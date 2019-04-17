PepsiCo : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

UNITED STATES
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
The information in this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as otherwise expressly stated in such filing.
Attached as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference into this Item 2.02 is a copy of the press release issued by PepsiCo, Inc. ("PepsiCo"), dated April 17, 2019, reporting PepsiCo's financial results for the 12 weeks ended March 23, 2019.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
|
Exhibit No.
|
|
Description
|
99.1
|
|
Press Release issued by PepsiCo, Inc., dated April 17, 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exhibit 99.1
PepsiCo Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results; Reaffirms 2019 Financial Targets
Reported (GAAP) First-Quarter 2019 Results
|
|
First Quarter
|
Net revenue growth
|
2.6%
|
Foreign exchange impact on net revenue
|
(3)%
|
Earnings per share (EPS)
|
$1.00
|
EPS growth
|
6%
|
Foreign exchange impact on EPS
|
(2)%
|
Organic/Core (non-GAAP)1 First-Quarter 2019 Results
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
Organic revenue growth
|
5.2%
|
Core EPS
|
$0.97
|
Core constant currency EPS growth
|
3%
PURCHASE, N.Y. - April 17, 2019 - PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today reported results for the first quarter 2019.
"We are pleased with our results for the first quarter," said Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta. "While adverse foreign exchange translation negatively impacted our reported net revenue performance, our underlying organic revenue growth accelerated to more than 5% in the quarter. Frito-Lay North America and each of our international divisions delivered particularly strong operating performance, and PepsiCo Beverages North America generated sequential quarterly net revenue acceleration."
Laguarta continued, "We are equally pleased with the progress we are making on our ambitious agenda to invest to build capabilities, strengthen our brands, and add capacity to grow. With our strong start to the year and good momentum on our key priorities, we remain confident in achieving the 2019 financial targets we communicated earlier this year."
1Please refer to the Glossary for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, including "Organic," "Core" and "Constant Currency," and to "2019 Guidance and Outlook" for additional information regarding PepsiCo's full-year 2019 financial targets. PepsiCo provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as we cannot predict certain elements which are included in GAAP results, including the impact of foreign exchange and mark-to-market adjustments. Please refer to PepsiCo's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on April 17, 2019 for additional information regarding PepsiCo's financial results for the 12 weeks ended March 23, 2019.
1
Summary First-Quarter 2019 Performance
|
|
|
Percentage Point Impact
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisitions,
|
|
|
|
Foreign
|
Divestitures, and
|
|
|
GAAP Reported
|
Exchange
|
Other Structural
|
Organic
|
|
% Change
|
Translation
|
Changes
|
% Change
|
FLNA
|
5.5
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
QFNA
|
(1)
|
0.5
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
PBNA
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
2.5
|
LatAm
|
1
|
8
|
-
|
10
|
ESSA
|
1.5
|
12
|
(6)
|
8
|
AMENA
|
(1)
|
5
|
5
|
10
|
Total
|
3
|
3
|
-
|
5
Organic Volume % Change
Food/Snacks Beverages
2
(1)
(2)
-7
-6
42
12
Operating Profit and EPS
|
|
|
Percentage Point Impact
|
Core Constant
|
|
GAAP Reported %
|
Items Affecting
|
Foreign Exchange
|
Currency
|
|
Change
|
Comparability
|
Translation
|
% Change
|
FLNA
|
10
|
-
|
-
|
11
|
QFNA
|
(11)
|
-
|
-
|
(11)
|
PBNA
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
LatAm
|
21
|
(5)
|
5
|
21
|
ESSA
|
6
|
13
|
14
|
33
|
AMENA
|
8
|
4.5
|
4.5
|
17
|
Corporate Unallocated Expenses
|
(16)
|
27
|
-
|
11
|
Total
|
11
|
(3)
|
2
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS
|
6
|
(6)
|
2
|
3
Note: Rows may not sum due to rounding.
Organic revenue and core constant currency results are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP information in the attached exhibits and to the Glossary for definitions of "Organic," "Core" and "Constant Currency."
2
