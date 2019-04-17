Log in
PepsiCo : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

04/17/2019 | 06:23am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 17, 2019

PepsiCo, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

North Carolina

1-1183

13-1584302

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission

(IRS Employer

of incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

700 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, New York

10577

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (914) 253-2000

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

¨Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

¨Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

¨Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

The information in this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as otherwise expressly stated in such filing.

Attached as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference into this Item 2.02 is a copy of the press release issued by PepsiCo, Inc. ("PepsiCo"), dated April 17, 2019, reporting PepsiCo's financial results for the 12 weeks ended March 23, 2019.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No.

Description

99.1

Press Release issued by PepsiCo, Inc., dated April 17, 2019.

INDEX TO EXHIBITS

Exhibit No.

Description

99.1

Press Release issued by PepsiCo, Inc., dated April 17, 2019.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

PEPSICO, INC.

Date:

April 17, 2019

By:

/s/ David Yawman

Name:

David Yawman

Title:

Executive Vice President, Government Affairs, General Counsel and

Corporate Secretary

Exhibit 99.1

PepsiCo Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results; Reaffirms 2019 Financial Targets

Reported (GAAP) First-Quarter 2019 Results

First Quarter

Net revenue growth

2.6%

Foreign exchange impact on net revenue

(3)%

Earnings per share (EPS)

$1.00

EPS growth

6%

Foreign exchange impact on EPS

(2)%

Organic/Core (non-GAAP)1 First-Quarter 2019 Results

First Quarter

Organic revenue growth

5.2%

Core EPS

$0.97

Core constant currency EPS growth

3%

PURCHASE, N.Y. - April 17, 2019 - PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today reported results for the first quarter 2019.

"We are pleased with our results for the first quarter," said Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta. "While adverse foreign exchange translation negatively impacted our reported net revenue performance, our underlying organic revenue growth accelerated to more than 5% in the quarter. Frito-Lay North America and each of our international divisions delivered particularly strong operating performance, and PepsiCo Beverages North America generated sequential quarterly net revenue acceleration."

Laguarta continued, "We are equally pleased with the progress we are making on our ambitious agenda to invest to build capabilities, strengthen our brands, and add capacity to grow. With our strong start to the year and good momentum on our key priorities, we remain confident in achieving the 2019 financial targets we communicated earlier this year."

1Please refer to the Glossary for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, including "Organic," "Core" and "Constant Currency," and to "2019 Guidance and Outlook" for additional information regarding PepsiCo's full-year 2019 financial targets. PepsiCo provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as we cannot predict certain elements which are included in GAAP results, including the impact of foreign exchange and mark-to-market adjustments. Please refer to PepsiCo's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on April 17, 2019 for additional information regarding PepsiCo's financial results for the 12 weeks ended March 23, 2019.

1

Summary First-Quarter 2019 Performance

Revenue

Volume

Percentage Point Impact

Acquisitions,

Foreign

Divestitures, and

GAAP Reported

Exchange

Other Structural

Organic

% Change

Translation

Changes

% Change

FLNA

5.5

-

-

6

QFNA

(1)

0.5

(1)

(1)

PBNA

2

-

-

2.5

LatAm

1

8

-

10

ESSA

1.5

12

(6)

8

AMENA

(1)

5

5

10

Total

3

3

-

5

Organic Volume % Change

Food/Snacks Beverages

2

(1)

(2)

-7

-6

42

12

Operating Profit and EPS

Percentage Point Impact

Core Constant

GAAP Reported %

Items Affecting

Foreign Exchange

Currency

Change

Comparability

Translation

% Change

FLNA

10

-

-

11

QFNA

(11)

-

-

(11)

PBNA

-

1

-

1

LatAm

21

(5)

5

21

ESSA

6

13

14

33

AMENA

8

4.5

4.5

17

Corporate Unallocated Expenses

(16)

27

-

11

Total

11

(3)

2

10

EPS

6

(6)

2

3

Note: Rows may not sum due to rounding.

Organic revenue and core constant currency results are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP information in the attached exhibits and to the Glossary for definitions of "Organic," "Core" and "Constant Currency."

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PepsiCo Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 10:22:14 UTC
