 2,482 2,465 PepsiCo Beverages North America 6,255 6,008 21,730 21,072 Latin America 2,542 2,419 7,573 7,354 Europe 3,886 3,388 11,728 10,973 Africa, Middle East and South Asia 1,118 1,090 3,651 3,657 Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region 919 848 2,919 2,794 Total $ 20,640 $ 19,524 $ 67,161 $ 64,661 Operating Profit Frito-Lay North America $ 1,564 $ 1,517 $ 5,258 $ 5,008 Quaker Foods North America 153 194 544 637 PepsiCo Beverages North America 460 438 2,179 2,276 Latin America 356 307 1,141 1,049 Europe 418 327 1,327 1,256 Africa, Middle East and South Asia 120 133 671 661 Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region 89 87 477 619 Corporate unallocated expenses (461) (572) (1,306) (1,396) Total $ 2,699 $ 2,431 $ 10,291 $ 10,110 A - 2 PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in millions) Year Ended 12/28/2019 12/29/2018 Operating Activities Net income $ 7,353 $ 12,559 Depreciation and amortization 2,432 2,399 Share-based compensation expense 237 256 Restructuring and impairment charges 370 308 Cash payments for restructuring charges (350) (255) Pension and retiree medical plan expenses 519 221 Pension and retiree medical plan contributions (716) (1,708) Deferred income taxes and other tax charges and credits 453 (531) Net tax related to the TCJ Act (8) (28) Tax payments related to the TCJ Act (423) (115) Other net tax benefits related to international reorganizations (2) (4,347) Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts and notes receivable (650) (253) Inventories (190) (174) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (87) 9 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 735 882 Income taxes payable (287) 448 Other, net 263 (256) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 9,649 9,415 Investing Activities Capital spending (4,232) (3,282) Sales of property, plant and equipment 170 134 Acquisition of SodaStream, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (1,939) (1,197) Other acquisitions and investments in noncontrolled affiliates (778) (299) Divestitures 253 505 Short-term investments, by original maturity: More than three months - purchases - (5,637) More than three months - maturities 16 12,824 More than three months - sales 62 1,498 Three months or less, net 19 16 Other investing, net (8) 2 Net Cash (Used for)/Provided by Investing Activities (6,437) 4,564 Financing Activities Proceeds from issuances of long-term debt 4,621 - Payments of long-term debt (3,970) (4,007) Debt redemption/cash tender and exchange offers (1,007) (1,589) Short-term borrowings, by original maturity: More than three months - proceeds 6 3 More than three months - payments (2) (17) Three months or less, net (3) (1,352) Cash dividends paid (5,304) (4,930) Share repurchases - common (3,000) (2,000) Share repurchases - preferred - (2) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 329 281 Withholding tax payments on restricted stock units, performance stock units and PepsiCo equity performance units converted (114) (103) Other financing (45) (53) Net Cash Used for Financing Activities (8,489) (13,769) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 78 (98) Net (Decrease)/Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (5,199) 112 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Year 10,769 10,657 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Year $ 5,570 $ 10,769 A - 3 PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (in millions except per share amounts) 12/28/2019 12/29/2018 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,509 $ 8,721 Short-term investments 229 272 Restricted cash - 1,997 Accounts and notes receivable, net 7,822 7,142 Inventories: Raw materials and packaging 1,395 1,312 Work-in-process 200 178 Finished goods 1,743 1,638 3,338 3,128 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 747 633 Total Current Assets 17,645 21,893 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 19,305 17,589 Amortizable Intangible Assets, net 1,433 1,644 Goodwill 15,501 14,808 Other indefinite-lived intangible assets 14,610 14,181 Indefinite-Lived Intangible Assets 30,111 28,989 Investments in Noncontrolled Affiliates 2,683 2,409 Deferred Income Taxes 4,359 4,364 Other Assets 3,011 760 Total Assets $ 78,547 $ 77,648 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Short-term debt obligations $ 2,920 $ 4,026 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 17,541 18,112 Total Current Liabilities 20,461 22,138 Long-Term Debt Obligations 29,148 28,295 Deferred Income Taxes 4,091 3,499 Other Liabilities 9,979 9,114 Total Liabilities 63,679 63,046 Commitments and contingencies PepsiCo Common Shareholders' Equity Common stock, par value 12/3¢ per share (authorized 3,600 shares; issued, net of repurchased common 23 23 stock at par value: 1,391 and 1,409 shares, respectively) Capital in excess of par value 3,886 3,953 Retained earnings 61,946 59,947 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,300) (15,119) Repurchased common stock, in excess of par value (476 and 458 shares, respectively) (36,769) (34,286) Total PepsiCo Common Shareholders' Equity 14,786 14,518 Noncontrolling interests 82 84 Total Equity 14,868 14,602 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 78,547 $ 77,648 A - 4 Non-GAAP Measures In discussing financial results and guidance, the Company refers to the following measures which are not in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP): core results, core constant currency results, free cash flow and organic results. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including the preparation of our annual operating plan, evaluation of our overall business performance and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We believe presenting non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information to facilitate comparison of our historical operating results and trends in our underlying operating results, and provides additional transparency on how we evaluate our business. We also believe presenting these measures allows investors to view our performance using the same measures that we use in evaluating our financial and business performance and trends. We consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends. Examples of items for which we may make adjustments include: amounts related to mark-to-market gains or losses (non-cash); charges related to restructuring plans; amounts associated with mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and other structural changes; pension and retiree medical related items; charges or adjustments related to the enactment of new laws, rules or regulations, such as significant tax law changes; amounts related to the resolution of tax positions; tax benefits related to reorganizations of our operations; debt redemptions, cash tender or exchange offers; asset impairments (non-cash); and remeasurements of net monetary assets. See below for a description of adjustments to our U.S. GAAP financial measures included herein. Non-GAAP information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as or comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. Glossary We use the following definitions when referring to our non-GAAP financial measures, which may not be the same as or comparable to similar measures presented by other companies: Acquisitions and divestitures: All mergers and acquisitions activity, including the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and changes in ownership or control in consolidated subsidiaries and nonconsolidated equity investees. Beverage volume: Volume shipped to retailers and independent distributors from both PepsiCo and our independent bottlers. Bottler case sales (BCS): Measure of physical beverage volume shipped to retailers and independent distributors from both PepsiCo and our independent bottlers. Concentrate shipments and equivalents (CSE): Measure of our physical beverage volume shipments to independent bottlers, retailers and independent distributors. Constant currency: Financial results assuming constant foreign currency exchange rates used for translation based on the rates in effect for the comparable prior-year period. In order to compute our constant currency results, we multiply or divide, as appropriate, our current-year U.S. dollar results by the current-year average foreign exchange rates and then multiply or divide, as appropriate, those amounts by the prior year average foreign exchange rates. Core: Core results are non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain items from our historical results. For further information regarding these excluded items for the periods presented, refer to "Items Affecting Comparability" in "Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our 2019 Form 10-K. For the periods presented, core results exclude the following items: Mark-to-market net impact Mark-to-market net gains and losses on commodity derivatives in corporate unallocated expenses. These gains and losses are subsequently reflected in division results when the divisions recognize the cost of the underlying commodity in operating profit. Restructuring and impairment charges Expenses related to the multi-year productivity plans publicly announced in 2019 and 2014. Inventory fair value adjustments and merger and integration charges Charges primarily related to our acquisition of SodaStream, including incremental costs related to fair value adjustments to the acquired inventory, as well as merger and integration charges. A - 5 Pension-related settlement charges Settlement charges related to the purchase of a group annuity contract and settlement charges related to one-time lump sum payments to certain former employees who had vested benefits. Net tax related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act During the fourth quarter of 2017, the TCJ Act was enacted in the United States. Among its many provisions, the TCJ Act imposed a mandatory one-time transition tax on undistributed international earnings and reduced the U.S. corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%, effective January 1, 2018. In periods subsequent to the enactment of the TCJ Act, we recognized certain tax benefits and/or expenses associated therewith. Our provisional measurement period ended in the fourth quarter of 2018 and while our accounting for the recorded impact of the TCJ Act was deemed to be complete, additional guidance issued by the IRS impacted, and may continue to impact, our recorded amounts after December 29, 2018. Other net tax benefits In the year ended December 29, 2018, other net tax benefits related to the reorganization of our international operations and non-cash tax benefits associated with both the conclusion of certain international tax audits and our agreement with the IRS resolving all open matters related to the audits of taxable years 2012 and 2013. Charges related to cash tender and exchange offers In the year ended December 29, 2018, interest expense in connection with our cash tender and exchange offers, primarily representing the tender price paid over the carrying value of the tendered notes. Effective net pricing: Reflects the year-over-year impact of discrete pricing actions, sales incentive activities and mix resulting from selling varying products in different package sizes and in different countries. Free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities less capital spending, plus sales of property, plant and equipment. Since net capital spending is essential to our product innovation initiatives and maintaining our operational capabilities, we believe that it is a recurring and necessary use of cash. As such, we believe investors should also consider net capital spending when evaluating our cash from operating activities. We use free cash flow primarily for financing activities, including debt repayments, dividends and share repurchases. Free cash flow is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures since we have certain non- discretionary obligations such as debt service that are not deducted from the measure. Net capital spending: Capital spending less cash proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment. Organic: A measure that adjusts for impacts of acquisitions, divestitures and other structural changes, foreign exchange translation and, when applicable, the impact of the 53rd reporting week. 2020 guidance Our 2020 organic revenue growth guidance excludes the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and other structural changes and foreign exchange translation. Our 2020 core effective tax rate guidance and 2020 core constant currency EPS growth guidance exclude the mark-to-market net impact included in corporate unallocated expenses and restructuring and impairment charges. Our 2020 core constant currency EPS growth guidance also excludes the impact of foreign exchange translation. We are unable to reconcile our full year projected 2020 organic revenue growth to our full year projected 2020 reported net revenue growth because we are unable to predict the 2020 impact of foreign exchange due to the unpredictability of future changes in foreign exchange rates and because we are unable to predict the occurrence or impact of any acquisitions, divestitures or other structural changes. We are also not able to reconcile our full year projected 2020 core effective tax rate to our full year projected 2020 reported effective tax rate and our full year projected 2020 core constant currency EPS growth to our full year projected 2020 reported EPS growth because we are unable to predict the 2020 impact of foreign exchange or the mark-to-market net impact on commodity derivatives due to the unpredictability of future changes in foreign exchange rates and commodity prices. Therefore, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of these measures. A - 6 PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information Organic Revenue Growth Rates Quarter and Year Ended December 28, 2019 (unaudited) Quarter Ended 12/28/2019 Impact of Impact of Reported Organic Foreign Acquisitions % Change, % Change, Effective Net Revenue Year over Year % Change GAAP exchange and Non-GAAP Volume(b) Measure translation divestitures Measure(a) net pricing Frito-Lay North America 3% - - 3% 2 1 Quaker Foods North America -% - - -% 1 (1) PepsiCo Beverages North America 4% - (1) 3% - 3.5 Latin America 5% 1 - 6% - 7 Europe 15% - (9) 6% - 5 Africa, Middle East and South Asia 3% (1) 6 8% 8 (0.5) Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region 8% 1 - 9% 8 1 Total 6% - (1.5) 4% 1 3 Year Ended 12/28/2019 Impact of Impact of Reported Organic Foreign Acquisitions % Change, % Change, Effective Net Revenue Year over Year % Change GAAP exchange and Non-GAAP Volume(b) Measure translation divestitures Measure(a) net pricing Frito-Lay North America 4.5 % - - 4.5% 2 3 Quaker Foods North America 1 % - - 1% - 1 PepsiCo Beverages North America 3 % - (1) 3% (1) 4 Latin America 3 % 4 - 7% - 7 Europe 7 % 5 (6) 5.5% (1) 6 Africa, Middle East and South Asia - % 2 4 6% 4 2.5 Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region 4.5 % 3 2 9% 7 2 Total 4 % 2 (1) 4.5% 0.5 4 Organic revenue is a financial measure that is not in accordance with GAAP. Excludes the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. In certain instances, volume growth varies from the amounts disclosed in the Summary Fourth-Quarter 2019 Performance and Summary Full-Year 2019 Performance tables on pages 2 and 4, respectively, due to nonconsolidated joint venture volume, and, for our beverage businesses, temporary timing differences between BCS and CSE, as well as the mix of beverage volume sold by our company-owned and franchise-owned bottlers. Our net revenue excludes nonconsolidated joint venture volume, and, for our franchise-owned beverage businesses, is based on CSE. Note - Amounts may not sum due to rounding. A - 7 PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (continued) Year over Year Growth Rates Quarter and Year Ended December 28, 2019 (unaudited) Quarter Ended 12/28/2019 Impact of Items Affecting Comparability Impact of Core Constant Reported Inventory fair Pension- Charges Core Mark-to- Restructuring value adjustments Net tax Other net related to cash Foreign Currency % Change, and merger and related tender and % Change, % Change, Year over Year % Change GAAP market net and impairment integration settlement related to the tax exchange Non-GAAP exchange Non-GAAP Measure impact charges charges charges TCJ Act benefits offers Measure(a) translation Measure(a) Frito-Lay North America 3 % - (2) - - - - - 1 % - 1 % Quaker Foods North America (21)% - (2) - - - - - (24)% - (24)% PepsiCo Beverages North America 5 % - (12) - - - - - (7)% - (7)% Latin America 16 % - (3) - - - - - 13 % 1 14 % Europe 28 % - (3) (18) - - - - 7 % - 7 % Africa, Middle East and South Asia (11)% - 4 4.5 - - - - (2)% - (2)% Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region 3 % - (9) - - - - - (5)% (1) (7)% Corporate unallocated expenses (19)% 33 - 3 - - - - 17 % - 17 % Total Operating Profit 11 % (7) (4) (3) - - - - (3)% - (3)% Net Income Attributable to PepsiCo (74)% (2) (1.5) (1) 3 13 62 (3) (4)% - (4)% Net Income Attributable to PepsiCo (74)% (2) (1.5) (1) 3 13 62 (3) (3)% - (2.5)% per common share - diluted Year Ended 12/28/2019 Impact of Items Affecting Comparability Impact of Core Constant Reported Inventory fair Pension- Charges Core Mark-to- Restructuring value adjustments Net tax Other net related to cash Foreign Currency % Change, and merger and related tender and % Change, % Change, Year over Year % Change GAAP market net and impairment integration settlement related to the tax exchange Non-GAAP exchange Non-GAAP Measure impact charges charges charges TCJ Act benefits offers Measure(a) translation Measure(a) Frito-Lay North America 5 % - - - - - - - 5 % - 5 % Quaker Foods North America (15)% - (0.5) - - - - - (15)% - (15)% PepsiCo Beverages North America (4)% - (1) - - - - - (6)% - (6)% Latin America 9 % - 2 - - - - - 10 % 2 13 % Europe 6 % - 2 (1) - - - - 7 % 5 13 % Africa, Middle East and South Asia 1.5 % - 3 1 - - - - 5.5 % 2.5 8 % Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region (23)% - 6 - - - - - (17)% 2 (16)% Corporate unallocated expenses (6)% 22 (3) 1 - - - - 14 % - 14 % Total Operating Profit 2 % (3) 1 - - - - - - % 1 1 % Net Income Attributable to PepsiCo (42)% (2) - - 2 - 39 (1.5) (4)% 1 (2)% Net Income Attributable to PepsiCo (41)% (2) - - 2 - 40 (1.5) (2)% 1 (1)% per common share - diluted Core results and core constant currency results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the impact of the above items affecting comparability. See A-5 through A-6 for a discussion of each of these adjustments. Note - Certain amounts may not sum due to rounding. A - 8 PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (continued) Certain Line Items Quarters Ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018 (in millions except per share amounts, unaudited) Quarter Ended 12/28/2019 Other pension and Net income Selling, retiree Net income medical Provision for Net income attributable to Cost of Gross general and Operating benefits attributable to PepsiCo per Effective administrative (expense)/ income noncontrolling attributable to common share sales profit expenses profit income taxes(b) interests PepsiCo - diluted tax rate(c) Reported, GAAP Measure $ 9,346 $ 11,294 $ 8,595 $ 2,699 $ (207) $ 430 $ 12 $ 1,766 $ 1.26 19.4% Items Affecting Comparability Mark-to-market net impact 38 (38) 24 (62) - (13) - (49) (0.04) (0.1) Restructuring and impairment charges (15) 15 (71) 86 2 10 1 77 0.05 (0.3) Inventory fair value adjustments and merger and integration charges - - (9) 9 - - - 9 0.01 (0.1) Pension-related settlement charges - - - - 273 62 - 211 0.15 0.5 Net tax related to the TCJ Act - - - - - (21) - 21 0.01 (0.9) Core, Non-GAAP Measure (a) $ 9,369 $ 11,271 $ 8,539 $ 2,732 $ 68 $ 468 $ 13 $ 2,035 $ 1.45 18.6% Quarter Ended 12/29/2018 Other Net income Selling, pension and (Benefit from)/ retiree Net income attributable to Cost of Gross general and Operating medical provision for PepsiCo per Effective administrative benefits Interest expense income attributable to common share sales profit expenses profit income taxes(b) PepsiCo - diluted tax rate(c) Reported, GAAP Measure $ 8,936 $ 10,588 $ 8,157 $ 2,431 $ 67 $ 621 $ (4,932) $ 6,854 $ 4.83 (254.8)% Items Affecting Comparability Mark-to-market net impact (32) 32 (74) 106 - - 24 82 0.06 0.3 Restructuring and impairment charges (3) 3 (194) 197 32 - 44 185 0.13 0.1 Merger and integration charges - - (75) 75 - - - 75 0.05 (0.7) Net tax related to the TCJ Act - - - - - - 882 (882) (0.62) 45.5 Other net tax benefits - - - - - - 4,386 (4,386) (3.09) 226.6 Charges related to cash tender and exchange offers - - - - - (253) 62 191 0.13 0.9 Core, Non-GAAP Measure (a) $ 8,901 $ 10,623 $ 7,814 $ 2,809 $ 99 $ 368 $ 466 $ 2,119 $ 1.49 17.9 % Core results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the impact of the above items affecting comparability. See A-5 through A-6 for a discussion of each of these adjustments. Provision for income taxes is the expected tax charge/benefit on the underlying item based on the tax laws and income tax rates applicable to the underlying item in its corresponding tax jurisdiction. The impact of items affecting comparability on our effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate resulting from a higher or lower tax rate applicable to the items affecting comparability. Note - Certain amounts may not sum due to rounding. A - 9 PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (continued) Certain Line Items Years Ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018 (in millions except per share amounts, unaudited) Year Ended 12/28/2019 Selling, Other pension Net income Net income and retiree Net income attributable to Cost of general and Operating medical benefits Provision for attributable to PepsiCo per Effective Gross profit administrative (expense)/ noncontrolling attributable to common share sales expenses profit income income taxes(b) interests PepsiCo - diluted tax rate(c) Reported, GAAP Measure $ 30,132 $ 37,029 $ 26,738 $ 10,291 $ (44) $ 1,959 $ 39 $ 7,314 $ 5.20 21.0% Items Affecting Comparability Mark-to-market net impact 57 (57) 55 (112) - (25) - (87) (0.06) - Restructuring and impairment charges (115) 115 (253) 368 2 67 5 298 0.21 (0.1) Inventory fair value adjustments and merger and integration charges (34) 34 (21) 55 - 8 - 47 0.03 - Pension-related settlement charges - - - - 273 62 - 211 0.15 - Net tax related to the TCJ Act - - - - - 8 - (8) (0.01) 0.1 Core, Non-GAAP Measure (a) $ 30,040 $ 37,121 $ 26,519 $ 10,602 $ 231 $ 2,079 $ 44 $ 7,775 $ 5.53 21.0% Year Ended 12/29/2018 Selling, general Other pension Net income Net income and retiree (Benefit from)/ Net income attributable to Cost of Gross and Operating medical attributable to PepsiCo per Effective administrative benefits Interest expense provision for noncontrolling attributable to common share sales profit expenses profit income income taxes(b) interests PepsiCo - diluted tax rate(c) Reported, GAAP Measure $ 29,381 $ 35,280 $ 25,170 $ 10,110 $ 298 $ 1,525 $ (3,370) $ 44 $ 12,515 $ 8.78 (36.7)% Items Affecting Comparability Mark-to-market net (83) 83 (80) 163 - - 38 - 125 0.09 0.1 impact Restructuring and impairment charges (3) 3 (269) 272 36 - 56 1 251 0.18 - Merger and integration charges - - (75) 75 - - - - 75 0.05 (0.2) Net tax related to the TCJ - - - - - - 28 - (28) (0.02) 0.3 Act Other net tax benefits - - - - - - 5,064 - (5,064) (3.55) 55.1 Charges related to cash tender and exchange - - - - - (253) 62 - 191 0.13 0.2 offers Core, Non-GAAP Measure (a) $ 29,295 $ 35,366 $ 24,746 $ 10,620 $ 334 $ 1,272 $ 1,878 $ 45 $ 8,065 $ 5.66 18.8 % Core results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the impact of the above items affecting comparability. See A-5 through A-6 for a discussion of each of these adjustments. Provision for income taxes is the expected tax charge/benefit on the underlying item based on the tax laws and income tax rates applicable to the underlying item in its corresponding tax jurisdiction. The impact of items affecting comparability on our effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate resulting from a higher or lower tax rate applicable to the items affecting comparability. Note - Certain amounts may not sum due to rounding. A - 10 PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (continued) Operating Profit by Division Quarters Ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018 (in millions, unaudited) Quarter Ended 12/28/2019 Items Affecting Comparability Reported, Restructuring Inventory fair Core, Mark-to-market value adjustments Operating Profit GAAP and impairment and merger and Non-GAAP Measure net impact charges integration charges Measure(a) Frito-Lay North America $ 1,564 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,564 Quaker Foods North America 153 - - - 153 PepsiCo Beverages North America 460 - 9 - 469 Latin America 356 - 19 - 375 Europe 418 - 25 3 446 Africa, Middle East and South Asia 120 - 17 5 142 Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region 89 - 6 - 95 Corporate unallocated expenses (461) (62) 10 1 (512) Total $ 2,699 $ (62) $ 86 $ 9 $ 2,732 Quarter Ended 12/29/2018 Items Affecting Comparability Core, Reported, Mark-to-market Restructuring Merger and Operating Profit GAAP and impairment Non-GAAP Measure net impact charges integration charges Measure(a) Frito-Lay North America $ 1,517 $ - $ 32 $ - $ 1,549 Quaker Foods North America 194 - 7 - 201 PepsiCo Beverages North America 438 - 65 - 503 Latin America 307 - 24 - 331 Europe 327 - 35 57 419 Africa, Middle East and South Asia 133 - 11 - 144 Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region 87 - 14 - 101 Corporate unallocated expenses (572) 106 9 18 (439) Total $ 2,431 $ 106 $ 197 $ 75 $ 2,809 (a) Core results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the impact of the above items affecting comparability. See A-5 through A-6 for a discussion of each of these adjustments. A - 11 PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (continued) Operating Profit by Division Years Ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018 (in millions, unaudited) Year Ended 12/28/2019 Items Affecting Comparability Reported, Restructuring Inventory fair Core, Mark-to-market value adjustments Operating Profit GAAP and impairment and merger and Non-GAAP Measure net impact charges integration charges Measure(a) Frito-Lay North America $ 5,258 $ - $ 22 $ - $ 5,280 Quaker Foods North America 544 - 2 - 546 PepsiCo Beverages North America 2,179 - 51 - 2,230 Latin America 1,141 - 62 - 1,203 Europe 1,327 - 99 46 1,472 Africa, Middle East and South Asia 671 - 38 7 716 Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region 477 - 47 - 524 Corporate unallocated expenses (1,306) (112) 47 2 (1,369) Total $ 10,291 $ (112) $ 368 $ 55 $ 10,602 Year Ended 12/29/2018 Items Affecting Comparability Core, Reported, Mark-to-market Restructuring Merger and Operating Profit GAAP and impairment Non-GAAP Measure net impact charges integration charges Measure(a) Frito-Lay North America $ 5,008 $ - $ 36 $ - $ 5,044 Quaker Foods North America 637 - 7 - 644 PepsiCo Beverages North America 2,276 - 88 - 2,364 Latin America 1,049 - 40 - 1,089 Europe 1,256 - 59 57 1,372 Africa, Middle East and South Asia 661 - 18 - 679 Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region 619 - 14 - 633 Corporate unallocated expenses (1,396) 163 10 18 (1,205) Total $ 10,110 $ 163 $ 272 $ 75 $ 10,620 (a) Core results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the impact of the above items affecting comparability. See A-5 through A-6 for a discussion of each of these adjustments. A - 12 PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (continued) (unaudited) Gross Margin Growth Reconciliation Quarter Ended Year Ended 12/28/2019 12/28/2019 Reported gross margin growth 49 bps 57 bps Mark-to-market net impact (35) (21) Restructuring and impairment charges 6 17 Inventory fair value adjustments and merger and integration charges - 5 Core gross margin growth 20 bps 58 bps Operating Margin Growth Reconciliation Reported operating margin growth Mark-to-market net impact Restructuring and impairment charges Inventory fair value adjustments and merger and integration charges Core operating margin growth Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Reconciliation (in billions) Quarter Ended Year Ended 12/28/2019 12/28/2019 bps 62 (31) bps (85) (42) (59) 13 (34) (3) bps (115) (64) bps 2020 Guidance Net cash provided by operating activities $ ~ 11 Net capital spending ~ (5) Free cash flow $ ~ 6 Note - Certain amounts may not sum due to rounding. A - 13 PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule of Retrospectively Revised Reportable Segment Data Supplemental Financial Information (in millions and unaudited) 2019 First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Reported Net Revenue Frito-Lay North America $ 3,815 $ 4,010 $ 4,105 Quaker Foods North America 594 540 576 PepsiCo Beverages North America 4,510 5,322 5,643 Latin America 1,241 1,886 1,904 Europe 1,620 3,000 3,222 Africa, Middle East and South Asia 579 997 957 Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region 525 694 781 Total $ 12,884 $ 16,449 $ 17,188 Reported Operating Profit Frito-Lay North America $ 1,159 $ 1,249 $ 1,286 Quaker Foods North America 138 127 126 PepsiCo Beverages North America 389 690 640 Latin America 230 278 277 Europe 115 339 455 Africa, Middle East and South Asia 105 236 210 Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region 106 116 166 Corporate unallocated expenses (234) (306) (305) Total $ 2,008 $ 2,729 $ 2,855 A - 14 PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule of Retrospectively Revised Reportable Segment Data (continued) Organic Volume Growth Rates (unaudited) 2018 2019 Full Year First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Frito-Lay North America 1 % 2 % - % 1.5 % Quaker Foods North America (0.5)% (1)% - % (1)% PepsiCo Beverages North America (1)% (2)% (2)% (1)% Latin America Food/Snacks 1 % - % 4 % (3)% Beverages (1)% 7 % 5 % 5 % Europe Food/Snacks 4 % 1 % 2 % 0.5 % Beverages 6 % 3 % (2)% (2)% Africa, Middle East and South Asia Food/Snacks 2.5 % 1 % 7 % 7 % Beverages 1 % (2)% 2 % 5.5 % Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region Food/Snacks 7 % 6 % 4 % 6 % Beverages - % 9 % 2 % 3 % Total Food/Snacks 2 % 1 % 2 % 1 % Beverages 1 % 2 % - % 2 % A - 15 PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information Retrospectively Revised Organic Revenue Growth Rates (unaudited) Quarter Ended 3/23/2019 Impact of Impact of Reported Foreign Acquisitions Organic % Change, % Change, Effective Net Revenue Year over Year % Change GAAP exchange and Non-GAAP Volume(b) Measure translation divestitures Measure(a) net pricing Frito-Lay North America 5.5 % - - 6 % 2 3 Quaker Foods North America (1)% 0.5 (1) (1)% (1) - PepsiCo Beverages North America 2 % - - 2.5 % (2) 4 Latin America 1 % 8 - 10 % - 10 Europe 2 % 12 (6) 8 % 1 6 Africa, Middle East and South Asia - % 6 0.5 6 % 4 3 Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and (2)% 5 9 12 % 9 3 China Region Total 3 % 3 - 5 % 1 4.5 Quarter Ended 6/15/2019 Impact of Impact of Reported Foreign Acquisitions Organic % Change, % Change, Effective Net Revenue Year over Year % Change GAAP exchange and Non-GAAP Volume(b) Measure translation divestitures Measure(a) net pricing Frito-Lay North America 4.5 % - - 5% 1 4 Quaker Foods North America 2.5 % 0.5 - 3% 1 2 PepsiCo Beverages North America 2.5 % - (0.5) 2% (2) 4 Latin America 2 % 7 - 10% 4 6 Europe 1 % 9 (5) 5.5% (1) 7 Africa, Middle East and South Asia (5)% 4.5 3 2.5% 2 - Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and 2.5 % 5 - 8% 4.5 3 China Region Total 2 % 3 (1) 4.5% - 4 Quarter Ended 9/7/2019 Impact of Impact of Reported Foreign Acquisitions Organic % Change, % Change, Effective Net Revenue Year over Year % Change GAAP exchange and Non-GAAP Volume(b) Measure translation divestitures Measure(a) net pricing Frito-Lay North America 5.5% - - 5.5% 2 3.5 Quaker Foods North America 1.5% - - 1% (1) 2 PepsiCo Beverages North America 3.5% - (1) 3% (1) 3 Latin America 2% 2 - 4% (3) 7 Europe 6% 3.5 (6) 4% (2.5) 7 Africa, Middle East and South Asia 2% 1 6 9% 7 2 Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and 6% 2 - 9% 6 3 China Region Total 4% 1 (1) 4% - 4 Organic revenue is a financial measure that is not in accordance with GAAP. Excludes the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. In certain instances, volume growth varies from the amounts disclosed in the Schedule of Retrospectively Revised Reportable Segment Data - Organic Volume Growth Rates on A-15, due to nonconsolidated joint venture volume, and, for our beverage businesses, temporary timing differences between BCS and CSE, as well as the mix of beverage volume sold by our company-owned and franchise-owned bottlers. Our net revenue excludes nonconsolidated joint venture volume, and, for our franchise-owned beverage businesses, is based on CSE. Note - Certain amounts may not sum due to rounding. A - 16 PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information Retrospectively Revised Organic Revenue Growth Rates (continued) (unaudited) Year Ended 12/29/2018 Impact of Impact of Reported Organic Foreign Acquisitions Sales and % Change, % Change, Effective Net Revenue Year over Year % Change GAAP exchange and certain Non-GAAP Volume(b) Measure translation divestitures other taxes Measure(a) net pricing Frito-Lay North America 3.5 % - - - 3 % 1 2 Quaker Foods North America (1.5)% - - - (2)% (0.5) (1) PepsiCo Beverages North America 1 % - - - 0.5 % (1) 2 Latin America 2 % 6 - - 8 % 1 7 Europe 4 % 2 - 0.5 7 % 5 3 Africa, Middle East and South Asia (0.5)% 2 4 - 5 % 1.5 4 Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand (3)% (1) 11 0.5 8 % 6 2 and China Region Total 2 % 1 1 - 4 % 1 3 Organic revenue is a financial measure that is not in accordance with GAAP. Excludes the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. In certain instances, volume growth varies from the amounts disclosed in the Schedule of Retrospectively Revised Reportable Segment Data - Organic Volume Growth Rates on A-15, due to nonconsolidated joint venture volume, and, for our beverage businesses, temporary timing differences between BCS and CSE, as well as the mix of beverage volume sold by our company-owned and franchise-owned bottlers. Our net revenue excludes nonconsolidated joint venture volume, and, for our franchise-owned beverage businesses, is based on CSE. Note - Certain amounts may not sum due to rounding. A - 17 PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (continued) Retrospectively Revised Operating Profit Year over Year Growth Rates (unaudited) Quarter Ended 3/23/2019 Impact of Items Affecting Comparability Impact of Core Constant Reported Restructuring Inventory fair Core Mark-to- value adjustments Foreign Currency % Change, and and merger and % Change, % Change, Operating Profit Year over Year % Change GAAP market net impairment integration Non-GAAP exchange Non-GAAP Measure impact charges charges Measure(a) translation Measure(a) Frito-Lay North America 10 % - - - 10 % - 11 % Quaker Foods North America (11)% - - - (11)% - (11)% PepsiCo Beverages North America - % - 1 - 1 % - 1 % Latin America 21 % - (5) - 16 % 5 21 % Europe 4 % - 3 13 20 % 14 33 % Africa, Middle East and South Asia 4 % - 5 - 9 % 5 13 % Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and 15 % - 2 - 17 % 5 22 % China Region Corporate unallocated expenses (16)% 34 (6) - 11 % - 11 % Total 11 % (5) 1 1 8 % 2 10 % Quarter Ended 6/15/2019 Impact of Items Affecting Comparability Impact of Core Constant Reported Restructuring Inventory fair Core Mark-to- value adjustments Foreign Currency % Change, and and merger and % Change, % Change, Operating Profit Year over Year % Change GAAP market net impairment integration Non-GAAP exchange Non-GAAP Measure impact charges charges Measure(a) translation Measure(a) Frito-Lay North America 4 % - - - 4 % - 4.5 % Quaker Foods North America (12)% - - - (13)% - (13)% PepsiCo Beverages North America (8)% - - - (7)% - (7)% Latin America 4 % - 6 - 10 % 3 13 % Europe (16)% - 12 6 2 % 9 11 % Africa, Middle East and South Asia (6)% - 2 - (4)% 4 - % Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and (58)% - 12 - (46)% 2 (44)% China Region Corporate unallocated expenses 15 % (4) (6) - 5 % - 5 % Total (10)% - 4 1 (5)% 2 (2.5)% Quarter Ended 9/7/2019 Impact of Items Affecting Comparability Impact of Core Constant Reported Restructuring Inventory fair Core Mark-to- value adjustments Foreign Currency % Change, and and merger and % Change, % Change, Operating Profit Year over Year % Change GAAP market net impairment integration Non-GAAP exchange Non-GAAP Measure impact charges charges Measure(a) translation Measure(a) Frito-Lay North America 4 % - 1 - 5 % - 5 % Quaker Foods North America (12)% - 1 - (11)% - (11)% PepsiCo Beverages North America (9)% - 2 - (7)% - (7)% Latin America (3)% - 6 - 4 % 1 5 % Europe 10 % - - - 10 % 4.5 15 % Africa, Middle East and South Asia 19 % - 3 1 23 % 2 25 % Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and 3.5 % - 3 - 6 % 1 7 % China Region Corporate unallocated expenses 10 % 11 (1) - 20 % - 20 % Total - % (1) 2 - 2 % 1 3 % Core results and core constant currency results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the impact of the above items affecting comparability. See A-5 through A-6 for a discussion of each of these adjustments. Note - Certain amounts may not sum due to rounding. A - 18 PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (continued) Retrospectively Revised Operating Profit by Division (in millions and unaudited) Quarter Ended 3/23/2019 Items Affecting Comparability Reported, Restructuring Inventory fair Core, Mark-to-market value adjustments Operating Profit GAAP and impairment and merger and Non-GAAP Measure net impact charges integration charges Measure(a) Frito-Lay North America $ 1,159 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,159 Quaker Foods North America 138 - - - 138 PepsiCo Beverages North America 389 - 6 - 395 Latin America 230 - - - 230 Europe 115 - 6 15 136 Africa, Middle East and South Asia 105 - 8 - 113 Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region 106 - 3 - 109 Corporate unallocated expenses (234) (60) 8 - (286) Total $ 2,008 $ (60) $ 31 $ 15 $ 1,994 Quarter Ended 6/15/2019 Items Affecting Comparability Reported, Restructuring Inventory fair Core, Mark-to-market value adjustments Operating Profit GAAP and impairment and merger and Non-GAAP Measure net impact charges integration charges Measure(a) Frito-Lay North America $ 1,249 $ - $ 6 $ - $ 1,255 Quaker Foods North America 127 - - - 127 PepsiCo Beverages North America 690 - 10 - 700 Latin America 278 - 21 - 299 Europe 339 - 53 23 415 Africa, Middle East and South Asia 236 - 8 - 244 Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region 116 - 34 - 150 Corporate unallocated expenses (306) 6 26 1 (273) Total $ 2,729 $ 6 $ 158 $ 24 $ 2,917 Quarter Ended 9/7/2019 Items Affecting Comparability Reported, Restructuring Inventory fair Core, Mark-to-market value adjustments Operating Profit GAAP and impairment and merger and Non-GAAP Measure net impact charges integration charges Measure(a) Frito-Lay North America $ 1,286 $ - $ 16 $ - $ 1,302 Quaker Foods North America 126 - 2 - 128 PepsiCo Beverages North America 640 - 26 - 666 Latin America 277 - 22 - 299 Europe 455 - 15 5 475 Africa, Middle East and South Asia 210 - 5 2 217 Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region 166 - 4 - 170 Corporate unallocated expenses (305) 4 3 - (298) Total $ 2,855 $ 4 $ 93 $ 7 $ 2,959 Core results and core constant currency results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the impact of the above items affecting comparability. See A-5 through A-6 for a discussion of each of these adjustments. A - 19 Cautionary Statement Statements in this communication that are "forward-looking statements," including our 2020 guidance, are based on currently available information, operating plans and projections about future events and trends. Terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "drive," "estimate," "expect," "expressed confidence," "forecast," "future," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "position," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "will" or similar statements or variations of such words and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements, although not all forward looking statements contain such terms. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: future demand for PepsiCo's products, as a result of changes in consumer preferences or otherwise; changes in laws related to the use or disposal of plastics or other packaging of PepsiCo's products; changes in, or failure to comply with, applicable laws and regulations; imposition or proposed imposition of new or increased taxes aimed at PepsiCo's products; imposition of labeling or warning requirements on PepsiCo's products; PepsiCo's ability to compete effectively; failure to realize anticipated benefits from PepsiCo's productivity or reinvestment initiatives or operating model; political conditions, civil unrest or other developments and risks in the markets where PepsiCo's products are made, manufactured, distributed or sold; PepsiCo's ability to grow its business in developing and emerging markets; uncertain or unfavorable economic conditions in the countries in which PepsiCo operates; the ability to protect information systems against, or effectively respond to, a cybersecurity incident or other disruption; increased costs, disruption of supply or shortages of raw materials and other supplies; water scarcity; business disruptions; product contamination or tampering or issues or concerns with respect to product quality, safety and integrity; damage to PepsiCo's reputation or brand image; failure to successfully complete, integrate or manage acquisitions and joint ventures into PepsiCo's existing operations or to complete or manage divestitures or refranchisings; changes in estimates and underlying assumptions regarding future performance that can result in an impairment charge; increase in income tax rates, changes in income tax laws or disagreements with tax authorities; PepsiCo's ability to recruit, hire or retain key employees or a highly skilled and diverse workforce; loss of, or a significant reduction in sales to, any key customer; disruption to the retail landscape, including rapid growth in the e-commerce channel and hard discounters; any downgrade or potential downgrade of PepsiCo's credit ratings; PepsiCo's ability to implement shared services or utilize information technology systems and networks effectively; fluctuations or other changes in exchange rates; climate change or legal, regulatory or market measures to address climate change; failure to successfully negotiate collective bargaining agreements, or strikes or work stoppages; failure to adequately protect our intellectual property rights or infringement of intellectual property rights of others; potential liabilities and costs from litigation, claims, legal or regulatory proceedings, inquiries or investigations; and other factors that may adversely affect the price of PepsiCo's publicly traded securities and financial performance. For additional information on these and other factors that could cause PepsiCo's actual results to materially differ from those set forth herein, please see PepsiCo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A - 20 Attachments Original document

