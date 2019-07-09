PepsiCo : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position
0
07/09/2019
Commission file number 1-1183
PepsiCo, Inc.
North Carolina
13-1584302
700 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, New York
10577
914-253-2000
N/A
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934:
Title of each class
Trading Symbols
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value 1-2/3 cents per share
PEP
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
2.500% Senior Notes Due 2022
PEP22a
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
1.750% Senior Notes Due 2021
PEP21a
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
2.625% Senior Notes Due 2026
PEP26
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
0.875% Senior Notes Due 2028
PEP28
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
0.750% Senior Notes Due 2027
PEP27
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
1.125% Senior Notes Due 2031
PEP31
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Number of shares of Common Stock outstanding as of July 1, 2019 was 1,398,169,503.
Table of Contents
PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Table of Contents
Part I Financial Information
Item 1.
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income -
12 and 24 Weeks Ended June 15, 2019 and June 16, 2018
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income -
12 and 24 Weeks Ended June 15, 2019 and June 16, 2018
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows -
24 Weeks Ended June 15, 2019 and June 16, 2018
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet -
June 15, 2019 and December 29, 2018
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Equity -
12 and 24 Weeks Ended June 15, 2019 and June 16, 2018
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Item 2.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
Item 3.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
Item 4.
Controls and Procedures
Part II Other Information
Item 1.
Legal Proceedings
Item 1A.
Risk Factors
Item 2.
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds