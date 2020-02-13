PepsiCo : Q4 Earnings Press RELEASE

PepsiCo Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results; Provides 2020 Financial Outlook
Reported (GAAP) Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results
Fourth-Quarter
Full-Year
Net revenue growth
5.7%
3.9%
Foreign exchange impact on net revenue
-%
(2)%
Earnings per share (EPS)
$1.26
$5.20
EPS change
(74)%
(41)%
Foreign exchange impact on EPS
-%
(1)%
Organic/Core (non-GAAP)1 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results
Fourth-Quarter
Full-Year
Organic revenue growth
4.3%
4.5%
Core EPS
$1.45
$5.53
Core constant currency EPS change
(2.5)%
(1)%
PURCHASE, N.Y. - February 13, 2020 - PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019.
"We are pleased with our performance for 2019 as we met or exceeded each of the financial goals we outlined at the beginning of the year. Our revenue growth accelerated for the full year as we embarked on our strategy to win with purpose by becoming Faster, Stronger, and Better. We increased brand support to become more locally relevant and consumer-centric, we strengthened our go-to-market execution to enhance our customer relationships, and we embraced a new set of initiatives to help build a more sustainable food system," said Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta.
"For 2020, we expect to deliver 4% organic revenue growth and 7% core constant currency EPS growth. We will continue to invest in our business and strive to develop advantaged capabilities that will fortify our business for the long-term."
1 Please refer to the Glossary for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures including "Organic," "Core" and "Constant Currency" and to "Guidance and Outlook" for additional information regarding PepsiCo's full-year 2020 growth objectives and financial targets. PepsiCo provides guidance on a non- GAAP basis as we cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results, including the impact of foreign exchange and mark-to- market adjustments. Please refer to PepsiCo's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 13, 2020 (2019 Form 10-K) for additional information regarding PepsiCo's financial results for the year ended December 28, 2019. Please refer to the 2019 Form 10-K for information regarding changes to our organizational structure during the fourth quarter 2019, as a result of which our former Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA) segment has been realigned as Europe and no longer includes Sub-Saharan Africa and our former Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA) segment has been realigned into two segments: Africa, Middle East and South Asia (AMESA) and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China region (APAC). Our historical segment reporting presented herein has been retrospectively revised to reflect the new organizational structure.
1
Summary Fourth-Quarter 2019 Performance
Revenue
Volume
Percentage Point Impact
Organic Volume % Change
Acquisitions,
GAAP
Foreign
Divestitures
and Other
Organic
Reported
Exchange
Structural
Food/Snacks
Beverages
% Change
Translation
Changes
% Change
FLNA
3
-
-
3
2
QFNA
-
-
-
-
1
PBNA
4
-
(1)
3
-
LatAm
5
1
-
6
(1)
3
Europe
15
-
(9)
6
2
2
AMESA
3
(1)
6
8
9
6
APAC
8
1
-
9
7
4
Total
6
-
(1.5)
4
2
3
Operating Profit and EPS
Percentage Point Impact
Core
GAAP
Constant
Items
Foreign
Reported
Affecting
Exchange
Currency
% Change
Comparability
Translation
% Change
FLNA
3
(2)
-
1
QFNA
(21)
(2)
-
(24)
PBNA
5
(12)
-
(7)
LatAm
16
(3)
1
14
Europe
28
(21)
-
7
AMESA
(11)
9
-
(2)
APAC
3
(9)
(1)
(7)
Corporate unallocated expenses
(19)
36
-
17
Total
11
(14)
-
(3)
EPS
(74)
71
-
(2.5)
Note: Rows may not sum due to rounding.
Organic revenue and core constant currency results are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP information in the attached exhibits and to the Glossary for definitions of "Organic," "Core" and "Constant Currency."
2
Discussion of Fourth-Quarter 2019 Reported Division Results:
In addition to the reported net revenue performance as set out in the tables on pages 2 and A-7, reported operating results were driven by the following:
Frito-Lay North America (FLNA)
Operating profit increased 3%, primarily reflecting productivity savings and net revenue growth, partially offset by certain operating cost increases and higher advertising and marketing expenses. Additionally, a gain on the sale of an asset contributed 2 percentage points to operating profit growth.
Quaker Foods North America (QFNA)
Operating profit decreased 21%, primarily reflecting certain operating cost increases, higher advertising and marketing expenses, unfavorable net pricing and a 4-percentage-point impact of higher commodity costs. These impacts were partially offset by productivity savings, favorable mix and volume growth.
PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA)
Operating profit increased 5%, primarily driven by a 12-percentage-point impact of lower restructuring and impairment charges. Net revenue growth and productivity savings contributed to operating profit performance and were partially offset by certain operating cost increases, an 8-percentage-point impact of higher commodity costs and higher advertising and marketing expenses. Additionally, higher current- year gains on asset sales contributed 2.5 percentage points to operating profit performance.
Latin America (LatAm)
Operating profit increased 16%, primarily reflecting productivity savings and net revenue growth, partially offset by certain operating cost increases and a 4-percentage-point impact of a prior-year insurance settlement recovery related to the 2017 earthquake in Mexico. Lower restructuring and impairment charges contributed 3 percentage points to operating profit growth.
Europe
Operating profit increased 28%, primarily reflecting net revenue growth, productivity savings and a 14- percentage-point net impact of our SodaStream International Ltd. (SodaStream) acquisition. These impacts were partially offset by certain operating cost increases, higher advertising and marketing expenses and a 14-percentage-point impact of a prior-year gain on the refranchising of our entire beverage bottling operations and snack distribution operations in Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia (CHS).
Africa, Middle East and South Asia (AMESA)
Operating profit decreased 11%, primarily driven by certain operating cost increases, higher advertising and marketing expenses and a 5-percentage-point impact of higher commodity costs. These impacts were partially offset by productivity savings and net revenue growth. Additionally, a prior-year gain on the sale of an asset negatively impacted operating profit performance by 8 percentage points. Merger and integration charges and higher restructuring and impairment charges negatively impacted operating profit performance by 9 percentage points.
Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region (APAC)
Operating profit increased 3%, primarily driven by a 9-percentage-point impact of lower restructuring and impairment charges. Additionally, certain operating cost increases and higher advertising and marketing expenses negatively impacted operating profit performance and were partially offset by volume growth and productivity savings.
3
Summary Full-Year 2019 Performance
Revenue
Volume
Percentage Point Impact
Organic Volume % Change
Acquisitions,
GAAP
Foreign
Divestitures
and Other
Organic
Reported
Exchange
Structural
Food/Snacks
Beverages
% Change
Translation
Changes
% Change
FLNA
4.5
-
-
4.5
1
QFNA
1
-
-
1
-
PBNA
3
-
(1)
3
(1)
LatAm
3
4
-
7
-
4
Europe
7
5
(6)
5.5
1
-
AMESA
-
2
4
6
7
4
APAC
4.5
3
2
9
6
4
Total
4
2
(1)
4.5
2
2
Operating Profit and EPS
Percentage Point Impact
Core
GAAP
Constant
Items
Foreign
Reported
Affecting
Exchange
Currency
% Change
Comparability
Translation
% Change
FLNA
5
-
-
5
QFNA
(15)
(0.5)
-
(15)
PBNA
(4)
(1)
-
(6)
LatAm
9
2
2
13
Europe
6
2
5
13
AMESA
1.5
4
2.5
8
APAC
(23)
6
2
(16)
Corporate unallocated expenses
(6)
20
-
14
Total
2
(2)
1
1
EPS
(41)
38
1
(1)
Note: Rows may not sum due to rounding.
Organic revenue and core constant currency results are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP information in the attached exhibits and to the Glossary for definitions of "Organic," "Core" and "Constant Currency."
4
Discussion of Full-Year 2019 Reported Division Results:
In addition to the reported net revenue performance as set out in the tables on pages 4 and A-7, reported operating results were driven by the following:
FLNA
Operating profit grew 5%, primarily reflecting the net revenue growth and productivity savings, partially offset by certain operating cost increases and higher advertising and marketing expenses. Additionally, a prior-year bonus extended to certain U.S. employees in connection with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJ Act) contributed 1 percentage point to operating profit growth.
QFNA
Operating profit decreased 15%, reflecting certain operating cost increases, a 5-percentage-point impact of higher commodity costs, and higher advertising and marketing expenses. These impacts were partially offset by productivity savings.
PBNA
Operating profit decreased 4%, reflecting certain operating cost increases, higher advertising and marketing expenses, an 8-percentage-point impact of higher commodity costs and the volume decline. These impacts were partially offset by the effective net pricing and productivity savings. Year-over-year gains on asset sales negatively contributed 1 percentage point to operating profit performance. A gain associated with an insurance recovery positively contributed 1 percentage point to current-year operating profit performance and was offset by less-favorable insurance adjustments compared to the prior year, which negatively impacted the current-year operating profit performance by 1 percentage point. Additionally, a prior-year bonus extended to certain U.S. employees in connection with the TCJ Act positively contributed 2 percentage points to operating profit performance.
LatAm
Operating profit increased 9%, reflecting the effective net pricing and productivity savings, partially offset by certain operating cost increases and a 10-percentage-point impact of higher commodity costs largely due to transaction-related foreign exchange. Unfavorable foreign exchange and higher restructuring and impairment charges each reduced operating profit growth by 2 percentage points.
Europe
Operating profit increased 6%, reflecting the net revenue growth, productivity savings and a 10-percentage- point net impact of our SodaStream acquisition. These impacts were partially offset by certain operating cost increases, a 10-percentage-point impact of higher commodity costs largely due to transaction-related foreign exchange, higher advertising and marketing expenses, and a 4-percentage-point impact of a prior- year gain on the refranchising of our entire beverage bottling operations and snack distribution operations in CHS. Unfavorable foreign exchange reduced operating profit growth by 5 percentage points.
AMESA
Operating profit increased 1.5%, reflecting productivity savings, the volume growth and the effective net pricing. These impacts were partially offset by certain operating cost increases, a 5-percentage-point impact of higher commodity costs and higher advertising and marketing expenses. Higher restructuring and impairment charges and unfavorable foreign exchange reduced operating profit growth by 3 percentage points and 2.5 percentage points, respectively.
5
APAC
Operating profit decreased 23%, primarily reflecting a 23-percentage-point impact of the gain on the prior- year refranchising of a portion of our beverage business in Thailand. Additionally, certain operating cost increases and higher advertising and marketing expenses negatively impacted operating profit performance. These impacts were partially offset by the net revenue growth and productivity savings. Higher restructuring and impairment charges negatively impacted operating profit performance by 6 percentage points.
6
Dividend Increase
The Company today announced a 7 percent increase in its annualized dividend to $4.09 per share from $3.82 per share, effective with the dividend expected to be paid in June 2020. This represents the Company's 48th consecutive annual dividend per share increase.
Guidance and Outlook
The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as we cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results, including the impact of foreign exchange translation and commodity mark-to-market impacts.
For 2020, the Company expects:
Full-yearorganic revenue growth to be 4 percent.
A core effective tax rate of approximately 21 percent.
An increase in core constant currency EPS of 7 percent.
Approximately $11 billion in cash from operating activities and free cash flow of approximately $6 billion, which assumes net capital spending of approximately $5 billion.
Total cash returns to shareholders of approximately $7.5 billion, comprised of dividends of $5.5 billion and share repurchases of $2 billion.
Applying current market consensus rates implies approximately 1-percentage-point foreign exchange translation headwind to reported net revenue and core EPS growth. This assumption and the guidance above imply 2020 core earnings per share of $5.88, a 6 percent increase compared to 2019 core earnings per share of $5.53.
Conference Call:
At 7:45 a.m. (Eastern time) today, the Company will host a conference call with investors and financial analysts to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results and the outlook for 2020. Further details will be accessible on the Company's website at www.pepsico.com/investors.
Contacts:
Investors
Media
Investor Relations
Communications
investor@pepsico.com
pepsicomediarelations@pepsico.com
7
PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Income (in millions except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
12/28/2019
12/29/2018
12/28/2019
12/29/2018
Net Revenue
$
20,640
$
19,524
$
67,161
$
64,661
Cost of sales
9,346
8,936
30,132
29,381
Gross profit
11,294
10,588
37,029
35,280
Selling, general and administrative expenses
8,595
8,157
26,738
25,170
Operating Profit
2,699
2,431
10,291
10,110
Other pension and retiree medical benefits (expense)/income
(207)
67
(44)
298
Interest expense
(345)
(621)
(1,135)
(1,525)
Interest income and other
61
58
200
306
Income before income taxes
2,208
1,935
9,312
9,189
Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes
430
(4,932)
1,959
(3,370)
Net income
1,778
6,867
7,353
12,559
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
12
13
39
44
Net Income Attributable to PepsiCo
$
1,766
$
6,854
$
7,314
$
12,515
Diluted
Net income attributable to PepsiCo per common share
$
1.26
$
4.83
$
5.20
$
8.78
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
1,401
1,420
1,407
1,425
A - 1
PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Information
(in millions)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
12/28/2019
12/29/2018
12/28/2019
12/29/2018
Net Revenue
Frito-Lay North America
$
5,148
$
5,001
$
17,078
$
16,346
Quaker Foods North America
772
770
2,482
2,465
PepsiCo Beverages North America
6,255
6,008
21,730
21,072
Latin America
2,542
2,419
7,573
7,354
Europe
3,886
3,388
11,728
10,973
Africa, Middle East and South Asia
1,118
1,090
3,651
3,657
Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region
919
848
2,919
2,794
Total
$
20,640
$
19,524
$
67,161
$
64,661
Operating Profit
Frito-Lay North America
$
1,564
$
1,517
$
5,258
$
5,008
Quaker Foods North America
153
194
544
637
PepsiCo Beverages North America
460
438
2,179
2,276
Latin America
356
307
1,141
1,049
Europe
418
327
1,327
1,256
Africa, Middle East and South Asia
120
133
671
661
Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region
89
87
477
619
Corporate unallocated expenses
(461)
(572)
(1,306)
(1,396)
Total
$
2,699
$
2,431
$
10,291
$
10,110
A - 2
PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in millions)
Year Ended
12/28/2019
12/29/2018
Operating Activities
Net income
$
7,353
$
12,559
Depreciation and amortization
2,432
2,399
Share-based compensation expense
237
256
Restructuring and impairment charges
370
308
Cash payments for restructuring charges
(350)
(255)
Pension and retiree medical plan expenses
519
221
Pension and retiree medical plan contributions
(716)
(1,708)
Deferred income taxes and other tax charges and credits
453
(531)
Net tax related to the TCJ Act
(8)
(28)
Tax payments related to the TCJ Act
(423)
(115)
Other net tax benefits related to international reorganizations
(2)
(4,347)
Change in assets and liabilities:
Accounts and notes receivable
(650)
(253)
Inventories
(190)
(174)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(87)
9
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
735
882
Income taxes payable
(287)
448
Other, net
263
(256)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
9,649
9,415
Investing Activities
Capital spending
(4,232)
(3,282)
Sales of property, plant and equipment
170
134
Acquisition of SodaStream, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired
(1,939)
(1,197)
Other acquisitions and investments in noncontrolled affiliates
(778)
(299)
Divestitures
253
505
Short-term investments, by original maturity:
More than three months - purchases
-
(5,637)
More than three months - maturities
16
12,824
More than three months - sales
62
1,498
Three months or less, net
19
16
Other investing, net
(8)
2
Net Cash (Used for)/Provided by Investing Activities
(6,437)
4,564
Financing Activities
Proceeds from issuances of long-term debt
4,621
-
Payments of long-term debt
(3,970)
(4,007)
Debt redemption/cash tender and exchange offers
(1,007)
(1,589)
Short-term borrowings, by original maturity:
More than three months - proceeds
6
3
More than three months - payments
(2)
(17)
Three months or less, net
(3)
(1,352)
Cash dividends paid
(5,304)
(4,930)
Share repurchases - common
(3,000)
(2,000)
Share repurchases - preferred
-
(2)
Proceeds from exercises of stock options
329
281
Withholding tax payments on restricted stock units, performance stock units and PepsiCo equity
performance units converted
(114)
(103)
Other financing
(45)
(53)
Net Cash Used for Financing Activities
(8,489)
(13,769)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
78
(98)
Net (Decrease)/Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
(5,199)
112
Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Year
10,769
10,657
Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Year
$
5,570
$
10,769
A - 3
PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(in millions except per share amounts)
12/28/2019
12/29/2018
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,509
$
8,721
Short-term investments
229
272
Restricted cash
-
1,997
Accounts and notes receivable, net
7,822
7,142
Inventories:
Raw materials and packaging
1,395
1,312
Work-in-process
200
178
Finished goods
1,743
1,638
3,338
3,128
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
747
633
Total Current Assets
17,645
21,893
Property, Plant and Equipment, net
19,305
17,589
Amortizable Intangible Assets, net
1,433
1,644
Goodwill
15,501
14,808
Other indefinite-lived intangible assets
14,610
14,181
Indefinite-Lived Intangible Assets
30,111
28,989
Investments in Noncontrolled Affiliates
2,683
2,409
Deferred Income Taxes
4,359
4,364
Other Assets
3,011
760
Total Assets
$
78,547
$
77,648
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Short-term debt obligations
$
2,920
$
4,026
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
17,541
18,112
Total Current Liabilities
20,461
22,138
Long-Term Debt Obligations
29,148
28,295
Deferred Income Taxes
4,091
3,499
Other Liabilities
9,979
9,114
Total Liabilities
63,679
63,046
Commitments and contingencies
PepsiCo Common Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, par value 12/3¢ per share (authorized 3,600 shares; issued, net of repurchased common
23
23
stock at par value: 1,391 and 1,409 shares, respectively)
Capital in excess of par value
3,886
3,953
Retained earnings
61,946
59,947
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(14,300)
(15,119)
Repurchased common stock, in excess of par value (476 and 458 shares, respectively)
(36,769)
(34,286)
Total PepsiCo Common Shareholders' Equity
14,786
14,518
Noncontrolling interests
82
84
Total Equity
14,868
14,602
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
78,547
$
77,648
A - 4
Non-GAAP Measures
In discussing financial results and guidance, the Company refers to the following measures which are not in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP): core results, core constant currency results, free cash flow and organic results. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including the preparation of our annual operating plan, evaluation of our overall business performance and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We believe presenting non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information to facilitate comparison of our historical operating results and trends in our underlying operating results, and provides additional transparency on how we evaluate our business. We also believe presenting these measures allows investors to view our performance using the same measures that we use in evaluating our financial and business performance and trends.
We consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends. Examples of items for which we may make adjustments include: amounts related to mark-to-market gains or losses (non-cash); charges related to restructuring plans; amounts associated with mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and other structural changes; pension and retiree medical related items; charges or adjustments related to the enactment of new laws, rules or regulations, such as significant tax law changes; amounts related to the resolution of tax positions; tax benefits related to reorganizations of our operations; debt redemptions, cash tender or exchange offers; asset impairments (non-cash); and remeasurements of net monetary assets. See below for a description of adjustments to our U.S. GAAP financial measures included herein.
Non-GAAP information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as or comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.
Glossary
We use the following definitions when referring to our non-GAAP financial measures, which may not be the same as or comparable to similar measures presented by other companies:
Acquisitions and divestitures: All mergers and acquisitions activity, including the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and changes in ownership or control in consolidated subsidiaries and nonconsolidated equity investees.
Beverage volume: Volume shipped to retailers and independent distributors from both PepsiCo and our independent bottlers.
Bottler case sales (BCS): Measure of physical beverage volume shipped to retailers and independent distributors from both PepsiCo and our independent bottlers.
Concentrate shipments and equivalents (CSE): Measure of our physical beverage volume shipments to independent bottlers, retailers and independent distributors.
Constant currency: Financial results assuming constant foreign currency exchange rates used for translation based on the rates in effect for the comparable prior-year period. In order to compute our constant currency results, we multiply or divide, as appropriate, our current-year U.S. dollar results by the current-year average foreign exchange rates and then multiply or divide, as appropriate, those amounts by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.
Core: Core results are non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain items from our historical results. For further information regarding these excluded items for the periods presented, refer to "Items Affecting Comparability" in "Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our 2019 Form 10-K. For the periods presented, core results exclude the following items:
Mark-to-market net impact
Mark-to-market net gains and losses on commodity derivatives in corporate unallocated expenses. These gains and losses are subsequently reflected in division results when the divisions recognize the cost of the underlying commodity in operating profit.
Restructuring and impairment charges
Expenses related to the multi-year productivity plans publicly announced in 2019 and 2014.
Inventory fair value adjustments and merger and integration charges
Charges primarily related to our acquisition of SodaStream, including incremental costs related to fair value adjustments to the acquired inventory, as well as merger and integration charges.
A - 5
Pension-related settlement charges
Settlement charges related to the purchase of a group annuity contract and settlement charges related to one-time lump sum payments to certain former employees who had vested benefits.
Net tax related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
During the fourth quarter of 2017, the TCJ Act was enacted in the United States. Among its many provisions, the TCJ Act imposed a mandatory one-time transition tax on undistributed international earnings and reduced the U.S. corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%, effective January 1, 2018. In periods subsequent to the enactment of the TCJ Act, we recognized certain tax benefits and/or expenses associated therewith.
Our provisional measurement period ended in the fourth quarter of 2018 and while our accounting for the recorded impact of the TCJ Act was deemed to be complete, additional guidance issued by the IRS impacted, and may continue to impact, our recorded amounts after December 29, 2018.
Other net tax benefits
In the year ended December 29, 2018, other net tax benefits related to the reorganization of our international operations and non-cash tax benefits associated with both the conclusion of certain international tax audits and our agreement with the IRS resolving all open matters related to the audits of taxable years 2012 and 2013.
Charges related to cash tender and exchange offers
In the year ended December 29, 2018, interest expense in connection with our cash tender and exchange offers, primarily representing the tender price paid over the carrying value of the tendered notes.
Effective net pricing: Reflects the year-over-year impact of discrete pricing actions, sales incentive activities and mix resulting from selling varying products in different package sizes and in different countries.
Free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities less capital spending, plus sales of property, plant and equipment. Since net capital spending is essential to our product innovation initiatives and maintaining our operational capabilities, we believe that it is a recurring and necessary use of cash. As such, we believe investors should also consider net capital spending when evaluating our cash from operating activities. We use free cash flow primarily for financing activities, including debt repayments, dividends and share repurchases. Free cash flow is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures since we have certain non- discretionary obligations such as debt service that are not deducted from the measure.
Net capital spending: Capital spending less cash proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment.
Organic: A measure that adjusts for impacts of acquisitions, divestitures and other structural changes, foreign exchange translation and, when applicable, the impact of the 53rd reporting week.
2020 guidance
Our 2020 organic revenue growth guidance excludes the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and other structural changes and foreign exchange translation. Our 2020 core effective tax rate guidance and 2020 core constant currency EPS growth guidance exclude the mark-to-market net impact included in corporate unallocated expenses and restructuring and impairment charges. Our 2020 core constant currency EPS growth guidance also excludes the impact of foreign exchange translation. We are unable to reconcile our full year projected 2020 organic revenue growth to our full year projected 2020 reported net revenue growth because we are unable to predict the 2020 impact of foreign exchange due to the unpredictability of future changes in foreign exchange rates and because we are unable to predict the occurrence or impact of any acquisitions, divestitures or other structural changes. We are also not able to reconcile our full year projected 2020 core effective tax rate to our full year projected 2020 reported effective tax rate and our full year projected 2020 core constant currency EPS growth to our full year projected 2020 reported EPS growth because we are unable to predict the 2020 impact of foreign exchange or the mark-to-market net impact on commodity derivatives due to the unpredictability of future changes in foreign exchange rates and commodity prices. Therefore, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of these measures.
A - 6
PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information
Organic Revenue Growth Rates
Quarter and Year Ended December 28, 2019
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended 12/28/2019
Impact of
Impact of
Reported
Organic
Foreign
Acquisitions
% Change,
% Change,
Effective
Net Revenue Year over Year % Change
GAAP
exchange
and
Non-GAAP
Volume(b)
Measure
translation
divestitures
Measure(a)
net pricing
Frito-Lay North America
3%
-
-
3%
2
1
Quaker Foods North America
-%
-
-
-%
1
(1)
PepsiCo Beverages North America
4%
-
(1)
3%
-
3.5
Latin America
5%
1
-
6%
-
7
Europe
15%
-
(9)
6%
-
5
Africa, Middle East and South Asia
3%
(1)
6
8%
8
(0.5)
Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region
8%
1
-
9%
8
1
Total
6%
-
(1.5)
4%
1
3
Year Ended 12/28/2019
Impact of
Impact of
Reported
Organic
Foreign
Acquisitions
% Change,
% Change,
Effective
Net Revenue Year over Year % Change
GAAP
exchange
and
Non-GAAP
Volume(b)
Measure
translation
divestitures
Measure(a)
net pricing
Frito-Lay North America
4.5 %
-
-
4.5%
2
3
Quaker Foods North America
1 %
-
-
1%
-
1
PepsiCo Beverages North America
3 %
-
(1)
3%
(1)
4
Latin America
3 %
4
-
7%
-
7
Europe
7 %
5
(6)
5.5%
(1)
6
Africa, Middle East and South Asia
- %
2
4
6%
4
2.5
Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region
4.5 %
3
2
9%
7
2
Total
4 %
2
(1)
4.5%
0.5
4
Organic revenue is a financial measure that is not in accordance with GAAP.
Excludes the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. In certain instances, volume growth varies from the amounts disclosed in the Summary Fourth-Quarter 2019 Performance and Summary Full-Year 2019 Performance tables on pages 2 and 4, respectively, due to nonconsolidated joint venture volume, and, for our beverage businesses, temporary timing differences between BCS and CSE, as well as the mix of beverage volume sold by our company-owned and franchise-owned bottlers. Our net revenue excludes nonconsolidated joint venture volume, and, for our franchise-owned beverage businesses, is based on CSE.
Note - Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
A - 7
PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (continued)
Year over Year Growth Rates
Quarter and Year Ended December 28, 2019 (unaudited)
Quarter Ended 12/28/2019
Impact of Items Affecting Comparability
Impact of
Core Constant
Reported
Inventory fair
Pension-
Charges
Core
Mark-to-
Restructuring
value adjustments
Net tax
Other net
related to cash
Foreign
Currency
% Change,
and merger and
related
tender and
% Change,
% Change,
Year over Year % Change
GAAP
market net
and impairment
integration
settlement
related to the
tax
exchange
Non-GAAP
exchange
Non-GAAP
Measure
impact
charges
charges
charges
TCJ Act
benefits
offers
Measure(a)
translation
Measure(a)
Frito-Lay North America
3 %
-
(2)
-
-
-
-
-
1 %
-
1 %
Quaker Foods North America
(21)%
-
(2)
-
-
-
-
-
(24)%
-
(24)%
PepsiCo Beverages North America
5 %
-
(12)
-
-
-
-
-
(7)%
-
(7)%
Latin America
16 %
-
(3)
-
-
-
-
-
13 %
1
14 %
Europe
28 %
-
(3)
(18)
-
-
-
-
7 %
-
7 %
Africa, Middle East and South Asia
(11)%
-
4
4.5
-
-
-
-
(2)%
-
(2)%
Asia Pacific, Australia and New
Zealand and China Region
3 %
-
(9)
-
-
-
-
-
(5)%
(1)
(7)%
Corporate unallocated expenses
(19)%
33
-
3
-
-
-
-
17 %
-
17 %
Total Operating Profit
11 %
(7)
(4)
(3)
-
-
-
-
(3)%
-
(3)%
Net Income Attributable to PepsiCo
(74)%
(2)
(1.5)
(1)
3
13
62
(3)
(4)%
-
(4)%
Net Income Attributable to PepsiCo
(74)%
(2)
(1.5)
(1)
3
13
62
(3)
(3)%
-
(2.5)%
per common share - diluted
Year Ended 12/28/2019
Impact of Items Affecting Comparability
Impact of
Core Constant
Reported
Inventory fair
Pension-
Charges
Core
Mark-to-
Restructuring
value adjustments
Net tax
Other net
related to cash
Foreign
Currency
% Change,
and merger and
related
tender and
% Change,
% Change,
Year over Year % Change
GAAP
market net
and impairment
integration
settlement
related to the
tax
exchange
Non-GAAP
exchange
Non-GAAP
Measure
impact
charges
charges
charges
TCJ Act
benefits
offers
Measure(a)
translation
Measure(a)
Frito-Lay North America
5 %
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5 %
-
5 %
Quaker Foods North America
(15)%
-
(0.5)
-
-
-
-
-
(15)%
-
(15)%
PepsiCo Beverages North America
(4)%
-
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
(6)%
-
(6)%
Latin America
9 %
-
2
-
-
-
-
-
10 %
2
13 %
Europe
6 %
-
2
(1)
-
-
-
-
7 %
5
13 %
Africa, Middle East and South Asia
1.5 %
-
3
1
-
-
-
-
5.5 %
2.5
8 %
Asia Pacific, Australia and New
Zealand and China Region
(23)%
-
6
-
-
-
-
-
(17)%
2
(16)%
Corporate unallocated expenses
(6)%
22
(3)
1
-
-
-
-
14 %
-
14 %
Total Operating Profit
2 %
(3)
1
-
-
-
-
-
- %
1
1 %
Net Income Attributable to PepsiCo
(42)%
(2)
-
-
2
-
39
(1.5)
(4)%
1
(2)%
Net Income Attributable to PepsiCo
(41)%
(2)
-
-
2
-
40
(1.5)
(2)%
1
(1)%
per common share - diluted
Core results and core constant currency results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the impact of the above items affecting comparability. See A-5 through A-6 for a discussion of each of these adjustments.
Note - Certain amounts may not sum due to rounding.
A - 8
PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (continued)
Certain Line Items
Quarters Ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018
(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
Quarter Ended 12/28/2019
Other
pension and
Net income
Selling,
retiree
Net income
medical
Provision for
Net income
attributable to
Cost of
Gross
general and
Operating
benefits
attributable to
PepsiCo per
Effective
administrative
(expense)/
income
noncontrolling
attributable to
common share
sales
profit
expenses
profit
income
taxes(b)
interests
PepsiCo
- diluted
tax rate(c)
Reported, GAAP Measure
$
9,346
$
11,294
$
8,595
$
2,699
$
(207)
$
430
$
12
$
1,766
$
1.26
19.4%
Items Affecting Comparability
Mark-to-market net impact
38
(38)
24
(62)
-
(13)
-
(49)
(0.04)
(0.1)
Restructuring and impairment charges
(15)
15
(71)
86
2
10
1
77
0.05
(0.3)
Inventory fair value adjustments and merger
and integration charges
-
-
(9)
9
-
-
-
9
0.01
(0.1)
Pension-related settlement charges
-
-
-
-
273
62
-
211
0.15
0.5
Net tax related to the TCJ Act
-
-
-
-
-
(21)
-
21
0.01
(0.9)
Core, Non-GAAP Measure (a)
$
9,369
$
11,271
$
8,539
$
2,732
$
68
$
468
$
13
$
2,035
$
1.45
18.6%
Quarter Ended 12/29/2018
Other
Net income
Selling,
pension and
(Benefit from)/
retiree
Net income
attributable to
Cost of
Gross
general and
Operating
medical
provision for
PepsiCo per
Effective
administrative
benefits
Interest expense
income
attributable to
common share
sales
profit
expenses
profit
income
taxes(b)
PepsiCo
- diluted
tax rate(c)
Reported, GAAP Measure
$
8,936
$
10,588
$
8,157
$
2,431
$
67
$
621
$
(4,932)
$
6,854
$
4.83
(254.8)%
Items Affecting Comparability
Mark-to-market net impact
(32)
32
(74)
106
-
-
24
82
0.06
0.3
Restructuring and impairment charges
(3)
3
(194)
197
32
-
44
185
0.13
0.1
Merger and integration charges
-
-
(75)
75
-
-
-
75
0.05
(0.7)
Net tax related to the TCJ Act
-
-
-
-
-
-
882
(882)
(0.62)
45.5
Other net tax benefits
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,386
(4,386)
(3.09)
226.6
Charges related to cash tender and exchange
offers
-
-
-
-
-
(253)
62
191
0.13
0.9
Core, Non-GAAP Measure (a)
$
8,901
$
10,623
$
7,814
$
2,809
$
99
$
368
$
466
$
2,119
$
1.49
17.9 %
Core results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the impact of the above items affecting comparability. See A-5 through A-6 for a discussion of each of these adjustments.
Provision for income taxes is the expected tax charge/benefit on the underlying item based on the tax laws and income tax rates applicable to the underlying item in its corresponding tax jurisdiction.
The impact of items affecting comparability on our effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate resulting from a higher or lower tax rate applicable to the items affecting comparability. Note - Certain amounts may not sum due to rounding.
A - 9
PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (continued)
Certain Line Items
Years Ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018
(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
Year Ended 12/28/2019
Selling,
Other pension
Net income
Net income
and retiree
Net income
attributable to
Cost of
general and
Operating
medical benefits
Provision for
attributable to
PepsiCo per
Effective
Gross profit
administrative
(expense)/
noncontrolling
attributable to
common share
sales
expenses
profit
income
income taxes(b)
interests
PepsiCo
- diluted
tax rate(c)
Reported, GAAP Measure
$ 30,132
$
37,029
$
26,738
$
10,291
$
(44)
$
1,959
$
39
$
7,314
$
5.20
21.0%
Items Affecting Comparability
Mark-to-market net impact
57
(57)
55
(112)
-
(25)
-
(87)
(0.06)
-
Restructuring and impairment charges
(115)
115
(253)
368
2
67
5
298
0.21
(0.1)
Inventory fair value adjustments and
merger and integration charges
(34)
34
(21)
55
-
8
-
47
0.03
-
Pension-related settlement charges
-
-
-
-
273
62
-
211
0.15
-
Net tax related to the TCJ Act
-
-
-
-
-
8
-
(8)
(0.01)
0.1
Core, Non-GAAP Measure (a)
$ 30,040
$
37,121
$
26,519
$
10,602
$
231
$
2,079
$
44
$
7,775
$
5.53
21.0%
Year Ended 12/29/2018
Selling, general
Other pension
Net income
Net income
and retiree
(Benefit from)/
Net income
attributable to
Cost of
Gross
and
Operating
medical
attributable to
PepsiCo per
Effective
administrative
benefits
Interest expense
provision for
noncontrolling
attributable to
common share
sales
profit
expenses
profit
income
income taxes(b)
interests
PepsiCo
- diluted
tax rate(c)
Reported, GAAP Measure
$ 29,381
$ 35,280
$
25,170
$
10,110
$
298
$
1,525
$
(3,370)
$
44
$
12,515
$
8.78
(36.7)%
Items Affecting
Comparability
Mark-to-market net
(83)
83
(80)
163
-
-
38
-
125
0.09
0.1
impact
Restructuring and
impairment charges
(3)
3
(269)
272
36
-
56
1
251
0.18
-
Merger and integration
charges
-
-
(75)
75
-
-
-
-
75
0.05
(0.2)
Net tax related to the TCJ
-
-
-
-
-
-
28
-
(28)
(0.02)
0.3
Act
Other net tax benefits
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,064
-
(5,064)
(3.55)
55.1
Charges related to cash
tender and exchange
-
-
-
-
-
(253)
62
-
191
0.13
0.2
offers
Core, Non-GAAP Measure (a)
$ 29,295
$ 35,366
$
24,746
$
10,620
$
334
$
1,272
$
1,878
$
45
$
8,065
$
5.66
18.8 %
Core results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the impact of the above items affecting comparability. See A-5 through A-6 for a discussion of each of these adjustments.
Provision for income taxes is the expected tax charge/benefit on the underlying item based on the tax laws and income tax rates applicable to the underlying item in its corresponding tax jurisdiction.
The impact of items affecting comparability on our effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate resulting from a higher or lower tax rate applicable to the items affecting comparability. Note - Certain amounts may not sum due to rounding.
A - 10
PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (continued)
Operating Profit by Division
Quarters Ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018
(in millions, unaudited)
Quarter Ended 12/28/2019
Items Affecting Comparability
Reported,
Restructuring
Inventory fair
Core,
Mark-to-market
value adjustments
Operating Profit
GAAP
and impairment
and merger and
Non-GAAP
Measure
net impact
charges
integration charges
Measure(a)
Frito-Lay North America
$
1,564
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,564
Quaker Foods North America
153
-
-
-
153
PepsiCo Beverages North America
460
-
9
-
469
Latin America
356
-
19
-
375
Europe
418
-
25
3
446
Africa, Middle East and South Asia
120
-
17
5
142
Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region
89
-
6
-
95
Corporate unallocated expenses
(461)
(62)
10
1
(512)
Total
$
2,699
$
(62)
$
86
$
9
$
2,732
Quarter Ended 12/29/2018
Items Affecting Comparability
Core,
Reported,
Mark-to-market
Restructuring
Merger and
Operating Profit
GAAP
and impairment
Non-GAAP
Measure
net impact
charges
integration charges
Measure(a)
Frito-Lay North America
$
1,517
$
-
$
32
$
-
$
1,549
Quaker Foods North America
194
-
7
-
201
PepsiCo Beverages North America
438
-
65
-
503
Latin America
307
-
24
-
331
Europe
327
-
35
57
419
Africa, Middle East and South Asia
133
-
11
-
144
Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region
87
-
14
-
101
Corporate unallocated expenses
(572)
106
9
18
(439)
Total
$
2,431
$
106
$
197
$
75
$
2,809
(a) Core results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the impact of the above items affecting comparability. See A-5 through A-6 for a discussion of each of these adjustments.
A - 11
PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (continued)
Operating Profit by Division
Years Ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018
(in millions, unaudited)
Year Ended 12/28/2019
Items Affecting Comparability
Reported,
Restructuring
Inventory fair
Core,
Mark-to-market
value adjustments
Operating Profit
GAAP
and impairment
and merger and
Non-GAAP
Measure
net impact
charges
integration charges
Measure(a)
Frito-Lay North America
$
5,258
$
-
$
22
$
-
$
5,280
Quaker Foods North America
544
-
2
-
546
PepsiCo Beverages North America
2,179
-
51
-
2,230
Latin America
1,141
-
62
-
1,203
Europe
1,327
-
99
46
1,472
Africa, Middle East and South Asia
671
-
38
7
716
Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region
477
-
47
-
524
Corporate unallocated expenses
(1,306)
(112)
47
2
(1,369)
Total
$
10,291
$
(112)
$
368
$
55
$
10,602
Year Ended 12/29/2018
Items Affecting Comparability
Core,
Reported,
Mark-to-market
Restructuring
Merger and
Operating Profit
GAAP
and impairment
Non-GAAP
Measure
net impact
charges
integration charges
Measure(a)
Frito-Lay North America
$
5,008
$
-
$
36
$
-
$
5,044
Quaker Foods North America
637
-
7
-
644
PepsiCo Beverages North America
2,276
-
88
-
2,364
Latin America
1,049
-
40
-
1,089
Europe
1,256
-
59
57
1,372
Africa, Middle East and South Asia
661
-
18
-
679
Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region
619
-
14
-
633
Corporate unallocated expenses
(1,396)
163
10
18
(1,205)
Total
$
10,110
$
163
$
272
$
75
$
10,620
(a) Core results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the impact of the above items affecting comparability. See A-5 through A-6 for a discussion of each of these adjustments.
A - 12
PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (continued)
(unaudited)
Gross Margin Growth Reconciliation
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
12/28/2019
12/28/2019
Reported gross margin growth
49
bps
57
bps
Mark-to-market net impact
(35)
(21)
Restructuring and impairment charges
6
17
Inventory fair value adjustments and merger and integration charges
-
5
Core gross margin growth
20
bps
58
bps
Operating Margin Growth Reconciliation
Reported operating margin growth
Mark-to-market net impact
Restructuring and impairment charges
Inventory fair value adjustments and merger and integration charges Core operating margin growth
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Reconciliation (in billions)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
12/28/2019
12/28/2019
bps
62
(31) bps
(85)
(42)
(59)
13
(34)
(3)
bps
(115)
(64) bps
2020
Guidance
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
~
11
Net capital spending
~
(5)
Free cash flow
$
~
6
Note - Certain amounts may not sum due to rounding.
A - 13
PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule of Retrospectively Revised Reportable Segment Data
Supplemental Financial Information
(in millions and unaudited)
2019
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Reported Net Revenue
Frito-Lay North America
$
3,815
$
4,010
$
4,105
Quaker Foods North America
594
540
576
PepsiCo Beverages North America
4,510
5,322
5,643
Latin America
1,241
1,886
1,904
Europe
1,620
3,000
3,222
Africa, Middle East and South Asia
579
997
957
Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region
525
694
781
Total
$
12,884
$
16,449
$
17,188
Reported Operating Profit
Frito-Lay North America
$
1,159
$
1,249
$
1,286
Quaker Foods North America
138
127
126
PepsiCo Beverages North America
389
690
640
Latin America
230
278
277
Europe
115
339
455
Africa, Middle East and South Asia
105
236
210
Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region
106
116
166
Corporate unallocated expenses
(234)
(306)
(305)
Total
$
2,008
$
2,729
$
2,855
A - 14
PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule of Retrospectively Revised Reportable Segment Data (continued)
Organic Volume Growth Rates
(unaudited)
2018
2019
Full Year
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Frito-Lay North America
1 %
2 %
- %
1.5 %
Quaker Foods North America
(0.5)%
(1)%
- %
(1)%
PepsiCo Beverages North America
(1)%
(2)%
(2)%
(1)%
Latin America
Food/Snacks
1 %
- %
4 %
(3)%
Beverages
(1)%
7 %
5 %
5 %
Europe
Food/Snacks
4 %
1 %
2 %
0.5 %
Beverages
6 %
3 %
(2)%
(2)%
Africa, Middle East and South Asia
Food/Snacks
2.5 %
1 %
7 %
7 %
Beverages
1 %
(2)%
2 %
5.5 %
Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region
Organic revenue is a financial measure that is not in accordance with GAAP.
Excludes the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. In certain instances, volume growth varies from the amounts disclosed in the Schedule of Retrospectively Revised Reportable Segment Data - Organic Volume Growth Rates on A-15, due to nonconsolidated joint venture volume, and, for our beverage businesses, temporary timing differences between BCS and CSE, as well as the mix of beverage volume sold by our company-owned and franchise-owned bottlers. Our net revenue excludes nonconsolidated joint venture volume, and, for our franchise-owned beverage businesses, is based on CSE.
Note - Certain amounts may not sum due to rounding.
Organic revenue is a financial measure that is not in accordance with GAAP.
Excludes the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. In certain instances, volume growth varies from the amounts disclosed in the Schedule of Retrospectively Revised Reportable Segment Data - Organic Volume Growth Rates on A-15, due to nonconsolidated joint venture volume, and, for our beverage businesses, temporary timing differences between BCS and CSE, as well as the mix of beverage volume sold by our company-owned and franchise-owned bottlers. Our net revenue excludes nonconsolidated joint venture volume, and, for our franchise-owned beverage businesses, is based on CSE.
Note - Certain amounts may not sum due to rounding.
A - 17
PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (continued)
Retrospectively Revised Operating Profit Year over Year Growth Rates
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended 3/23/2019
Impact of Items Affecting Comparability
Impact of
Core Constant
Reported
Restructuring
Inventory fair
Core
Mark-to-
value adjustments
Foreign
Currency
% Change,
and
and merger and
% Change,
% Change,
Operating Profit Year over Year % Change
GAAP
market net
impairment
integration
Non-GAAP
exchange
Non-GAAP
Measure
impact
charges
charges
Measure(a)
translation
Measure(a)
Frito-Lay North America
10 %
-
-
-
10 %
-
11 %
Quaker Foods North America
(11)%
-
-
-
(11)%
-
(11)%
PepsiCo Beverages North America
- %
-
1
-
1 %
-
1 %
Latin America
21 %
-
(5)
-
16 %
5
21 %
Europe
4 %
-
3
13
20 %
14
33 %
Africa, Middle East and South Asia
4 %
-
5
-
9 %
5
13 %
Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and
15 %
-
2
-
17 %
5
22 %
China Region
Corporate unallocated expenses
(16)%
34
(6)
-
11 %
-
11 %
Total
11 %
(5)
1
1
8 %
2
10 %
Quarter Ended 6/15/2019
Impact of Items Affecting Comparability
Impact of
Core Constant
Reported
Restructuring
Inventory fair
Core
Mark-to-
value adjustments
Foreign
Currency
% Change,
and
and merger and
% Change,
% Change,
Operating Profit Year over Year % Change
GAAP
market net
impairment
integration
Non-GAAP
exchange
Non-GAAP
Measure
impact
charges
charges
Measure(a)
translation
Measure(a)
Frito-Lay North America
4 %
-
-
-
4 %
-
4.5 %
Quaker Foods North America
(12)%
-
-
-
(13)%
-
(13)%
PepsiCo Beverages North America
(8)%
-
-
-
(7)%
-
(7)%
Latin America
4 %
-
6
-
10 %
3
13 %
Europe
(16)%
-
12
6
2 %
9
11 %
Africa, Middle East and South Asia
(6)%
-
2
-
(4)%
4
- %
Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and
(58)%
-
12
-
(46)%
2
(44)%
China Region
Corporate unallocated expenses
15 %
(4)
(6)
-
5 %
-
5 %
Total
(10)%
-
4
1
(5)%
2
(2.5)%
Quarter Ended 9/7/2019
Impact of Items Affecting Comparability
Impact of
Core Constant
Reported
Restructuring
Inventory fair
Core
Mark-to-
value adjustments
Foreign
Currency
% Change,
and
and merger and
% Change,
% Change,
Operating Profit Year over Year % Change
GAAP
market net
impairment
integration
Non-GAAP
exchange
Non-GAAP
Measure
impact
charges
charges
Measure(a)
translation
Measure(a)
Frito-Lay North America
4 %
-
1
-
5 %
-
5 %
Quaker Foods North America
(12)%
-
1
-
(11)%
-
(11)%
PepsiCo Beverages North America
(9)%
-
2
-
(7)%
-
(7)%
Latin America
(3)%
-
6
-
4 %
1
5 %
Europe
10 %
-
-
-
10 %
4.5
15 %
Africa, Middle East and South Asia
19 %
-
3
1
23 %
2
25 %
Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and
3.5 %
-
3
-
6 %
1
7 %
China Region
Corporate unallocated expenses
10 %
11
(1)
-
20 %
-
20 %
Total
- %
(1)
2
-
2 %
1
3 %
Core results and core constant currency results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the impact of the above items affecting comparability. See A-5 through A-6 for a discussion of each of these adjustments.
Note - Certain amounts may not sum due to rounding.
A - 18
PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (continued)
Retrospectively Revised Operating Profit by Division
(in millions and unaudited)
Quarter Ended 3/23/2019
Items Affecting Comparability
Reported,
Restructuring
Inventory fair
Core,
Mark-to-market
value adjustments
Operating Profit
GAAP
and impairment
and merger and
Non-GAAP
Measure
net impact
charges
integration charges
Measure(a)
Frito-Lay North America
$
1,159
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,159
Quaker Foods North America
138
-
-
-
138
PepsiCo Beverages North America
389
-
6
-
395
Latin America
230
-
-
-
230
Europe
115
-
6
15
136
Africa, Middle East and South Asia
105
-
8
-
113
Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and
China Region
106
-
3
-
109
Corporate unallocated expenses
(234)
(60)
8
-
(286)
Total
$
2,008
$
(60)
$
31
$
15
$
1,994
Quarter Ended 6/15/2019
Items Affecting Comparability
Reported,
Restructuring
Inventory fair
Core,
Mark-to-market
value adjustments
Operating Profit
GAAP
and impairment
and merger and
Non-GAAP
Measure
net impact
charges
integration charges
Measure(a)
Frito-Lay North America
$
1,249
$
-
$
6
$
-
$
1,255
Quaker Foods North America
127
-
-
-
127
PepsiCo Beverages North America
690
-
10
-
700
Latin America
278
-
21
-
299
Europe
339
-
53
23
415
Africa, Middle East and South Asia
236
-
8
-
244
Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and
China Region
116
-
34
-
150
Corporate unallocated expenses
(306)
6
26
1
(273)
Total
$
2,729
$
6
$
158
$
24
$
2,917
Quarter Ended 9/7/2019
Items Affecting Comparability
Reported,
Restructuring
Inventory fair
Core,
Mark-to-market
value adjustments
Operating Profit
GAAP
and impairment
and merger and
Non-GAAP
Measure
net impact
charges
integration charges
Measure(a)
Frito-Lay North America
$
1,286
$
-
$
16
$
-
$
1,302
Quaker Foods North America
126
-
2
-
128
PepsiCo Beverages North America
640
-
26
-
666
Latin America
277
-
22
-
299
Europe
455
-
15
5
475
Africa, Middle East and South Asia
210
-
5
2
217
Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and
China Region
166
-
4
-
170
Corporate unallocated expenses
(305)
4
3
-
(298)
Total
$
2,855
$
4
$
93
$
7
$
2,959
Core results and core constant currency results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the impact of the above items affecting comparability. See A-5 through A-6 for a discussion of each of these adjustments.
A - 19
Cautionary Statement
Statements in this communication that are "forward-looking statements," including our 2020 guidance, are based on currently available information, operating plans and projections about future events and trends. Terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "drive," "estimate," "expect," "expressed confidence," "forecast," "future," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "position," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "will" or similar statements or variations of such words and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements, although not all forward looking statements contain such terms. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: future demand for PepsiCo's products, as a result of changes in consumer preferences or otherwise; changes in laws related to the use or disposal of plastics or other packaging of PepsiCo's products; changes in, or failure to comply with, applicable laws and regulations; imposition or proposed imposition of new or increased taxes aimed at PepsiCo's products; imposition of labeling or warning requirements on PepsiCo's products; PepsiCo's ability to compete effectively; failure to realize anticipated benefits from PepsiCo's productivity or reinvestment initiatives or operating model; political conditions, civil unrest or other developments and risks in the markets where PepsiCo's products are made, manufactured, distributed or sold; PepsiCo's ability to grow its business in developing and emerging markets; uncertain or unfavorable economic conditions in the countries in which PepsiCo operates; the ability to protect information systems against, or effectively respond to, a cybersecurity incident or other disruption; increased costs, disruption of supply or shortages of raw materials and other supplies; water scarcity; business disruptions; product contamination or tampering or issues or concerns with respect to product quality, safety and integrity; damage to PepsiCo's reputation or brand image; failure to successfully complete, integrate or manage acquisitions and joint ventures into PepsiCo's existing operations or to complete or manage divestitures or refranchisings; changes in estimates and underlying assumptions regarding future performance that can result in an impairment charge; increase in income tax rates, changes in income tax laws or disagreements with tax authorities; PepsiCo's ability to recruit, hire or retain key employees or a highly skilled and diverse workforce; loss of, or a significant reduction in sales to, any key customer; disruption to the retail landscape, including rapid growth in the e-commerce channel and hard discounters; any downgrade or potential downgrade of PepsiCo's credit ratings; PepsiCo's ability to implement shared services or utilize information technology systems and networks effectively; fluctuations or other changes in exchange rates; climate change or legal, regulatory or market measures to address climate change; failure to successfully negotiate collective bargaining agreements, or strikes or work stoppages; failure to adequately protect our intellectual property rights or infringement of intellectual property rights of others; potential liabilities and costs from litigation, claims, legal or regulatory proceedings, inquiries or investigations; and other factors that may adversely affect the price of PepsiCo's publicly traded securities and financial performance.
For additional information on these and other factors that could cause PepsiCo's actual results to materially differ from those set forth herein, please see PepsiCo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.