PepsiCo : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position

07/09/2019 | 06:18am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended June 15, 2019 (24 weeks)

OR

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from

to

Commission file number 1-1183

PepsiCo, Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

North Carolina

13-1584302

(State or Other Jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

Incorporation or Organization)

Identification No.)

700 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, New York

10577

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

914-253-2000

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

N/A

(Former Name, Former Address and Former Fiscal Year, if Changed Since Last Report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934:

Title of each class

Trading Symbols

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value 1-2/3 cents per share

PEP

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

2.500% Senior Notes Due 2022

PEP22a

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

1.750% Senior Notes Due 2021

PEP21a

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

2.625% Senior Notes Due 2026

PEP26

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

0.875% Senior Notes Due 2028

PEP28

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

0.750% Senior Notes Due 2027

PEP27

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

1.125% Senior Notes Due 2031

PEP31

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes x No ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes x No ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer x

Accelerated filer ¨

Non-accelerated filer ¨

Smaller reporting company ¨

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ¨ No x

Number of shares of Common Stock outstanding as of July 1, 2019 was 1,398,169,503.

Table of Contents

PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Table of Contents

Part I Financial Information

Item 1.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income -

12 and 24 Weeks Ended June 15, 2019 and June 16, 2018

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income -

12 and 24 Weeks Ended June 15, 2019 and June 16, 2018

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows -

24 Weeks Ended June 15, 2019 and June 16, 2018

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet -

June 15, 2019 and December 29, 2018

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Equity -

12 and 24 Weeks Ended June 15, 2019 and June 16, 2018

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

Part II Other Information

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

Item 6.

Exhibits

Table of Contents

PART I FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ITEM 1. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income

PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)

12 Weeks Ended

24 Weeks Ended

6/15/2019

6/16/2018

6/15/2019

6/16/2018

Net Revenue

$

16,449

$

16,090

$

29,333

$

28,652

Cost of sales

7,404

7,263

13,092

12,918

Gross profit

9,045

8,827

16,241

15,734

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,316

5,799

11,504

10,899

Operating Profit

2,729

3,028

4,737

4,835

Other pension and retiree medical benefits income

61

82

125

157

Interest expense

(261)

(308)

(528)

(602)

Interest income and other

38

98

101

167

Income before income taxes

2,567

2,900

4,435

4,557

Provision for income taxes

524

1,070

970

1,374

Net income

2,043

1,830

3,465

3,183

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

8

10

17

20

Net Income Attributable to PepsiCo

$

2,035

$

1,820

$

3,448

$

3,163

Net Income Attributable to PepsiCo per Common Share

Basic

$

1.45

$

1.28

$

2.46

$

2.23

Diluted

$

1.44

$

1.28

$

2.44

$

2.21

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

Basic

1,401

1,417

1,403

1,418

Diluted

1,409

1,426

1,411

1,428

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries

(in millions, unaudited)

12 Weeks Ended

24 Weeks Ended

6/15/2019

6/16/2018

6/15/2019

6/16/2018

Net income

$

2,043

$

1,830

$

3,465

$

3,183

Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of taxes:

Net currency translation adjustment

(365)

(971)

108

(681)

Net change on cash flow hedges

(6)

48

(33)

76

Net pension and retiree medical adjustments

42

56

59

80

Net change on available-for-sale securities

1

4

1

2

(328)

(863)

135

(523)

Comprehensive income

1,715

967

3,600

2,660

Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(8)

(10)

(17)

(20)

Comprehensive Income Attributable to PepsiCo

$

1,707

$

957

$

3,583

$

2,640

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

